Orientation for new readers.

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

Notes:

This collection of informational and legal tools is being posted March 1, 2024 to replace the previous pinned post, the American Domestic Bioterrorism program timeline, which has been the main post at Bailiwick since April 28, 2022.

I’m still drafting a few documents; if there’s no link at a placeholder below, it’s because I don’t have a good-enough draft done. Will update the collection as I finish other pieces.

For individuals and families

For American litigators: private civil attorneys and public criminal prosecutors (state and federal attorneys general, county district attorneys)

For American governmental entities that levy and distribute taxes: city/town/municipal, school district, county, state and federal and citizen petitioners

For American county commissioners and citizen petitioners

For American state legislators, governors, judges and citizen petitioners

Nullification Procedures Act

Chemical and Biological Warfare-Public Health Emergency Program Nullification Act

Notes

For American state legislators, governors, judges and citizen petitioners

For American members of Congress and citizen petitioners

Ending National Suicide Act - “An Act to repeal Congressional authorizations for communicable disease control, quarantine and inspection programs; chemical and biological warfare programs; biological products and vaccine manufacturing programs; public health emergency programs; national vaccine and immunization programs; expanded access and emergency use authorization programs; public health and emergency preparedness and response programs; enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins programs; and related statutes.”

Notes