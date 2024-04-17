For readers looking for an overview/timeline of how Congress and US presidents have enacted laws to decriminalize extortion, mutilation and homicide under false public health emergency pretenses since 1944:

For readers looking for a more detailed understanding:

For readers looking for things to do to correct the errors of previous and current lawmakers:

A few weeks ago, I got an email asking for my views on international and US domestic law, as related to state bills attempting to protect state citizens from forced communicable disease surveillance, reporting, quarantine (apprehension and detention), and treatment, including vaccinations.

The email writer referred, as an example, to Louisiana Senate Bill 133, “to disallow the exercise of jurisdiction by certain international organizations” including the World Health Organization, and similar proposed bills.

I think it’s a good idea for state lawmakers to draft, introduce and vote for bills that help each state lawmaker go on public record as denying that officials representing the United Nations, World Health Organization, and other supranational entities have legal jurisdiction over American citizens living in American states.

However, such laws are not enough to protect Americans from officials representing American state governments, and the US federal government, exercising domestic legal jurisdiction, under American federal and state law, to surveil, report, apprehend, detain and poison Americans under ‘public health emergency’ pretexts.

Louisiana citizens, for example, are currently subject to communicable disease surveillance, reporting, quarantine, and treatment, including vaccination, within their own state and country, under federal communicable disease control law (42 USC 264, 42 CFR 70, 42 CFR 71, and related statutes, regulations and executive orders) and under Louisiana state communicable disease control law and policy, enforceable by Louisiana public health and law enforcement officers.

See, for example: 29 LRS 764A(2)(e) and A(4)(c) and related laws and communicable disease control program guidelines.

Louisiana citizens are also currently subject to surveillance, reporting, quarantine and vaccination under existing law if they choose to travel abroad, under the federal laws as implemented by other countries' governments to execute the terms of the WHO International Health Regulations treaty.

In my view, fights around the WHO pandemic treaty and WHO IHR amendments are distraction maneuvers to occupy the time and energy of people who might otherwise work on repealing or nullifying federal and state public health emergency and communicable disease control law.

Seven federal public health emergency, communicable disease control, biological product licensing and vaccination laws that should be repealed by Congress, and nullified by state legislatures:

Quarantine and Inspection, 42 USC §264 to 272 (in effect since 1944) Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, 50 USC §1511 to 1528 (since 1969) Licensing of Biological Products, 42 USC §262 to 263 (since 1944) Public health emergencies, 42 USC § 247d to 247d-12 (since 1983) National Vaccine Program and National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, 42 USC §300aa-1 to 300aa-34 (since 1986) Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics program, 21 USC §360bbb to 360bbb-8d (since 1997) National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, 42 USC §300hh-1 to 300hh-37 (since 2002)

Tools Congress members and state lawmakers can use to repeal and nullify the federal laws, and the state versions of same:

Related Bailiwick reporting and analysis