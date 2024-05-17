Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

May 15, 2024 - Global pandemic preparedness and response provisions already in US domestic law.

…the main source of World Health Organization IHR amendments, pandemic treaty texts and worldwide fake-pandemic alarmism, simulations, active military operations and behavioral programming is the US government… the US Congress and President Biden put a slew of global health security provisions into US law — with a $5,000,000,000 appropriation — effective December 2022 (PL 117-263, NDAA FY2023; Senate roll call vote 83-11-6), codified as a statutory note to 22 USC 2151b… the Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act, [is] currently in force and funded. Almost all the Senators who signed Sen. Ron Johnson’s May 1, 2024 letter to President Biden, also voted to pass the Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act in December 2022…

Yesterday I was tracking the development of several statutes, while working on a model nullification act for state lawmakers to use to nullify bad federal laws.

I found several relevant provisions of Title 6, Homeland Security, including the Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act, passed as part of the same NDAA through which Congress and President Biden enacted the Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act.

Before, during and after Hurricane Katrina in August 2005, civic disorder, fear, hunger, homelessness, illness, injury and death were exacerbated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the direction of President George W. Bush, DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff, and FEMA Administrator Michael Brown.

Congress and President Bush characterized the disaster as the result of not enough centralized power, and used Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath as predicates to establish — in October 2006 — new DHS-FEMA emergency preparedness and response laws, authorities and programs.

2006/10/04 - Congress and President Bush passed Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act of 2007. PL 109-295, 120 Stat 1355. Subtitle C, Sec. 641 established National Preparedness System, codified at 6 USC 741 et seq.

Problem-reaction-solution.

Orchestrated, faked or exacerbated, falsely-characterized problem.

Manipulated, society-disordering reaction.

Pre-loaded, geopolitical power-centralizing solution.

Comprehensive Preparedness System

Title 6, Homeland Security, Chapter 2, National Emergency Management, Subchapter II, Comprehensive Preparedness System:

6 U.S. Code Subchapter II - COMPREHENSIVE PREPAREDNESS SYSTEM

Part A—National Preparedness System (§§ 741 – 754) ← Added Oct. 4, 2006

Part B—Additional Preparedness (§§ 761 – 765) ← Added Oct. 4, 2006

Part C—Miscellaneous Authorities (§§ 771 – 777) ← Added Oct. 4, 2006

Part D—Prevention of Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (§§ 791 – 797) ← Added Oct. 4, 2006

Part E—Authorization of Appropriations (§ 811) ← Added Oct. 4, 2006

Part F—Global Catastrophic Risk Management (§§ 821 – 825) ← Added Dec. 23, 2022

The DHS Appropriations Act of 2007 included the “Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act,” introducing new or updated legal terms and definitions.

Catastrophic incident:

any natural disaster, act of terrorism, or other man-made disaster that results in extraordinary levels of casualties or damage or disruption severely affecting the population (including mass evacuations), infrastructure, environment, economy, national morale, or government functions in an area.

Emergency management:

the governmental function that coordinates and integrates all activities necessary to build, sustain, and improve the capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, or mitigate against threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism, or other man-made disasters

The definition section is followed by sections covering National Emergency Management (6 USC 311 et seq.); establishing a FEMA National Integration Center to centralize planning, chain-of-command, and response activity and to coordinate/subsume state and local authority (6 USC 319); further developing the FEMA National Infrastructure Simulation and Analysis Center set up by the PATRIOT Act in 2001 (6 USC 321); and more.

The DHS Appropriations Act of 2007 also set up a National Preparedness System (6 USC 741 et seq.), to include: (b) Components…(1) Target capabilities and preparedness priorities; (2) Equipment and training standards; (3) Training and exercises; (4) Comprehensive assessment system; (5) Remedial action management program; (6) Federal response capability inventory; (7) Reporting requirements; (8) Federal preparedness and (c) National Planning Scenarios, along with provisions establishing coordination of federal, state and local communications and an Emergency Communications Preparedness Center (6 USC 576).

National Planning Scenarios defined:

…planning scenarios to reflect the relative risk requirements presented by all hazards, including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, and other man-made disasters, in order to provide the foundation for the flexible and adaptive development of target capabilities and the identification of target capability levels to meet the national preparedness goal.

And much more, now in US law from 6 USC 741 to 6 USC 811.

In December 2022, Congress and President Biden added a new Title 6, Homeland Security section — Part F, Global Catastrophic Risk Management — through the Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act, to connect the national emergency management system further centralized in 2006, to an even more centralized global emergency management system.

2022/12/23 - Congress and President Biden passed NDAA for FY2023. PL 117-263, 136 Stat. 2395. Section 5559, Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022. Authorized, expanded and funded globalized military-health structure linking US military to global genocide apparatus operating under WHO frameworks, codified at 21 USC 2151b, Notes. Section 7301, Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act of 2022, established global emergency management system, codified at 6 USC 821 et seq.

To be clear, the US Government — specifically the traitorous agents who currently control it through extortion and other financial crimes, and the subversive, disloyal US legislators (Congress) and military personnel (DOD-HHS-DHS) who serve those traitors instead of serving the nation — is a pivotal geopolitical entity preparing, programming, faking, causing and/or deliberately exacerbating sequential and concurrent global catastrophes and also running the global emergency responses.

US Government, United Nations, World Health Organization are three interpenetrating and overlapping public faces, divisions or front organizations serving an overarching, globalist, secular, materialist, technocratic, Satanic geopolitical force.

Foxes, hen-house style.

Mob enforcers, protection-racket style.

The bear is already in the house, and has been for a very long time.

Full text of the Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act from PL 117-263 is below.

Highlighting some of the new legal definitions passed into law in December 2022 by Congress and President Biden:

Catastrophic incident

The term "catastrophic incident"— (A) means any natural or man-made disaster that results in extraordinary levels of casualties or damage, mass evacuations, or disruption severely affecting the population, infrastructure, environment, economy, national morale, or government functions in an area; and (B) may include an incident— (i) with a sustained national impact over a prolonged period of time; (ii) that may rapidly exceed resources available to State and local government and private sector authorities in the impacted area; or (iii) that may significantly interrupt governmental operations and emergency services to such an extent that national security could be threatened.

Existential risk

The term "existential risk" means the potential for an outcome that would result in human extinction.

Global catastrophic risk

The term "global catastrophic risk" means the risk of events or incidents consequential enough to significantly harm or set back human civilization at the global scale.

Global catastrophic and existential threats

The term "global catastrophic and existential threats" means threats that with varying likelihood may produce consequences severe enough to result in systemic failure or destruction of critical infrastructure or significant harm to human civilization. Examples of global catastrophic and existential threats include severe global pandemics, nuclear war, asteroid and comet impacts, supervolcanoes, sudden and severe changes to the climate, and intentional or accidental threats arising from the use and development of emerging technologies.

To emphasize one other point, Global Catastrophic Risk Management annex updates are specifically directed to address:

Developing international partnerships with allied nations for the provision of relief services and goods. [6 USC 824(a)(4)] and Efforts the Federal Government should undertake and agreements the Federal Government should seek with international allies to enhance the readiness of the United States to provide for the general welfare. [6 USC 824(b)(4)]

Those are Congressional endorsements for things like US-Government-directed UN-WHO International Health Regulations amendments and US-Government-directed UN-WHO pandemic treaties.

SEC. 7301. SHORT TITLE.

This subtitle may be cited as the ‘‘Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act of 2022’’.

SEC. 7302. DEFINITIONS. [6 USC 821]

In this subtitle:

(1) ADMINISTRATOR.—The term ‘‘Administrator’’ means the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

(2) BASIC NEED.—The term ‘‘basic need’’—

(A) means any good, service, or activity necessary to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the civilian population of the United States; and

(B) includes—

(i) food;

(ii) water;

(iii) shelter;

(iv) basic communication services;

(v) basic sanitation and health services; and

(vi) public safety.

(3) CATASTROPHIC INCIDENT.—The term ‘‘catastrophic incident’’—

(A) means any natural or man-made disaster that results in extraordinary levels of casualties or damage, mass evacuations, or disruption severely affecting the popu- lation, infrastructure, environment, economy, national morale, or government functions in an area; and

(B) may include an incident—

(i) with a sustained national impact over a pro-longed period of time;

(ii) that may rapidly exceed resources available to State and local government and private sector authorities in the impacted area; or

(iii) that may significantly interrupt governmental operations and emergency services to such an extent that national security could be threatened.

(4) CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE.—The term ‘‘critical infra- structure’’ has the meaning given such term in section 1016(e) of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act of 2001 (42 U.S.C. 5195c(e)).

(5) EXISTENTIAL RISK.—The term ‘‘existential risk’’ means the potential for an outcome that would result in human extinction.

(6) GLOBAL CATASTROPHIC RISK.—The term ‘‘global catastrophic risk’’ means the risk of events or incidents consequential enough to significantly harm or set back human civilization at the global scale.

(7) GLOBAL CATASTROPHIC AND EXISTENTIAL THREATS.—The term ‘‘global catastrophic and existential threats’’ means threats that with varying likelihood may produce consequences severe enough to result in systemic failure or destruction of critical infrastructure or significant harm to human civilization. Examples of global catastrophic and existential threats include severe global pandemics, nuclear war, asteroid and comet impacts, supervolcanoes, sudden and severe changes to the climate, and intentional or accidental threats arising from the use and development of emerging technologies.

(8) INDIAN TRIBAL GOVERNMENT.—The term ‘‘Indian Tribal government’’ has the meaning given the term ‘‘Indian tribal government’’ in section 102 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (42 U.S.C. 5122).

(9) LOCAL GOVERNMENT; STATE.—The terms ‘‘local government’’ and ‘‘State’’ have the meanings given such terms in section 102 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (42 U.S.C. 5122).

(10) NATIONAL EXERCISE PROGRAM.—The term ‘‘national exercise program’’ means activities carried out to test and evaluate the national preparedness goal and related plans and strategies as described in section 648(b) of the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006 (6 U.S.C. 748(b)).

(11) SECRETARY.—The term ‘‘Secretary’’ means the Secretary of Homeland Security.

SEC. 7303. ASSESSMENT OF GLOBAL CATASTROPHIC RISK. [6 USC 822]

(a) IN GENERAL.—The [DHS] Secretary and the [FEMA] Administrator shall coordinate an assessment of global catastrophic risk.

(b) COORDINATION.—When coordinating the assessment under subsection (a), the Secretary and the Administrator shall coordinate with senior designees of—

(1) the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs;

(2) the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy;

(3) the Secretary of State and the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security;

(4) the Attorney General and the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation;

(5) the Secretary of Energy, the Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security, and the Director of Science;

(6) the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and the Assistant Secretary of Global Affairs;

(7) the Secretary of Commerce, the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, and the Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology;

(8) the Secretary of the Interior and the Director of the United States Geological Survey;

(9) the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Assistant Administrator for Water;

(10) the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration;

(11) the Director of the National Science Foundation;

(12) the Secretary of the Treasury;

(13) the Secretary of Defense, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, and the Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the Army Corps of Engineers;

(14) the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;

(15) the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development;

(16) the Secretary of Transportation; and

(17) other stakeholders the Secretary and the Administrator determine appropriate.

SEC. 7304. REPORT REQUIRED. [6 USC 823]

(a) IN GENERAL.—Not later than 1 year after the date of enactment of this Act, and every 10 years thereafter, the Secretary, in coordination with the Administrator, shall submit to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report containing a detailed assessment, based on the input and coordination required under section 7303, of global catastrophic and existential risk.

(b) MATTERS COVERED.—Each report required under subsection (a) shall include—

(1) expert estimates of cumulative global catastrophic and existential risk in the next 30 years, including separate estimates for the likelihood of occurrence and potential consequences;

(2) expert-informed analyses of the risk of the most concerning specific global catastrophic and existential threats, including separate estimates, where reasonably feasible and credible, of each threat for its likelihood of occurrence and its potential consequences, as well as associated uncertainties;

(3) a comprehensive list of potential catastrophic or existential threats, including even those that may have very low likelihood;

(4) technical assessments and lay explanations of the analyzed global catastrophic and existential risks, including their qualitative character and key factors affecting their likelihood of occurrence and potential consequences;

(5) an explanation of any factors that limit the ability of the Secretary to assess the risk both cumulatively and for particular threats, and how those limitations may be overcome through future research or with additional resources, programs, or authorities;

(6) a forecast of if and why global catastrophic and existential risk is likely to increase or decrease significantly in the next 10 years, both qualitatively and quantitatively, as well as a description of associated uncertainties;

(7) proposals for how the Federal Government may more adequately assess global catastrophic and existential risk on an ongoing basis in future years;

(8) recommendations for legislative actions, as appropriate, to support the evaluation and assessment of global catastrophic and existential risk; and

(9) other matters deemed appropriate by the Secretary, in coordination with the Administrator, and based on the input and coordination required under section 7303.

(c) CONSULTATION REQUIREMENT.—In producing the report required under subsection (a), the Secretary shall—

(1) regularly consult with experts on severe global pandemics, nuclear war, asteroid and comet impacts, super-volcanoes, sudden and severe changes to the climate, and intentional or accidental threats arising from the use and development of emerging technologies; and

(2) share information gained through the consultation required under paragraph (1) with relevant Federal partners listed in section 7303(b).

SEC. 7305. ENHANCED CATASTROPHIC INCIDENT ANNEX. [6 USC 824]

(a) IN GENERAL.—The Secretary, in coordination with the Administrator and the Federal partners listed in section 7303(b), shall supplement each Federal Interagency Operational Plan to include an annex containing a strategy to ensure the health, safety, and general welfare of the civilian population affected by catastrophic incidents by—

(1) providing for the basic needs of the civilian population of the United States that is impacted by catastrophic incidents in the United States;

(2) coordinating response efforts with State, local, and Indian Tribal governments, the private sector, and nonprofit relief organizations;

(3) promoting personal and local readiness and non-reliance on government relief during periods of heightened tension or after catastrophic incidents; and

(4) developing international partnerships with allied nations for the provision of relief services and goods.

(b) ELEMENTS OF THE STRATEGY.—The strategy required under subsection (a) shall include a description of—

(1) actions the Federal Government should take to ensure the basic needs of the civilian population of the United States in a catastrophic incident are met;

(2) how the Federal Government should coordinate with non-Federal entities to multiply resources and enhance relief capabilities, including—

(A) State and local governments;

(B) Indian Tribal governments;

(C) State disaster relief agencies;

(D) State and local disaster relief managers;

(E) State National Guards;

(F) law enforcement and first response entities; and

(G) nonprofit relief services;

(3) actions the Federal Government should take to enhance individual resiliency to the effects of a catastrophic incident, which actions shall include—

(A) readiness alerts to the public during periods of elevated threat;

(B) efforts to enhance domestic supply and availability of critical goods and basic necessities; and

(C) information campaigns to ensure the public is aware of response plans and services that will be activated when necessary;

(4) efforts the Federal Government should undertake and agreements the Federal Government should seek with international allies to enhance the readiness of the United States to provide for the general welfare;

(5) how the strategy will be implemented should multiple levels of critical infrastructure be destroyed or taken offline entirely for an extended period of time; and

(6) the authorities the Federal Government should implicate in responding to a catastrophic incident.

(c) ASSUMPTIONS.—In designing the strategy under subsection (a), the Secretary, in coordination with the Administrator and the Federal partners listed in section 7303(b), shall account for certain factors to make the strategy operationally viable, including the assumption that—

(1) multiple levels of critical infrastructure have been taken offline or destroyed by catastrophic incidents or the effects of catastrophic incidents;

(2) impacted sectors may include—

(A) the transportation sector;

(B) the communication sector;

(C) the energy sector;

(D) the healthcare and public health sector; and

(E) the water and wastewater sector;

(3) State, local, Indian Tribal, and territorial governments have been equally affected or made largely inoperable by catastrophic incidents or the effects of catastrophic incidents;

(4) the emergency has exceeded the response capabilities of State, local, and Indian Tribal governments under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (42 U.S.C. 5121 et seq.) and other relevant disaster response laws; and

(5) the United States military is sufficiently engaged in armed or cyber conflict with State or non-State adversaries, or is otherwise unable to augment domestic response capabilities in a significant manner due to a catastrophic incident.

SEC. 7306. VALIDATION OF THE STRATEGY THROUGH AN EXERCISE.

Not later than 1 year after the addition of the annex required under section 7305, the Administrator shall lead an exercise as part of the national exercise program to test and enhance the operationalization of the strategy required under section 7305.

SEC. 7307. RECOMMENDATIONS.

(a) IN GENERAL.—The Secretary, in coordination with the Administrator and the Federal partners listed in section 7303(b) of this title, shall provide recommendations to Congress for—

(1) actions that should be taken to prepare the United States to implement the strategy required under section 7305, increase readiness, and address preparedness gaps for responding to the impacts of catastrophic incidents on citizens of the United States; and

(2) additional authorities that should be considered for Federal agencies to more effectively implement the strategy required under section 7305.

(b) INCLUSION IN REPORTS.—The Secretary may include the recommendations required under subsection (a) in a report submitted under section 7308.

SEC. 7308. REPORTING REQUIREMENTS.

Not later than 1 year after the date on which the Administrator leads the exercise under section 7306, the Secretary, in coordination with the Administrator, shall submit to Congress a report that includes—

(1) a description of the efforts of the Secretary and the Administrator to develop and update the strategy required under section 7305; and

(2) an after-action report following the conduct of the exercise described in section 7306.

SEC. 7309. RULES OF CONSTRUCTION. [6 USC 825]

(a) ADMINISTRATOR.—Nothing in this subtitle shall be construed to supersede the civilian emergency management authority of the Administrator under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (42 U.S.C. 5121 et seq.) or the Post Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act (6 U.S.C. 701 et seq.).

(b) SECRETARY.—Nothing in this subtitle shall be construed as providing new authority to the Secretary, except to coordinate and facilitate the development of the assessments and reports required pursuant to this subtitle.

