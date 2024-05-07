Orientation for new readers

Correspondence with Bill Marshall of Judicial Watch this morning.

FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) officers with US Department of Defense responded to another request Marshall filed on Feb. 1, 2023, seeking:

Signed, dated documents recording date on which Presidents Trump and/or Biden waived informed consent for military personnel under 10 USC 1107a(a) to receive injections for the stated or intended purpose of preventing infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and/or prevention of COVID-19 disease.

10 USC 1107a(a) is a law authorizing the US president to waive the fake informed consent provision of the Emergency Use Authorization law — “option to accept or refuse,” 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii) — “if the President determines, in writing, that complying with such requirement is not in the interests of national security.”

Congress passed it as another move in the multi-decade tug-of-war between Presidents, Defense Secretaries and FDA lawyers who like to force-poison military personnel using vaccines and other inherently toxic biochemical agents, and the handful of Congress members and federal judges who sometimes feel a little uneasy about providing legislative and judicial cover for those poisoning programs and try to pin the culpability tail on the executive donkey.

See, for example, President Bill Clinton’s Executive Order 13139 (Sept. 30, 1999) Administration of Investigational New Drugs to Members of the Armed Forces; DoD Directive 6200.2 (Aug. 1, 2000), Use of Investigational New Drugs for Force Health Protection; NDAA FY2004 (PL 108-136, Nov. 24, 2003) at 117 Stat. 1690, Emergency use products, Waiver by the President; Doe v. Rumsfeld I-III (2003-2005); and FDA Office of Counterterrorism Policy and Planning, Guidance: Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products (July 2007): “…informed consent under part 50 of FDA regulations (21 CFR part 50) is not required for administration of an EUA product [and] Congress authorized the President to waive, under certain circumstances, the option for members of the armed services to accept or refuse administration of an EUA product (10 U.S.C. 1107a).”

See also:

Dec. 1, 2023 - On 'mandates,' and the irrelevance of informed consent principles in the EUA countermeasures use context. “…Part of this is the substitution of “option to accept or refuse” for “informed consent” in a context in which informed consent is an incoherent principle, because no true information about the contents or effects of the product exists to be provided to targets; because the authorized consequences of refusal include firing and expulsion from school; and because targets are military targets whose consent is irrelevant, not clinical trial subjects (because no clinical trials are happening) and not patients (because no doctor-patient, diagnosis-treatment relationship exists).”

On May 7, 2024, a DoD FOIA officer responded to Marshall’s FOIA request:

…No records were located responsive to your request. Additionally, please note that the Office of the Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness noted that on August 23, 2021, US-FDA approved the biologics license application [BLA] for the Pfizer vaccine, which had previously been released under an emergency use authorization (EUA). According to the Secretary of Defense memo, “Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of Department of Defense Service Members,” it states that “...Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 will only use COVID-19 vaccines that receive full licensure from the FDA...". 10 USC 1107a(a) requires a Presidential waiver only for products authorized for emergency use and no such waiver would have been necessary to mandate vaccination with a fully licensed vaccine.

Marshall asked for feedback.

My reply:

…DoD is probably correct that neither Trump nor Biden issued waivers under 10 USC 1107a(a).

The fake BLA process was probably conducted mostly to provide cover so that Trump and Biden wouldn't need to issue the waivers.

The dates of mandates, dates of injection, and vaxx lot identification (to identify EUA lots and BLA lots) are complicated.

The DOD Memorandum ordering vaccination was issued August 24, 2021.

Some military personnel were injected before that date, and some after. Some believed that there was a physical difference between the EUA lots and the BLA lots, and some believed that there was a legal difference between the EUA lots and the BLA lots.

In truth, neither the EUA product nor the BLA product went through any real FDA manufacturing regulation process — both the EUA process and the BLA process were faked, by FDA, in collaboration with DoD and the manufacturers.

The fake-regulation is legal, under biological product licensing law and under public health emergency law. All biological product licensing and manufacturing in the US, as allegedly supervised by FDA, is faked, and the fake regulation is legal, and has been since before FDA took over biological product regulation from NIH in 1973. The rule-making paper trail is more readily available for the period since 1973.

I have not written much about the BLA process or its application to the Covid vaccines, because after I understood that the EUA was a completely separate track…

I saw the BLA process as solely a distraction/misdirection campaign, and because I lack the detailed experience with regulatory paperwork and terminology to be able to untangle it properly for general readers.

Sasha has done some reporting on this.

As of June 2023, she regarded the BLA process as a real regulatory process, but not properly used — manipulated for improper, deceptive, “bait-and-switch” purposes.

By November 2023, she and I were discussing the fact that the BLA process is also fake, and one of the ways in which it was faked for the Covid-19 vaccines was by citing the alleged "clinical trials" conducted during the EUA process, as the basis for the BLA decision, when in truth, valid clinical trials were never and are never possible under the EUA legal framework, because by statute, use of EUA products "shall not constitute clinical investigation."

That's the legal mechanism that exempts use of EUA products from informed consent, Institutional Review Boards, prescriptions, labeling requirements, non-adulteration rules and all other protections for consumers of drugs, devices and biological products.

The DoD FOIA response would be a good hook for more reporters to do more writing about the FDA's fake regulation of EUA products (as a subcategory of biological products) and fake regulation of the whole class of biological products, to help more people understand the massive fraud under which they consume manufactured products that are presented as FDA-regulated.

I've been working on a series about it for several months (since I realized in December 2023 that all biological products are legally regulation-exempt) and the intricacy of the lie structure built since 1973 is kicking my ass.

