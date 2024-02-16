Orientation for new readers.

Notes:

The model Nullification Procedures Act posted below using Louisiana as an example, and as a PDF, is a model law that can be adopted by state legislatures to establish procedures for nullifying unconstitutional federal acts.

It is a revised and condensed version of Tennessee House Bill 726, introduced in January 2023 and reintroduced and renumbered as House Bill 2795 on Jan. 31, 2024.

The Nullification Procedures Act does not itself serve as a tool to nullify the federal laws underpinning the public health emergency/EUA countermeasures program through which war is being waged by the US federal government against the people of the world, disguised as a ‘public health emergency’ response, and toxic chemical and biological weapons of mass destruction are being deployed against the people of the world, disguised as ‘medical countermeasures.’

The model Nullification Procedures Act simply provides the method or path by which state governments can nullify those laws.

Future acts of nullification of specific laws will, in all likelihood, trigger immediate and forceful backlash from the federal government, in the form of aggressive legal challenges filed at the Supreme Court, against states adopting nullification acts, seeking judicial endorsement of the federal laws and counter-nullification of the state nullification acts.

The main advantage held by the enemy coalition (Bank for International Settlements, United Nations, World Health Organization, US-DoD, US-HHS, BMGF, GAVI, CEPI and related depopulation institutions) is widespread lack of understanding that a war is even happening, and how the intentionally-destructive acts of mankind’s enemies have been pseudo-legalized (by the enemies themselves), to shroud their attacks and render their targets confused, blind and immobile.

This war has been building for many decades, and because it’s been constructed through quiet, covert changes to federal and state law, the people and the states are only just beginning to understand that it is a war.

Learning how to fight effectively against the federal government is a difficult, heart-breaking, tiring and lengthy process.

Put one foot in front of the other and keep going.

I want to emphasize one other point in the model Nullification Procedures Act. Section 6(b)(3) provides: “…for any such proposed bill of nullification, the bill shall not be subject to debate or passage in committees, but shall proceed directly to the floor of each house…”

This an extremely important provision, because many of the bills introduced in the last few years to revoke or constrain powers transferred, under state public health emergency laws, to public health officials within each state executive branch, have been killed in committee by deception, bribery, extortion, blackmail and intimidation campaigns long before they could reach the floor for debate and roll call votes.

These campaigns are waged against state lawmakers, by public health law partisans who cloak themselves in false common good, emergency preparedness, communicable disease control and scientific expert garments. (See, for example, Oct. 2022 State Laws Limiting Public Health Protections: Hazardous for Our Health, Network for Public Health Law.)

Public health and emergency preparedness lawyers are very, very good at the deceptive work they do; they have had many decades of training and practice.

That’s why it’s important to establish procedures to bypass the committee system for nullification bills — to push the bills directly to floor debate and roll call votes to get each state lawmaker on record — and it’s important to understand and anticipate the character of the legislative battles triggered by nullification proposals.

The kill-box-law battles have and will continue to pit people interested in protecting human life, liberty and property, against public health and military officials interested in intentionally killing, enslaving and stealing from the people of the United States and the people of every other country, without being stopped by constitutional, civil or criminal legal challenges.

State public health officials and public health lawyers serve as state-level proxies for the US Department of Defense chemical and biological warfare leaders, who themselves serve as proxies for the Bank for International Settlements, United Nations, World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, World Trade Organization and related supranational, outside-the-law, lawless, global governance institutions.

The following seven federal kill-box statutes are the foundational laws for the public health emergency-predicated mass murder programs that have become more visible and better-understood since January 2020.

They should be presented for nullification in every state that adopts a Nullification Procedures Act, immediately after the nullification procedures have been established, in a form similar to this draft written to support Congressional repeal of the same laws.

Quarantine and Inspection, 42 USC §264 to 272 Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, 50 USC §1511 to 1528 Licensing of Biological Products, 42 USC §262 to 263 Public health emergencies, 42 USC § 247d to 247d-12 National Vaccine Program and National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, 42 USC §300aa-1 to 300aa-34 Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics program, 21 USC §360bbb to 360bbb-8d National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, 42 USC §300hh-1 to 300hh-37

Nullification Procedures Act

PDF

An ACT to Establish Procedures for Nullification of Unconstitutional Federal Acts

BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF LOUISIANA:

SECTION 1. Louisiana Revised Statutes (LRS), Title 24, "Legislature and Laws", is amended by adding Sections 1 through 11 as a new chapter at LRS 24:9.1.

SECTION 2. This chapter is known and may be cited as the "Nullification Procedures Act."

SECTION 3. Findings by Louisiana General Assembly:

(a) The Declaration of Independence (1776) sets forth, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" and that "when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."

(b) Articles I, II, and III of the Constitution of the United States (1789), respectively, vest the legislative, executive, and judicial powers to and within separate branches of the federal government (horizontal separation of powers), such that lawmaking powers are vested only in the legislative branch (United States Congress); enforcement powers are vested only in the executive branch (president and executive agencies); and judicial powers are vested only in the judicial branch (Supreme Court of the United States and other inferior federal courts created by the United States Congress);

(c) Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution of the United States sets forth a vertical "separation of powers," wherein only limited, enumerated, powers are granted to the federal government;

(d) The Ninth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States further sets forth the separation of powers: "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people."

(e) The Tenth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States further sets forth the separation of powers: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, or to the people."

(f) The Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land. Therefore, any and all federal acts that violate the horizontal "separation of powers" imposed by the Constitution, and/or exceed the jurisdictional limits imposed by the vertical "separation of powers," are void.

(g) "Resolved...whensoever the [Federal] government assumes undelegated power, its acts are unauthoritative, void and of no force...Resolved...Where powers are assumed which have not been delegated, a nullification of the act is the rightful remedy: that every state has a natural right and duty in cases not within the compact [Constitution of the United States...] to nullify of their own authority all assumptions of powers by others within their own states boundaries." Thomas Jefferson, Draft Kentucky Resolutions of Nov. 10, 1798.

(h) Any acts by the federal government that purport to be law, or that purport to be treated as law, that violate the US Constitution, are not laws but rather are ultra vires [beyond the legitimate power or authority] usurpation of powers not delegated by the States or the people. “Human law is law only by virtue of its accordance with right reason; and thus it is manifest that it flows from the eternal law. And in so far as it deviates from right reason it is called an unjust law; in such case it is no law at all, but rather a species of violence.” Thomas Aquinas, Summa theologica, Part I-II, Q. 93, Art. 3, Reply obj. 2. "[A] law repugnant to the Constitution is void." Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137 (1803); "An unconstitutional law is void and is as no law. An offense created by it is not crime. A conviction under it is not merely erroneous but is illegal and void and cannot be used as a legal cause of imprisonment." Ex parte Siebold, 100 U.S. 371 (1879); "An unconstitutional act is not law; it confers no rights; it imposes no duties; it affords no protection; it creates no office; it is, in legal contemplation, as inoperative as though it had never been passed." Norton v. Shelby County, 118 U.S. 425 (1886); "Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no rule-making or legislation which would abrogate them." Miranda v. Arizona, 384 U.S. 436 (1966).

SECTION 4. Federal act, definitions.

As used in this chapter:

(a) "Federal act" includes federal laws; federal statute; federal agency rule, policy, or standard; an executive order of the president of the United States; an order or decision of a federal court; and the making or enforcing of a treaty; and

(b) "Unconstitutional federal act" means a federal act enacted, adopted, promulgated or implemented without authority specifically delegated to the federal government by the people and the states through the United States Constitution.

SECTION 5. Nullification process, definitions.

(a) Nullification is the process whereby this state makes an official declaration that:

(1) A specific federal act has exceeded the prescribed authority under the United States Constitution; (2) That said act, as being ultra vires, shall not be recognized as valid within the bounds of this state; (3) That said action, as being ultra vires, is null and void in this state, and shall not be enforced; (4) That an officeholder, agency, or government employee, whether state, county, or city, serving under the authority of the Constitution of Louisiana shall not assist in any attempted enforcement of said federal act; and (5) That state or local funds collected under the authority of the Constitution of Louisiana shall not be used to assist in any attempted enforcement of said federal act.

(b) The general assembly has sole authority to prescribe the crimes, penalties, fines, or other consequences of the violation of a bill of nullification by any person found within the boundary of this state, said consequences to be specified in the bill of nullification before a final vote is taken on its passage.

SECTION 6. Nullification process, methods:

(a) Louisiana Governor executive order. The governor may, by the governor's own executive authority, issue an executive order nullifying unconstitutional federal acts, whereby all executive departments of the state are bound by said order;

(b) Louisiana General Assembly bill of nullification.

(1) Any member of the general assembly may introduce a bill of nullification in the general assembly. (2) Each bill of nullification shall (i) identify the unconstitutional federal act(s) by statute, executive order, regulation, court order, or other legal instrument title, numerical citation, and date of adoption and/or promulgation; (ii) identify the federal government branch, department, agency and/or official adopting and/or promulgating said unconstitutional federal act; (iii) provide a brief statement describing how said unconstitutional federal act(s) violates the US Constitution. (3) For any such proposed bill of nullification, the bill shall not be subject to debate or passage in committees, but shall proceed directly to the floor of each house within five (5) legislative days of introduction for debate on the floor of each house, and thereafter, within three (3) legislative days after the debate is closed, shall be presented for a roll call vote on each floor. (4) The bill, if passed in the same manner as other general law, has the force and effect of law, and becomes effective immediately upon enactment. (5) The time constraints listed in this subdivision (3) may be changed by majority vote of any house of subsequent general assemblies.

(c) Louisiana Courts. Any court operating under the authority of the Constitution of Louisiana may render a finding or a holding of nullification in any case of which it otherwise has proper venue and jurisdiction, wherein the parties to said case will, upon final judgment, be bound thereby in the same manner as in other cases;

(d) Louisiana Counties and Municipalities. Any combination of ten (10) counties and municipalities may, through the action of the executive or through the action of a majority of the governing legislative body, submit a petition of nullification to the speaker of the house of representatives, with a copy to the office of the attorney general and reporter, and upon satisfactory proof that said petitions are valid, the speaker of the house of representatives shall proceed to introduce the bill and follow the same methods and protocols as described in subdivision (3); and

(e) Louisiana registered voters. The signed petitions of two thousand (2,000) registered voters of this state may submit a petition of nullification to the speaker of the house of representatives, with a copy to the office of the attorney general and reporter, and upon satisfactory proof that said signatures are valid, the speaker of the house of representatives shall proceed to introduce the bill and follow the same methods and protocols as described in subdivision (3). Said voter petitions must not be submitted individually, but said petitions must be coordinated and compiled in batches, by county of voter registration, of not less than twenty-five (25) voters per county in a bundled batch.

SECTION 7. Louisiana General Assembly committee review and debate.

(a) Before conducting a roll call vote on the floor of each house of the general assembly, the several committees of the general assembly may debate any bill of nullification, express its approval or disapproval, and add any penalty for violations of the bill.

(b) The results of all committee actions, as well as the result of the roll call vote on each house floor, shall be published in the official records of each house and disseminated to the people in the same manner as with other bills.

SECTION 8. Statutes of limitations void.

(a) The procedures contained in this chapter may be used to nullify any unconstitutional federal act, whether said action is past, present, or future.

(b) A bill of nullification shall not be rejected because of any asserted statute of limitation or because said unconstitutional federal act was taken in the distant past.

SECTION 9. Review of unconstitutional federal act by state no more than once per calendar year.

(a) Regarding the same unconstitutional federal act, a bill of nullification shall not be considered by the general assembly more than once each calendar year.

(b) If said bill fails, then it may be considered again in any succeeding year, but not more than once per year.

(c) If said bill passes, then the provisions of Section 5 become the law of this state.

SECTION 10. Form of Petition. Petition for nullification shall include and set forth the following information substantially in the form set forth below:

(a) Title: Petition for Action Under the "Nullification Act."

(b) Statement: The undersigned asserts that the federal government has exceeded its authority under the U.S. Constitution, through enactment and/or enforcement of the following unconstitutional federal act(s), and petitions the Louisiana General Assembly to nullify said acts.

(c) Identification of unconstitutional federal act(s) by statute, executive order, regulation, court order, or other legal instrument title, number/citation, and date of adoption and/or promulgation.

(d) Identification of federal government branch, department, agency and/or official adopting and/or promulgating said unconstitutional federal act.

(e) Brief statement describing how said unconstitutional federal act violates the US Constitution.

(f) Name and Address of Petitioner(s)/Registered Voter(s)

SECTION 11. This act takes effect upon becoming a law, the public welfare requiring it.

Related Bailiwick reporting and analysis