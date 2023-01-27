There is a lot of material here at Bailiwick.
If you’re new, here’s some orientation.
I’m not a lawyer. I’m a paralegal and writer.
I do legal research and writing to support civil and criminal cases brought in American courts, and to educate and mobilize more people to exert social and political pressure on federal and state legislators, prosecutors and judges, to terminate the interlocking control-and-cull campaigns operated under a fraudulent national emergency framework; hold accountable the US Government officials who pseudo-authorize, actually-fund, and run the programs; and set up relief programs for injured victims and survivors of the dead.
I post sacred art with my writing because I’m Catholic, the art is beautiful, the saints are inspiring, and without the faith that my father passed down to me, I could not do this work.
If you’re a new reader and want to read a few posts to get mostly caught up, please start with these:
Feb. 26, 2022 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Killbox
April 28, 2022 - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program
May 10, 2022 - Shell game. November 1997: Congress pretended to protect military servicemen and women from forced submission to biological and chemical weapons experiments. But really just transferred the program to FDA.
May 25, 2022 - Implications of 10 USC 2371b, the federal contracting provision cited by Pfizer
Aug. 9, 2022 - US federal crimes for which there is evidence to prosecute Covid-19 bioterrorists who occupy US government positions, and a starter list of defendants.
Sept. 14, 2022 - Biotech idolatry: DOD-Pfizer contracts have replaced federal constitutions and laws. And the DOD-DOJ-HHS complex has replaced federal legislatures and courts.
Sept. 28, 2022 - DOD chemical and biological warfare program: herd-culling plus stockpile disposal in one tidy package
Oct. 19, 2022 - Other Transaction Authority (OTA) is to federal procurement contract regulation as Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is to federal drug safety regulation.
Nov. 22, 2022 - Stopping conditions. 45-page version of the core US statutory history and legal implications.
Feb. 9, 2023 - On the significance of 21 USC 360bbb-3(k): "use" of EUA products "shall not constitute clinical investigation."
Sasha Latypova, writing at Due Diligence and Art, Substack
Dec. 13, 2022 - Intent to Harm
Dec. 22, 2022 - Nobody knows what is in the vials
Dec. 28, 2022 - The role of the US DoD (and their co-investors) in "covid countermeasures" enterprise.
Jan. 11, 2023 - Reviewing the DOD Contracts for Covid “Countermeasures”
Feb. 27, 2023 - You cannot contract for a crime, but you CAN write a contract for it! Ask me how. Dissecting DOD contracts for covid countermeasures. Part 1 - Pfizer's "Base Agreement"
March 7, 2023 - Part 2 of "Contracts for Crimes" - Pfizer's ATI-MCDC Technical Direction Letter
Patrick Delaney, writing at LifeSite News
Nov. 18, 2022 - US defense dept. secretly controls COVID vaccine production process that ‘cannot be traced’: researcher
Jan. 12, 2023 - US defense dept.’s COVID vax operation pushed unregulated shots, deceived public: researcher
Jan. 17, 2023 - ‘Toxic by design.’ Researcher explains why US defense dept’s COVID vax operation shows intent to harm
Feb. 1, 2023 - How the US gov’t built a shadow structure that enabled COVID vax ‘bioterrorism’
Feb. 20, 2023 - US defense dept contracted with Chinese Communist Party to deploy COVID vaccine against citizens
DailyExpose:
Legal history in other formats:
Nov. 2022 Statutory History Memo (45 pages). Prepared for private attorneys.
Dec. 2022 Legal Structures (2 pages). Bullet-point outline.
Jan. 2023 Executive Summary (14 pages). Prepared for state and federal lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and state governors.
Kill Box slide deck (18 p.) Prepared for online video presentations.
Kill Box Presentation (36 p.)
If you want to go back and follow the legal research trail from January 2022, all of my work is compiled by month in footnoted PDFs and those are available at Bailiwick’s Wordpress backup site.
Support for civil litigation, criminal prosecution, and petitioning legitimate state, federal and local government officials to
Close down active biowarfare programs (including DOD producers and distributors of bioweapons, and public health authorities, pharmacies, hospitals, doctors' offices and schools promoting and using bioweapons);
Repeal enabling laws and dismantle agencies; and
Disempower and prosecute war criminals impersonating government officials.
Video Interviews and Presentations
Available video presentations about this work include the ones listed below; Sasha Latypova has done many more video presentations, which you can find by searching her name on BitChute, Rumble and other video platforms.
June 17, 2022 - U.S. Laws All Secretly Changed to Enable Mass Genocide, Dr. Jane Ruby Show. Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt. (24 min)
June 30, 2022 - Legal Framework for Tyranny. Making Sense of the Madness. Sean Morgan, Alexandra Bruce, Katherine Watt (22 min, timestamp 5:30 to 27:00)
July 31, 2022 - Bioweapon Part IV. After Hours. Sam Sigoloff, Katherine Watt. (44 min)
Nov. 2, 2022 - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program, TrialSiteNews/Team Enigma Due Diligence, Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt. (50 min) Transcript
Dec. 2, 2022 - Intent to Harm - Evidence of the Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder by the US DOD, HHS, Pharma Cartel. Team Enigma Due Diligence, Sasha Latypova. (80 min.)
Dec. 10, 2022 - Doctors4Covid Ethics: Symposium 5 - Control Grid, Session 3 (80 min, timestamp 2:34 to 3:50). Speakers include John Titus, Corey Lynn, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Meryl Nass.
Dec. 2022 - The New Constitution: Living War Crimes. Documentary by JP and Julie Collins, Book of Ours. (46 min)
Jan. 2023 - DoD "vaccine" coverup with FDA Theatre. L4Atv1. Lara Logan, Sasha Latypova, Sam Dube, Glen Macko. (71 min)
Jan. 2023 - Bombshell docs reveal Covid-19 Cover-up goes straight to the top.Redacted. Clayton Morris, Sasha Latypova (17 min)
Jan. 8, 2023 - No doubt it’s a bioweapon, not a vaccine. CDMedia. Christine Dolan, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt. (52 min)
Jan. 21, 2023 - COVID-19 countermeasures: Evidence for an intent to harm. Swedish conference presentation, Sasha Latypova. (25 min)
Jan. 24, 2023 - DOD 'Vaccine,' press conference. L4Atv1. Speakers include Katherine Watt (18 p. slide deck, 17-min speed-read), Sasha Latypova, Phillip Altman, Peter Chambers, Sam Dube, Glen Macko. Content starts at about 46 minutes; prior to that, footage is tech/set-up discussions.
Jan. 25, 2023 - C19: Public Health or Defense Operation? TrialSite News. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Katherine Watt (18 p. slide deck with discussion, 60 min)
Jan. 27, 2023 - Katherine Watt: In her own words. Clip from Jan. 24, 2023 speed-read of 18 p. slide deck, 16 min, with additional text by JP and Julie Collins, Book of Ours. Transcript.
Feb. 2, 2023 - Enemies of the State. Children’s Health Defense TV. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Katherine Watt and Tros Bekker. (20 min, timestamp 6:00 to 26:00)
Feb. 7, 2023 - D4CE presentation video - Doctors4Covid Ethics. Katherine Watt (36 p. slide deck presentation, 75 min); D4CE Q&A video (90 min)
Feb. 9, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Killbox presentation and Q&A - Children’s Health Defense. Presentation 30 min. Q&A 45 min. 18 p. slide deck. Transcript.
Feb. 9, 2023 - Military Countermeasures. Making Sense of the Madness. Sean Morgan, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt (60 min)
Feb. 10, 2023 - Global Covid Crime. Last American Vagabond. Sasha Latypova, Taylor Hudak (56 min)
Feb. 13, 2023 - Worldwide, US Military-Led Medical Martial Law Operation to Kill Off Humans, Exposed. ZeeeMedia.com. Maria Zeee, Katherine Watt (60 min)
Feb. 18, 2023 - Preparing Nuremberg 2.0 vs. US Presidents, HHS and DOD Secretaries for domestic bioterrorism. China Rising. James Bradley, Jeff Brown, Katherine Watt. (30 min). Transcript.
March 15, 2023 - Militarized Healthcare with Sasha Latypova. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sasha Latypova (60 min). Transcript.
March 22, 2023 - Why the Biomedical Tyranny Is More of a Military Campaign Than Public Health. Daniel Horowitz, Katherine Watt (60 min total: KW participation from approx. 13:00 to 43:00)
March 27, 2023 - Kill Box. SGT Report. Todd Callender, Katherine Watt, Sean/SGT report (42 min.) Written report on interview by Alexandra Bruce, ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.
April 3, 2023 - US Government Takeover Threatening Liberty - Part 1. Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt (22 min); April 5, 2023 - Part 2. (20 min); April 7, 2023 - Part 3. (20 min)
April 11, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Kill Box. (60 min) QuantumNurse, Freedom International Livestream. Grace Asagra, Roy Coughlan, Hartmut Schumacher, John Katsavos, Katherine Watt
April 12, 2023 - Brook Jackson v. Pfizer Case Dismissed. What Next? TrialSite News. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt (27 min). Rumble. Transcript.
April 24, 2023 - On the Intertwining of Military, Public Health and International Moneyed Interests. In the News. Mike Dakkak, Katherine Watt. (37 min)
April 24, 2023 - Panel: What are they planning for your next public health emergency? StopVaxPassports.org. Sasha Latypova (13:00 to 32:30), Katherine Watt (32:30 to 46:45). Slide deck for KW segment: Language and Law Presentation (12 p.). Clip annotated by Julie and JP Collins, Book of Ours: Katherine Watt: Say true things. (14 min). Same annotated clip on Rumble. Transcript.
May 2, 2023 - COVID Was A Military Operation & The Shots Are Bio-Weapons (77 min). Sasha Latypova, Shannon Joy.
May 2023 - Pfizer Trial Contained Fraud. Planet Lockdown. Brook Jackson, James Patrick (Rumble, 28 min)
June 14, 2023 - Public health emergencies are camouflaged power grabs. (30 min) Katherine Watt. Abstract. Slide deck.
June 15, 2023 - Make murder a crime again. (20 min) Katherine Watt. Slide deck.
June 17, 2023 - Exposing the Vaccine ‘Military Machinery’ behind the Global COVID-19 Response. (52 min) Sasha Latypova, Jan Jekielik. Epoch Times, American Thought Leaders. Transcript.
July 23, 2023 - The Military Authorized the Jabs. (45 min). Planet Lockdown. Sasha Latypova, James Patrick.
July 28, 2023 - Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce AI; and Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy. (48 min). After-talk: You are in a military kill box but there’s still time. (17 min). Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt.
Aug. 8, 2023 - Stay out-of-date on the CDC-recommended biochemical weapons. (60 min). QuantumNurse, Freedom International Livestream. Grace Asagra, Roy Coughlan, Katherine Watt.
Oct. 4, 2023 - Let the science speak. Conference held in Reykjavik, Iceland. (3 hours, YouTube). Speakers include Pierre Kory, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Vibeke Manniche, Max Schmeling, Philipp Kruse. Slide deck (KW): Intentional killing. Legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare. Latypova and Watt segments only: Weaponized "Healthcare" for Global Population Control and Enslavement (Latypova); Intentional killing. legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare (Watt) - (53 min; Dave Ratcliffe’s Odyssey account). Watt segment only, including segments excluded for YouTube version: Intentional killing. Legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare. (30 min, Rumble)
Oct. 31, 2023 - Katherine Watt interviewed by James Delingpole. (90 min, Rumble)
Nov. 7, 2023 - Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt discussing non-regulation of non-medicines known as 'vaccines,' and other US military biochemical weapons. (40 min, Rumble)
Nov. 18, 2023 - Katherine Watt on Worldstage with Bruce de Torres (55 min, TNT Radio/Podbean). Also on: Spotify; Amazon; Apple; Google
Nov. 25, 2023 - FDA flooded the market with illegal drugs. (42 min, WillDoFreedom.) Sasha Latypova, Willem Engel. Also on Rumble.
Jan. 5, 2024 - The FDA's Sham Support of Poisoning the American Public. (1 hour, Breggin Pulse on America Out Loud and other podcast platforms). Speakers: Dr. Peter Breggin, Ginger Breggin, Katherine Watt. (Transcript, excerpted.)
Jan. 10, 2024 - Are They Planning Marburg in 2024? US Government Raises Alarm. (51 min., Rumble and other platforms). Speakers: Maria Zeee and Katherine Watt. Follow-up post to emphasize and expand on some points made in the interview.
Jan. 10, 2024 - The UN, the WHO, and the US Health and Human Services attack on humanity (42 min., Substack). Speakers: Reinette Senum and Katherine Watt.
Jan. 22, 2024 - Militarization of Medicine. (30 min segment starts at 30:15, Making Sense of the Madness on American Media Periscope.) Speakers: Jason Bermas and Katherine Watt. Also on Rumble.
Feb. 19, 2024 - Lead me in your truth (1 hr. 25 min.) Speakers: Sasha Latypova and Elizabeth, Refuge of Sinners interviewer)
Feb. 27, 2024 - Woe to those who make unjust laws (1 hr. 25 min) Speakers: Katherine Watt and Elizabeth, Refuge of Sinners interviewer.
Orientation for new readers.
To my Catholic sister, and no one will understand what that means but the one who proclaims it. I've never declared to be anything of huge proclamations on the subject of religion but I realise now that years ago when my parents had passed and I had to deal with being the executor of their will of a large family (although I'm the damn youngest and it was not easy) I only kept two things, my fathers massive bible and my mother's rosary beads and all her beautiful prayers, dreams and hopes for her six children were worn into them. I have no answers but, like you, feel truth is absolutely divine. My gratitude. I am learning what matters and sad at how long it took to get here. All sails are up and here we go. We might as well bath in the glory of the fight for humanity. Self pity is quite dull.
Thank you for your amazing work and dedication to justice. God has given you incredible talents and I appreciate everything that you are doing. Your work and character give me hope that all is not lost.