Sen. Rand Paul could introduce a bill to repeal the US laws that enable worldwide, US-led pandemic-preparedness-and-response-predicated mutilation and killing programs.
Note posted by Rand Paul Review:
Covid-19 is officially exposed as a US Govt project. A virus engineered by US scientists using a bio lab in China.
We know Fauci never treated a single patient with Covid-19.
Fauci said people would give up on their “ideological bullshit" if governments made it difficult for people to live regular lives.
He insisted the "vaccine” should be forced on people, regardless of their objections.
We know Fauci lied about the efficacy of these so-called vaccines.
We know he lied about gain-of-function research.
He lied about experimenting on puppies.
The DOJ MUST prosecute Fauci immediately.
My reply:
Suggest Sen. Paul work toward stripping DoD, HHS, DHS, DOJ, DOS and other federal agencies of their global license to kill using EUA countermeasures and PREP Act liability shields, by repealing the enabling laws Congress and US Presidents have enacted.
Start with the Top 10 listed below.
Contact me if Sen. Paul or his staff would like help with drafting the repeal bill.
Top 10 repealable American federal laws enacted by US Congress and US Presidents, between 1944 and the present, to embed worldwide vaccination, mutilation and killing programs in US domestic federal law, and, through international pharmaceutical-military-weapons-product sales contracts and international mutual recognition agreements pertaining to pharmaceutical non-regulation, to embed the same programs in the national governance and laws of other countries.
42 USC 262 through 263-1 - Regulation of biological products; Enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins; etc. (licensing of biological product manufacturing, including vaccines) ←Enacted by US Congress in 1944.
42 USC 264 through 272 - Quarantine and inspection, regulations to control communicable diseases (foreign, domestic inspection and quarantine provisions; etc.) ←Enacted by US Congress in 1944
50 USC 1511 through 1528 - Chemical and biological warfare program (authorization and funding for chemical and biological weapon research and use on human targets) ← Enacted by US Congress in 1969
42 USC 243 through 247d-12 - Public health service, federal-state cooperation (public health emergencies; vaccination tracking and distribution; liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers and users under emergency declarations; etc.) ← Enacted by US Congress in 1983
42 USC 300aa-1 through 300aa-34 - Vaccines (national vaccination programs; liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers and users under non-emergency conditions; etc.) ←Enacted by US Congress in 1986
21 USC 360bbb through 360bbb-8d - General provisions relating to drugs and devices (emergency use authorization/EUA product manufacturing, distribution; medical countermeasures; etc.) ← Enacted by US Congress in 1997
42 USC 300hh through 300hh-37 - National all-hazards preparedness for public health emergencies (national planning, coordination, chain-of-command, execution for military and medical personnel during declared public health emergencies; etc.) ← Enacted by US Congress 2002
6 USC 104 through 106 - National biodefense strategy (national biodefense strategy; implementation plans; etc.) ← Enacted by US Congress 2016
21 USC 2151b, statutory note, Sec. 5559 through 5566 - Population planning and health programs, international pandemic preparedness. ←Enacted by US Congress in 2022
6 USC 741 through 825 - Comprehensive preparedness system; national preparedness system ←Enacted by US Congress in 2006; global catastrophic risk management. ←Enacted by US Congress in 2022