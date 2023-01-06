US no longer Constitutional republic; domestic deployment of military has been pseudo-legalized.
Also Global Health Security Agenda Act and World Health Organization noose-tightening
Peter McCullough and John Leake post at Courageous Discourse:
Leake concludes:
Thankfully there is one enormous difference between the United States now and the final decades of the Roman Republic—namely, the use of U.S. military units on American soil still seems to be off limits.
Although the US Government oligarchs haven’t yet openly deployed the US military or foreign troops on American soil, against civilians, it’s not off-limits.
Those acts are pseudo-authorized under illegitimate statutes and Presidential executive orders passed by Congress and signed by US presidents under globalized, militarized public health and population control frameworks; bioweapons and Artificial Intelligence programs; and continuity of government (COG) protocols for deployment of domestic and foreign troops to control American civilians on US soil.
They haven’t attempted to use these illegitimate powers yet, at least in a widespread, open way.
In my view, their hesitation is mostly because so many American civilians are still well-armed and well-trained in firearms use. That’s why they’re working so hard to disarm us.
Orientation to legal research and numbering conventions, for readers who are interested in learning more by reading source documents.
2006/10/17 - Congress and President Bush passed NDAA/John Warner Defense Authorization Act for FY2007 - PL 109-364, 120 Stat. 2095. Section 1076 amended 1807 Insurrection Act, (10 USC 333, renumbered as 10 USC 253), providing exemptions to 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, to expand the authority of federal government to deploy US military on American soil against American citizens during “natural disaster, epidemic, or other serious public health emergency, terrorist attack or incident, or other condition in any State or possession of the United States.” Repealed in NDAA for FY2008. Passed again in NDAA for FY2012.
2008/01/28 - Congress and President Bush passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2008. PL 110-181, 122 Stat. 325. Section 1068 repealed 2007 amendments to Insurrection Act which had expanded exemptions to 1878 Posse Comitatus Act limits on US Presidents’ power to deploy the military domestically. Amendments passed again in NDAA for FY2012, again giving President power to deploy military domestically.
2011/12/31 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2012 - PL 112-81, 125 Stat. 1298. Section 1021 codified authority for US President to order military arrest and indefinite detention of American civilians without charge or trial under 10 USC 801 et seq. (Uniform Code of Military Justice), to the extent the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, passed under the 1973 War Powers Act, (50 U.S. Code § 1541) is construed as putting the United States in a permanent state of war (Global War on Terror) and Proclamation 7463, Declaration of National Emergency by Reason of Certain Terrorist Attacks, first declared by President Bush in 2001 is extended. It has been extended, every year since and is in force today, most recently Sept. 9, 2022 by Biden, along with President Trump’s Proclamation 9994, Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID–19) Outbreak
2014/07/31 - Executive Order 13674 Revised List of Quarantinable Communicable Diseases, adding transmission-capable but asymptomatic SARS to list authorizing HHS to order apprehension and indefinite detention of Americans for contracting common respiratory illnesses under 42 USC 264(b) and 42 CFR 70.6 (Obama)
2016/07/01 - Executive Order 13732, United States Policy on Pre- and Post-Strike Measures To Address Civilian Casualties in U.S. Operations Involving the Use of Force (Obama)
2016/07/15 - Presidential Policy Directive-40, National Continuity Policy. Not available for dissemination. Core principles and concepts are included in Feb. 2018 Continuity Guidance Circular. Prior versions included NSPD-51 and HSPD-20 (2007) and PDD-NSC-67 (1998)
2016/11/04 - Executive Order 13747, Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda To Achieve a World Safe and Secure From Infectious Disease Threats (Obama)
2016/12/23 - Congress and President Obama passed National Defense Authorization Act for FY2017. PL 114-328, 130 Stat. 2509. Established, as Note to 10 USC 382, renumbered 10 USC 282, DOD Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and Director of DSCA, with authority to coordinate and synchronize US military with foreign military forces, and conduct domestic military campaigns in violation of the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act.
2017/01/23 - Department of Homeland Security published Biological Incident Annex to the Response and Recovery Federal Interagency Operational Plans. At p. 70, stated that 10 USC 382, renumbered 10 USC 282, “permits Department of Defense to provide support to the Department of Justice under certain circumstances in emergency situations involving Weapons of Mass Destruction, including biological weapons and materials.”
2019/02/11 - Executive Order 13859, Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence (Trump)
2019/09/19 - Executive Order 13887, Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health (Trump)
2020/12/07 - Executive Order 13961, Governance and Integration of Federal Mission Resilience, implementation of PD-40 (Trump).
2022/09/12 - Executive Order 14081, Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy (Biden)
2022/10/18 - National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan for Countering Biological Threats, Enhancing Pandemic Preparedness, and Achieving Global Health Security (Biden)
Global Health Security Agenda Act in NDAA; WHO International Health Regulations amendments and pandemic treaty
Related: A few weeks ago, Congress and President Biden passed the Global Health Security Agenda Act, as part of the NDAA for FY2023 at Section 5955, p. 951.
They’ve been trying to smuggle that through since 2016, to strengthen the interlocking chains between World Health Organization programs to terrify, control and kill people, and US Government programs to do the same things.
Translated into plain English, the Global Health Security Agenda is the Global War on Humans Using Terror, Communicable Pathogens and Toxic Injections.
For the latest on the WHO campaigns, see James Roguski, Top 100 Reasons to #StopTheTreaty, #StopTheAmendments, and #ExitTheWHO.
From Roguski transcript:
The first and most important point that I would like to make is that I am about to discuss two very different things. First, I will talk briefly about the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.”
More people seem to be aware of the so-called “Pandemic Treaty,” but, while I see it as being an important issue, I believe that it is also functioning as a decoy that is designed to distract people from the much larger and more immediate threat to our rights and freedoms, which are the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.
>.mil deployed against the populace
