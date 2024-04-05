Orientation for new readers

I received an email today, as one recipient among a group blind-copied by the email sender. The email topic was soon-to-be-in-force amendments to World Health Organization, International Health Regulations (2005).

Excerpt:

No. I believe that everyone just states that it is legally binding on the U.S. from an international agreement point of view, but I know of no implementing legislation."

"Do you know the implementing legislation that incorporates the IHR into US domestic law (Federal law)?

I replied to the sender:

These acts of Congress, signed into law by Presidents, have put the IHR regulations into US domestic law, mostly at seven statutory sections, which I've identified and drafted a Congressional repeal act to address .

Some of the Congressional laws passed, funded and implemented, focusing on 1990 to 2022, plus a few related executive orders and other legal instruments, are below.

The answer to your correspondent's question, and your bolded response, is the package of public health emergency law laid out in the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program timeline , and all related reporting and presentations about the implemention of IHR provisions in US domestic law.

1999/10/05 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY2000 - PL 106-65, 113 Stat. 512 . Section 1023, Military Assistance to Civil Authorities to Respond to Act or Threat of Terrorism, Note to 10 USC 382, renumbered in 2016 to 10 USC 282, authorizing domestic deployment of US military against civilians

1998/10/21 - Congress and President Clinton passed Omnibus Consolidated and Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for FY1999 - PL 105-277, 112 Stat. 2681-358 . Division I, Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation Act of 1998, established prohibitions on chemical weapons. Codified at 18 USC 229 and 22 USC 6701 . Title II established the National Pharmaceutical Stockpile, later renamed the Strategic National Stockpile. Appropriated $51,000,000 “to remain available until expended…for pharmaceutical and vaccine stockpiling activities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Strategic National Stockpile codified in 2002 (Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act) at 42 USC 300hh-12, renumbered in 2004 (Project Bioshield Act) to 42 USC 247d-6b .

1997/11/21 - Congress and President Clinton passed Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act - PL 105-115, 111 Stat. 2296 . Added new section to Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act to expand access to investigational drugs and devices during emergency situations. Codified at 21 USC 360bbb - “Expanded Access to Unapproved Therapies and Diagnostics”. This was the beginning of the Emergency Use Authorization/EUA framework that culminated in the American government’s psychological, social and economic coercion program aimed at universal injection of all American citizens with products marketed as Covid-19 vaccines, operational from mid-2020 to the present.

1997/11/18 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY98 - PL 105-85, 111 Stat. 1915 . Section 1078, “Restrictions on the use of human subjects for testing of chemical or biological agents,” repealed and replaced a 1977 section of 50 USC Chapter 32, the Chemical and Biological Warfare Program. The 1977 provision ( 50 USC 1520) had added a requirement that DOD report to Congress about DOD human experimentation programs. In 1997, Congress replaced 1520 with 1520a, purportedly to prohibit DOD conducting experiments on soldiers without the individual soldiers informed consent. It was passed by Congress in response to public outrage over injuries and deaths caused by mandated anthrax injections of soldiers during and after the 1991 Gulf War. However, the authority for federal government experimentation on non-consenting human beings continued; Congress simply transferred the program to the Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, 21 USC 360bbb (see below, passed three days after the NDAA) under declared emergency situations (Emergency Use Authorizations/EUA).

1996/09/23 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY97 - PL 104-201, 110 Stat. 242 . Section 1401 et seq, Defense Against Weapons of Mass Destruction Act of 1996, Section 1416, “Military Assistance to Civilian Law Enforcement in Emergency Situations Involving Biological or Chemical Weapons,” codified at 10 USC 382, later renumbered to 10 USC 282, authorized domestic deployment of military against civilians.

1996/04/24 - Congress and President Clinton passed Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act; Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act; Prison Litigation Reform Act. PL 104-132. 110 Stat. 1214 . Section 521(a) prohibited DOD chemical and biological weapons testing in urban and suburban areas, codified at 18 USC 2332C. That provision was repealed in 1998. Also related to court stripping: Congress passing laws to remove federal courts’ oversight power regarding legislative and executive acts, eliminate checks and balances. See ACLU report, Oct. 2001, Upsetting Checks and Balances: Congressional Hostility Toward the Courts in Times of Crisis .

1996/02/10 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY96. PL 104-106, 110 Stat. 443 . Section 1061(k) repealed 50 USC 1511 as adopted in 1977 and amended in 1982, eliminating requirement that DOD report to Congress on chemical and biological weapons experiments conducted on military personnel.

1993/11/30 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY1994, PL 103-160, 107 Stat. 1547 . Section 1703 related to DOD reporting to Congress on chemical and biological weapons testing programs. Codified at 50 USC 1523. Amended 11/18/1997 and 10/17/2006. Repealed 12/23/2016, effective 12/31/2021?? , Also authorized DOD to “enter into agreements with Secretary of HHS to provide support for vaccination programs...in the US through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the DOD.” Codified at 50 USC 1524.

2000/11/13 - Congress and President Clinton passed Public Health Improvement Act - PL 106-505, 114 Stat. 2314. Title I, Public Health Threats and Emergencies Act, reworked and expanded Section 319 of Public Health Service Act, 42 USC 247d (the Public Health Emergencies section first added in 1983). Appropriated funding and established a working group on bioterrorism ‘countermeasures’ research and development.

2001/09/18 - Congress and President Bush passed Authorization for Use of Military Force. PL 107–40; 115 Stat. 224. Passed under the 1973 War Powers Act, 50 U.S. Code § 1541, and construed as putting the United States in a permanent state of war (Global War on Terror) with no limitations in time or geographically.

2001/10/23 - Model State Emergency Health Powers Act promulgated by CDC and the Center for Law and the Public's Health at Georgetown and Johns Hopkins Universities, “structured to reflect 5 basic public health functions to be facilitated by law: (1) preparedness, comprehensive planning for a public health emergency; (2) surveillance, measures to detect and track public health emergencies; (3) management of property, ensuring adequate availability of vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and hospitals, as well as providing power to abate hazards to the public's health; (4) protection of persons, powers to compel vaccination, testing, treatment, isolation, and quarantine when clearly necessary; and (5) communication, providing clear and authoritative information to the public.”

2001/10/26 - Congress and President Bush passed Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism (USA PATRIOT) Act - PL 107-56, 115 Stat. 272. Amended 18 USC 2331 - Definitions section of 18 USC 113B - Terrorism - to add “domestic terrorism,” defined as activities that “(A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; (B) appear to be intended—(i)to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and (C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”

2002/06/12 - Congress and President Bush passed Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act - PL 107-188, 116 Stat. 594. Major amendments to Public Health Service Act (42 USC 201) and Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act (21 USC 9). This law fully constructed and expanded funding for the federal government’s domestic bioterrorism apparatus headquartered at the HHS, disguising it as a program to protect Americans from non-state actors. Sections included National Preparedness and Response Planning, Coordinating, and Reporting; Strategic National Stockpile; Development of Priority Countermeasures (i.e. fast-tracking approval of drugs and devices without standard safety testing, efficacy testing, and regulatory compliance); Improving State, Local, and Hospital Preparedness for and Response to Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergencies; Emergency Authorities (i.e. federal quarantine power); Controls on Dangerous Biological Agents and Toxins (Title II, Subtitle B: Agricultural Bioterrorism Protection Act of 2002); Safety and Security of Food and Drug Supply; Drinking Water Security and Safety.

2002/11/25 - Congress and President Bush passed Homeland Security Act - PL 107-296, 116 Stat. 2135. Established Department of Homeland Security as a cabinet-level administrative arm of the executive branch. Expanded militarization of domestic surveillance and law enforcement. Title V: established a Directorate of Emergency Preparedness and Response within Department of Homeland Security, headed by an Undersecretary. Strengthened crosslinks between DHS and other federal agencies: Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Defense, Department of Justice and Department of Agriculture, to build and operate a public-health-predicated martial law system.

2003/04/04 - President Bush signed Executive Order 13295, added symptomatic SARS to list of quarantinable communicable diseases, authorizing HHS to order apprehension and indefinite detention of Americans for contracting common respiratory illnesses under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6. 68 Federal Register 17255.

2003/09/16 - Model State Public Health Act published by Johns Hopkins, Georgetown and CDC, working through Turning Point Initiative/Turning Point National Collaborative.

2003/11/24 - Congress and President Bush passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2004. PL 108-136, 117 Stat. 1392. Section 1603(a), created 21 USC 360bbb-3 - “FDCA Section 564 - Authorization for Medical Products for Use in Emergencies” under the EUA part of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act as amended in 1997 to add 21 USC 360bbb “Expanded Access to Unapproved Diagnostics and Therapies.” At Section 1603(b)(1), Congress added Section 1107a to the military code after 10 USC 1107, authorizing the US President to waive informed consent rights of military personnel during declared emergencies and redefining the meaning of the right to be “informed of an option to accept or refuse administration of a product.”

2004/07/21 - Congress and President Bush passed Project Bioshield Act. PL 108-276, 118 Stat. 835. Amendments to Public Health Service Act and Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act. Nullified informed consent principles under US law. Amended and expanded 21 USC 360bbb on authorization for investigational drugs and devices to be used in emergencies (Emergency Use Authorization). Established program for ‘qualified countermeasure’ research, procurement, contracting, manufacture, use and liability exemptions. Expanded authority of NIAID Director (Fauci). Appropriated $640,000,000 for the Strategic National Stockpile for FY2002, $590,000,000 for smallpox vaccine development for FY2002, and $5,593,000,000 for “procurement of security countermeasures.” Expanded HHS power to subject citizens to involuntary relocation and indefinite detention on communicable disease predicates. Expanded coordination among Secretary of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Homeland Security.

2005/04/01 - President Bush signed Executive Order 13375, adding symptomatic influenza to list of quarantinable communicable diseases, authorizing HHS Secretary to use force to apprehend and detain people under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6. 64 Federal Register 17299.

2005/09/15 - World Health Assembly adopted World Health Organization International Health Regulations 2005 revisions. Entered into force 06/15/2007.

2005/12/30 - Congress and President Bush passed Department of Defense, Emergency Supplemental Appropriations to Address Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and Pandemic Influenza Act - PL 109-148, 119 Stat. 2818, Division C at last 14 pages: Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. Amended Public Health Service Act. Established power of Secretary of Health and Human Services, during self-declared public health emergency under Section 319, to unilaterally issue declarations recommending “manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of one or more covered countermeasures.” Codified at 42 USC 247d-6d(b). Added more detail on liability shields for pandemic and epidemic products and security countermeasures. Set pre-suit hurdle requiring HHS to first bring claims against defendants, and bar private claims until after HHS claims resolved, if and only if defendant found liable. Set liability standard at willful misconduct, “establishing a standard…more stringent than negligence in any form or recklessness,” requiring proof defendant 1) intentionally engaged in misconduct 2) proximate to victim’s injury or death. Established just-following-orders defense for vaccinators and others in the chain of distribution. Established court-alternative, tax-and-debt-funded Covered Countermeasure Process Fund, similar to Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund established in 1986 for products on childhood vaccine schedule. Another provision of the DOD Supplemental Emergency Appropriation funded the Public Health and Social Service Emergency Fund (PHSSEF), a slush fund under the control of the Secretary of Health and Human Services, with $3.3 billion to start.

2006/10/17 - Congress and President Bush passed NDAA/John Warner Defense Authorization Act for FY2007 - PL 109-364, 120 Stat. 2083. Section 1076 amended 1807 Insurrection Act, (10 USC 333, renumbered as 10 USC 253), providing exemptions to 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, to expand the authority of federal government to deploy US military on American soil against American citizens during “natural disaster, epidemic, or other serious public health emergency, terrorist attack or incident, or other condition in any State or possession of the United States.” Repealed in NDAA for FY2008. Passed again in NDAA for FY2012.

2006/12/19 - Congress and President Bush passed Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act. PL 109-417, 120 Stat. 2878. Fulfilled many of the requirements of the World Health Organization International Health Regulations of 2005, by further consolidating and centralizing power in federal Health and Human Services Secretary’s hands. Created new HHS department, led by new Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (counterpart to the DHS Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response position created in 2002). Established rules for coordination among HHS, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Secretary of Transportation and “any other relevant federal agency.” Established national framework subordinating state, county, tribal and local public health and law enforcement systems to federal agencies. Expanded surveillance programs. Clarified definitions of qualified countermeasure, security countermeasure, and infectious disease for purposes of 2004 Project Bioshield Act. Established Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) division under HHS, “to facilitate a broad-based approach to emergency medical countermeasure-related activities,” including $1,070,000,000 appropriation. Tools included HHS access to Other Transactions Authority contracting provisions, and authority to limit competition among manufacturers of pandemic products as defined under 2004 Project Bioshield Act.

2007/01/15 - Congress and President Bush passed National Institute of Health Reform Act - PL 109-482, 120 Stat. 3675. Reorganization, consolidation of power and funding.

2007/06/15 - World Health Organization International Health Regulations, 2005 Amendments, entered into force.

2007/09/27 - Congress and President Bush passed Food and Drug Administration Amendments Act of 2007. PL 110-85, 121 Stat. 823.

2008/01/28 - Congress and President Bush passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2008. PL 110-181, 122 Stat. 325. Section 1068 repealed 2007 amendments to Insurrection Act which had expanded exemptions to 1878 Posse Comitatus Act limits on US Presidents’ power to deploy the military domestically. Amendments passed again in NDAA for FY2012, again giving President power to deploy military domestically.