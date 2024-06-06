Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Note posted by Rand Paul Review:

Covid-19 is officially exposed as a US Govt project. A virus engineered by US scientists using a bio lab in China.

We know Fauci never treated a single patient with Covid-19.

Fauci said people would give up on their “ideological bullshit" if governments made it difficult for people to live regular lives.

He insisted the "vaccine” should be forced on people, regardless of their objections.

We know Fauci lied about the efficacy of these so-called vaccines.

We know he lied about gain-of-function research.

He lied about experimenting on puppies.

The DOJ MUST prosecute Fauci immediately.