Building the case to prosecute members of Congress, presidents, HHS and DOD secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.
Research and organizing tool first posted April 28, 2022, subject to ongoing revision as new information comes to light. Last updated March 24, 2024.
PDF reports, summaries.
2 pages - Weaponization of Language and Law: US Government Bioterrorism Program from 1969 to Covid. (January 2023, abstract)
14 pages - Legal History: American Domestic Bioterrorism Program. Enabling statutes, regulations, executive orders, guidance documents, etc. (May 2023 version)
44 pages - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program (Feb. 2024 version)
Draft Ending National Suicide Act. (Dec. 20, 2023) - The seven statutes listed in the draft are the foundational laws for the 'public health emergency'-predicated mass murder programs that have become much more visible and better-understood since January 2020: Quarantine and Inspection, 42 USC §264 to 272; Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, 50 USC §1511 to 1528; Licensing of Biological Products, 42 USC §262 to 263; Public health emergencies, 42 USC § 247d to 247d-12; National Vaccine Program and National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, 42 USC §300aa-1 to 300aa-34; Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics program, 21 USC §360bbb to 360bbb-8d; National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, 42 USC §300hh-1 to 300hh-37
OVERVIEW
I started looking closely at the legal architecture supporting the Covid national prison panopticon on Jan. 30, 2022, after hearing Attorney Todd Callender’s interview, which provided information about the American domestic legal framework; how it fit with the oddly-coordinated pandemic story told by governments worldwide; and how it relates to the World Health Organization International Health Regulations of 2005 at the center.
I wrote up the interview:
Prior to that day, I’d spent a lot of time, with increasing confusion and alarm and despair, trying to figure out why the U.S. Constitutional legal system hadn’t put a stop to the nonsense as its nonsensicality became obvious to so many people.
Why did it continue, with no end in sight, and not even a glimpse of a path to the end?
Since then, as I’ve dug into Callender’s analysis following the supporting paper trails, I’ve learned why, and how.
A whole lot of things that once were federal and state crimes and civil rights violations have been legalized by Congress through legislative, statutory revisions to the United States Code, signed by US Presidents, and implemented at the administrative, regulatory level by the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense through the Code of Federal Regulations.
I’ve reported on those findings in small bits and pieces, connecting the laws to court cases, executive orders, guidance documents for industry and researchers, academic papers, intellectual property patents, regulatory amendments, psychological manipulation programs, geopolitical developments and other facts as they’ve floated across my field of view.
I think the critical decay began around 1983, when the ‘public health emergencies’ section was added to the 1944 Public Health Service Act, although the 1944 PHSA itself represented an additional militarization of human medicine in the United States.
Most of the worst laws have been passed since 2000 — just before 9/11 and the US Department of Defense false flag anthrax attacks.
They are listed below, with links to the full text of each law, and a short summary of what I understand about how each one fits into the overall scheme.
The basic goal of the architects, which has been achieved, was to set up legal conditions in which all governing power in the United States could be automatically transferred from the citizens and the three Constitutional branches into the two hands of the Health and Human Services Secretary, effective at the moment the HHS Secretary himself declared a public health emergency, legally transforming free citizens into enslaved subjects.
That happened on Jan. 31, 2020, in effect as of Jan. 27, 2020 through the present day.
In other words: Congress and US Presidents legalized and funded the overthrow of the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. government and the American people, through a massive domestic bioterrorism program relabeled as a public health program, conducted by the HHS Secretary and Secretary of Defense on behalf of the World Health Organization and its financial backers.
Related reporting:
COVID-19 injectable bioweapons as case study in legalized, government-operated domestic bioterrorism
US federal crimes for which there is evidence to prosecute Covid-19 bioterrorists who occupy US government positions
22 worst Congressional bioterrorism authorization and funding laws passed since 1983
Run-up to the American bioterrorist State’s Jan. 31, 2020 declaration of war - Part 1 (2014-2017)
Run-up to the American bioterrorist State’s Jan. 31, 2020 declaration of war - Part 2 (2018-2020)
Timeline (1819-2022) of Supreme Court cases, related state cases and treatises
1900-1929 - Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Warren Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover
1902/07/01 - Congress and President Theodore Roosevelt passed Biologics Control Act, also known as Virus-Toxin Act. PL 57-244, 32 Stat. 728. Established federal regulation (licensing) of manufacturers of biological products intended for human use — “any virus, therapeutic serum, toxin, antitoxin, or analogous product applicable to the prevention and cure of diseases of man,” including vaccines — to be enforced by Secretary of Treasury through Laboratory of Hygiene (established in Staten Island, August 1887, “a bacteriological laboratory [at the] Marine Hospital…for research on cholera and other infectious diseases.” Renamed Hygienic Laboratory in 1891. Renamed National Institute for Health in 1930.
1907/10/18 - Treaty at the Hague — Convention [of 1907] Respecting the Laws and Customs of War on Land, including Section III, Military Authority Over the Territory of the Hostile State: “Art. 42. Territory is considered occupied when it is actually placed under the authority of the hostile army.”
1909 - Launch of the Round Table Movement. “By 1919, the Round Table Movement changed its name to the Royal Institute for International Affairs (aka: Chatham House) with the Round Table name relegated to its geopolitical periodical… in America, where knowledge of the British Empire’s subversive role was more widely known, the name “American Institute for International Affairs” was still too delicate. Instead the name Council on Foreign Relations” was chosen and was chartered in 1921.”
1913/03/04 - Congress and President Wilson passed Virus-Serum Toxin Act, PL PL 430 of 1913, 37 Stat. 832. Established federal regulation of biological products intended for animal use, including vaccines, to be enforced by Secretary of Agriculture, US Department of Agriculture.
1913/12/23 - US Congress and President Wilson passed Federal Reserve Act. PL 63-43, 38 Stat. 251. Created Federal Reserve Bank, central banking system in United States. 12 USC Chapter 3
1914/07/28 - Globalists started World War I.
1917/05/13 to 1917/10/13 - Series of apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to three children in Fatima, Portugal, concluding with Miracle of the Sun.
1917/10/06 - Congress and President Wilson passed Trading with the Enemy Act, 40 Stat. 411. Established unconstitutional emergency powers concentrated in president and executive branch. Amended, expanded by Emergency Banking Act, March 9, 1933.
1918/11/11 - Globalists ended World War I.
1921/03/03 - Congress passed Joint Resolution 382, 41 Stat. 1359, terminating “the present war or of the present or existing emergency” but excluding from the termination, the unconstitutional emergency powers established by the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917.
1921/11/23 - US Congress and President Harding passed Sheppard-Towner Maternity and Infancy Protection Act. PL 67-97, 42 Stat. 224. Expired 1929, replaced by 1935 Social Security Act.
1930-1939 - Presidents Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt
1930/05/17 - Bank for International Settlements formed by intergovernmental agreement. Designed to and effectively operates outside of all political and governmental controls. Tower of Basel, Adam LeBor (2013)
1930 - US Laboratory of Hygiene, established in 1887 at Marine Hospital in Staten Island, renamed National Institute for Health.
1933/03/09 - President Roosevelt signed Proclamation 2040 [Emergency and War Powers Order], continuing national emergency and ‘bank holiday’ until further notice, following Proclamation 2038 of March 5, 1933 [convening special session of Congress] and Proclamation 2039 of March 6, 1933 [declaring national emergency and proclaiming ‘bank holiday’ for March 6-9, inclusive.]
1933/03/09 - Congress and President Roosevelt passed Emergency Banking Act, PL 73-1, including amendments to Trading With the Enemy Act of 1917 and ratification of presidential executive orders and proclamations. Codified at 12 USC 95(b).
1933/04/05 - President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102, under state of emergency (Great Depression). Ratified by Congress through House Joint Resolution 192. Forbade the hoarding 'of gold or silver coin or bullion or currency,' confiscated gold held by private individuals, to remove the constraint on the Federal Reserve (1913 Federal Reserve Act) preventing it from increasing the money supply.
1933/06/05 - Congress passed House Joint Resolution 192, ratifying President Roosevelt’s Executive Order 6102; declared bankruptcy of US government; suspended gold standard; pledged lives of American people (registered at birth through Social Security program) as collateral/debt slaves to international bankers, against national debt.
1933/06/12 - London Economic Conference began. Report on Matthew Ehret, Clash of the Two Americas: Open vs. Closed Systems Collide: How Roosevelt Halted Previous Attempts to Implement a New World Order.
1935/08/14 - US Congress and President Roosevelt passed Social Security Act - PL 74-271. 49 Stat. 620. Social Security Act governs Medicare and Medicaid, two of the federal authorization and funding pathways through which ‘breakthrough’ devices and drugs, fast-track products, products eligible for accelerated approval and other FDA-classified products are developed, manufactured and used on humans. Amendments to SSA since 1983 and pending, have expanded/will further expand the novel drug and device/bioweapon classes eligible for fast-tracked federal research and deployment funding within the Medicare/Medicaid programs.
1936/07/30 - Protocol regarding the immunities of the Bank for International Settlements signed at Brussels.
1937 - Establishment of National Institutes for Health Division of Biologics Control, regulating biological products.
1938/06/25 - Congress and President Roosevelt passed Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). PL 75-717, 52 Stat. 1040. Original stated purpose: “to prohibit the movement in interstate commerce of adulterated and misbranded food, drugs, devices, and cosmetics.” Codified at 21 USC 9. By the outbreak of Covid in late 2019, FDCA had been amended by several decades of Congressional acts to become one of the key laws under which the American domestic bioterrorism program is authorized, funded and operated.
1939/09/01 - Globalists launched World War II.
1940-1949 - Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman
1943/11/11 - Congress and President Roosevelt passed Public Health Service Act of 1943 (organizational structure). PL 78-184, 57 Stat. 587.
1944/07/01 - 07/22 - Globalists negotiated Bretton Woods Articles of Agreement to establish a centralized global financial and banking system.
1944/07/01 - Congress and President Roosevelt passed Public Health Service Act of 1944 (PHSA). PL 78-410, 58 Stat. 682. Consolidated, centralized and militarized the American public health system that had developed within several agencies since the Revolution. Codified at 42 USC 201 et seq., including Regulation of biological products (42 USC 262); Quarantine, inspection, control of communicable diseases (42 USC 264); more.
1945/04/12 - President Roosevelt died; President Truman took office.
1945/07/28 - US Senate ratified United Nations Charter (Executive F.)
1945/07/31 - Congress and President Truman passed Bretton Woods Agreement Act, PL 79-171, 59 Stat. 512, authorizing President to accept membership in International Monetary Fund and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, later known as World Bank.
1945/09/02 - Globalists ended World War II.
1945/10/24 - United Nations Charter entered into force.
1945/11/20 - Globalists began Nuremberg trials.
1945 - Operation Paperclip began. “A secret United States intelligence program in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from the former Nazi Germany to the U.S. for government employment after the end of World War II in Europe, between 1945 and 1959. Conducted by the Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA), it was largely carried out by special agents of the U.S. Army’s Counterintelligence Corps(CIC).”
1945/12/27 - Bretton Woods Agreement entered into force.
1945/12/29 - Congress and President Truman passed International Organizations Immunities Act, PL 79-291, 59 Stat. 669. Corey Lynn report - Laundering with Immunity: The Control Framework, Sept. 29, 2022.
1946/06/11 - Congress and President Truman passed Administrative Procedures Act, PL 79-404. 60 Stat. 237. Established framework for the administrative state to operate within a de facto executive branch dictatorship, through the “committed to agency discretion” override of both the legislative process and judicial review. Codified at 5 USC 551.
1946/07/22 - Globalists established the World Health Organization and adopted the WHO Constitution, signed by 61 nations at International Health Conference in New York, to enter into force as of 04/07/1948. WHO Constitution amendments passed by World Health Assembly 02/03/1977 ; 01/20/1980 ; 07/11/1994 ; 09/15/2005.
1946/10/01 - Globalists concluded Nuremberg trials.
1947/07/26 - Congress and President Truman passed National Security Act, PL 80-253, 61 Stat. 499. Set up precursors to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
1947/10/30 - Globalists adopted General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) treaty.
1948 - UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, part of International Bill on Human Rights
1948/01/01 - General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) treaty entered into force.
1948/01/27 0 US Information and Educational Exchange Act (Smith-Mundt). PL 80-402, 62 Stat. 6. Set up programs for US propaganda distribution in foreign countries; limited use of government propaganda on American population. ‘Modernized’ to authorize domestic propaganda in 01/02/2013 National Defense Authorization Act.
1948/04/07 - World Health Organization Constitution entered into force.
1948/06/14 - Congress authorized President Truman to accept membership in World Health Organization on behalf of US government. PL 80-643, 62 Stat. 441. Codified at 22 USC 290.
1948/08/23 - World Council of Churches, first assembly, Amsterdam (ecumenism).
1949/04/04 - US Senate ratified North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) treaty.
1949/06/18 - George Orwell published 1984.
1949/08/24 - NATO treaty entered into force.
1949 - Geneva Conventions
1950-1959 - Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower
1950/08/08 - Congress and President Truman passed Defense Production Act of 1950, PL 81-774, 64 Stat. 798. Authorized federal takeover of private industry during declared war. Invoked in Spring 2020 for Covid-19 lethal injection production.
1951/05/25 - Globalists adopted first International Sanitary Regulations at the World Health Organization World Health Assembly, to enter into force 10/01/1952. International Sanitary Regulations were revised and renamed International Health Regulations in 1969. Revised again 1973, 1981, 2005. Draft revisions under review 2022.
1951 - Globalists adopted UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
1952/09/14 - Roman Catholic Pope Pius XII presented speech On the Moral Limits of Medical Research and Treatment to First International Congress on Histopathology of the Nervous System. “Insofar as the moral justification of the experiments rests on the mandate of public authority, and therefore on the subordination of the individual to the community, of the individual’s welfare to the common welfare, it is based on an erroneous explanation of this principle. It must be noted that, in his personal being, man is not finally ordered to usefulness to society. On the contrary, the community exists for man.”
1952/09/27 - President Truman signed Executive Order 10399 establishing the US Surgeon General as the “health administrator” for the World Health Organization on American soil, under 1948 WHO Constitution and 1951 WHO International Sanitary Regulations. 17 Federal Register 8648.
1952/10/01 - WHO International Sanitary Regulations of 1951 entered into force in WHO member states.
1953/03/12 - President Eisenhower transmitted Reorganization Plan No. 1 of 1953 to Congress, subordinating US sovereignty to WHO International Sanitary Regulations, to be implemented by Surgeon General through the Department of Health, Education and Welfare (later renamed Health and Human Services). 18 Federal Register 2053. Codified at 42 USC 202.
1954 - Bilderberg meetings began. “Since its inaugural Meeting in 1954, the annual Bilderberg Meeting has been a forum for informal discussions to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, approx. 130 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labour, academia and the media are invited to take part in the Meeting.”
1956/08/01 - State Department Basic Authorities Act, 70 Stat. 890. Related to treaties, executive agreements and other legal instruments subordinating American sovereignty to international organizations such as the World Health Organization.
1960-1969 - Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon
1961/01/17 - President Eisenhower delivered Farewell Address, warning Americans of the military-industrial-Congressional complex and the “danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”
1962/10/10 - Congress and President Kennedy passed Drug Amendments Act/Kefauver-Harris Act, PL 87-782, 76 Stat. 780. FDA drug regulation amendments re: safety, efficacy, inspections, etc.
1962/10/11 - Roman Catholic Pope John XIII convoked Second Vatican Council (Vatican II). Through the council, Satanic globalists expanded and deepened their infiltration to destroy the institutional Catholic Church and weaken Catholic faith around the world.
1962/10/23 - Congress and President Kennedy passed Vaccination Assistance Act, PL 87-868, 76 Stat. 1155, funding “intensive vaccination programs” for children, especially preschool children.
1963/06/30 - Enthronement of Lucifer ceremony coordinated with consecration of Pope Paul VI.
1963/11/22 - President Kennedy assassinated; President Johnson took office.
1964/06 - Globalists adopted the Declaration of Helsinki on ethics of human experimentation, through World Medical Association. Revised seven times since: 1975, 1983, 1989, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2013.
1965/06/07 - Griswold v. Connecticut, 410 US 113. SCOTUS ruled right to privacy can be inferred from several amendments in the Bill of Rights, and this right prevents states from making the use of contraception by married couples illegal.
1965/12/08 - Roman Catholic Pope Paul VI concluded Second Vatican Council.
1966/04/25 - President Johnson transmitted Reorganization Plan No. 3 of 1966 to US Congress, transferring US Surgeon General’s authorities to Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare department, effective 06/25/1966. 31 Federal Register 8855.
1968/04/04 - Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
1968/06/06 - Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.
1968/07/25 - Roman Catholic Pope Paul VI issued papal encyclical Humanae Vitae on meaning of human life, and Catholic prohibition of abortion and contraception.
1969 - Globalist - WHO International Sanitary Regulations, in effect since 10/01/1952, revised and renamed International Health Regulations. Revised again 1973, 1981, 2005. Draft revisions under review 2022/2023.
1969/03/11 - Frederick Jaffe Memo to Bernard Berelson, Planned Parenthood. “Proposed Measures to Reverse Fertility…Social Constraints…Economic Deterrents…Social Control…”
1969/06/09 - Dr. Donald MacArthur testified to US Senate hearing on DOD appropriations, about development of “new infective microorganisms which could differ in certain important aspects from any known disease-causing organisms. Most important of these is that it might be refractory to the immunological and therapeutic processes upon which we depend to maintain our relative freedom from infectious disease.”
1969/11/19 - Congress and President Nixon passed Armed Forces Appropriations Act. PL 91-121, 83 Stat. 209. Section 409 authorized Department of Defense to use human subjects for experiments in chemical and biological weapons, established reporting requirements (DOD reports to Congress) codified at 50 USC 1511(a) and authorized President to suspend informed consent and other provisions during a declared war or national emergency, codified at 50 USC 1515. Congressional reporting requirements amended 1977 and 1982, repealed 1996.
1969/11/25 - President Nixon Statement on Chemical and Biological Defense Policies and Programs
1969/11/30 - New Ordo Missae, “liturgical innovation,” introduced by Pope Paul VI, breaking the tradition of centuries.
1970-1979 - Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter
1970 - Globalists, through Club of Rome, published The Predicament of Mankind: Quest for Structured Responses to Growing World-wide Complexities and Uncertainties, A Proposal
1970 - Zbigniew Brzezinski published Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technotronic Era.
1970/03/16 - Congress and President Nixon passed An Act to Establish a Commission on Population Growth and the American Future. PL 91-213, 84 Stat. 67.
1970/08/15 - Congress and President Nixon passed Economic Stabilization Act of 1970. PL 91-379, 84 Stat. 799. Authorized President to stabilize prices, rents, wages, salaries, interest rates, dividends and similar transfers as part of a general program of price controls within the American domestic goods and labor markets. Used by Nixon in August 1971.
1970/10/26 - Congress and President Nixon passed Legislative Reorganization Act. PL 91-510, 84 Stat. 1140.
1970/11/01 - Roman Catholic Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre founded Society of St. Pius X to preserve traditional Catholic teachings in the wake of the Second Vatican Council.
1971 - Globalists, through Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab, established the World Economic Forum.
1971 - President Nixon launched the War on Drugs
1971/01 - Six banks in the European Community, under Jacob Rothschild’s direction, consolidated into Inter-alpha Group of Banks.
1971/08/15 - President Richard Nixon directed the Treasury Secretary to suspend, with some exceptions, the convertibility of the dollar into gold or other reserve assets, ordering the gold window to be closed such that foreign governments could no longer exchange their dollars for gold, and issued Executive Order 11615 (pursuant to the Economic Stabilization Act of 1970), imposing a 90-day freeze on wages and prices in order to counter inflation.
1971/08 - US Department of Health, Education and Welfare, National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute published Special Virus Program, Progress Report 8
1971/12/23 - US Congress and President Nixon passed National Cancer Act. PL 92-216, 85 Stat. 778. Expanded US government bioweapons development and programs under pretext of cancer research.
1972 - Globalists, through Club of Rome, published Limits to Growth, expanding on 1970 proposals in Predicament of Mankind.
1972 - Globalists, through Bulletin of the World Health Organization, published two-part series on Virus-associated immunopathology: animal models and implications for human disease, Part 1 and Part 2, addressing potential of lab-developed viral, communicable bioweapons to cause cancers and other life-limiting autoimmune and immune dysregulation disorders.
1972/04/10 - Globalists opened UN Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction for signing, leaving major loopholes for biological and toxic agents allegedly developed for ‘protective’ or ‘prophylactic’ purposes.
1972/08 - US Department of Health, Education and Welfare, National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute published Special Virus Program, Progress Report 9
1973 - Trilateral Commission
1973/01/22 - US Supreme Court issued ruling in Roe v. Wade, 410 US 113, on abortion, eroding moral status of human beings based on developmental status/age and finding a ‘right’ to abortion in the US Constitution.
1973/11/07 - Congress passed War Powers Resolution or War Powers Act, over President Richard Nixon’s veto. 93-148. 87 Stat. 555. Used by Congress and President George W. Bush in 2001 to establish permanent state of war, through Sept. 18, 2001 AUMF, with no limitations in time, geography, and no legal distinctions between civilians and combatants.
1973/12/17 - Congress and President Nixon passed Foreign Assistance Act of 1973, PL 93-189, 87 Stat. 714, Codified at 21 USC 2151b. Developed in subsequent years to authorize and fund US programs to achieve global population reduction by means of “vaccines for immunization” and condition financial and food aid on compliance in target countries.
1974/04/01 - Richard Gardner published essay in Foreign Affairs: The Hard Road to World Order. “In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great ‘blooming, buzzing confusion,’ to use William James’ famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.”
1974/04/24 - Secretary of State Henry Kissinger promulgated National Security Study Memorandum 200, Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests. NSSM 200 directed Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Agriculture, CIA Director, Deputy Secretary of State and Administrator for US Agency for International Development to study international political and economic implications of population growth and offer possible courses of action for the U.S. The resulting Kissinger Report was sent to President Nixon 12/10/1974.
1974/05/22 - Congress and President Nixon passed Disaster Relief Act. PL 93-288, 88 Stat. 143. Another statute creating precursors to FEMA.
1974/07/12 - US Congress and President Nixon passed National Research Service Award Act. PL 93-348, 88 Stat. 342. Title II set up a commission to study bioethics and protection of human subjects. Led to 1977 Health, Education and Welfare report and 1979 Belmont Report.
1974/08/09 - President Nixon resigned; Gerald Ford took office.
1974/08/19 - UN World Population Conference opened in Bucharest. Report.
1974/11/21 - Roman Catholic Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, founder of Society of Saint Pius X, published 1974 Declaration on modernism and preservation of the Catholic faith against destructive assaults subsequent to Second Vatican Council.
1974/12/10 - Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s National Security Study Memorandum 200 (NSSM 200) study completed as the Kissinger Report, establishing global depopulation as US geopolitical strategy.
1974/12/31 - US Congress and President Ford legalized private ownership of gold, reversing 1933 prohibition. PL 93-373.
1975/03/26 - UN Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction entered into force. Codified in US law at 18 USC 175 in 1990. Both the UN convention and the US law left major loopholes for biological and chemical agents developed for ‘protective’ or ‘prophylactic’ purposes. World Health Organization, United Nations, World Economic Forum and US government drove the global bioterrorism program through those loopholes, through swine flu/H1N1, AIDS, anthrax, smallpox, MERS, SARS, SARS-CoV-2 and other communicable and injected pathogens.
1975/06 - Rockefeller Commission published Report to the President on CIA Activities Within the US.
1975/11/26 - President Gerald Ford endorsed the Kissinger Report’s depopulation plan through National Security Decision Memorandum 314
1976/01 - Swine influenza/H1N1 outbreak started at Fort Dix; in April, Congress funded a vaccine development/mass vaccination through Merck; in August, Congress passed the National Swine Flu Immunization Program Act, including legal immunity for vaccine manufacturers for injuries and deaths caused by the vaccines, alternate federal compensation program. In late September injections began. Heart attacks, Guillain-Barre syndrome, deaths and other adverse effects resulted. In December, campaign suspended and never restarted.
1976/03/23 - UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights entered into force.
1976/04 - Senator Frank Church Commission published a Report on the Foreign and Military Intelligence Activities of the United States in April 1976. The Church report included, at Chapter 15-F, information about chemical and biological activities, and at Chapter 17, information about “Testing and Use of Chemical and Biological Agents by the Intelligence Community.” It reported on Project Chatter, Project Bluebird/Artichoke, MK-ULTRA, MK-NAOMI and other programs through which the US Government conducted experiments on human subjects against their will and to their detriment.
1976/08/12 - Congress and President Ford passed National Swine Flu Immunization Program Act - PL 94-380, 90 Stat. 1113. Included version of Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (passed in 1986) and Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (passed in 2005 in PREP Act).
1976/09/14 - Congress and President Ford passed National Emergencies Act - PL 94-412, 90 Stat. 1255. Codified at 50 USC 34. This is one of the key laws cited in George W. Bush’s Sept. 14, 2001 Proclamation 7463, Declaration of National Emergency by Reason of Certain Terrorist Attacks and renewed every year since, most recently by Biden in Sept. 2021. It’s also one of the laws cited in Donald Trump’s March 13, 2020 Proclamation 9994, Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID–19) Outbreak, renewed annually thereafter, terminated by President Biden April 10, 2023.
1977/01/14 - US Department of Health, Education and Welfare published report on informed consent of human subjects of biomedical experiments, 45 CFR 46, Protection of Human Subjects: Research Involving Prisoners and Notice of Report and Recommendations of the National Commission for the Protection of Human Subjects of Biomedical and Behavioral Research, in compliance with 1974 National Research Service Award Act. 42 Federal Register 3076.
1977/07/30 - Congress and President Carter passed Department of Defense Appropriations Authorization Act of 1978. PL 95-79, 91 Stat. 323. Section 808 addressed DOD use of military personnel as research subjects for biological and chemical weapons under 1969 law, codified at 50 USC 1520; required notice to be given to local officials before subjecting civilian populations to chemical and biological weapons tests; required DOD reporting to Congress. The provision on DOD reporting to Congress was amended in 1982 and repealed in 1996. Other provisions of the law were amended in 1997 to expand experimentation on military personnel, through the NDAA for FY1998 at Section 1078 and the Emergency Use Authorization provisions of the 1997 Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act at Section 402.
1979/04/18 - National Commission for the Protection of Human Subjects of
Biomedical and Behavioral Research published the Belmont Report on ethics of human subjects research, in compliance with 1974 National Research Service Award Act and informed by 1977 HEW report and recommendations.
1979/10/17 - Congress and President Carter passed Department of Education Organization Act. PL 96-88, 93 Stat. 668. Section 509 redesignated the US Health, Education and Welfare Department as the Health and Human Services Department. From that point to the present, the Secretary of Health and Human Services has exercised authorities under the WHO Constitution and WHO International Health Regulations, as transferred from Surgeon General to HEW Secretary in 1966.
1980-1989 - Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush
1980/06/16 - US Supreme Court ruling in Diamond v. Chakrabharty, 447 US 303. Held: A live, human-made micro-organism is patentable subject matter under 35 USC 101.
1980/12/11 - Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. PL 96-510, 94 Stat. 2767. Superfund Act. Set up federal programs for cleanup of toxic chemical dumpsites.
1980/12/12 - Congress and President Carter passed Bayh-Dole Act, PL 96-517, 94 Stat. 3015. Permits ownership by contractors of inventions arising from federal government-funded research.
1981/06/01 - HHS-Food and Drug Administration Final Rule Protections for Human Subjects; Prisoners Used as Subjects in Research, 21 CFR 50, implementing 1979 recommendations of National Commission for the Protection of Human Subjects of Biomedical and Behavioral Research, went into effect. 45 Federal Register 36386
1981/07/27 - HHS-FDA Final Rule Protection of Human Subjects;
Informed Consent (21 CFR 50.20) and Protection of Human Subjects; Standards for Institutional Review Boards for Clinical Investigations (21 CFR 56.101) went into effect. 46 Federal Register 8942. Both were amended many times thereafter.
1982 - Roussel-Uclaf developed RU-486/mifepristone chemical abortion pill. Approved by US FDA in Sept. 2000.
1982/12/21 - Congress and President Reagan passed Congressional Reports Elimination Act. PL 97-375, 96 Stat. 1822. Section 203(a) amended requirements for DOD report to Congress on use of human subjects in chemical and biological weapons research under 50 USC 1511(a). Reporting requirement repealed by Congress, 02/10/1996, PL 104-106 at Section 1061(k).
1983/07/13 - Congress and President Reagan passed Public Health Service Act Amendment. PL 98-49, 97 Stat. 245. Section 319 amended Public Health Service Act to add a ‘Public Health Emergencies’ program, granting new powers to Health and Human Services Secretary and establishing a $30 million slush fund called the Public Health Emergencies Fund. Codified at 42 USC 247d. Summary posted April 20, 2022.
1983/12/22 - President Reagan signed Executive Order 12452, listing communicable diseases subjecting citizens to forcible apprehension and detention under Health and Human Services Secretary’s quarantine authority through PHSA, 42 USC 264b, including "Cholera or suspected Cholera, Diphtheria, infectious Tuberculosis, Plague, suspected Smallpox, Yellow Fever, and suspected Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Congo-Crimean, and others not yet isolated or named).” 48 Federal Register 56927
1985/11/20 - Congress and President Reagan passed Health Research Extension Act. PL 99-158, 99 Stat. 877. Section 498 prohibited HHS from funding or conducting fetal tissue research for three years. Codified at 42 USC 299g.
1986/03/29 - Robert Strecker delivered to Congress and published report on AIDS outbreak: This Is a Bioattack Alert. Report connected US government cancer virus research to virus-induced immune system disorders and cancer in AIDS patients.
1986/07/13 - Congress and President Reagan passed Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act. PL 99-499, 100 Stat. 1613. Title III, Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act related to toxic chemicals and federal government authority.
1986/08/27 - Roman Catholic Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre published Letter to 8 Cardinals Regarding the Assisi Affair, addressing dangers to the Catholic faith presented by Pope John Paul II’s planned Interfaith Peace Service.
1986/09/18 - Roman Catholic Pope John Paul II conducted multi-religious Interfaith Peace Service in Assisi, Italy.
1986/11/14 - Congress and President Reagan passed State Comprehensive Mental Health Services Plan Act - PL 99-660, 100 Stat 3743. Title III, National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, amended Public Health Service Act to establish and fund a National Vaccine Program; grant vaccine manufactures legal immunity for injuries and deaths caused by their products; establish and fund a tax revenue/debt-funded National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Codified at 42 USC 300aa.
1986/12/02 - Roman Catholic Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and Bishop Antonio de Castro Mayer published Joint Declaration Against Assisi, again deploring the weakening of the Catholic faith by Vatican leaders under the influence of the Second Vatican Council.
1987/06/26 - UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, entered into force. Adopted by General Assembly 12/10/1984, signed 02/04/1985. Entered into US Code at 18 USC 2340 on 04/30/1994.
1988/11/04 - Congress and President Reagan passed Genocide Convention
Implementation Act of 1987, PL 100-606, 102 Stat. 3045, to implement the International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide. Codified at 18 USC 1091.
1988/11/04 - Congress and President Reagan passed Health Omnibus Programs Extension Act. PL 100-607, 102 Stat. 3048. Section 105 established National Center for Biotechnology Information under Public Health Service Act (42 USC 286c). Section 156 extended fetal tissue research moratorium imposed in 1985 for two more years. Section 201 outlined and funded HIV-AIDS research under direction of NIH/NIAID/Fauci (42 USC 300cc). Section 256 increased funding for the Public Health Emergencies Fund to $45 million (42 USC 247d).
1988/11/23 - Congress and President Reagan passed Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Act. PL 100-707, 100 Stat. 4689. Amended 1974 Disaster Relief Act, FEMA law; redefined ‘emergency’ and ‘major disaster;’ established procedures for Presidential disaster and emergency declarations, DOD domestic deployment of military and more. Codified at 42 USC 5121.
1989/04/10 - Congress and President George H.W. Bush passed Whistleblower Protection Act. PL 101-12, 103 Stat. 16. “Protects federal whistleblowers who work for the government and report the possible existence of an activity constituting a violation of law, rules, or regulations, or mismanagement, gross waste of funds, abuse of authority or a substantial and specific danger to public health and safety.”
1989/12/19 - Congress and President George H.W. Bush passed Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. PL 101-239, 103 Stat. 2106. Section 6601 amended Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, set up special master program.
1990-1999 - Presidents George H.W. Bush, William J. Clinton
1990/05/22 - Congress and President Bush passed Biological Weapons Antiterrorism Act of 1989. PL 101-298, 104 Stat. 201. Drafted by Francis Boyle to bring US into compliance with 1975 UN convention. Establishing as criminal, acts of those who "knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so,” and defined 'for use as a weapon' to “not include the development, production, transfer, acquisition, retention, or possession of any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for prophylactic, protective, or other peaceful purposes.” Codified at 18 USC 175.
1990/07/26 - Congress and President Bush passed Americans with Disabilities Act. PL 101-336, 104 Stat. 327. Prohibits discrimination based on disability…also requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities, and imposes accessibility requirements on public accommodations.
1990/12/21 - HHS Interim Final Rule: Informed Consent for Human Drugs and Biologics; Determination that Informed Consent is Not Feasible - 55 Federal Register 52814
1991 Common Rule governing research on human subjects.
1992/06/03 - United Nations opened UN Conference on Environment and Development, commonly called the Earth Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
179 participating nations adopted Agenda 21 (later renamed Agenda 30), laying out plans for depopulation, elimination of private property, and elimination of borders and national sovereignty. Implicitly defined living human beings as biological weapons of mass destruction, against which lethal chemical and biological agents could be construed as ‘protective’ and ‘prophylactic’ and therefore exempt from 1975 UN Convention on Prohibition of Biological Weapons. UN Framework Convention on Climate Change opened for nation-state signatories to sign.
1992/07/10 - Congress and President Bush passed Alcohol, Drug Abuse, Mental Health Administration (ADAMHA) Restructuring Act. PL 102-321, 106 Stat. 323. Expanded drug abuse prevention and treatment programs; reorganized HHS subdivisions.
1992/10/27 - Congress and President Bush passed Preventative Health Amendments. PL 102-531, 106 Stat. 3504. Changed name from Centers for Disease Control to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1992/10/29 - Congress and President Bush passed Prescription Drug User Fee Act. PL 102-571, 106 Stat. 4491.
1993/06/10 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Institutes of Health Revitalization Act, PL 103-43, 107 Stat. 122. Reorganized and expanded research programs; reversed moratorium on fetal tissue research.
1993/11/16 - Congress and President Clinton passed Religious Freedom Restoration Act. PL 103-141, 107 Stat. 1488. Affirmed Constitutional protections for free exercise of religion under First Amendment. Related to military personnel requests for religious exemptions from vaccine mandates, not accepted by DOD. Codified at 42 USC 2000bb.
1993/11/30 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY1994, PL 103-160, 107 Stat. 1547. Section 1703 related to DOD reporting to Congress on chemical and biological weapons testing programs. Codified at 50 USC 1523. Amended 11/18/1997 and 10/17/2006. Repealed 12/23/2016, effective 12/31/2021?? , Also authorized DOD to “enter into agreements with Secretary of HHS to provide support for vaccination programs...in the US through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the DOD.” Codified at 50 USC 1524.
1994/03/21 - United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change entered into force.
1994/04/30 - Congress and President Clinton passed [UN] Torture Convention Implementation, 103-235, 108 Stat. 463. Codified at 18 USC 2340.
1994/09/05 - United Nations opened the International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo, Egypt. 179 nation-states signed on to a 20-year Programme of Action for depopulation, which was extended in 2010 to cover 2014-2034.
1994/09/13 - Congress and President Clinton passed Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act (Clinton Crime Bill). PL 103-322, 108 Stat. 1796. Expanded American prison state, by expanding predicates for incarcerating nonviolent civilians for long sentences, increasing funding for prison construction/operation, and law enforcement officers.
1994/12/08 - Rockefeller Senate Report on US government chemical and biological weapons research, development, testing and deployment programs. S.Prt. 103-97.
1995/01/01 - Launch of World Trade Organization, update to 1947 General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs.
1996/02/08 - Congress and President Clinton passed Telecommunications Act of 1996. PL 104-104, 110 Stat. 56. Authorized media consolidation, centralized control of propaganda, electromagnetic radiation weapons (cell phones, cell phone towers, etc.)
1996/02/10 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY96. PL 104-106, 110 Stat. 443. Section 1061(k) repealed 50 USC 1511 as adopted in 1977 and amended in 1982, eliminating requirement that DOD report to Congress on chemical and biological weapons experiments conducted on military personnel.
1996/04/24 - Congress and President Clinton passed Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act; Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act; Prison Litigation Reform Act. PL 104-132. 110 Stat. 1214. Section 521(a) prohibited DOD chemical and biological weapons testing in urban and suburban areas, codified at 18 USC 2332C. That provision was repealed in 1998. Also related to court stripping: Congress passing laws to remove federal courts’ oversight power regarding legislative and executive acts, eliminate checks and balances. See ACLU report, Oct. 2001, Upsetting Checks and Balances: Congressional Hostility Toward the Courts in Times of Crisis.
1996/08/21 - Congress and President Clinton passed War Crimes Act, PL 104-192, 100 Stat. 2104. Implemented 1949 Geneva Conventions on war crimes and crimes against humanity. Codified at 18 USC 2401, renumbered 18 USC 2441 on 10/11/1996. 18 USC 2441(d)(1)(c) prohibits “the act of a person who subjects, or conspires or attempts to subject, one or more persons within his custody or physical control to biological experiments without a legitimate medical or dental purpose and in so doing endangers the body or health of such person or persons.”
1996/09/23 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY97 - PL 104-201, 110 Stat. 242. Section 1401 et seq, Defense Against Weapons of Mass Destruction Act of 1996, Section 1416, “Military Assistance to Civilian Law Enforcement in Emergency Situations Involving Biological or Chemical Weapons,” codified at 10 USC 382, later renumbered to 10 USC 282, authorized domestic deployment of military against civilians.
1996/10/10 - Pedrina v. Chun, 97 F.3d 1296 (9th Cir., 1996). Exempts governments from RICO prosecutions, citing Lancaster Community Hosp. v. Antelope Valley Hosp., 940 F.2d 397 (9th Cir. 1991) [SCOTUS cert. denied, 502 US 1094] on grounds that “"government entities are incapable of forming [the] malicious intent necessary to support a RICO action.”
1996/12/17 - UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism opened for negotiation by resolution 51/210 forming ad hoc committee; subsequently deadlocked over definition of terrorism.
1997/04/29 - UN Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction entered into force, after drafting in 1992 and signing in 1993.
1997/11/18 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY98 - PL 105-85, 111 Stat. 1915. Section 1078, “Restrictions on the use of human subjects for testing of chemical or biological agents,” repealed and replaced a 1977 section of 50 USC Chapter 32, the Chemical and Biological Warfare Program. The 1977 provision (50 USC 1520) had added a requirement that DOD report to Congress about DOD human experimentation programs. In 1997, Congress replaced 1520 with 1520a, purportedly to prohibit DOD conducting experiments on soldiers without the individual soldiers informed consent. It was passed by Congress in response to public outrage over injuries and deaths caused by mandated anthrax injections of soldiers during and after the 1991 Gulf War. However, the authority for federal government experimentation on non-consenting human beings continued; Congress simply transferred the program to the Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, 21 USC 360bbb (see below, passed three days after the NDAA) under declared emergency situations (Emergency Use Authorizations/EUA).
1997/11/21 - Congress and President Clinton passed Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act - PL 105-115, 111 Stat. 2296. Added new section to Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act to expand access to investigational drugs and devices during emergency situations. Codified at 21 USC 360bbb - “Expanded Access to Unapproved Therapies and Diagnostics”. This was the beginning of the Emergency Use Authorization/EUA framework that culminated in the American government’s psychological, social and economic coercion program aimed at universal injection of all American citizens with products marketed as Covid-19 vaccines, operational from mid-2020 to the present.
1998/03 - Washington DC tabletop exercise on smallpox epidemic. Used for political cover six months later to establish Strategic National Stockpile of US-government-controlled chemical and biological weapons, disguised as ‘vaccines’ and other ‘pharmaceutical’ products.
1998/07/17 - Rome Statute adopted by United Nations representatives of 120 countries, creating International Criminal Court for prosecution of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Entered into force July 1, 2002 after ratification by 60 countries. United States is not a signatory.
1998/10/17 - Congress and President Clinton passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY1999. PL 105-261, 112 Stat. 1920. Section 1401.
1998/10/21 - Congress and President Clinton passed Omnibus Consolidated and Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for FY1999 - PL 105-277, 112 Stat. 2681-358. Division I, Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation Act of 1998, established prohibitions on chemical weapons. Codified at 18 USC 229 and 22 USC 6701. Title II established the National Pharmaceutical Stockpile, later renamed the Strategic National Stockpile. Appropriated $51,000,000 “to remain available until expended…for pharmaceutical and vaccine stockpiling activities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Strategic National Stockpile codified in 2002 (Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act) at 42 USC 300hh-12, renumbered in 2004 (Project Bioshield Act) to 42 USC 247d-6b.
1999/09/17 - Death of Jesse Gelsinger from early gene therapy trial.
1999/09/30 - President Clinton signed Executive Order 13139: Improving Health Protection of Military Personnel Participating in Particular Military Operations. Authorized administration of experimental, FDA-unapproved vaccines to members of the armed forces without informed consent. 64 Federal Register 54175
1999/10/05 - Congress and President Clinton passed NDAA for FY2000 - PL 106-65, 113 Stat. 512. Section 1023, Military Assistance to Civil Authorities to Respond to Act or Threat of Terrorism, Note to 10 USC 382, renumbered in 2016 to 10 USC 282, authorizing domestic deployment of US military against civilians.
1999/10/05 - HHS Interim Final Rule - Human Drugs and Biologics; Determination That Informed Consent Is NOT Feasible or Is Contrary to the Best Interests of Recipients; Revocation of 1990 Interim Final Rule; Establishment of New Interim Final Rule. 64 Federal Register 54180
1999/11 - Population-control zealot Bill Gates launched GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations) with $750 million investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Public-private partnership organization develops, tests, manufactures and deploys pharmaceutical products in low and middle-income countries.
2000 - 2009 - Presidents William Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack H. Obama
2000/09 - FDA approved RU-486, mifepristone pill for use to terminate pregnancies: chemical abortion drug.
2000/09 - Project for the New American Century published Rebuilding America’s Defenses report. “Advanced forms of biological warfare that can ‘target’ specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool.”
2000/11/13 - Congress and President Clinton passed Public Health Improvement Act - PL 106-505, 114 Stat. 2314. Title I, Public Health Threats and Emergencies Act, reworked and expanded Section 319 of Public Health Service Act, 42 USC 247d (the Public Health Emergencies section first added in 1983). Appropriated funding and established a working group on bioterrorism ‘countermeasures’ research and development.
2001/09/11 - Terrorist airplane attacks on World Trade Center and Pentagon.
2001/09/14 - George W. Bush signed Proclamation 7463, Declaration of National Emergency by Reason of Certain Terrorist Attacks, under 1976 National Emergencies Act. Renewed every year since. 66 Federal Register 48199
2001/09/18 - 2001/10/09 - Anthrax attacks on US Congress and media organizations.
2001/09/18 - Congress and President Bush passed Authorization for Use of Military Force. PL 107–40; 115 Stat. 224. Passed under the 1973 War Powers Act, 50 U.S. Code § 1541, and construed as putting the United States in a permanent state of war (Global War on Terror) with no limitations in time or geographically.
2001/09/23 - President Bush signed Executive Order 13224, blocking property ownership and prohibiting transactions with persons who commit, threaten to commit or support terrorism. List maintained by Office of Foreign Assets Control, US Dept. of Treasury.
2001/10/23 - Model State Emergency Health Powers Act promulgated by CDC and the Center for Law and the Public's Health at Georgetown and Johns Hopkins Universities, “structured to reflect 5 basic public health functions to be facilitated by law: (1) preparedness, comprehensive planning for a public health emergency; (2) surveillance, measures to detect and track public health emergencies; (3) management of property, ensuring adequate availability of vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and hospitals, as well as providing power to abate hazards to the public's health; (4) protection of persons, powers to compel vaccination, testing, treatment, isolation, and quarantine when clearly necessary; and (5) communication, providing clear and authoritative information to the public.”
2001/10/26 - Congress and President Bush passed Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism (USA PATRIOT) Act - PL 107-56, 115 Stat. 272. Amended 18 USC 2331 - Definitions section of 18 USC 113B - Terrorism - to add “domestic terrorism,” defined as activities that “(A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; (B) appear to be intended—(i)to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and (C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.” There is plenty of evidence to prosecute and convict Fauci, Baric, Gates, Daszak and others under this criminal statute. However, this is also why the conspirators used the FBI to infiltrate the January 6, 2021 Washington DC election protests, to ensure breach of the Capitol and subsequent arrests and indefinite detentions of non-violent trespassers, to create predicates to steer and shape national panic about domestic terrorism exclusively defined as civilians challenging the legitimacy of government officials and acts, to steer public anger and distrust away from government agents killing, maiming and imprisoning civilians.
2002/06/12 - Congress and President Bush passed Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act - PL 107-188, 116 Stat. 594. Major amendments to Public Health Service Act (42 USC 201) and Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act (21 USC 9). This law fully constructed and expanded funding for the federal government’s domestic bioterrorism apparatus headquartered at the CDC, disguising it as a program to protect Americans from non-state actors. Sections included National Preparedness and Response Planning, Coordinating, and Reporting; Strategic National Stockpile; Development of Priority Countermeasures (i.e. fast-tracking approval of drugs and devices without standard safety testing, efficacy testing, and regulatory compliance); Improving State, Local, and Hospital Preparedness for and Response to Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergencies; Emergency Authorities (i.e. federal quarantine power); Controls on Dangerous Biological Agents and Toxins (Title II, Subtitle B: Agricultural Bioterrorism Protection Act of 2002); Safety and Security of Food and Drug Supply; Drinking Water Security and Safety. Coincidentally also in 2002, HHS-NIH-funded (grant no. AI23946-08) University of North Carolina researcher and Fauci colleague Ralph Baric filed a US patent (7,279,372) on methods to make bat coronaviruses more lethal to humans, noting that “the US government has certain rights to this invention.” More on that.
2002/07/01 - International Criminal Court entered into force under United Nations Rome Statute, after ratification by 60 member states. United States is not a signatory.
2002/11/25 - Congress and President Bush passed Homeland Security Act - PL 107-296, 116 Stat. 2135. Established Department of Homeland Security as a cabinet-level administrative arm of the executive branch. Expanded militarization of domestic surveillance and law enforcement. Title V: established a Directorate of Emergency Preparedness and Response within Department of Homeland Security, headed by an Undersecretary. Strengthened crosslinks between DHS and other federal agencies: Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Defense, Department of Justice and Department of Agriculture, to build and operate a public-health-predicated martial law system.
2003/04/04 - Congressional hearing held on Project Bioshield: Contracting for the Health and Security of the American Public. Congress members discussed authorizing HHS to waive informed consent during declared emergencies. (06/14/2022 Bailiwick post with partial transcript.)
2003/04/04 - President Bush signed Executive Order 13295 added symptomatic SARS to list of quarantinable communicable diseases, authorizing HHS to order apprehension and indefinite detention of Americans for contracting common respiratory illnesses under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6. 68 Federal Register 17255.
2003/09/16 - Model State Public Health Act published by Johns Hopkins, Georgetown and CDC, working through Turning Point Initiative/Turning Point National Collaborative. Slightly less aggressive form of Model State Emergency Health Powers Act circulated in October 2001.
2003/11/24 - Congress and President Bush passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2004. PL 108-136, 117 Stat. 1392. Section 1603(a), created 21 USC 360bbb-3 - “Section 564 - Authorization for Medical Products for Use in Emergencies” under the EUA part of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act as amended in 1997 to add 21 USC 360bbb “Expanded Access to Unapproved Diagnostics and Therapies.” At Section 1603(b)(1), Congress added Section 1107a to the military code after 10 USC 1107, authorizing the US President to waive informed consent rights of military personnel during declared emergencies and redefining the meaning of the right to be “informed of an option to accept or refuse administration of a product.”
2003/12/22 - US federal court in Doe v. Rumsfeld, 297 F Supp. 2d 119 (DDC 2003) addressed informed consent (10 USC 1107) and Presidential waivers (10 USC 1107a) in the anthrax vaccination campaign context. Federal court enjoined DOD from overriding service members informed consent requirements with the experimental Anthrax vaccine. Eight days later, FDA fully approved the Anthrax vaccine. That FDA decision was vacated by the Court 10/27/2004 in Rumsfeld II, 341 F. Supp. 2d 1 (D.D.C. 2004). The injunction was expanded to cover the vaccine after being granted EUA status in Rumsfeld III. 2005 WL 774857 (D.D.C. April 6, 2005)
2004/07/21 - Congress and President Bush passed Project Bioshield Act. PL 108-276, 118 Stat. 835. Amendments to Public Health Service Act and Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act. Nullified informed consent principles under US law. Amended and expanded 21 USC 360bbb on authorization for investigational drugs and devices to be used in emergencies (Emergency Use Authorization). Established program for ‘qualified countermeasure’ research, procurement, contracting, manufacture, use and liability exemptions. Expanded authority of NIAID Director (Fauci). Appropriated $640,000,000 for the Strategic National Stockpile for FY2002, $590,000,000 for smallpox vaccine development for FY2002, and $5,593,000,000 for “procurement of security countermeasures.” Expanded HHS power to subject citizens to involuntary relocation and indefinite detention on communicable disease predicates. Expanded coordination among Secretary of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Homeland Security.
2005/04/01 - President Bush signed Executive Order 13375, adding symptomatic influenza to list of quarantinable communicable diseases, authorizing HHS Secretary to use force to apprehend and detain people under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6.. 64 Federal Register 17299.
2005/04/02 - Death of Roman Catholic Pope John Paul II. After conclave, Pope Benedict XVI took the papacy 04/19/2005.
2005/07/05 - HHS FDA Draft Guidance Re: Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products. 70 FR 38689.
2005/09/15 - World Health Assembly adopted World Health Organization International Health Regulations 2005 revisions. Entered into force 06/15/2007.
2005/12/30 - Congress and President Bush passed Department of Defense, Emergency Supplemental Appropriations to Address Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and Pandemic Influenza Act - PL 109-148, 119 Stat. 2818, Division C at last 14 pages: Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. Amended Public Health Service Act. Established power of Secretary of Health and Human Services, during self-declared public health emergency under Section 319, to unilaterally issue declarations recommending “manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of one or more covered countermeasures.” Codified at 42 USC 247d-6d(b). Added more detail on liability shields for pandemic and epidemic products and security countermeasures. Set pre-suit hurdle requiring HHS to first bring claims against defendants, and bar private claims until after HHS claims resolved, if and only if defendant found liable. Set liability standard at willful misconduct, “establishing a standard…more stringent than negligence in any form or recklessness,” requiring proof defendant 1) intentionally engaged in misconduct 2) proximate to victim’s injury or death. Established just-following-orders defense for vaccinators and others in the chain of distribution. Established court-alternative, tax-and-debt-funded Covered Countermeasure Process Fund, similar to Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund established in 1986 for products on childhood vaccine schedule. Another provision of the DOD Supplemental Emergency Appropriation funded the Public Health and Social Service Emergency Fund (PHSSEF), a slush fund under the control of the Secretary of Health and Human Services, with $3.3 billion to start.
2006/06/07 - HHS-FDA Interim Final Rule, Medical Devices; Exception From
General Requirements for Informed Consent. 71 Federal Register 32827
2006/09 - Department of Justice published report: Role of Law Enforcement in Public Health Emergencies: Special Considerations for an All-Hazards Approach. “Depending on the threat, law enforcement’s role may include
enforcing public health orders (e.g., quarantines or travel restrictions),
securing the perimeter of contaminated areas, securing health care
facilities, controlling crowds, investigating scenes of suspected biological
terrorism, and protecting national stockpiles of vaccines or other
medicines.”
2006/10/17 - Congress and President Bush passed NDAA/John Warner Defense Authorization Act for FY2007 - PL 109-364, 120 Stat. 2083. Section 1076 amended 1807 Insurrection Act, (10 USC 333, renumbered as 10 USC 253), providing exemptions to 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, to expand the authority of federal government to deploy US military on American soil against American citizens during “natural disaster, epidemic, or other serious public health emergency, terrorist attack or incident, or other condition in any State or possession of the United States.” Repealed in NDAA for FY2008. Passed again in NDAA for FY2012.
2006/10/17 - Congress and President Bush passed Military Commissions Act. PL 109-366, 120 Stat. 2632. Authorize trial by military commission for violations of the law of war. Related to 18 USC 2441, War Crimes, adopted in 1996 to implement Geneva Conventions.
2006/11/28 - HHS FDA Guidance: Gene Therapy Clinical Trials - Observing Subjects for Delayed Adverse Effects
2006/12/19 - Congress and President Bush passed Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act. PL 109-417, 120 Stat. 2878. Fulfilled many of the requirements of the World Health Organization International Health Regulations of 2005, by further consolidating and centralizing power in federal Health and Human Services Secretary’s hands. Created new HHS department, led by new Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (counterpart to the DHS Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response position created in 2002). Established rules for coordination among HHS, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Secretary of Transportation and “any other relevant federal agency.” Established national framework subordinating state, county, tribal and local public health and law enforcement systems to federal agencies. Expanded surveillance programs. Clarified definitions of qualified countermeasure, security countermeasure, and infectious disease for purposes of 2004 Project Bioshield Act. Established Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) division under HHS, “to facilitate a broad-based approach to emergency medical countermeasure-related activities,” including $1,070,000,000 appropriation. Tools included HHS access to Other Transactions Authority contracting provisions, and authority to limit competition among manufacturers of pandemic products as defined under 2004 Project Bioshield Act.
2007/01/15 - Congress and President Bush passed National Institute of Health Reform Act - PL 109-482, 120 Stat. 3675. Reorganization, consolidation of power and funding.
2007/05/04 - President Bush issued National Security Presidential Directive 51. US Government Continuity of Operations policy.
2007/06/15 - World Health Organization International Health Regulations, 2005 Amendments, entered into force.
2007/07/01 - HHS FDA Guidance - Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products. 71 FR 41083. Finalized draft guidance published in Federal Register 07/05/2005.
2007/07/07 - Roman Catholic Pope Benedict XVI issued Summorum Pontificum, affirming the right of Catholic priests and faithful to celebrate the pre-1962, Traditional Latin Mass.
2007/07/20 - President Bush signed Executive Order 13440, Interpretation of the Geneva Conventions Common Article 3 as Applied to a Program of Detention and Interrogation Op- erated by the Central Intelligence Agency. 72 Federal Register 40707. Replaced and rescinded by President Obama through Executive Order 13491 and 13493, 01/22/2009.
2007/09/27 - Congress and President Bush passed Food and Drug Administration Amendments Act of 2007. PL 110-85, 121 Stat. 823. Expanded FDA power over new product authorizations and post-marketing surveillance.
2007/12/28 - HHS Interim Final Rule - FDA Exceptions or Alternatives to Labeling Requirements for Products Held by the Strategic National Stockpile. Effective same day. 72 FR 73589.
2008/01/28 - Congress and President Bush passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2008. PL 110-181, 122 Stat. 325. Section 1068 repealed 2007 amendments to Insurrection Act which had expanded exemptions to 1878 Posse Comitatus Act limits on US Presidents’ power to deploy the military domestically. Amendments passed again in NDAA for FY2012, again giving President power to deploy military domestically.
2008/07 - DOJ-CDC published A Framework for Improving Cross-Sector Coordination for Emergency Preparedness and Response. Merging public health and law enforcement.
2008/09/25 - Congress and President Bush passed Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act. PL 110-325, 122 Stat. 3553.
2009 H1N1 outbreak, first mass vaccination campaign since 1976 swine flu outbreak.
2009/01/22 - President Obama signed Executive Order 13491, Ensuring Lawful Interrogations, revoking and replacing EO 13440 of 07/20/2007 (74 Federal Register 4893) and Executive Order 13493, Review of Detention Policy Options (74 Federal Register 4901). Related to Geneva Conventions and 18 USC 2441, war crimes.
2009/02/17 - Congress and President Obama passed Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act as part of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). PL 5-111, 123 Stat. 115. Added Title XXX to Public Health Service Act, to establish and expand electronic medical records.
2009/11/18 - HHS FDA Workshop Summary: Medical Countermeasures Dispensing: Emergency Use Authorization and the Postal Model. “At the workshop, participants noted that EUA has a broader use beyond enabling the use of an unapproved product or extending the use of an approved product to populations for which it was not approved. In particular, it can also be used to address labeling requirements and other challenges that arise because of constraints inherent in a public health response. ‘From a legal perspective, there are a lot of situations where EUA helps get past all those requirements,’ said [Susan E. Sherman, J.D., M.S., is a senior attorney with the Office of the General Counsel, HHS] ‘You can change the labeling. You can change the information. You can change the dosage. You can give it to populations for which wasn’t approved.’ ”
2009/12/29 - Executive Order 13526, Classified National Security Information. Black box federal funding for clandestine projects.
2010-2019 - Presidents Barack H. Obama, Donald J. Trump
2010/03/23 - Congress and President Obama passed Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare). PL 111-148, 124 Stat. 119. Title VII, Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009, related to the legal, approval/authorization, labelling and marketing differences among ‘biosimilars,’ BLA (Biologics License Application) products, and EUA products.
2010/07/02 - President Obama signed Executive Order 13546, Optimizing the Security of Biological Select Agents and Toxins in the United States. 75 Federal Register 39439.
2011/01 - HHS FDA Guidance for Industry: Potency Tests for Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
2011/03/07 - President Obama signed Executive Order 13567, Periodic Review of Individuals Detained at Guantanamo Bay Naval Station Pursuant to [2001] Authorization for Use of Military Force. 76 Federal Register 13277.
2011/06/24 - HHS-FDA Final Rule: Medical Devices; Exception From General Requirements for Informed Consent. 76 Federal Register 36989.
2011/09/16 - Congress and President Obama passed Leahy Smith America Invents Act. PL 112-29, 125 Stat. 340. Section 33 limited the authority of the US patent office under 35 USC 101, by prohibiting issuing of patents “directed to or encompassing a human organism.” Related to 1980 Chakrabarty and 2013 Myriad Supreme Court precedents authorizing patents on genetically-modified living organisms and modified genetic material, and government-ordered mRNA and DNA spike protein Covid injections that reverse-transcribed genetic material into human genome of recipients.
2011/12/31 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2012 - PL 112-81, 125 Stat. 1298. Section 1021 codified authority for US President to order military arrest and indefinite detention of American civilians without charge or trial under 10 USC 801 et seq. (Uniform Code of Military Justice), to the extent the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, passed under the 1973 War Powers Act, (50 U.S. Code § 1541) is construed as putting the United States in a permanent state of war (Global War on Terror) and the national emergency first declared by President Bush in 2001 is extended. It has been extended, every year since.
2012/03/12 - President Obama signed Executive Order 13603, National Defense Resources Preparedness, delegating authorities and addressing national
defense resource policies and programs under the Defense Production Act
of 1950. 77 Federal Register 16651.
2012/07/09 - Congress and President Obama passed Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act. PL 112-144, 126 Stat. 993. Amendments to Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act regarding user-fee programs for prescription drugs and medical devices, generic drugs and biosimilars, and for other purposes.
2012/11/27 - Congress and President Obama passed Whistleblower Enhancement Act. PL 112-199, 126 Stat. 1465.
2013/01/01 - Bank of Italy stopped providing banking services to Vatican, to exert pressure on Pope Benedict to step down. Benedict complied 02/11/2013 through invalid act under Canon Law 188; payment processing restored 02/12/13.
2013/01/02 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2013. PL 112-239, 126 Stat. 1957. Section 1078 “modernized” Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 to authorize domestic deployment of propaganda by the US government, on the American population. Propaganda used with tremendous effect on US population to instill fear and promote behavioral compliance with government orders.
2013/01/29 - Congress and President Obama passed Disaster Relief Appropriations Act. PL 113-2, 127 Stat. 4. Division B, Sandy Recovery Act: most major FEMA overhaul since 1988 Robert T. Stafford Act.
2013/02/11 - Roman Catholic Pope Benedict XVI announced partial abdication of papacy, to take effect 02/28/2013. Invalid under Canon Law 188.
2013/02/12 - Bank of Italy restored payment processing to Vatican.
2013/03/13 - Pseudo-papacy of Pope Francis began.
2013/03/13 - Congress and President Obama passed Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Reauthorization Act. PL 113-5, 127 Stat. 161. Renewed and updated 2006 Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, with amendments to Public Health Service Act and Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act. Added sections 564A and 564B to the FDCA to further authorize emergency use of approved products in emergencies and products held for emergency use. Amended definitions of covered countermeasures and qualified pandemic and epidemic products in Section 319F-3 of PHSA (2005 PREP Act provisions). Extended definitions to include products or technologies intended to enhance the use or effect of a drug, biological product, or device used against the pandemic or epidemic or against adverse events from these products.
2013/06/13 - US Supreme Court ruled on Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, 539 US 576, in favor of the biotech corporation and the federal government, finding that naturally-occurring DNA is not patentable, but synthetic cDNA is patentable, under 35 USC 101. Implicates mRNA/DNA injections administered on global population starting in December 2020, reverse-transcription into human genome, and whether injected humans are chattel property of Covid-19 injection patent-holders within US government/DOD, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.
2014/07/31 - President Obama signed Executive Order 13674, adding asymptomatic, suspected SARS to list of quarantinable communicable diseases under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6. 79 Federal Register 75461
2014/08/19 - HHS FDA Guidance: Decisions for Investigational Device Exemption Clinical Investigations. Related to federal government’s position on legal status and regulatory control differences between Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) products, Investigational New Drugs (IND) and Investigational Device Exemptions (IDE).
2015/04/16 - Congress and President Obama passed Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization (MACRA) Act. PL 114-10, 129 Stat. 87. Largest changes to health care system since 2010 ObamaCare. Section 511 directed HHS to clarify how changes to human subjects protections under 1991 Common Rule would apply to Medicare and Medicaid “clinical data registries.” Related to ‘real world evidence’ with no legal protections for human subjects, replacing traditional clinical trial procedures that did have legal protections for human subjects. Codified at…
2015/06 - HHS FDA Guidance: Considerations for the Design of Early-Phase Clinical Trials of Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
2015/08 - HHS FDA Guidance: Design and Analysis of Shedding Studies for Virus or Bacteria-Based Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Products
2015/11/25 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY-2016. PL 114-92, 129 Stat. 893. Section 815 added ‘prototype’ procurement contracting language (Other Transactional Authority - OTA), authorizing Department of Defense to contract with pharmaceutical corporations to produce bioweapons labeled as medical countermeasures or security countermeasures. Used to contract for production of ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ bioweapons in 2020, through Medical CBRN [Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear] Defense Consortium program members. Codified at 10 USC 2371b, renumbered 10 USC 4022 effective 01/01/2021. First two posts on this topic: 05/25/2022 and 05/26/2022.
2016/09/21 - HHS Final Rule - HHS Clinical Trials Registration and Results. 81 Federal Register 64981
2016/10/24 - HHS Workshop Summary - The Nation's Medical Countermeasure Stockpile: Opportunities to Improve the Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Sustainability of the CDC Strategic National Stockpile.
2016/11/04 - President Obama signed Executive Order 13747: Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda to Achieve a World Safe and Secure from Infectious Disease Threats
2016/12/13 - Congress and President Obama passed 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act 1.0) - PL 114-255, 130 Stat. 1033. Updated and expanded Public Health Service Act “to accelerate the discovery, development, and delivery of 21st century cures.” Section 3022 authorized ‘real world evidence’ instead of clinical trials as grounds for FDA authorizing general use of experimental products, transforming Americans into human subjects and our communities into unmonitored, unregulated experimental test sites. Sections 3023 and 3024 granted broad authority for HHS Secretary to waive or alter human subject protections and informed consent requirements, by transferring each individual human subject’s risk-benefit assessment authority to the HHS Secretary, who can preemptively decide, for all subjects collectively, without knowledge of individual health conditions or conscientious beliefs, and without the subjects’ knowledge or consent, that risk is ‘minimal.’ Codified at 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii); 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(A); 21 USC 355(i)(4); 21 USC 360j(g)(3)(D)(i).
2016/12/23 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2017. PL 114-328,130 Stat. 2000. 10 USC 111 note at 130 Stat. 2400 terminated DoD requirement to report Chemical and Biological Warfare projects to Congress, effective Dec. 2021. Section 1241, reform and renumbering, establishment of new chapter (10 USC Ch. 16, for Defense Security Cooperation); DOD Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and Director of DSCA, with authority to coordinate and synchronize US military with foreign military forces, and conduct domestic military campaigns in violation of the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act. Authorization for domestic military deployment against American civilians, originally codified in 1996 at 10 USC 382, renumbered to 10 USC 282. Section 1086 directed HHS to develop National Biodefense Strategy, false name for US military covert biochemical warfare program. Task fulfilled with Sept. 18, 2018 release of National Biodefense Strategy document and President Trump signature on National Security Presidential Memorandum 14, directing HHS, DOD, DHS and related agencies to implement the plan.
2017/01/13 - HHS FDA Guidance: Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products and Related Authorities (Update/revision to 07/01/2007 version). Related to federal government’s position on legal status and regulatory control differences between Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) products, Investigational New Drugs (IND) and Investigational Device Exemptions (IDE).
2017/01/19 - HHS Final Rule - Federal Policy for the Protection of Human Subjects. 82 FR 7149. Joint rule by 16 federal agencies, subsequently adopted by other agencies. Revised 1991 Common Rule, which had been developed based on 1947 Nuremberg Code and 1978 Belmont Report.
2017/01/19 HHS Final Rule - Control of Communicable Diseases Final Rule. 82 FR 6890. Set up regulations governing apprehension and detention of American people on public health quarantine pretexts.
2017/01/23 - Department of Homeland Security published Biological Incident Annex to the Response and Recovery Federal Interagency Operational Plans. At p. 70, stated that 10 USC 382 [added in 1996, renumbered to 10 USC 282 in 2016) “permits Department of Defense to provide support to the Department of Justice under certain circumstances in emergency situations involving Weapons of Mass Destruction, including biological weapons and materials.”
2017/07/25 - HHS FDA Guidance: IRB Waiver or Alteration of Informed Consent for Clinical Investigations Involving No More Than Minimal Risk to Human Subjects
2017/08 - HHS FDA Guidance: Use of Real-World Evidence to Support Regulatory Decision-Making for Medical Devices
2017/08/18 - Congress and President Trump passed FDA Reauthorization Act - PL 115-52. 131 Stat. 1005. More expansion of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) program.
2017/10 - Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security exercise and report, SPARS Pandemic, 2025-2028, A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators. Chapter 13 covered how government and corporate PR representatives should handle “anti-vaccine” messages. Chapter 17 covered how they should manage public awareness and anger about vaccine injury.
2017/12/12 - Congress and President Trump passed National Defense Authorization Act FY 2018 - PL 115-91, 131 Stat. 1283. Section 716 added subsection (d) to 10 USC 1107a, re: EUA product use in military. But see FDCA amendment, PL 115-92 (below) passed same day, which immediately repealed 10 USC 1107a(d) while adding new FDCA section on military use of EUAs.
2017/12/12 - Congress and President Trump passed Act to amend FDCA EUA statute, 21 USC 360bbb-3. PL 115-92, 131 Stat. 2023. Provided for “Additional Emergency Uses for Medical Products to Reduce Deaths and Severity of Injuries Caused by Agents of War.”
2018/01 - FEMA published Pandemic Crisis Action Plan/PanCAP.
2018/06/19 - HHS Final Rule - Federal Policy for the Protection of Human Subjects: Six Month Delay of the General Compliance Date of Revisions While Allowing the Use of Three Burden-Reducing Provisions During the Delay Period. 83 Federal Register 28497
2018/06/19 - Biodefense in the Age of Synthetic Biology published by US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine.
2018/07/09 - Informed Consent Action Network v. US-HHS, (1:18-cv-03215-JMF), ended with a July 9, 2018 stipulation, signed by Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr., through which the U.S. government admitted that HHS had no records of any safety monitoring or public reporting of the childhood vaccination program, under the 1986 law, between 1986 and 2018. Later two reports were located, filed on 5/4/88 and 7/21/89. Since 1989: nothing. No evidence that the childhood vaccination schedule was safe at that time, nor any evidence that the injections added to the childhood schedule since 1986, alone or cumulatively, are safe…”
2018/09/18 - Release of National Biodefense Strategy document and President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 14, directing HHS, DOD, DHS and related agencies to implement the plan: an offensive military biochemical warfare program camouflaged as a defensive program. Fulfilled Congressional directives from Section 1086 of NDAA for FY2017.
2018/10/04 - Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board Statement 56. Federal funding for clandestine programs.
2018/10/05 - Congress and President Trump passed Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act. PL 115-254, 132 Stat. 3186. Division D, Disaster Recovery Reform Act, another major FEMA update.
2018/10/09 - Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security published report Technologies to Address Global Catastrophic Biological Risks, on ‘self-spreading vaccine’ technology, informed consent challenges of same, and ‘self-amplifying mRNA vaccines.’
2018/11/16 - Congress and President Trump passed Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Act (CISA). PL 115-278, 132 Stat. 4168.
2019/02/11 - President Trump signed Executive Order 13859: Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence. Directed and prioritized federal agency collaboration with industry for AI research and development.
2019/05/02 - Effective date, legalized non-regulation of all “biological products” (including all ‘vaccines’) and manufacturing facilities, (42 USC 262; 21 CFR 600) through Final Rule promulgated by FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb by Federal Register April 2, 2019. 84 FR 12505.
2019/05/22 - Congressional Research Service Opinion: An Overview of State and Federal Authority to Impose Vaccination Requirements by Wen W. Shen
2019/06/11 - President Trump signed Executive Order 13874: Modernizing the Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Biotechnology Products. 84 Federal Register 27899.
2019/06/24 - Congress and President Trump passed Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act - PL 116-22, 133 Stat. 905. Amended Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 201), further consolidating federal power in HHS Secretary’s hands during public health emergencies, further merging public health and law enforcement systems, and further subordinating state, tribal, county and municipal governments and American civilians to direct federal control.
2019/09/19 - President Trump signed Executive Order 13887: Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health. Directed and prioritized federal agency collaboration with industry for rapid-deployment mRNA/DNA/LNP/nanotech bioweapon platforms misclassified as public health protection.
2019/10/04 - 10/19 - Roman Catholic Pope Francis hosted pagan Pachamama/Gaia worship ceremony in Vatican Garden, at Basilica of St. Peter, and Santa Maria Traspontina Church, and during Way of the Cross, until angry Catholics seized pagan statues and threw them into Tiber River.
2019/10/18 - Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security conducted Event 201:
“…a pandemic tabletop exercise that simulated a series of dramatic, scenario-based facilitated discussions, confronting difficult, true-to-life dilemmas associated with response to a hypothetical, but scientifically plausible, pandemic...”
2019/12/11 - US Defense Threat Reduction Agency announced launch of DOMANE program, Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against Novel Entities.
2019/12/12 - Material Transfer Agreement signed between US Health and Human Services (HHS) National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute for Allergies and Infection Diseases (NIAID), led by Anthony Fauci, University of North Carolina coronavirus researcher and patent-holder Ralph Baric, and Moderna, for “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates developed and jointly owned by NIAID and Moderna.”
2019/12/20 - Congress and President Trump passed Further Consolidated Approprations Act, PL 116-94, 133 Stat. 2534. Amended FDA biological products definitions [42 USC 262] — deleting “(except any chemically synthesized polypeptide)” from “proteins (except any chemically synthesized polypeptide)” as added March 3, 2010; amended licensing regulations; deemed licenses; more. Codified at 42 USC 262(k)(7)(D) and 42 USC 262 statutory notes.
2020 - Present - Presidents Donald J. Trump, Joseph R. Biden
2020/01/27 - US Secretary of Health and Human Services Determination that a Public Health Emergency Exists. Signed Jan. 31, 2020, effective Jan. 27, 2020. Renewed every 90 days since then. Also signed a ‘declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of this novel coronavirus.’ The determination and declaration were recorded in the Federal Register as taking effect Feb. 4, 2020. 85 Federal Register 7316.
2020/01/30 - WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared Covid-19 outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern,” (PHEIC) triggering the legal obligations of WHO member states under the 2005 International Health Regulations, to suspend national sovereignty and constitutional rights of citizens using the implementing domestic statutes and regulations they had adopted in compliance with the WHO IHR.
2020/02/04 - US Secretary of Health and Human Services Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID–19. 85 Federal Register 15198 (6 pages). Issued March 10, 2020, retroactive to Feb. 4, 2020. Deployment of the domestic bioterrorism program against all American citizens under Covid-19 pretext. See also public health emergency determinations effective Feb. 4, 2020, and related declarations re: in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of the novel coronavirus (85 FR 7316); personal respiratory protective devices (85 FR 13907); medical devices, including alternative products used as medical devices; (85 FR 17335); drugs and biological products (85 FR 18250)
2020/02/04 - WHO provided the Pierre Gsell “list of candidate vaccines developed against SARS-CoV” to governments and researchers. Alternate link.
2020/03/01 - HHS Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Blanket Waivers for Health Care Providers. Exempted health care providers from patient care standards and regulations that would legally apply in non-pandemic circumstances; authorized stripping patients of their rights to have family members and pastors/rabbis visit them and advocate for them in the hospital or nursing home; supported hospital demands that law enforcement officers remove family and pastors from the premises by force; created conditions for death protocols of restraint, withheld water and nutrition, forcible administration of Remdesivir and forcible connection to ventilators under the ICD-10 codes.
2020/03/06 - Congress and President Trump passed Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act - PL 116-123, 134 Stat. 146. $8.3 billion to Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Food and Drug Administration, Small Business Administration, Department of State and US Agency for International Development, for research and development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and other Covid programs.
2020/03/10 - US Secretary of Health and Human Services Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID–19. 85 Federal Register 15198 (6 pages). Issued March 10, 2020, retroactive to Feb. 4, 2020. Deployment of the domestic bioterrorism program against all American citizens under Covid-19 pretext.
2020/03/11 - WHO Secretary-General press conference: “We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”
2020/03/13 - PanCAP Adapted U.S. Government Covid-19 Response Plan.
2020/03/13 - President Trump issued a Stafford Act declaration under the 1988 Stafford Act, and signed Proclamation 9994, Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID–19) Outbreak, under the 1976 National Emergencies Act. Renewed annually. 85 Federal Register 15337. Terminated by President Biden April 10, 2023. Bailiwick report.
2020/03/18 - President Trump signed Executive Order 13909, Prioritizing and Allocating Health and Medical Resources to Respond to the Spread of COVID–19. 85 Federal Register 16227.
2020/03/18 - Congress and President Trump passed Families First Coronavirus Response Act - PL 116-127, 134 Stat. 178. $3.5 billion for Covid mass testing, supplemental nutrition (Department of Agriculture), sick leave, family medical leave, and unemployment compensation (Department of Labor) programs.
2020/03/24 - HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued Declaration of Emergency Use
Authorization, declaring “that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of medical devices, including alternative products used as
medical devices.” 85 Federal Register 17335.
2020/03/26 - President Trump signed Executive Order 13910, Preventing Hoarding of Health and Medical Resources To Re- spond to the Spread of COVID–19. 85 Federal Register 17001.
2020/03/27 - President Trump signed Executive Order 13911, Delegating Additional Authority Under the Defense Production Act With Respect to Health and Medical Resources To Respond to the Spread of COVID–19. 85 Federal Register 18403
2020/03/27 - Congress and President Trump passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act - PL 116-136, 134 Stat. 281. 15 USC 9001. $2.2 trillion in corporate and small business loans, household stupport and unemployment insurance, tax deferrals, aid to state and local governments, aid to universities and colleges, aid to K-12 schools, aid to hospitals and veterans programs, airline loans and grants, and $10 billion for “Operation Warp Speed.”
2020/04/17 - NIH announced launch of ACTIV public-private partnership: Accelerating Covid-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines.
2020/04/24 - Congress and President Trump passed Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act - PL 116-139, 134 Stat. 620. $75,000,000,000 for Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (first funded in 2005), “to remain available until expended, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally” plus $25,000,000,000 for research, development and deployment of Covid-19 tests.
2020/05/15 - Trump Administration announces Operation Warp Speed, under the direction of General Gustave F. Perna, Chief Operating Officer, "to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (medical countermeasures)."
2020/05/19 - Advisory Opinion on the PREP Act and the March 10, 2020 Declaration Under the Act, April 17, 2020, as modified on May 19, 2020, by Robert P. Charrow of HHS Office of General Counsel. Legal opinion on statutory liability shields.
2020/05/29 - Supreme Court ruled in South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom, 590 US __, (2020), denying role for federal judiciary in Constitutional review of executive and legislative acts taken during declared public health emergencies. Semi-reversed on rehearing, February 2021.
2020/07/20 - DOD-Pfizer Base Agreement, through Advanced Technology International; 2020/07/21 - DOD-Pfizer Statement of Work, through Advanced Technology International. Pfizer later argued (04/22/2022, Jackson v. Ventavia, Motion to Dismiss) that “Because of pandemic-related exigencies, the agreement was not a standard federal procurement contract, but rather a ‘prototype’ agreement executed pursuant to 10 U.S.C. § 2371b[.]…The [contract’s Statement of Work] describes a ‘large scale vaccine manufacturing demonstration’ that imposes no requirements relating to Good Clinical Practices (‘GCP’) or related FDA regulations.” 10 USC Section 2371 renumbered 10 USC 4022, 01/01/2021
2020/08/26 - HHS CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Meeting Summary Report. At p. 56 - “Dr. Cohn reminded everyone that under an EUA, vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory. Therefore, early in the vaccination phase individuals will have to be consented and cannot be mandated to be vaccinated.” [Attorney Johnsen cited this interpretation of Section 564 in a footnote on p. 7 of her 07/06/2021 slip opinion, immediately citing the judge’s 06/12/2021 order in Bridges v. Houston Methodist as “summarily rejecting” the argument.]
2020/09/08 - Brook Jackson starts work at Ventavia, managing Pfizer’s “clinical trials;” immediately sees that Ventavia employees are out of compliance with FDA regulations governing drug trials.
2020/09/25 - Brook Jackson reports her observations of clinical trial fraud and patient endangerment to FDA by phone and email; FDA acknowledges receipt. Ventavia fires her later that day.
2020/10/15 - WHO Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Insignts and Sciences for Health published Behavioural considerations for acceptance and uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, on psychological manipulation methods.
2020/11/18 - Pfizer publicly announces “clinical trial” results.
2020/11/20 - Pfizer submits application to FDA for Emergency Use Authorization.
2020/12/01 - Michael Yeadon and Wolfgang Wodarg submit petition to European Medicines Agency requesting “stay of action” on Pfizer/BioNTech clinical trials in European countries.
2020/12/09 - Anonymous Moderna industrial engineer and process engineer post on 4chan re: mRNA mechanisms of action, toxicity.
2020/12/11 - FDA completes “review” and authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech products for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) under Marion Gruber signature.
2020/12/14 - Brook Jackson formally notifies Department of Defense of Pfizer, Ventavia and ICON clinical trial fraud, intent to file False Claims Act case. First doses of biochemical weapons administered to general public outside the fake “clinical trial” settings, fraudulently labeled as “vaccines” and fraudulently characterized as “safe and effective.”
2020/12/27 - Consolidated Appropriations Act - PL 116-260, 134 Stat. 1182. $2.3 trillion spending bill, including $900 billion for Covid programs.
2021/01/01 - Congress and President Trump passed NDAA for FY2021. PL 116-283, 134 Stat. 3388. Amended and renumbered Other Transaction Authority for DoD prototype manufacturing from 10 USC 2371b to 10 USC 4022, Authority of the Department of Defense to carry out certain prototype projects.
2021/01/05 - Orange Book Transparency Act - PL 116-290, 134 Stat. 4889. Amendments to patent law under Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, (21 USC 9)
2021/01/12 - FDA Chief Scientist Rear Admiral Denise Hinton Authorizations of Emergency Use of Certain Drug and Biological Products During the COVID–19 Pandemic; Availability, effective Dec. 11, 2020 for Pfizer; Dec. 18, 2020 for Moderna. 86 Federal Register 5200.
2021/01/21 - HHS Secretary Norris Cochrane notifies state governors that federal government will give 60 days notice before terminating the '“determination that a public health emergency exists” first issued by HHS Secretary Alex Azar effective 01/27/2020.
2021/03/11 - Congress and President Biden passed American Rescue Plan/Consolidated Appropriations Act. PL 117-2, 135 Stat. 4. Section 7401, Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act. Criminalized advocacy of alternative treatments under Federal Trade Commission provisions.
2021/04/02 - Congressional Research Service Opinion: State and Federal Authority to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination (Version 1) by Wen W. Shen
2021/06/12 - Texas federal judge ruled in Bridges v. Houston Methodist Hospital, 543 F. Supp. 3d 525 (S.D. Tex. 2021), finding that informed consent doesn't apply to hospital workers, because the injections are government-authorized under FDA Emergency Use Authorization, therefore not part of experimental clinical trials or ordinary medical treatments, therefore hospital employees cannot be legally construed as human subjects or ordinary patients, therefore they have no individual, Constitutional liberties; rights to privacy and against government violation of bodily integrity; or rights to be secure in their persons against warrantless search and seizure.
2021/06/25 - FDA EUA Pfizer Fact Sheet addressing “option to accept or refuse.” This is only one of many versions issued between December 2020 and present; it’s the one cited by Attorney Johnsen in her legal opinion.
2021/07/06 - Dawn Johnsen, Deputy Attorney General, published DOJ Opinion: Whether Section 564 of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Prohibits Entities from Requiring the Use of a Vaccine Subject to an Emergency Use Authorization. Related federal government’s position on legal status and regulatory control differences between Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) products, Investigational New Drugs (IND) and Investigational Device Exemptions (IDE).
2021/07/16 - Roman Catholic Pope Francis issued Traditionis custodes, attempting to abrogate Pope Benedict’s 2007 Summorum Pontificum, and revoke the right of Catholic priests and faithful to celebrate the pre-1962, Traditional Latin Mass.
2021/07/29 - President Biden directed Department of Defense to “look into how and when they will add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.”
2021/08/18 - Antipope Francis issues public statement equating submission to mRNA/DNA-LNP lethal injection with “act of love.”
2021/08/23 - FDA fraudulently “approved” Pfizer COMIRNATY product Biologics License Application (BLA), issuing License No. 2229.
2021/08/24 - Department of Defense order from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, vaxx mandate on military personnel in Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
2021/09 - HHS FDA Guidance: Real-World Data - Assessing Electronic Health Records and Medical Claims Data To Support Regulatory Decision-Making for Drug and Biological Products
2021/09/09 - President Biden signed Executive Order 14042, vaxx mandate on federal contractors. 86 Federal Register 50985.
2021/09/09 - President Biden signed Executive Order 14043, vaxx mandate on federal employees. 86 Federal Register 50989.
2021/09/09 - President Biden issued directive to Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), vaxx mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees.
2021/09/17 - President Biden signed Executive Order 14047, adding measles to the list of quarantinable communicable diseases authorizing HHS Secretary to use force to apprehend and detain people under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6. 86 Federal Register 52591.
2021/11 - HHS FDA Guidance: Real-World Data - Assessing Registries to Support Regulatory Decision-Making for Drug and Biological Products
2021/11/05 - President Biden issued directive to Department of Health and Human Services Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), vaxx mandate on health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other federally-funded facilities.
2021/11/17 - HHS Interim Final Rule - Possession, Use, and Transfer of Select Agents and Toxins—Addition of SARS–CoV/SARS–CoV–2 Chimeric Viruses Resulting From Any Deliberate Manipulation of SARS–CoV–2 To Incorporate Nucleic Acids Coding for SARS–CoV Virulence Factors to the HHS List of Select Agents and Toxins. 86 Federal Register 64075. Chimeric, lab-weaponized SARS-CoV-2 added to list of agents that “have the potential to pose a severe threat to public health and safety” under 42 CFR 73.3. Attempt to block accountability by preemptively reclassifying bioweapons as legally identical to pandemics, to block international law claims brought under the theory that SARS-CoV-2 is a bioweapon, and not a pandemic. If classified as a bioweapon, the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (international) and public health emergency (federal) legal frameworks would be nullified, instead bringing to bear federal and international laws prohibiting chemical and biological weapons.
2021/12/02 - HHS Final Rule - National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program: Adding the Category of Vaccines Recommended for Pregnant Women to the Vaccine Injury Table - 86 Federal Register 68423. Added vaccines recommended for pregnant women to the list of vaccines subject to the 1986 VICP compensation scheme, so as add another hurdle to civil suits against Covid-19 injection manufacturers, even though the products had not yet been added to the childhood vaccine schedule that otherwise governs access to VICP scheme. Because CDC does recommend them for pregnant women.
2021/12/27 - Congress and President Biden passed National Defense Authorization Act FY2022 - PL 117-81, 135 Stat. 1541. At Section 716, established military vaxx tracking system, including refusals, under 10 USC 1110 (originally re anthrax vaxx). At Section 6501, authorized US government to engage with Bill Gates Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). More coverage.
2022/01/13 - Supreme Court ruled in Missouri v. Biden (21 A 240), Louisiana v. Biden (21 A. 241), 595 US __, (2022), asserting federal funding for hospitals and nursing homes voids Constitutional protection for employees individual bodily integrity and informed consent to medical treatment.
2022/02/07 - Congressional Research Service Opinion: State and Federal Authority to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination
2022/02/10 - Supreme Court leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito. SCOTUS poised to explicitly deny the principle of Constitutionally-protected inalienable individual rights to personal privacy, conscience, bodily integrity, or liberty, against State exercise of authority. Final ruling issued 06/24/2022.
2022/03/09 - President Biden signed Executive Order 14067, Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, on Central Bank Digital Currencies)
2022/03/15 - Congress and President Biden passed Consolidated Appropriations Act - PL 117-103, 136 Stat. 49. $1,274,678,000 for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (HHS slush fund established in 2005). $780,000,000 for new domestic bioweapons production, classified as ‘security countermeasures’ under the Public Health Service Act as amended by 2004 Project Bioshield Act, 42 USC 247d-6b(c)(1)(B); $845,000,000 to stock the Strategic National Stockpile established 1998, controlled by the CDC within HHS 42 USC 247d-6b(a); $300,000,000 “to prepare for or respond to an influenza pandemic,” including federally-funded construction or renovation of privately-owned pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, if the Secretary of Health and Human Services finds such construction or renovation necessary; $1,000,000,000 to establish ARPA-H: Advanced Research Program Agency - Health, to conduct research and development of bioweapons misbranded as public health measures; $3,880,000,000 to US Agency for International Development (US-AID) for programs mislabeled as ‘Global Health Programs,’ including immunization programs, HIV/AIDS programs, The GAVI Alliance [population-control zealot Bill Gates’ Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization] and a multilateral vaccine development partnership, for, among other projects, “experimental contraceptive drugs, devices and medical procedures.”
2022/05/17 - Congressional Research Service Opinion: State and Federal Authority to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination. (Version 9)
2022/05/17 - Congressional Research Service Opinion: Status of Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate Litigation. (Version 7)
2022/05/30 - WHO Covid-19 Ethics and Governance Working Group published Covid-19 and mandatory vaccination: ethical considerations policy brief.
2022/06/24 - Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health SCOTUS decision released.
2022/07/15 - HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra extended 01/27/2020 determination that ‘public health emergency’ exists.
2022/07/22 - HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra elevated Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) from staff division to operating division, still under HHS Assistant Secretary Dawn O'Connell.
2022/09/12 - President Biden signed Executive Order 14081 - Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy. 87 Federal Register 56849.
2022/09/28 - HHS-FDA Proposed Rules: Protection of Human Subjects and
Institutional Review Boards. 87 Federal Register 58733
2022/10/13 - HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra extended 01/27/2020 determination that ‘public health emergency’ exists.
2022/10/13 - Boston University researchers, funded by Fauci’s NIAID, publish preprint paper on their gain-of-function/DURC research combining the toxicity of the original Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2 with the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant to achieve 80% mortality in transgenic, humanized mice expressing the ACE-2 receptor. Role of spike in the pathogenic and antigenic behavior of SARS-CoV-2 BA.1 Omicron
2022/10/18 - President Biden National Security Memorandum (NSM-15) on Countering Biological Threats, Enhancing Pandemic Preparedness, and Achieving Global Health Security and National Biodefense Strategy Implementation Plan.
2022/12/23 - NDAA for FY2023. PL 117-263. Section 5559: Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022. Authorizes, expands and funds globalized military-health structure linking US military to global genocide apparatus operating under WHO frameworks.
2022/12/29 - Consolidated Appropriations Act for FY2023. PL 117-328. Many federal and state-level public health/martial law authorization and funding provisions included. H.R. 2617-419: “Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. For expenses necessary to support activities related to countering potential biological, nuclear, radiological, chemical, and cybersecurity threats to civilian populations, and for other public health emergencies, $1,647,569,000, of which $950,000,000…for expenses necessary to support advanced research and development…of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.” H. R. 2617-420 - $1,500,000,000 for ARPA-H: Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Section 2235 at H.R. 2617-1297, One Health Framework: “coordination mechanism at the Federal level to strengthen One Health collaboration related to prevention, detection, control, and response for zoonotic diseases and related One Health work across the Federal Government.” Section 3209, FDA Modernization Act 2.0 (sponsored by Rand Paul) substitutes “nonclinical tests” for “animal tests” for drugs, cosmetics and biosimilars. Novel bioagents can be used on humans without prior testing on animals.
2023/12/31 - Death of Pope Benedict XVI.
2023/01/11 - HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra extended Public Health Emergency (originally issued by Alex Azar effective Jan. 27, 2020) through “renewal of determination” that PHE exists, under Public Health Service Act, 42 USC 247d.
2023/02/01 - US House of Representatives vote to terminate March 13, 2020 National Emergencies Act Proclamation 9994 issued by Trump under 50 USC 1621, extended by Biden in 2021 and 2022, through House Joint Resolution 7 (under 50 USC 1622). Passed by 229-197 vote. Signed by Biden on 04/10/2023. Bailiwick report. Act has no effect on HHS Secretary Public Health Emergency powers under 42 USC 247d.
2023/02/09 - HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra extended Public Health Emergency (originally issued by Alex Azar effective Jan. 27, 2020) through “renewal of determination” that PHE exists, under Public Health Service Act, 42 USC 247d.
2023/03/15 - Effective date of new Public Health Emergency declaration by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, issued through Federal Register, with slightly altered wording. 88 Federal Register 16644. Bailiwick reporting here and here.
2023/03/22 - US Senate vote on amendment (to repeal 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force/AUMF) to S. 316 (bill to repeal Iraq War resolution). Amendment failed by 9-86-5 vote. Bailiwick reporting here.
2023/03/28 - US Senate vote on amendment (to require Senate vote on WHO ‘pandemic treaty’ ratification) to S. 316 (bill to repeal Iraq War resolution.). Amendment failed by 47-49-4 vote. Bailiwick reporting here.
2023/03/29 - US Senate vote to terminate March 13, 2020 National Emergencies Act Proclamation 9994 issued by Trump under 50 USC 1621, extended by Biden in 2021 and 2022, through House Joint Resolution 7 (under 50 USC 1622). Passed by 68-23 vote. Signed by Biden on 04/10/2023. Act has no effect on HHS Secretary Public Health Emergency powers under 42 USC 247d. Bailiwick reporting here and here.
2023/04/10 - President Biden signed HJR 7, terminating March 13, 2020 National Emergencies Act Proclamation 9994 issued by Trump under 50 USC 1621, extended by Biden in 2021 and 2022. Act has no effect on HHS Secretary Public Health Emergency powers under 42 USC 247d. Bailiwick reporting here and here.
2023/05/11 - Effective date of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Eleventh Amendment to Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19, 88 Federal Register 30769, extending and expanding all HHS public health emergency powers previously concentrated into HHS Secretary hands through the original PREP Act declaration (March 10, 2020, effective Feb. 4, 2020, 85 FR 15198), and ten subsequent amendments.
2023/07/21 - White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. Introduces America’s public health emergency co-dictator, Major General (ret) Paul Friedrichs (formerly Senior Director for Global
HealthSecurityBioterrorism and BiodefenseState-Sponsored Biowarfare at the National SecurityDestruction Council (NSC), to serve alongside Xavier Becerra effective Aug. 7, 2023.
Aug. 1, 2023 - Secretary [of State Anthony] Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the
Launch of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy
Aug. 22, 2023 - Project NextGen Awards Over $1.4 Billion to Develop the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics
Aug. 23, 2023 - As Part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda, Biden Cancer Moonshot Announces Launch of ARPA-H’s CUREIT Project, “a project that aims to develop generalizable mRNA platforms” to
treatcause turbo-cancers and other immune disorders.
COVID-19 injectable bioweapons as case study in legalized, government-operated domestic bioterrorism. Or: why there won’t be any civil suits, or compensatory damages for injured victims or survivors of dead victims.
Since first realizing the implications of the many Congressional statutes and Health and Human Services regulations adopted to create and operate the bioterrorism program, mostly between 1997 and the present, I’ve been intermittently finding the specific citations for each statement while researching related issues.
Some statements are simply logical deductions from the first premise, corroborated by the observable actions and inactions of Food and Drug Administration officials as the observable injuries and deaths mount up in the American people.
Others are specifically written into the laws, but I don’t yet have the citations because I’ve prioritized my research time investigating other issues related to the bioterrorism program.
I’m posting the information as I understand it today [June 9, 2022], despite those limitations, in case it’s useful for readers who also follow FDA Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) reporting by Toby Rogers, Igor Chudov, Steve Kirsch, Jessica Rose, and others.
They continue to rightly raise public awareness and alarm about FDA’s ongoing failure to protect the public from the Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) products.
But they don’t address the main reason why FDA is acting as it is.
FDA is not pulling the EUA products from the market or stopping the ‘vaccination’ campaign because Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf are running the US government’s bioterrorism program jointly with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Main Premise
Use of EUA-covered medical countermeasure (MCM) products including masks, PCR tests, mRNA and DNA injections, and other drugs, devices and biologics, once designated as such by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (March 10, 2020, retroactive to February 4, 2020) “shall not be considered to constitute a clinical investigation.” 21 USC 360bbb-3(k). FDA EUA law, adopted 1997 and amended 2003, 2004, 2005, 2013, 2017.
This is true no matter how untested, unmonitored, unsafe, or ineffective they are, no matter whether their harmfulness to human health and uselessness for infection-control are known before use, or discovered afterward.
Legal implications derived from the main premise:
There is no stopping condition.
EUA products are exempt from laws regulating researcher use of investigational, experimental drugs, devices and biologics on human beings.
EUA products are exempt from laws regulating physician use of approved drugs, devices and biologics as medical treatments for patients.
There are no manufacturers of experimental products (EUA products are not part of any clinical investigation, and therefore not experimental.)
There are no government or private contracts for purchase of experimental products; there are only contracts for ‘large scale vaccine manufacturing demonstrations.’
There is no act of administration of any experimental products.
There are no nurses or pharmacists administering experimental products.
There are no human subjects (of experiments) or patients (of physicians providing treatment) receiving experimental products: no victims.
There is no party responsible for the wellbeing of recipients after administration of EUA products.
There is no treatment group and no control group.
Human beings administering EUA products have no informed consent obligations to provide information about ingredients, risks, benefits, alternatives, or the option to accept or refuse the products. See 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)) waiving informed consent for unapproved products (2004); 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(A) waiving informed consent for unapproved use of an approved product (2004); 21 USC 355(i)(4) waiving informed consent for experimental products classified by HHS as ‘minimal risk’ drugs (2016); 21 USC 360j(g)(3)(D)(i) waiving informed consent for experimental ‘minimal risk’ devices (2016).
Human beings receiving EUA products have no informed consent rights to receive information about ingredients, risks, benefits, alternatives, or the option to accept or refuse the products. See citations, bullet point above.
There are no Institutional Review Boards supervising administration of the experimental products.
There are no safety standards for EUA products.
There are no efficacy standard for EUA products. See 21 USC 360bbb-3(c)(2)(A), 1997, 2003, 2004, re: ‘may be effective.’
There are no clinical investigators studying the effects of EUA products on human subjects.
There are no doctors, nurses, or other treatment providers providing experimental treatment to their patients subject to the Hippocratic Oath (“first do no harm”) using EUA products.
There is no coordinated, public, federal government monitoring of recipients after receiving the products for adverse effects and deaths.
There is no coordinated, public, federal government data collection or analysis.
There is no legal requirement for medical supervision during product administration.
There is no legal requirement for recipient monitoring after product administration.
‘Real world evidence’ — mass administration of products to general public, followed by collection of private/proprietary information about the effects, from health insurance systems, government databases (Medicare, Medicaid, Defense Medical Epidemiology Database, Veterans Health Administration) and other private databases — is authorized for the purposes of FDA regulatory decisions. See 21 USC 355g. 2016.
There is no requirement for individual prescriptions to be written prior to dispensing EUA products, and products dispensed without prescriptions “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded.” See 21 USC 360bbb-3a(d). 2013.
Manufacturers, as contractors, are considered HHS employees for purposes of legal immunity under Federal Tort Claims Act. See 42 USC 247d-6a(d)(2)(A).
DOD is authorized to contract with pharmaceutical corporations to conduct ‘prototype’ experiments on the general public, and under such contracts, is exempt from legal obligation to comply with Good Clinical Practices or other FDA regulations. See 10 USC 2371b (2015), renumbered 10 USC 4022 (Jan. 1, 2021, effective Jan. 1, 2022)
One of the factors to be considered by HHS secretary in making determinations about EUA products (qualified security countermeasures) and use of Special Reserve Fund/Strategic National Stockpile appropriations to procure them is "whether there is a lack of a significant commercial market for the product at the time of procurement, other than as a security countermeasure." See 42 USC 247d-6b (c)(5)(B)(iii)
There are no required standards for quality-control in manufacturing; no inspections of manufacturing procedures; no prohibition on wide variability among lots; no prohibition on adulteration; and no required compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practices. EUA products, even though unregulated and non-standardized, “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded.” See 21 USC 360bbb-3a(c). 2013.
There are no labeling requirements regarding the contents or ingredients in EUA products. 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(B)(ii). 2004.
There is no limitation of administration of EUA products past their expiration dates.
There cannot be clinical trial fraud, because there are no clinical investigations, no investigational drugs, no investigators and no human subjects.
There are no marketing standards.
There cannot be consumer fraud, because the only legal parties to the financial transactions are the US government (DOD) as buyer; the US government (HHS) as regulator authorizing exemptions from consumer protection laws that otherwise apply to medical products; and the pharmaceutical corporations as sellers, contracted to develop and manufacture the products. There are no commercial pharmaceutical products, no commercial marketplace, and no commercial market consumers.
There is no access to courts for judicial review of the facts or law relating to HHS Secretary declarations of EUA products, which are committed to agency discretion. See 42 USC 247d-6d(b)(7). 2005.
There is no access for plaintiffs, to civil courts for judicial review, and no entity to whom civil liability can attach, for injuries and deaths caused by declared covered countermeasures, unless and until FDA/HHS and/or Attorney General/DOJ file enforcement action against manufacturers and prove willful misconduct proximate to injury or death, but HHS and DOJ have operated the EUA product program together with the manufacturers since inception, and will not prosecute their co-conspirators. See 42 USC 247d-6d. 2005.
Even if there were access to courts for judicial review, and a fact-finder found evidence of harms caused by administration of products to recipients, and even evidence that those who caused the harms, by developing, manufacturing, distributing and/or administering the EUA products, knew the EUA products were toxic and knew their own actions were harmful, “just following orders” is an authorized, legal defense. See 42 USC 247d-6d(c)(4). 2005.
Summary:
There are no actions that can be legally classified as crimes or civil torts; there are no medical battery or homicide victims, or plaintiffs; and there are no medical batterers or murderers. Because legally, nothing has been done, and no one has done anything, to anyone else.
The recursive loop can be infinite, as covered countermeasures are developed, authorized and deployed, through HHS Secretary EUA declarations, as alleged treatments for complications from prior countermeasures.
American Domestic Bioterrorism Program
