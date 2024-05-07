Orientation for new readers

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Readers have asked recently about news that some US Senators and others are sending letters and things, expressing some grumpy indignation about the soon-to-be-in-force World Health Organization International Health Regulations amendments adopted by the World Health Assembly in May 2022, other batches of proposed IHR amendments, and a proposed pandemic treaty.

My reply to one of these questions:

I don’t follow much news, even among the so-called medical freedom movement, because so much of it is false information...

Given my overall views of the function the WHO fights have in the distraction and diversion system…

…my guess is that these are just part of that campaign: to get people to be focused on WHO and ineffectual bloviating, and not thinking about or working to help people understand that pandemics are fake and to repeal and nullify the domestic laws that are used to create the simulations and to carry out very real thefts and bodily assaults under cover of those simulations, which were already demonstrated with Covid.

Since the World Health Assembly meeting is at the end of May, this month will be a peak time for the misdirection teams to make PR [public relations] waves.

