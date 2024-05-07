Pandemics are fake. Federal and state public health emergency kill box laws can be repealed and nullified.
American Domestic Bioterrorism Program
Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law
Readers have asked recently about news that some US Senators and others are sending letters and things, expressing some grumpy indignation about the soon-to-be-in-force World Health Organization International Health Regulations amendments adopted by the World Health Assembly in May 2022, other batches of proposed IHR amendments, and a proposed pandemic treaty.
My reply to one of these questions:
I don’t follow much news, even among the so-called medical freedom movement, because so much of it is false information...
Given my overall views of the function the WHO fights have in the distraction and diversion system…
Jan. 10, 2024 - On international and US legal instruments governing "adjustment of domestic legislative and administrative arrangements" and exercise of political authority during declared public health emergencies.
April 2, 2024 - Help state and federal lawmakers understand the legal predicaments created and maintained by international and domestic public health emergency law.
April 17, 2024 - Globalist misleaders focus public attention on WHO International Health Regulations to distract people from understanding and repealing federal and state public health emergency law.
April 19, 2024 - Current Congress members have legal authority and moral agency to stop vaccine-mediated mutilation and killing programs worldwide. That's why so many people work so hard to make it difficult for Congress members to understand the authority they hold in their hands, and to use it.
…my guess is that these are just part of that campaign: to get people to be focused on WHO and ineffectual bloviating, and not thinking about or working to help people understand that pandemics are fake and to repeal and nullify the domestic laws that are used to create the simulations and to carry out very real thefts and bodily assaults under cover of those simulations, which were already demonstrated with Covid.
Since the World Health Assembly meeting is at the end of May, this month will be a peak time for the misdirection teams to make PR [public relations] waves.
Related:
Oct. 18, 2023 - There is never going to be another "deadly global pandemic." There have not been any in the past. The Monster has only devised means to produce the illusion of deadly global pandemics. And that's all he will ever be able to do.