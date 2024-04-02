Orientation for new readers

Question forwarded to me this morning:

I am trying to find the information presented by Katherine Watt on the World Health Organization and International Health Regulations treaty going into effect without signatures or Congressional oversight needed. Could you send this to me? I am trying to get it before legislators.

I responded with links to a few posts.

Interested readers can use the information to help state and federal lawmakers and judges and state governors see and more fully understand the legal predicaments into which Congress and US Presidents have placed themselves and the American people.

It’s impossible to get out of a legal cage whose walls are invisible to the prisoners.

But it is possible to break down the walls of a legal cage when the walls become visible to the prisoners and the prisoners work to tear them down.

April 4, 2023 - Government by silent immobility: an effective ruling innovation developed by the globalists, capitalizing on natural human aversion to hard work, conflict and pain.

…Under the IHR amendment process, the default position is that amendments adopted by "consensus" at the World Health Assembly each May are automatically enforceable in each member state 24 months later… IHR amendments adopted this way automatically go into force in all the WHO member countries 24 months after the WHA acts, unless within 18 months of being notified about the amendments, any individual government moves, speaks and sends a letter saying "No, we don't agree to this…" The WHO Constitution and International Health Regulations created and now keep in place the global kill box and the American statutory and regulatory framework, through the criminal complicity and nonfeasance of Congress, US Presidents, Cabinet secretaries, state governments, and federal and state courts. The United States delegation to WHO led the most recent round of [May 2022] amendments, which were submitted by HHS Assistant Secretary Loyce Pace to the United Nations/World Health Organization on Jan. 18, 2022… Two of the US-proposed, WHA-adopted amendments will reduce the time windows between WHA adoption and automatic enforcement at the nation-state level… Currently, to the extent that the WHO governmental procedures are construed as legitimate by nation-state governments, no Senate or Parliament, or President/Prime Minister, or health secretary anywhere in the world has an opportunity or an obligation, to review, debate, vote on, formally ratify or put his or her signature on any IHR amendments… It’s important to note that, because the US delegation is the source of the May 27, 2022 amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations, the odds of the same delegates, or the President, sending a rejection letter to reject those amendments, are very small… The odds go up if social and political pressure continues to build, pushing more members of Congress and federal judges to overcome their default setting of silence and immobility, and choose to deal with the Constitutional crisis in a loud, confrontational way instead…

April 6, 2023 - On enforcement mechanisms wielded against non-compliant nation-states.

…[Reader questions] What entity or agency or person/people does the actual enforcing? Who? What form would the "enforcing" take? What would be the consequences of just refusing? [Response] Some national leaders have been assassinated… But the primary enforcement mechanism, as I understand the structure of the global extortion system, is financial. National governments that don't comply lose access to international banking systems: transaction processing; loans; manageable interest rates on borrowing; currency stability; aid packages. Everything. The lifeblood of their economies is drained… Cyprus circa 2012-2013 was one demonstration of the system as it functions at the nation-state level, as was the 2013 Vatican shutdown to de facto (if not de jure) eject Benedict XVI from the papacy… We're currently living through a global demonstration of the extortion/enforcement system, with one salvo fired in 2007-2008 with the Great Financial Crisis, and a second salvo launched in August/Sept. 2019 with the overnight repo rate crisis followed immediately by the falsified "pandemic" as the massive systemic shock pseudo-justifying implementation of long-prepared economic and political centralization plans. The criminals call it “policy coordination.”… The salvo that started in late summer 2019 is still going on, and poised for an intensification as the dollar is being forced out of its reserve currency status, the injections continue to kill off populations, and sovereign governments continue to be hollowed out through infiltration, corruption, bribery, extortion, blackmail, censorship, propaganda and demoralization… Many of those things are very old methods for overthrowing enemy nation-states, repeated throughout history. The difference is that for the past century or so, those methods have been used with far greater precision, coordination and durable effects by non-State actors (central banking families) to destroy all of the national governments, countries and populations around the world simultaneously… [V]arious sub-sets of the central banker class have some different and conflicting goals. But they try to set those differences aside and work together as much as possible to achieve the goals on which they can agree: killing lots of people and weakening the survivors (physically, economically, socially, religiously and politically); stealing lots of resources and productive assets; and centralizing lots of power in their own hands…

Jan. 10, 2024 - On international and US legal instruments governing "adjustment of domestic legislative and administrative arrangements" and exercise of political authority during declared public health emergencies.

A reader asked me to provide my understanding of the legal instruments governing exercise of political authority during declared public health emergencies, and how the United Nations World Health Organization International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005); the current proposed IHR amendments; and American statutes, regulations, executive orders and other domestic legal instruments, fit together within that legal framework. Nutshell: My understanding is that all officers of US federal and state governments are subordinated to the US Secretary of Health and Human Services for the duration of any 'public health emergency,' as unilaterally declared by the HHS Secretary, using authority placed in his hands through domestic kill box laws enacted through the mechanisms of Congressional votes and presidential signatures. And the HHS Secretary himself, and the US federal and state government officials he controls for the duration of any declared 'public health emergency,' are subordinated to the UN and WHO, under the terms of international agreements adopted and sustained by the mechanism of silence/inaction/non-rejection/non-withdrawal by Congress, presidents, federal and state courts, and state legislatures. The HHS Secretary serves two functions: he's an administrator, tasked by his United Nations supervisors with implementing and directing UN-WHO military-public health policies and programs in the US, and he's a dictator in his relationship to other branches and officers of the US government, the governments of the 50 states, and the people... …I regard [these] as the most effective forms of resistance to the ongoing mass murder programs and strengthening of the walls of the global kill box: Repeal and nullification of the domestic implementing laws, at the federal and state level, by Congress, state legislatures, and federal and state courts whose members understand that 'public health emergencies' are camouflaged power grabs… I think US domestic law has already transferred sovereign government functions to the United Nations World Health Organization, such that current IHR amendments, (if the United States remains a UN and WHO member), and when they enter into force, will increase the speed, expand the scope and strengthen the force of the geopolitical coup that that has already taken place. But they won't comprise a new theft of sovereignty… Further, I don't think there are any substantive political mechanisms to directly intervene or stop the adoption or amendment of international legal instruments, because there is no political nexus between ordinary people and global governing institutions. Treaties are contracts between nation-states, not between governments and those who are governed. The men and women coercing public submission to their edicts — through supranational institutions — have no political subjects or constituents… As Roguski has reported, the World Health Assembly adopts IHR amendments by “silence procedure,” consensus mechanisms; there is no recorded vote. IHR amendments then enter into force in member-states through non-rejection mechanisms, which are also silent. Unless the legislature and executive formally file notice of rejection or reservation with the WHO Director-General, before the end of the interval specified in Article 59 of the IHR (2005), the amendments enter into force at the end of another, short interval. They are self-executing. As also laid out in Article 59, member-states are obligated to "adjust domestic legislative and administrative arrangements fully" to align them with IHR provisions within that entry-into-force time interval, by adopting implementing statutes and regulations (kill box laws) that are triggered when trigger conditions are met… Article 56, Sections 1-3 of the IHR lay out procedures for state parties to resolve disputes about the "interpretation or application" of the regulations, including mechanisms for negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and compulsory arbitration. As a June 2022 Congressional Research Service report noted, "To date, no WHO Member State has ever invoked the Article 56 process against another Member State." None have needed to, because Article 56, Section 4 recognizes that WHO member-states, including the United States, are also controlled by the coercive power of other "international agreements” and "intergovernmental organizations," such as the Bank for International Settlements and World Trade Organization, which are empowered to use financial mechanisms to enforce the terms of the WHO Constitution and the IHR on the US Government and the people of the United States. To avoid or reduce the financially destructive wrath of the BIS, WTO and other supranational organizations, governments of sovereign countries have subordinated themselves to the United Nations: they have "adjusted domestic legislative and regulatory arrangements" to comply with the WHO-IHR…

