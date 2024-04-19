For an overview/timeline of how Congress and US presidents enacted laws to decriminalize military-public health mutilation and homicide: American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

I received an email from a reader in response to this post:

April 17, 2024 - Globalist misleaders focus public attention on WHO International Health Regulations to distract people from understanding and repealing federal and state public health emergency law.

The reader made two false claims:

“The purpose of the WHO documents is to globalize the PREP Act and the other emergency bills.”

“It [focusing public attention on Congressional and state lawmaker authority to repeal bad federal and state laws] would allow our leaders to say they have no control and blame the WHO.”

My reply

Your two points are false.

First, the PREP Act and other emergency laws are already operationalized globally through the manufacturing, sales, supply and purchasing contracts.

See, for example, Section 11 (Other, PREP Act) of the DoD-ATI-Pfizer contract, July 21, 2020, combined with Section 8 (Indemnification), Section 9.2 (Limits on Liability), Section 9.4 (Waiver of sovereign immunity), Section 9.5 (Conditions Precedent to Supply) and Section 12.2 (Arbitration) of the Pfizer "Manufacturing and Supply" agreements.

These purchasing agreements were signed by national governments, and are enforceable in US courts under international trade law and under the dispute resolution functions of the International Chamber of Commerce.

The same language is in all Pfizer contracts and term sheets worldwide, although section numbering differs among contracts and some sections are redacted in the publicly-available contracts.

Cut-and-paste from Pfizer-Albania contract, at section 9.5, Conditions Precedent to Supply:

Purchaser [Albania, all purchasing countries] represents that it has and will continue to have adequate statutory or regulatory authority and adequate funding appropriation to undertake and completely fulfil the indemnification obligations and provide adequate protection to Pfizer and all Indemnitees from liability for claims and all Losses arising out of or in connection with the Vaccine or its use. Purchaser hereby covenants and acknowledges and agrees that a condition precedent for the supply of the Product hereunder requires that Purchaser shall implement and maintain in effect such statutory or regulatory requirements or funding appropriation sufficient to meet its obligations in this Agreement prior to supply of the Product by Pfizer and thereafter shall maintain such statutory and regulatory requirement and funding appropriation, each as applicable, for so long as necessary to meet all of Purchaser’s obligations under this Agreement, including, without limitation, any such obligations that, pursuant to Section 6.5, survive expiration or termination of this Agreement. For clarity, the sufficiency of such statutory or regulatory requirements or funding appropriation shall be in Pfizer’s sole discretion…

Your second point is equally false.

It's non-productive to encourage Congress members to play-act at having influence within international organizations for which they are not appointed or elected, voting members.

Congress members actually do have legal authority and moral agency, as Congress members, to repeal bad US laws that they and their predecessors passed.

By repealing those laws, Congress will not only strip DoD, HHS and the other federal agencies of their legalized authority to mask, test, track, quarantine, mutilate, poison and kill Americans in conspiracy with pharmaceutical drug and vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Merck, Janssen, Gilead, and Sanofi-Pasteur.

The US Congress will also strip the US government of its ability to coerce —through predatory contracts — other countries' federal governments and agencies of their legalized authority to mask, test, track, quarantine, mutilate, poison and kill their people.

That's precisely why so much effort is expended to push Congress members and the public away from understanding, acknowledging and using Congress members’ own legal authority and moral agency.

Related Bailiwick reporting and analysis:

Sept. 14, 2022 - Biotech idolatry: DOD-Pfizer contracts have replaced federal constitutions and laws. And the DOD-DOJ-HHS complex has replaced federal legislatures and courts. -

“…Latypova said she had started reviewing some of the vaxx contracts and discovered multiple subcontracts. She concluded that the products are manufactured by DOD, BigPharma is just a front, and the actual production happens at a network of small suppliers including Emergent Biosolutions (formerly BioPort), National Resilience, and academic institutions including Texas A&M…DOD has overtaken the entire pharmaceutical sector…DOD direct control of the manufacturing through the subcontractors is the reason why there's no public access to vials for testing and verification of contents and no access to the US Attorney General for enforcement of manufacturing and other legal standards… I dug up the January 2021 Albania contract…and located an indemnification section that covers a lot of potential losses. 8.1 Indemnification by Purchaser [Government of Albania]. Purchaser hereby agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Pfizer, BioNTech, each of their Affiliates, contractors, sub-contractors, licensors, licensees, sub-licensees, distributors, contract manufacturers, services providers, clinical trial researchers, third parties to whom Pfizer or BioNTech or any of their respective Affiliates may directly or indirectly owe an indemnity based on the research, development, manufacture, distribution, commercialization or use of the Vaccine, and each of the officers, directors, employees and other agents and representatives, and the respective predecessors, successors and assigns of any of the foregoing (“Indemnitees”), from and against any and all suits, claims, actions, demands, losses, damages, liabilities, settlements, penalties, fines, costs and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees and other expenses of an investigation or litigation), whether sounding in contract, tort, intellectual property, or any other theory, and whether legal, statutory, equitable or otherwise (collectively, “Losses”) arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the Vaccine, including but not limited to any stage of design, development, investigation, formulation, testing, clinical testing, manufacture, labeling, packaging, transport, storage, distribution, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, licensing, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, provision, or use of the Vaccine. 8.2 Assumption of Defense by Purchaser. The Indemnitee(s) shall notify Purchaser of Losses for which it is seeking indemnification pursuant hereto (“Indemnified Claims”). Upon such notification, Purchaser shall promptly assume conduct and control of the defense of such Indemnified Claims on behalf of the Indemnitee with counsel acceptable to Indemnitee(s), whether or not the Indemnified Claim is rightfully brought; provided, however, that Purchaser shall provide advance notice in writing of any proposed compromise or settlement of any Indemnified Claim and in no event may Purchaser compromise or settle any Indemnified Claim without Indemnitee(s)’s prior written consent, such consent not to be unreasonably withheld. Indemnitee(s) shall reasonably cooperate with Purchaser in the defense of the Indemnified Claims.

The same language is in the contract the Brazilian government signed in Spring 2021, described by Ehden Biber in July 2021. Biber found that the Brazil contract imposed no requirements for current Good Manufacturing Practices, and required the Brazilian government to “grant or obtain on Pfizer’s behalf, all exemptions, exceptions and waivers of country specific requirements for the Product…including but not limited to serialization, applicable laboratory or quality testing and/or marketing information form submission and approval…” and required that the contracts be kept from the public for 10 years. Biber also found that the Brazil contract put the Brazilian government on the hook for damages, waived the sovereign immunity of the Brazilian government, referred all claims to New York, USA courts or other "court of competent jurisdiction" and prohibited Brazil’s government from changing its own national laws to change liability, in language identical to the Albanian Pfizer contract at 9.5… Biber later reported that Carlos Murillo, who was the head of Pfizer Brazil in 2020 when the contract negotiations started, and was head of Pfizer Latin America as of January 2022, testified in May 2021: "The conditions that Pfizer sought for Brazil are exactly the same conditions that Pfizer has negotiated and signed, at this moment, with more than 110 countries in the world.[…] From the point of view of our international consistency, given the pandemic situation, given our vaccine development process, these were the conditions negotiated and accepted by 110 countries with whom Pfizer has signed the contract today."

April 7, 2023 - On enforcement mechanisms wielded against non-compliant nation-states.

…the primary enforcement mechanism, as I understand the structure of the global extortion system, is financial. National governments that don't comply lose access to international banking systems: transaction processing; loans; manageable interest rates on borrowing; currency stability; aid packages. Everything. The lifeblood of their economies is drained.

Oct. 12, 2023 - On the moral agency of living human lawmakers.

…This is why I focus on the need for current individual human lawmakers to revoke the moral agency they have, in recent decades, misappropriated by loaning it out to the globalists, and align their own moral agency and lawmaking acts with divine law and natural law, by acting to withdraw countries from the enabling treaties, and to repeal, nullify or block the enabling statutes within each country. Litigation can help, in my view, only and most powerfully by drawing the hidden aspects of the communitarian law takeover into more open public awareness. The only reason those approaches (treaty withdrawal + statute repeal + litigation-triggered disclosures of communitarian law overrides of constitutional and criminal law) can be effective, is because the Monster wants to be perceived as legitimate, not as criminal. That’s why the treaties and statutes have been written and passed, by the legislatures and executives in each country, and why the federal courts in each country refuse to allow constitutional challenges, and why the federal prosecutors in each country refuse to take up criminal prosecutions. The acts of national lawmakers and executives provide the veneer of legitimacy that the globalists want but cannot manufacture for themselves out of nothing. The national lawmakers retain the power to repeal those laws by virtue of the same actual legitimacy the lawmakers possess and in which the globalist imposters are only clothing themselves temporarily. Even more importantly, lawmakers who expose the duress under which the illegitimate treaties and statutes were originally adopted, and are regularly amended and expanded, also expose the moral and legal basis for nullification of those legal instruments, because duress invalidates the moral dimension of acts of the will, and the free-ness of acts of the will is the only thing that makes them morally sound. The refusals and immobility and silence of the courts and prosecutors provide another layer of legitimacy that the globalists want but cannot manufacture for themselves out of nothing. And those refusals and silences are also an implicit admission — by the living judges, misappropriating their moral agency — that the acts of the globalist imposters who have “penetrated ze cabinets” cannot pass constitutional muster and are crimes under criminal codes. The globalist killers don’t want to openly attack and kill people. They want to deceive people into killing themselves and killing each other. They want people to think that what they’re doing is caring for themselves and taking care of each other. The globalists want to stay hidden, and they want the mechanisms of deceit that they’ve built to also stay hidden.

Dec. 20, 2023 - Ending National Suicide Act.

…AN ACT To repeal Congressional authorizations for communicable disease control, quarantine and inspection programs; chemical and biological warfare programs; biological products and vaccine manufacturing programs; public health emergency programs; national vaccine and immunization programs; expanded access and emergency use authorization programs; public health and emergency preparedness and response programs; enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins programs; and related statutes.

Jan. 10, 2024 - On international and US legal instruments governing "adjustment of domestic legislative and administrative arrangements" and exercise of political authority during declared public health emergencies.

As also laid out in Article 59, member-states are obligated to "adjust domestic legislative and administrative arrangements fully" to align them with IHR provisions within that entry-into-force time interval, by adopting implementing statutes and regulations (kill box laws) that are triggered when trigger conditions are met. For example, by the WHO Director-General declaring a PHEIC (public health emergency of international concern) and/or by the in-country health administrator (HHS Secretary in the US) declaring a public health emergency… To avoid or reduce the financially destructive wrath of the BIS, WTO and other supranational organizations, governments of sovereign countries have subordinated themselves to the United Nations: they have "adjusted domestic legislative and regulatory arrangements" to comply with the WHO-IHR…

March 8, 2024 - Regulatory simulations at home and abroad: Mutual Recognition Agreements. First in series on legal links connecting domestic and international non-regulation of non-medicines.