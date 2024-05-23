Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Last night I received a form letter invitation from an address identified as “HFSpartners” affiliated with healthfreedomsummit.com.

The email invited me to promote the “Geneva Project” and solicit donations from Bailiwick readers to support the project.

Don’t donate to these projects.

Health Freedom Summit and Geneva Project are two more of the many astroturf “medical freedom” organizations that function as cutouts for the US Government.

They are well-funded. They want your money, but they don’t need it.

Their function is to deflect from and shield the US Government’s global kill box laws — as enacted and amended by US Congress and US Presidents — and programs — as funded by US taxpayers, central banks, and private NGOs including BMGF, GAVI and CEPI — from scrutiny, repeal, nullification and de-funding.

These laws and programs — and the fact that Congress has the legal and moral authority to repeal and de-fund them — are topics not typically discussed by US Government spokesmen and spokeswomen during their summit meetings about medical tyranny and 5G information warfare and in their other public statements and appearances.

That’s how you can tell that the summit organizers are US Government agents, and the summit speakers are US Government spokesmen and spokeswomen.

Below are the Top 10 repealable American federal laws enacted by US Congress and US Presidents, between 1944 and the present, to embed worldwide vaccination, mutilation and killing programs in US domestic federal law, and, through international pharmaceutical-military-weapons-product sales contracts and international mutual recognition agreements pertaining to pharmaceutical non-regulation, to embed the same programs in the national governance and laws of other countries.

For what it’s worth, I’m not a member of the “medical freedom movement.”

I’m a Catholic. I’m interested in understanding how the principles of Christian Legal Justice and Social Justice, as put into structured, written form by St. Thomas Aquinas and developed by other Catholics, have been systematically removed from the governance of human societies, especially in Western Europe and North America, and I’m interested in working to see those principles restored to centrality in the governance of human societies.

I think Christian principles of Legal Justice and Social Justice must be reflected in the laws of human societies for rulers and subjects to fulfill their proper functions in the development of the human personality and the salvation of souls.

I think societies that abandon those principles fall into ruin, as the fake pandemic known as Covid, and governmental orchestration of it, have agonizingly demonstrated.

I’m also mindful of the historical fact that the present-day, visible, institutional Catholic Church has been corrupted and weakened, intensively since Vatican II, rendering most of its current public leaders non-credible on these issues (i.e., current pope endorses global crimes such as vaccination, mutilation and killing programs).

I’m interested in working to see the institutional Catholic Church restored to a condition in which its leadership can credibly articulate and exhort rulers of nation-states to uphold Christian principles of Legal Justice and Social Justice.

Pray the Rosary.

