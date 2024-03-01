Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill box laws: collection.
American Domestic Bioterrorism Program
Notes:
This collection of informational and legal tools is being posted March 1, 2024 to replace the previous pinned post, the American Domestic Bioterrorism program timeline, which has been the main post at Bailiwick since April 28, 2022.
I’m still drafting a few documents; if there’s no link at a placeholder below, it’s because I don’t have a good-enough draft done. Will update the collection as I finish other pieces.
For individuals and families
Questions to stimulate curiosity, study and responses to EUA countermeasures.
Memo Re EUA Countermeasures for doctors, pharmacists, employers, schools, sheriffs, county commissioners and state lawmakers
Notice of War Crimes to Health Care Providers and Health Insurance Corporations
For American litigators: private civil attorneys and public criminal prosecutors (state and federal attorneys general, county district attorneys)
For American governmental entities that levy and distribute taxes: city/town/municipal, school district, county, state and federal and citizen petitioners
For American county commissioners and citizen petitioners
For American state legislators, governors, judges and citizen petitioners
Chemical and Biological Warfare-Public Health Emergency Program Nullification Act
For American state legislators, governors, judges and citizen petitioners
For American members of Congress and citizen petitioners
Ending National Suicide Act - “An Act to repeal Congressional authorizations for communicable disease control, quarantine and inspection programs; chemical and biological warfare programs; biological products and vaccine manufacturing programs; public health emergency programs; national vaccine and immunization programs; expanded access and emergency use authorization programs; public health and emergency preparedness and response programs; enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins programs; and related statutes.”