Meryl Nass, highlighting a petition filed by the Attorneys General of fifteen US states in July 2022:

After the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) refused the states’ petition in October 2022, Texas and Oklahoma filed a federal case in January 2023.

The federal judge dismissed the case by order dated Aug. 18, 2023, and the Texas and Oklahoma AGs chose not to appeal the decision to the circuit court of appeals.

PDF links to the case documents below.

Oct. 17, 2023:

It would be good if some state AGs filed a new complaint, challenging the first two definitions of a “public health emergency” as promulgated by HHS by regulatory notice on Jan. 19, 2017, in addition to the latter three definitions the states have already challenged during this first litigation. The states should challenge HHS to provide any factual, evidentiary basis for the claim that a “public health emergency” is different from the mere fact that human beings sometimes get sick, sometimes recover (with or without treatment), and eventually, inevitably die. This would help expose other fraud-based elements of the global criminal enterprise, including mass-testing of populations to present pseudo-diagnostic data to the public, fraudulently characterized as evidence that a pandemic is occurring. To pursue this legal strategy, state AGs will need to reject the foundational lie they have swallowed hook, line and sinker to date: that a pandemic happened. They will need to understand the Covid-19 fraud in its entirety — from the centuries of propaganda-based preparation (fear-mongering and pharmaceutical idolatry) that created the conditions for the present-day crimes to occur, right through to the intentional misrepresentation of illegal US DoD biochemical weapons as FDA-regulated “Covid-19 vaccines” and the injury and death toll caused by the intentional military attacks as conducted within each state. They will also need to reckon with the role that their own states’ disease surveillance, detention, quarantine and forced treatment laws play in 1) maintaining many mutually-reinforcing public fictions and 2) rendering their state populations vulnerable to State-sponsored mass theft, mass torture and mass murder conducted under public health law pretexts…

Oct. 18, 2023:

…One reason why the Texas federal judge dismissed the petitioner states' case against Xavier Becerra and the Department of Health and Human Services is that the judge didn't think the states presented any evidence of actual harm, concrete injury or threatened imminent injury to the people living in the states. HHS argued, and the judge agreed, that the harm from the WHO-based definitions of "public health emergency" were speculative, hypothetical, conjectural, and therefore the states lacked standing. Soon, the next "deadly global pandemic" performance will begin. If and when state AGs file new cases to protect state residents from “public health emergency”-predicated arrest, detention, torture and murder, it will be very important that they incorporate the information that has so painfully been brought into the light these last few years. They must lay out the evidence that "deadly global pandemic" stories are fiction. They must incorporate the facts about the injuries and deaths caused in each state by use of products known as "Covid-19 vaccines" under Emergency Use Authorization status: the actual harms and concrete injuries. They must lay out how deployment of EUA products, as covert biochemical weapons, is directly connected to HHS declarations that a "public health emergency exists." And they must lay out how HHS declarations that a "public health emergency exists" are directly connected to all five of the legal definitions inserted into American regulatory law through the January 19, 2017 edition of the Federal Register, and connected to the whole system of treaties and laws built to enable State-sponsored mass murder, which grows more ripe for dismantling with every passing day…

Case documents - Texas, Oklahoma v. HHS, Becerra

