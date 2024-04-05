Congressional acts passed between 1990 and 2022, implementing the World Health Organization, International Health Regulations (2005)
I received an email today, as one recipient among a group blind-copied by the email sender. The email topic was soon-to-be-in-force amendments to World Health Organization, International Health Regulations (2005).
"Do you know the implementing legislation that incorporates the IHR into US domestic law (Federal law)?
No. I believe that everyone just states that it is legally binding on the U.S. from an international agreement point of view, but I know of no implementing legislation."
I replied to the sender:
The answer to your correspondent's question, and your bolded response, is the package of public health emergency law laid out in the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program timeline, and all related reporting and presentations about the implemention of IHR provisions in US domestic law.
Some of the Congressional laws passed, funded and implemented, focusing on 1990 to 2022, plus a few related executive orders and other legal instruments, are below.
These acts of Congress, signed into law by Presidents, have put the IHR regulations into US domestic law, mostly at seven statutory sections, which I've identified and drafted a Congressional repeal act to address.
Quarantine and Inspection, 42 USC §264 to 272
Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, 50 USC §1511 to 1528
Licensing of Biological Products, 42 USC §262 to 263
Public health emergencies, 42 USC § 247d to 247d-12
National Vaccine Program and National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, 42 USC §300aa-1 to 300aa-34
Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics program, 21 USC §360bbb to 360bbb-8d
National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, 42 USC §300hh-1 to 300hh-37
1990-1999 - Presidents George H.W. Bush, William J. Clinton
1992/07/10 - Congress and President Bush passed Alcohol, Drug Abuse, Mental Health Administration (ADAMHA) Restructuring Act. PL 102-321, 106 Stat. 323. Expanded drug abuse prevention and treatment programs; reorganized HHS subdivisions.
1992/10/27 - Congress and President Bush passed Preventative Health Amendments. PL 102-531, 106 Stat. 3504. Changed name from Centers for Disease Control to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1992/10/29 - Congress and President Bush passed Prescription Drug User Fee Act. PL 102-571, 106 Stat. 4491.
1993/06/10 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Institutes of Health Revitalization Act, PL 103-43, 107 Stat. 122. Reorganized and expanded research programs; reversed moratorium on fetal tissue research.
1993/11/30 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY1994, PL 103-160, 107 Stat. 1547. Section 1703 related to DOD reporting to Congress on chemical and biological weapons testing programs. Codified at 50 USC 1523. Amended 11/18/1997 and 10/17/2006. Repealed 12/23/2016, effective 12/31/2021?? , Also authorized DOD to “enter into agreements with Secretary of HHS to provide support for vaccination programs...in the US through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the DOD.” Codified at 50 USC 1524.
1994/09/13 - Congress and President Clinton passed Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act (Clinton Crime Bill). PL 103-322, 108 Stat. 1796. Expanded American prison state, by expanding predicates for incarcerating nonviolent civilians for long sentences, increasing funding for prison construction/operation, and law enforcement officers.
1996/02/10 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY96. PL 104-106, 110 Stat. 443. Section 1061(k) repealed 50 USC 1511 as adopted in 1977 and amended in 1982, eliminating requirement that DOD report to Congress on chemical and biological weapons experiments conducted on military personnel.
1996/04/24 - Congress and President Clinton passed Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act; Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act; Prison Litigation Reform Act. PL 104-132. 110 Stat. 1214. Section 521(a) prohibited DOD chemical and biological weapons testing in urban and suburban areas, codified at 18 USC 2332C. That provision was repealed in 1998. Also related to court stripping: Congress passing laws to remove federal courts’ oversight power regarding legislative and executive acts, eliminate checks and balances. See ACLU report, Oct. 2001, Upsetting Checks and Balances: Congressional Hostility Toward the Courts in Times of Crisis.
1996/09/23 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY97 - PL 104-201, 110 Stat. 242. Section 1401 et seq, Defense Against Weapons of Mass Destruction Act of 1996, Section 1416, “Military Assistance to Civilian Law Enforcement in Emergency Situations Involving Biological or Chemical Weapons,” codified at 10 USC 382, later renumbered to 10 USC 282, authorized domestic deployment of military against civilians.
1997/11/18 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY98 - PL 105-85, 111 Stat. 1915. Section 1078, “Restrictions on the use of human subjects for testing of chemical or biological agents,” repealed and replaced a 1977 section of 50 USC Chapter 32, the Chemical and Biological Warfare Program. The 1977 provision (50 USC 1520) had added a requirement that DOD report to Congress about DOD human experimentation programs. In 1997, Congress replaced 1520 with 1520a, purportedly to prohibit DOD conducting experiments on soldiers without the individual soldiers informed consent. It was passed by Congress in response to public outrage over injuries and deaths caused by mandated anthrax injections of soldiers during and after the 1991 Gulf War. However, the authority for federal government experimentation on non-consenting human beings continued; Congress simply transferred the program to the Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, 21 USC 360bbb (see below, passed three days after the NDAA) under declared emergency situations (Emergency Use Authorizations/EUA).
1997/11/21 - Congress and President Clinton passed Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act - PL 105-115, 111 Stat. 2296. Added new section to Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act to expand access to investigational drugs and devices during emergency situations. Codified at 21 USC 360bbb - “Expanded Access to Unapproved Therapies and Diagnostics”. This was the beginning of the Emergency Use Authorization/EUA framework that culminated in the American government’s psychological, social and economic coercion program aimed at universal injection of all American citizens with products marketed as Covid-19 vaccines, operational from mid-2020 to the present.
1998/10/17 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY1999. PL 105-261, 112 Stat. 1920. Section 1401, Defense Against Weapons of Mass Destruction Act of 1998.
1998/10/21 - Congress and President Clinton passed Omnibus Consolidated and Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for FY1999 - PL 105-277, 112 Stat. 2681-358. Division I, Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation Act of 1998, established prohibitions on chemical weapons. Codified at 18 USC 229 and 22 USC 6701. Title II established the National Pharmaceutical Stockpile, later renamed the Strategic National Stockpile. Appropriated $51,000,000 “to remain available until expended…for pharmaceutical and vaccine stockpiling activities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Strategic National Stockpile codified in 2002 (Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act) at 42 USC 300hh-12, renumbered in 2004 (Project Bioshield Act) to 42 USC 247d-6b.
1999/10/05 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY2000 - PL 106-65, 113 Stat. 512. Section 1023, Military Assistance to Civil Authorities to Respond to Act or Threat of Terrorism, Note to 10 USC 382, renumbered in 2016 to 10 USC 282, authorizing domestic deployment of US military against civilians
2000 - 2009 - Presidents William Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack H. Obama
2000/11/13 - Congress and President Clinton passed Public Health Improvement Act - PL 106-505, 114 Stat. 2314. Title I, Public Health Threats and Emergencies Act, reworked and expanded Section 319 of Public Health Service Act, 42 USC 247d (the Public Health Emergencies section first added in 1983). Appropriated funding and established a working group on bioterrorism ‘countermeasures’ research and development.
2001/09/18 - Congress and President Bush passed Authorization for Use of Military Force. PL 107–40; 115 Stat. 224. Passed under the 1973 War Powers Act, 50 U.S. Code § 1541, and construed as putting the United States in a permanent state of war (Global War on Terror) with no limitations in time or geographically.
2001/10/23 - Model State Emergency Health Powers Act promulgated by CDC and the Center for Law and the Public's Health at Georgetown and Johns Hopkins Universities, “structured to reflect 5 basic public health functions to be facilitated by law: (1) preparedness, comprehensive planning for a public health emergency; (2) surveillance, measures to detect and track public health emergencies; (3) management of property, ensuring adequate availability of vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and hospitals, as well as providing power to abate hazards to the public's health; (4) protection of persons, powers to compel vaccination, testing, treatment, isolation, and quarantine when clearly necessary; and (5) communication, providing clear and authoritative information to the public.”
2001/10/26 - Congress and President Bush passed Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism (USA PATRIOT) Act - PL 107-56, 115 Stat. 272. Amended 18 USC 2331 - Definitions section of 18 USC 113B - Terrorism - to add “domestic terrorism,” defined as activities that “(A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; (B) appear to be intended—(i)to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and (C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”
2002/06/12 - Congress and President Bush passed Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act - PL 107-188, 116 Stat. 594. Major amendments to Public Health Service Act (42 USC 201) and Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act (21 USC 9). This law fully constructed and expanded funding for the federal government’s domestic bioterrorism apparatus headquartered at the HHS, disguising it as a program to protect Americans from non-state actors. Sections included National Preparedness and Response Planning, Coordinating, and Reporting; Strategic National Stockpile; Development of Priority Countermeasures (i.e. fast-tracking approval of drugs and devices without standard safety testing, efficacy testing, and regulatory compliance); Improving State, Local, and Hospital Preparedness for and Response to Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergencies; Emergency Authorities (i.e. federal quarantine power); Controls on Dangerous Biological Agents and Toxins (Title II, Subtitle B: Agricultural Bioterrorism Protection Act of 2002); Safety and Security of Food and Drug Supply; Drinking Water Security and Safety.
2002/11/25 - Congress and President Bush passed Homeland Security Act - PL 107-296, 116 Stat. 2135. Established Department of Homeland Security as a cabinet-level administrative arm of the executive branch. Expanded militarization of domestic surveillance and law enforcement. Title V: established a Directorate of Emergency Preparedness and Response within Department of Homeland Security, headed by an Undersecretary. Strengthened crosslinks between DHS and other federal agencies: Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Defense, Department of Justice and Department of Agriculture, to build and operate a public-health-predicated martial law system.
2003/04/04 - President Bush signed Executive Order 13295, added symptomatic SARS to list of quarantinable communicable diseases, authorizing HHS to order apprehension and indefinite detention of Americans for contracting common respiratory illnesses under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6. 68 Federal Register 17255.
2003/09/16 - Model State Public Health Act published by Johns Hopkins, Georgetown and CDC, working through Turning Point Initiative/Turning Point National Collaborative.
2003/11/24 - Congress and President Bush passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2004. PL 108-136, 117 Stat. 1392. Section 1603(a), created 21 USC 360bbb-3 - “FDCA Section 564 - Authorization for Medical Products for Use in Emergencies” under the EUA part of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act as amended in 1997 to add 21 USC 360bbb “Expanded Access to Unapproved Diagnostics and Therapies.” At Section 1603(b)(1), Congress added Section 1107a to the military code after 10 USC 1107, authorizing the US President to waive informed consent rights of military personnel during declared emergencies and redefining the meaning of the right to be “informed of an option to accept or refuse administration of a product.”
2004/07/21 - Congress and President Bush passed Project Bioshield Act. PL 108-276, 118 Stat. 835. Amendments to Public Health Service Act and Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act. Nullified informed consent principles under US law. Amended and expanded 21 USC 360bbb on authorization for investigational drugs and devices to be used in emergencies (Emergency Use Authorization). Established program for ‘qualified countermeasure’ research, procurement, contracting, manufacture, use and liability exemptions. Expanded authority of NIAID Director (Fauci). Appropriated $640,000,000 for the Strategic National Stockpile for FY2002, $590,000,000 for smallpox vaccine development for FY2002, and $5,593,000,000 for “procurement of security countermeasures.” Expanded HHS power to subject citizens to involuntary relocation and indefinite detention on communicable disease predicates. Expanded coordination among Secretary of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Homeland Security.
2005/04/01 - President Bush signed Executive Order 13375, adding symptomatic influenza to list of quarantinable communicable diseases, authorizing HHS Secretary to use force to apprehend and detain people under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6. 64 Federal Register 17299.
2005/09/15 - World Health Assembly adopted World Health Organization International Health Regulations 2005 revisions. Entered into force 06/15/2007.
2005/12/30 - Congress and President Bush passed Department of Defense, Emergency Supplemental Appropriations to Address Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and Pandemic Influenza Act - PL 109-148, 119 Stat. 2818, Division C at last 14 pages: Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. Amended Public Health Service Act. Established power of Secretary of Health and Human Services, during self-declared public health emergency under Section 319, to unilaterally issue declarations recommending “manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of one or more covered countermeasures.” Codified at 42 USC 247d-6d(b). Added more detail on liability shields for pandemic and epidemic products and security countermeasures. Set pre-suit hurdle requiring HHS to first bring claims against defendants, and bar private claims until after HHS claims resolved, if and only if defendant found liable. Set liability standard at willful misconduct, “establishing a standard…more stringent than negligence in any form or recklessness,” requiring proof defendant 1) intentionally engaged in misconduct 2) proximate to victim’s injury or death. Established just-following-orders defense for vaccinators and others in the chain of distribution. Established court-alternative, tax-and-debt-funded Covered Countermeasure Process Fund, similar to Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund established in 1986 for products on childhood vaccine schedule. Another provision of the DOD Supplemental Emergency Appropriation funded the Public Health and Social Service Emergency Fund (PHSSEF), a slush fund under the control of the Secretary of Health and Human Services, with $3.3 billion to start.
2006/10/17 - Congress and President Bush passed NDAA/John Warner Defense Authorization Act for FY2007 - PL 109-364, 120 Stat. 2083. Section 1076 amended 1807 Insurrection Act, (10 USC 333, renumbered as 10 USC 253), providing exemptions to 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, to expand the authority of federal government to deploy US military on American soil against American citizens during “natural disaster, epidemic, or other serious public health emergency, terrorist attack or incident, or other condition in any State or possession of the United States.” Repealed in NDAA for FY2008. Passed again in NDAA for FY2012.
2006/12/19 - Congress and President Bush passed Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act. PL 109-417, 120 Stat. 2878. Fulfilled many of the requirements of the World Health Organization International Health Regulations of 2005, by further consolidating and centralizing power in federal Health and Human Services Secretary’s hands. Created new HHS department, led by new Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (counterpart to the DHS Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response position created in 2002). Established rules for coordination among HHS, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Secretary of Transportation and “any other relevant federal agency.” Established national framework subordinating state, county, tribal and local public health and law enforcement systems to federal agencies. Expanded surveillance programs. Clarified definitions of qualified countermeasure, security countermeasure, and infectious disease for purposes of 2004 Project Bioshield Act. Established Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) division under HHS, “to facilitate a broad-based approach to emergency medical countermeasure-related activities,” including $1,070,000,000 appropriation. Tools included HHS access to Other Transactions Authority contracting provisions, and authority to limit competition among manufacturers of pandemic products as defined under 2004 Project Bioshield Act.
2007/01/15 - Congress and President Bush passed National Institute of Health Reform Act - PL 109-482, 120 Stat. 3675. Reorganization, consolidation of power and funding.
2007/06/15 - World Health Organization International Health Regulations, 2005 Amendments, entered into force.
2007/09/27 - Congress and President Bush passed Food and Drug Administration Amendments Act of 2007. PL 110-85, 121 Stat. 823.
2008/01/28 - Congress and President Bush passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2008. PL 110-181, 122 Stat. 325. Section 1068 repealed 2007 amendments to Insurrection Act which had expanded exemptions to 1878 Posse Comitatus Act limits on US Presidents’ power to deploy the military domestically. Amendments passed again in NDAA for FY2012, again giving President power to deploy military domestically.
2009/02/17 - Congress and President Obama passed Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act as part of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). PL 5-111, 123 Stat. 115. Added Title XXX to Public Health Service Act, to establish and expand electronic medical records.
2010-2019 - Presidents Barack H. Obama, Donald J. Trump
2010/03/23 - Congress and President Obama passed Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare). PL 111-148, 124 Stat. 119. Title VII, Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009, related to the legal, approval/authorization, labeling and marketing differences among ‘biosimilars,’ BLA (Biologics License Application) products, and EUA products.
2011/12/31 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2012 - PL 112-81, 125 Stat. 1298. Section 1021 codified authority for US President to order military arrest and indefinite detention of American civilians without charge or trial under 10 USC 801 et seq. (Uniform Code of Military Justice), to the extent the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, passed under the 1973 War Powers Act, (50 U.S. Code § 1541) is construed as putting the United States in a permanent state of war (Global War on Terror) and the national emergency first declared by President Bush in 2001 is extended. It has been extended, every year since.
2012/07/09 - Congress and President Obama passed Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act. PL 112-144, 126 Stat. 993. Amendments to Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act regarding user-fee programs for prescription drugs and medical devices, generic drugs and biosimilars, and for other purposes.
2013/01/02 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2013. PL 112-239, 126 Stat. 1957. Section 1078 “modernized” Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 to authorize domestic deployment of propaganda by the US government, on the American population. Propaganda used with tremendous effect on US population to instill fear and promote behavioral compliance with government orders.
2013/01/29 - Congress and President Obama passed Disaster Relief Appropriations Act. PL 113-2, 127 Stat. 4. Division B, Sandy Recovery Act: most major FEMA overhaul since 1988 Robert T. Stafford Act.
2013/03/13 - Congress and President Obama passed Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Reauthorization Act. PL 113-5, 127 Stat. 161. Renewed and updated 2006 Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, with amendments to Public Health Service Act and Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act. Added sections 564A and 564B to the FDCA to further authorize emergency use of approved products in emergencies and products held for emergency use. Amended definitions of covered countermeasures and qualified pandemic and epidemic products in Section 319F-3 of PHSA (2005 PREP Act provisions). Extended definitions to include products or technologies intended to enhance the use or effect of a drug, biological product, or device used against the pandemic or epidemic or against adverse events from these products.
2014/07/31 - President Obama signed Executive Order 13674, adding asymptomatic, suspected SARS to list of quarantinable communicable diseases under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6. 79 Federal Register 75461
2015/04/16 - Congress and President Obama passed Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization (MACRA) Act. PL 114-10, 129 Stat. 87. Largest changes to health care system since 2010 ObamaCare. Section 511 directed HHS to clarify how changes to human subjects protections under 1991 Common Rule would apply to Medicare and Medicaid “clinical data registries.” Related to ‘real world evidence’ with no legal protections for human subjects, replacing traditional clinical trial procedures that did have legal protections for human subjects.
2015/11/25 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY-2016. PL 114-92, 129 Stat. 893. Section 815 added ‘prototype’ procurement contracting language (Other Transactional Authority - OTA), authorizing Department of Defense to contract with pharmaceutical corporations to produce bioweapons labeled as medical countermeasures or security countermeasures. Used to contract for production of ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ bioweapons in 2020, through Medical CBRN [Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear] Defense Consortium program members. Codified at 10 USC 2371b, renumbered 10 USC 4022 effective 01/01/2021.
2016/11/04 - President Obama signed Executive Order 13747: Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda to Achieve a World Safe and Secure from Infectious Disease Threats
2016/12/13 - Congress and President Obama passed 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act 1.0) - PL 114-255, 130 Stat. 1033. Updated and expanded Public Health Service Act “to accelerate the discovery, development, and delivery of 21st century cures.” Section 3022 authorized ‘real world evidence’ instead of clinical trials as grounds for FDA authorizing general use of experimental products, transforming Americans into human subjects and our communities into unmonitored, unregulated experimental test sites. Sections 3023 and 3024 granted broad authority for HHS Secretary to waive or alter human subject protections and informed consent requirements. Codified at 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii); 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(A); 21 USC 355(i)(4); 21 USC 360j(g)(3)(D)(i).
2016/12/23 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2017. PL 114-328,130 Stat. 2000. 10 USC 111 note at 130 Stat. 2400 terminated DoD requirement to report Chemical and Biological Warfare projects to Congress, effective Dec. 2021. Section 1241, reform and renumbering, establishment of new chapter (10 USC Ch. 16, for Defense Security Cooperation); DOD Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and Director of DSCA, with authority to coordinate and synchronize US military with foreign military forces, and conduct domestic military campaigns in violation of the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act. Authorization for domestic military deployment against American civilians, originally codified in 1996 at 10 USC 382, renumbered to 10 USC 282. Section 1086 directed HHS to develop National Biodefense Strategy, false name for US military covert biochemical warfare program. Task fulfilled with Sept. 18, 2018 release of National Biodefense Strategy document and President Trump signature on National Security Presidential Memorandum 14, directing HHS, DOD, DHS and related agencies to implement the plan.
2017/01/23 - Department of Homeland Security published Biological Incident Annex to the Response and Recovery Federal Interagency Operational Plans. At p. 70, stated that 10 USC 382 [added in 1996, renumbered to 10 USC 282 in 2016) “permits Department of Defense to provide support to the Department of Justice under certain circumstances in emergency situations involving Weapons of Mass Destruction, including biological weapons and materials.”
2017/08/18 - Congress and President Trump passed FDA Reauthorization Act - PL 115-52. 131 Stat. 1005. More expansion of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) program.
2017/12/12 - Congress and President Trump passed National Defense Authorization Act FY 2018 - PL 115-91, 131 Stat. 1283. Section 716 added subsection (d) to 10 USC 1107a, re: EUA product use in military. But see FDCA amendment, PL 115-92 (below) passed same day, which immediately repealed 10 USC 1107a(d) while adding new FDCA section on military use of EUAs.
2017/12/12 - Congress and President Trump passed Act to amend FDCA EUA statute, 21 USC 360bbb-3. PL 115-92, 131 Stat. 2023. Provided for “Additional Emergency Uses for Medical Products to Reduce Deaths and Severity of Injuries Caused by Agents of War.”
2019/05/02 - Effective date, legalized non-inspection of all “biological products” (including all ‘vaccines’) manufacturing facilities, (42 USC 262; 21 CFR 600) through Final Rule promulgated by FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb by Federal Register April 2, 2019. 84 FR 12505.
2019/05/22 - Congressional Research Service Opinion: An Overview of State and Federal Authority to Impose Vaccination Requirements by Wen W. Shen
2019/06/24 - Congress and President Trump passed Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act - PL 116-22, 133 Stat. 905. Amended Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 201), further consolidating federal power in HHS Secretary’s hands during public health emergencies, further merging public health and law enforcement systems, and further subordinating state, tribal, county and municipal governments and American civilians to direct federal control.
2019/09/19 - President Trump signed Executive Order 13887: Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health. Directed and prioritized federal agency collaboration with industry for rapid-deployment mRNA/DNA/LNP bioweapon platforms misclassified as public health protection.
2019/12/20 - Congress and President Trump passed Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, PL 116-94, 133 Stat. 2534. Amended FDA biological products definitions [42 USC 262] — deleting “(except any chemically synthesized polypeptide)” from “proteins (except any chemically synthesized polypeptide)” as added March 3, 2010; amended licensing regulations; deemed licenses; more. Codified at 42 USC 262(k)(7)(D) and 42 USC 262 statutory notes.
2020 - Present - Presidents Donald J. Trump, Joseph R. Biden
2020/03/06 - Congress and President Trump passed Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act - PL 116-123, 134 Stat. 146. $8.3 billion to Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Food and Drug Administration, Small Business Administration, Department of State and US Agency for International Development, for research and development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and other Covid programs.
2020/03/18 - Congress and President Trump passed Families First Coronavirus Response Act - PL 116-127, 134 Stat. 178. $3.5 billion for Covid mass testing, supplemental nutrition (Department of Agriculture), sick leave, family medical leave, and unemployment compensation (Department of Labor) programs.
2020/03/27 - Congress and President Trump passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act - PL 116-136, 134 Stat. 281. 15 USC 9001. $2.2 trillion in corporate and small business loans, household stupport and unemployment insurance, tax deferrals, aid to state and local governments, aid to universities and colleges, aid to K-12 schools, aid to hospitals and veterans programs, airline loans and grants, and $10 billion for “Operation Warp Speed.”
2020/04/24 - Congress and President Trump passed Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act - PL 116-139, 134 Stat. 620. $75,000,000,000 for Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (first funded in 2005), “to remain available until expended, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally” plus $25,000,000,000 for research, development and deployment of Covid-19 tests.
2020/12/27 - Consolidated Appropriations Act - PL 116-260, 134 Stat. 1182. $2.3 trillion spending bill, including $900 billion for Covid programs.
2021/01/01 - Congress and President Trump passed NDAA for FY2021. PL 116-283, 134 Stat. 3388. Amended and renumbered Other Transaction Authority for DoD prototype manufacturing from 10 USC 2371b to 10 USC 4022, Authority of the Department of Defense to carry out certain prototype projects.
2021/01/05 - Orange Book Transparency Act - PL 116-290, 134 Stat. 4889. Amendments to patent law under Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, (21 USC 9)
2021/03/11 - Congress and President Biden passed American Rescue Plan/Consolidated Appropriations Act. PL 117-2, 135 Stat. 4. Section 7401, Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act. Criminalized advocacy of alternative treatments under Federal Trade Commission provisions.
2021/04/02 - Congressional Research Service Opinion: State and Federal Authority to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination (Version 1) by Wen W. Shen
2021/07/06 - Dawn Johnsen, Deputy Attorney General, published DOJ Opinion: Whether Section 564 of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Prohibits Entities from Requiring the Use of a Vaccine Subject to an Emergency Use Authorization. Related federal government’s position on legal status and regulatory control differences between Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) products, Investigational New Drugs (IND) and Investigational Device Exemptions (IDE).
2021/12/27 - Congress and President Biden passed National Defense Authorization Act FY2022 - PL 117-81, 135 Stat. 1541. At Section 716, established military vaxx tracking system, including refusals, under 10 USC 1110 (originally re anthrax vaxx). At Section 6501, authorized US government to engage with Bill Gates Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). More coverage.
2022/02/07 - Congressional Research Service Opinion: State and Federal Authority to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination
2022/03/15 - Congress and President Biden passed Consolidated Appropriations Act - PL 117-103, 136 Stat. 49. $1,274,678,000 for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (HHS slush fund established in 2005). $780,000,000 for new domestic bioweapons production, classified as ‘security countermeasures’ under the Public Health Service Act as amended by 2004 Project Bioshield Act, 42 USC 247d-6b(c)(1)(B); $845,000,000 to stock the Strategic National Stockpile established 1998, controlled by the CDC within HHS 42 USC 247d-6b(a); $300,000,000 “to prepare for or respond to an influenza pandemic,” including federally-funded construction or renovation of privately-owned pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, if the Secretary of Health and Human Services finds such construction or renovation necessary; $1,000,000,000 to establish ARPA-H: Advanced Research Program Agency - Health, to conduct research and development of bioweapons misbranded as public health measures; $3,880,000,000 to US Agency for International Development (US-AID) for programs mislabeled as ‘Global Health Programs,’ including immunization programs, HIV/AIDS programs, The GAVI Alliance [population-control zealot Bill Gates’ Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization] and a multilateral vaccine development partnership, for, among other projects, “experimental contraceptive drugs, devices and medical procedures.”
2022/12/23 - Congress and President Biden passed NDAA for FY2023. PL 117-263, 136 Stat. 2395. Section 5559: Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022. Authorizes, expands and funds globalized military-health structure linking US military to global genocide apparatus operating under WHO frameworks, codified at 21 USC 2151b, Notes.
2022/12/29 - Congress and President Biden passed Consolidated Appropriations Act for FY2023. PL 117-328, 136 Stat. 4459. Many federal and state-level public health/martial law authorization and funding provisions included. “Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. For expenses necessary to support activities related to countering potential biological, nuclear, radiological, chemical, and cybersecurity threats to civilian populations, and for other public health emergencies, $1,647,569,000, of which $950,000,000…for expenses necessary to support advanced research and development…of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.” $1,500,000,000 for ARPA-H: Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Section 2235 at H.R. 2617-1297, One Health Framework: “coordination mechanism at the Federal level to strengthen One Health collaboration related to prevention, detection, control, and response for zoonotic diseases and related One Health work across the Federal Government.” Section 3209, FDA Modernization Act 2.0 (sponsored by Rand Paul) substitutes “nonclinical tests” for “animal tests” for drugs, cosmetics and biosimilars. Novel bioagents can be used on humans without prior testing on animals.