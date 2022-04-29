Research and organizing tool first posted April 28, 2022, subject to ongoing revision as new information comes to light. Last updated March 24, 2024.

Orientation for new readers.

PDF reports, summaries.

2 pages - Weaponization of Language and Law: US Government Bioterrorism Program from 1969 to Covid. (January 2023, abstract)

14 pages - Legal History: American Domestic Bioterrorism Program. Enabling statutes, regulations, executive orders, guidance documents, etc. (May 2023 version)

44 pages - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program (Feb. 2024 version)

Draft Ending National Suicide Act. (Dec. 20, 2023) - The seven statutes listed in the draft are the foundational laws for the 'public health emergency'-predicated mass murder programs that have become much more visible and better-understood since January 2020: Quarantine and Inspection, 42 USC §264 to 272; Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, 50 USC §1511 to 1528; Licensing of Biological Products, 42 USC §262 to 263; Public health emergencies, 42 USC § 247d to 247d-12; National Vaccine Program and National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, 42 USC §300aa-1 to 300aa-34; Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics program, 21 USC §360bbb to 360bbb-8d; National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, 42 USC §300hh-1 to 300hh-37

OVERVIEW

I started looking closely at the legal architecture supporting the Covid national prison panopticon on Jan. 30, 2022, after hearing Attorney Todd Callender’s interview, which provided information about the American domestic legal framework; how it fit with the oddly-coordinated pandemic story told by governments worldwide; and how it relates to the World Health Organization International Health Regulations of 2005 at the center.

I wrote up the interview:

Prior to that day, I’d spent a lot of time, with increasing confusion and alarm and despair, trying to figure out why the U.S. Constitutional legal system hadn’t put a stop to the nonsense as its nonsensicality became obvious to so many people.

Why did it continue, with no end in sight, and not even a glimpse of a path to the end?

Since then, as I’ve dug into Callender’s analysis following the supporting paper trails, I’ve learned why, and how.

A whole lot of things that once were federal and state crimes and civil rights violations have been legalized by Congress through legislative, statutory revisions to the United States Code, signed by US Presidents, and implemented at the administrative, regulatory level by the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense through the Code of Federal Regulations.

I’ve reported on those findings in small bits and pieces, connecting the laws to court cases, executive orders, guidance documents for industry and researchers, academic papers, intellectual property patents, regulatory amendments, psychological manipulation programs, geopolitical developments and other facts as they’ve floated across my field of view.

I think the critical decay began around 1983, when the ‘public health emergencies’ section was added to the 1944 Public Health Service Act, although the 1944 PHSA itself represented an additional militarization of human medicine in the United States.

Most of the worst laws have been passed since 2000 — just before 9/11 and the US Department of Defense false flag anthrax attacks.

They are listed below, with links to the full text of each law, and a short summary of what I understand about how each one fits into the overall scheme.

The basic goal of the architects, which has been achieved, was to set up legal conditions in which all governing power in the United States could be automatically transferred from the citizens and the three Constitutional branches into the two hands of the Health and Human Services Secretary, effective at the moment the HHS Secretary himself declared a public health emergency, legally transforming free citizens into enslaved subjects.

That happened on Jan. 31, 2020, in effect as of Jan. 27, 2020 through the present day.

In other words: Congress and US Presidents legalized and funded the overthrow of the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. government and the American people, through a massive domestic bioterrorism program relabeled as a public health program, conducted by the HHS Secretary and Secretary of Defense on behalf of the World Health Organization and its financial backers.

Navigation Tool/Jump To:

Related reporting:

1900-1929 - Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Warren Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover

1902/07/01 - Congress and President Theodore Roosevelt passed Biologics Control Act, also known as Virus-Toxin Act. PL 57-244, 32 Stat. 728. Established federal regulation (licensing) of manufacturers of biological products intended for human use — “any virus, therapeutic serum, toxin, antitoxin, or analogous product applicable to the prevention and cure of diseases of man,” including vaccines — to be enforced by Secretary of Treasury through Laboratory of Hygiene (established in Staten Island, August 1887, “a bacteriological laboratory [at the] Marine Hospital…for research on cholera and other infectious diseases.” Renamed Hygienic Laboratory in 1891. Renamed National Institute for Health in 1930.

1907/10/18 - Treaty at the Hague — Convention [of 1907] Respecting the Laws and Customs of War on Land, including Section III, Military Authority Over the Territory of the Hostile State: “Art. 42. Territory is considered occupied when it is actually placed under the authority of the hostile army.”

1909 - Launch of the Round Table Movement. “By 1919, the Round Table Movement changed its name to the Royal Institute for International Affairs (aka: Chatham House) with the Round Table name relegated to its geopolitical periodical… in America, where knowledge of the British Empire’s subversive role was more widely known, the name “American Institute for International Affairs” was still too delicate. Instead the name Council on Foreign Relations” was chosen and was chartered in 1921.”

1913/03/04 - Congress and President Wilson passed Virus-Serum Toxin Act, PL PL 430 of 1913, 37 Stat. 832. Established federal regulation of biological products intended for animal use, including vaccines, to be enforced by Secretary of Agriculture, US Department of Agriculture.

1913/12/23 - US Congress and President Wilson passed Federal Reserve Act. PL 63-43, 38 Stat. 251. Created Federal Reserve Bank, central banking system in United States. 12 USC Chapter 3

1914/07/28 - Globalists started World War I.

1917/05/13 to 1917/10/13 - Series of apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to three children in Fatima, Portugal, concluding with Miracle of the Sun.

1917/10/06 - Congress and President Wilson passed Trading with the Enemy Act, 40 Stat. 411. Established unconstitutional emergency powers concentrated in president and executive branch. Amended, expanded by Emergency Banking Act, March 9, 1933.

1918/11/11 - Globalists ended World War I.

1921/03/03 - Congress passed Joint Resolution 382, 41 Stat. 1359, terminating “the present war or of the present or existing emergency” but excluding from the termination, the unconstitutional emergency powers established by the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917.

1921/11/23 - US Congress and President Harding passed Sheppard-Towner Maternity and Infancy Protection Act. PL 67-97, 42 Stat. 224. Expired 1929, replaced by 1935 Social Security Act.

1930-1939 - Presidents Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt

1930/05/17 - Bank for International Settlements formed by intergovernmental agreement. Designed to and effectively operates outside of all political and governmental controls. Tower of Basel, Adam LeBor (2013)

1930 - US Laboratory of Hygiene, established in 1887 at Marine Hospital in Staten Island, renamed National Institute for Health.

1933/03/09 - President Roosevelt signed Proclamation 2040 [Emergency and War Powers Order], continuing national emergency and ‘bank holiday’ until further notice, following Proclamation 2038 of March 5, 1933 [convening special session of Congress] and Proclamation 2039 of March 6, 1933 [declaring national emergency and proclaiming ‘bank holiday’ for March 6-9, inclusive.]

1933/03/09 - Congress and President Roosevelt passed Emergency Banking Act, PL 73-1, including amendments to Trading With the Enemy Act of 1917 and ratification of presidential executive orders and proclamations. Codified at 12 USC 95(b).

1933/04/05 - President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102, under state of emergency (Great Depression). Ratified by Congress through House Joint Resolution 192. Forbade the hoarding 'of gold or silver coin or bullion or currency,' confiscated gold held by private individuals, to remove the constraint on the Federal Reserve (1913 Federal Reserve Act) preventing it from increasing the money supply.

1933/06/05 - Congress passed House Joint Resolution 192, ratifying President Roosevelt’s Executive Order 6102; declared bankruptcy of US government; suspended gold standard; pledged lives of American people (registered at birth through Social Security program) as collateral/debt slaves to international bankers, against national debt.

1933/06/12 - London Economic Conference began. Report on Matthew Ehret, Clash of the Two Americas: Open vs. Closed Systems Collide: How Roosevelt Halted Previous Attempts to Implement a New World Order.

1935/08/14 - US Congress and President Roosevelt passed Social Security Act - PL 74-271. 49 Stat. 620. Social Security Act governs Medicare and Medicaid, two of the federal authorization and funding pathways through which ‘breakthrough’ devices and drugs, fast-track products, products eligible for accelerated approval and other FDA-classified products are developed, manufactured and used on humans. Amendments to SSA since 1983 and pending, have expanded/will further expand the novel drug and device/bioweapon classes eligible for fast-tracked federal research and deployment funding within the Medicare/Medicaid programs.

1936/07/30 - Protocol regarding the immunities of the Bank for International Settlements signed at Brussels.

1937 - Establishment of National Institutes for Health Division of Biologics Control, regulating biological products.

1938/06/25 - Congress and President Roosevelt passed Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). PL 75-717, 52 Stat. 1040. Original stated purpose: “to prohibit the movement in interstate commerce of adulterated and misbranded food, drugs, devices, and cosmetics.” Codified at 21 USC 9. By the outbreak of Covid in late 2019, FDCA had been amended by several decades of Congressional acts to become one of the key laws under which the American domestic bioterrorism program is authorized, funded and operated.

1939/09/01 - Globalists launched World War II.

1940-1949 - Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman

1950-1959 - Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower

1950/08/08 - Congress and President Truman passed Defense Production Act of 1950, PL 81-774, 64 Stat. 798. Authorized federal takeover of private industry during declared war. Invoked in Spring 2020 for Covid-19 lethal injection production.

1951/05/25 - Globalists adopted first International Sanitary Regulations at the World Health Organization World Health Assembly, to enter into force 10/01/1952. International Sanitary Regulations were revised and renamed International Health Regulations in 1969. Revised again 1973, 1981, 2005. Draft revisions under review 2022.

1951 - Globalists adopted UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

1952/09/14 - Roman Catholic Pope Pius XII presented speech On the Moral Limits of Medical Research and Treatment to First International Congress on Histopathology of the Nervous System. “Insofar as the moral justification of the experiments rests on the mandate of public authority, and therefore on the subordination of the individual to the community, of the individual’s welfare to the common welfare, it is based on an erroneous explanation of this principle. It must be noted that, in his personal being, man is not finally ordered to usefulness to society. On the contrary, the community exists for man.”

1952/09/27 - President Truman signed Executive Order 10399 establishing the US Surgeon General as the “health administrator” for the World Health Organization on American soil, under 1948 WHO Constitution and 1951 WHO International Sanitary Regulations. 17 Federal Register 8648.

1952/10/01 - WHO International Sanitary Regulations of 1951 entered into force in WHO member states.

1953/03/12 - President Eisenhower transmitted Reorganization Plan No. 1 of 1953 to Congress, subordinating US sovereignty to WHO International Sanitary Regulations, to be implemented by Surgeon General through the Department of Health, Education and Welfare (later renamed Health and Human Services). 18 Federal Register 2053. Codified at 42 USC 202.

1954 - Bilderberg meetings began. “Since its inaugural Meeting in 1954, the annual Bilderberg Meeting has been a forum for informal discussions to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, approx. 130 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labour, academia and the media are invited to take part in the Meeting.”

1956/08/01 - State Department Basic Authorities Act, 70 Stat. 890. Related to treaties, executive agreements and other legal instruments subordinating American sovereignty to international organizations such as the World Health Organization.

1960-1969 - Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon

1970-1979 - Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter

1980-1989 - Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush

1990-1999 - Presidents George H.W. Bush, William J. Clinton

2000 - 2009 - Presidents William Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack H. Obama

2010-2019 - Presidents Barack H. Obama, Donald J. Trump

2020 - Present - Presidents Donald J. Trump, Joseph R. Biden

COVID-19 injectable bioweapons as case study in legalized, government-operated domestic bioterrorism. Or: why there won’t be any civil suits, or compensatory damages for injured victims or survivors of dead victims.

Since first realizing the implications of the many Congressional statutes and Health and Human Services regulations adopted to create and operate the bioterrorism program, mostly between 1997 and the present, I’ve been intermittently finding the specific citations for each statement while researching related issues.

Some statements are simply logical deductions from the first premise, corroborated by the observable actions and inactions of Food and Drug Administration officials as the observable injuries and deaths mount up in the American people.

Others are specifically written into the laws, but I don’t yet have the citations because I’ve prioritized my research time investigating other issues related to the bioterrorism program.

I’m posting the information as I understand it today [June 9, 2022], despite those limitations, in case it’s useful for readers who also follow FDA Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) reporting by Toby Rogers, Igor Chudov, Steve Kirsch, Jessica Rose, and others.

They continue to rightly raise public awareness and alarm about FDA’s ongoing failure to protect the public from the Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) products.

But they don’t address the main reason why FDA is acting as it is.

FDA is not pulling the EUA products from the market or stopping the ‘vaccination’ campaign because Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf are running the US government’s bioterrorism program jointly with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Main Premise

Use of EUA-covered medical countermeasure (MCM) products including masks, PCR tests, mRNA and DNA injections, and other drugs, devices and biologics, once designated as such by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (March 10, 2020, retroactive to February 4, 2020) “shall not be considered to constitute a clinical investigation.” 21 USC 360bbb-3(k). FDA EUA law, adopted 1997 and amended 2003, 2004, 2005, 2013, 2017.

This is true no matter how untested, unmonitored, unsafe, or ineffective they are, no matter whether their harmfulness to human health and uselessness for infection-control are known before use, or discovered afterward.

Legal implications derived from the main premise:

There is no stopping condition. EUA products are exempt from laws regulating researcher use of investigational, experimental drugs, devices and biologics on human beings. EUA products are exempt from laws regulating physician use of approved drugs, devices and biologics as medical treatments for patients. There are no manufacturers of experimental products (EUA products are not part of any clinical investigation, and therefore not experimental.) There are no government or private contracts for purchase of experimental products; there are only contracts for ‘large scale vaccine manufacturing demonstrations.’ There is no act of administration of any experimental products. There are no nurses or pharmacists administering experimental products. There are no human subjects (of experiments) or patients (of physicians providing treatment) receiving experimental products: no victims. There is no party responsible for the wellbeing of recipients after administration of EUA products. There is no treatment group and no control group. Human beings administering EUA products have no informed consent obligations to provide information about ingredients, risks, benefits, alternatives, or the option to accept or refuse the products. See 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)) waiving informed consent for unapproved products (2004); 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(A) waiving informed consent for unapproved use of an approved product (2004); 21 USC 355(i)(4) waiving informed consent for experimental products classified by HHS as ‘minimal risk’ drugs (2016); 21 USC 360j(g)(3)(D)(i) waiving informed consent for experimental ‘minimal risk’ devices (2016). Human beings receiving EUA products have no informed consent rights to receive information about ingredients, risks, benefits, alternatives, or the option to accept or refuse the products. See citations, bullet point above. There are no Institutional Review Boards supervising administration of the experimental products. There are no safety standards for EUA products. There are no efficacy standard for EUA products. See 21 USC 360bbb-3(c)(2)(A), 1997, 2003, 2004, re: ‘may be effective.’ There are no clinical investigators studying the effects of EUA products on human subjects. There are no doctors, nurses, or other treatment providers providing experimental treatment to their patients subject to the Hippocratic Oath (“first do no harm”) using EUA products. There is no coordinated, public, federal government monitoring of recipients after receiving the products for adverse effects and deaths. There is no coordinated, public, federal government data collection or analysis. There is no legal requirement for medical supervision during product administration. There is no legal requirement for recipient monitoring after product administration. ‘Real world evidence’ — mass administration of products to general public, followed by collection of private/proprietary information about the effects, from health insurance systems, government databases (Medicare, Medicaid, Defense Medical Epidemiology Database, Veterans Health Administration) and other private databases — is authorized for the purposes of FDA regulatory decisions. See 21 USC 355g. 2016. There is no requirement for individual prescriptions to be written prior to dispensing EUA products, and products dispensed without prescriptions “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded.” See 21 USC 360bbb-3a(d). 2013. Manufacturers, as contractors, are considered HHS employees for purposes of legal immunity under Federal Tort Claims Act. See 42 USC 247d-6a(d)(2)(A). DOD is authorized to contract with pharmaceutical corporations to conduct ‘prototype’ experiments on the general public, and under such contracts, is exempt from legal obligation to comply with Good Clinical Practices or other FDA regulations. See 10 USC 2371b (2015), renumbered 10 USC 4022 (Jan. 1, 2021, effective Jan. 1, 2022) One of the factors to be considered by HHS secretary in making determinations about EUA products (qualified security countermeasures) and use of Special Reserve Fund/Strategic National Stockpile appropriations to procure them is "whether there is a lack of a significant commercial market for the product at the time of procurement, other than as a security countermeasure." See 42 USC 247d-6b (c)(5)(B)(iii) There are no required standards for quality-control in manufacturing; no inspections of manufacturing procedures; no prohibition on wide variability among lots; no prohibition on adulteration; and no required compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practices. EUA products, even though unregulated and non-standardized, “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded.” See 21 USC 360bbb-3a(c). 2013. There are no labeling requirements regarding the contents or ingredients in EUA products. 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(B)(ii). 2004. There is no limitation of administration of EUA products past their expiration dates. There cannot be clinical trial fraud, because there are no clinical investigations, no investigational drugs, no investigators and no human subjects. There are no marketing standards. There cannot be consumer fraud, because the only legal parties to the financial transactions are the US government (DOD) as buyer; the US government (HHS) as regulator authorizing exemptions from consumer protection laws that otherwise apply to medical products; and the pharmaceutical corporations as sellers, contracted to develop and manufacture the products. There are no commercial pharmaceutical products, no commercial marketplace, and no commercial market consumers. There is no access to courts for judicial review of the facts or law relating to HHS Secretary declarations of EUA products, which are committed to agency discretion. See 42 USC 247d-6d(b)(7). 2005. There is no access for plaintiffs, to civil courts for judicial review, and no entity to whom civil liability can attach, for injuries and deaths caused by declared covered countermeasures, unless and until FDA/HHS and/or Attorney General/DOJ file enforcement action against manufacturers and prove willful misconduct proximate to injury or death, but HHS and DOJ have operated the EUA product program together with the manufacturers since inception, and will not prosecute their co-conspirators. See 42 USC 247d-6d. 2005. Even if there were access to courts for judicial review, and a fact-finder found evidence of harms caused by administration of products to recipients, and even evidence that those who caused the harms, by developing, manufacturing, distributing and/or administering the EUA products, knew the EUA products were toxic and knew their own actions were harmful, “just following orders” is an authorized, legal defense. See 42 USC 247d-6d(c)(4). 2005.

Summary:

There are no actions that can be legally classified as crimes or civil torts; there are no medical battery or homicide victims, or plaintiffs; and there are no medical batterers or murderers. Because legally, nothing has been done, and no one has done anything, to anyone else.

The recursive loop can be infinite, as covered countermeasures are developed, authorized and deployed, through HHS Secretary EUA declarations, as alleged treatments for complications from prior countermeasures.