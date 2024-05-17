Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Reader asked for more information about the model nullification act mentioned in this post:

May 17, 2024 - Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act, enacted by Congress and Biden Dec. 2022, codified at 6 USC 821-825. - “…Yesterday I was tracking the development of several statutes, while working on a model nullification act for state lawmakers to use to nullify bad federal laws.”

The US federal emergency preparedness and response laws that enable military officers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and medical professionals to use intentionally toxic products deceptively presented to recipients as beneficial medicines (including vaccines), to deliberately mutilate and kill human men, women, children, infants and babies in the womb, with civil and criminal impunity include:

The model nullification bill I’m working on lists these laws, along with their development over time through the Congressional adoption of public laws amending or expanding the original statutes, along with brief descriptions of how each one contributes to the legalization of ongoing mass mutilation and mass killing of human beings, by other human beings, using intentionally-harmful biological agents and toxins labeled and presented to targets as medicines and vaccines, and thus why each one should be repealed by Congress and nullified by states.

Related: