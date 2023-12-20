Orientation for new readers.

Interested Bailiwick readers can send the draft bill to members of the 118th Congress, with a personal letter explaining your understanding — gained through the Covid-19 events as they've unfolded since January 2020 — of how global financial creditors wielding the leverage of unpayable financial debts are using American laws, presidents and Cabinet secretaries to induce national self-destruction.

The current Congress holds the God-given authority to repeal the anti-laws that Congress has passed: anti-laws that illegitimately enable the subversion of constitutional rule of law, and illegitimately enable the bodily destruction of men, women and children, through the mechanisms of faked emergencies, consolidation of executive power, and deployment of biochemical weapons that sicken, sterilize and kill those on whom they are used.

Congress holds the God-given authority to tear down the walls of the public health emergency kill box.

Congress also holds the God-given authority to pursue morally-sound policies and programs, including restoration of constitutional rule of law; orderly debt default; and establishment of sound money operated outside the control of the corrupted and corrupting central banking system.

AN ACT

To repeal Congressional authorizations for communicable disease control, quarantine and inspection programs; chemical and biological warfare programs; biological products and vaccine manufacturing programs; public health emergency programs; national vaccine and immunization programs; expanded access and emergency use authorization programs; public health and emergency preparedness and response programs; enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins programs; and related statutes.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

SECTION 1. REPEAL OF Title 42, The Public Health Service, Chapter 6A, Public Health Service, Subchapter II, General Powers and Duties, Part G, Quarantine and Inspection, § 264 to § 272, [PHSA §361 to §369].

Authorization for the quarantine and inspection program, (July 1, 1944, ch. 373, title III, 58 Stat. 703-706; as amended…) is hereby repealed.

SEC. 2. REPEAL OF Title 50, War and National Defense, Chapter 32, Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, §1511-1528

Authorization for the Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, (Nov. 19, 1969, Pub. L. 91–121, title IV, § 409(a) to 409(e), 83 Stat. 209 - 210; as amended…) is hereby repealed.

SEC. 3 - REPEAL OF Title 42, The Public Health Service, Part F, Licensing of Biological Products and Clinical Laboratories, Subpart 1, biological products, 42 USC 262-263, [PHSA § 351-352]

Authorization for the biological products program, (July 1, 1944, ch. 373, title III, § 351, 352, 58 Stat. 702-703; as amended …) is hereby repealed.

SEC. 4 - REPEAL OF Title 42, The Public Health Service, Ch. 6A, Subchapter II, Part B, Federal-State Cooperation, § 247d to 247d-7g; 247d-11 to 247d-12, Public health emergencies [PHSA §319-319M.]

Authorization for the public health emergencies program, (July 1, 1944, ch. 373, title III, § 319 as added Pub. L. 106–505, title I, § 102, Nov. 13, 2000, 114 Stat. 2315 - 2324…[repealing and replacing 1983 public health emergency provision] as amended…) is hereby repealed.

SEC. 5 - REPEAL OF Title 42, The Public Health Service, Chapter 6A, Public Health Service, Subchapter XIX, Vaccines, Part 1, National Vaccine Program, (§300aa-1 to 300aa-6); and Part 2, National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, (§300aa-10 to 300aa-34).

Authorization for the National Vaccine Program and National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, (July 1, 1944, ch. 373, title XXI, § 2101-2133 as added Pub. L. 99–660, title III, § 311(a), Nov. 14, 1986, 100 Stat. 3756-3778; and amended …) is hereby repealed.

SEC. 6 - REPEAL OF Title 21, Food and Drugs, Ch. 9, Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, Subchapter V, Drugs and Devices, Part E, General Provisions Relating to Drugs and Devices, §360bbb to §360bbb-8d, Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics program [FDCA Ch. 675, §561 to 569D]

Authorization for the Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics program, (June 25, 1938, ch. 675, §561 et seq, as added Pub. L. 105–115, title IV, § 402, Nov. 21, 1997, 111 Stat. 2365, and amended …) is hereby repealed.

SEC. 7 - REPEAL OF Title 42, Public Health Service, Ch. 6A, Public Health Service, Subchapter XXVI, National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, Parts A-C, §300hh-1 to 300hh-37 [PHSA §2801-2826]

Authorization for the National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies program (July 1, 1944, ch. 373, title XXVIII, § 2801, as added Pub. L. 107–188, title I, § 101(a), June 12, 2002, 116 Stat. 596; and amended…) is hereby repealed.

Pray the Rosary.