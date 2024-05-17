Which American federal laws must be repealed by Congress and nullified by states to shut down worldwide public health-emergency preparedness and response-kill box programs?
Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law
Reader asked for more information about the model nullification act mentioned in this post:
May 17, 2024 - Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act, enacted by Congress and Biden Dec. 2022, codified at 6 USC 821-825. - “…Yesterday I was tracking the development of several statutes, while working on a model nullification act for state lawmakers to use to nullify bad federal laws.”
The US federal emergency preparedness and response laws that enable military officers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and medical professionals to use intentionally toxic products deceptively presented to recipients as beneficial medicines (including vaccines), to deliberately mutilate and kill human men, women, children, infants and babies in the womb, with civil and criminal impunity include:
42 USC 262 through 263-1 - Regulation of biological products; Enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins; etc. (licensing of biological product manufacturing, including vaccines)
42 USC 264 through 272 - Quarantine and inspection, regulations to control communicable diseases (foreign, domestic inspection and quarantine provisions; etc.)
50 USC 1511 through 1528 - Chemical and biological warfare program (authorization and funding for chemical and biological weapon research and use on human targets)
42 USC 243 through 247d-12 - Public health service, federal-state cooperation (public health emergencies; vaccination tracking and distribution; liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers and users under emergency declarations; etc.)
42 USC 300aa-1 through 300aa-34 - Vaccines (national vaccination programs; liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers and users under non-emergency conditions; etc.)
21 USC 360bbb through 360bbb-8d - General provisions relating to drugs and devices (emergency use authorization/EUA product manufacturing, distribution; medical countermeasures; etc.)
42 USC 300hh through 300hh-37 - National all-hazards preparedness for public health emergencies (national planning, coordination, chain-of-command, execution for military and medical personnel during declared public health emergencies; etc.)
21 USC 2151b, statutory note, Sec. 5559 through 5566 - Population planning and health programs, international pandemic preparedness.
6 USC 104 through 106 - National biodefense strategy (national biodefense strategy; implementation plans; etc.)
6 USC 741 through 825 - Comprehensive preparedness system; national preparedness system; global catastrophic risk management.
The model nullification bill I’m working on lists these laws, along with their development over time through the Congressional adoption of public laws amending or expanding the original statutes, along with brief descriptions of how each one contributes to the legalization of ongoing mass mutilation and mass killing of human beings, by other human beings, using intentionally-harmful biological agents and toxins labeled and presented to targets as medicines and vaccines, and thus why each one should be repealed by Congress and nullified by states.
Related:
March 3, 2023 - Rep. Bud Hulsey in Tennessee understands the scale of the Constitutional crisis, and what states can and should do to respond. Tennessee House Bill 726 - Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act
Nov. 30, 2023 - Model Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act: Tennessee HB726
Dec. 6, 2023 - Litigation proposals for state Attorneys General.
Dec. 20, 2023 - Ending National Suicide Act (draft Congressional repeal bill)
Jan. 29, 2024 - Legal challenges that can terminate the ‘public health emergencies’ kill box programs and revoke the other ‘emergency’ powers wielded by the federal executive branch for 90+ years
Feb. 16, 2024 - State nullification procedure acts.