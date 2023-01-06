Peter McCullough and John Leake post at Courageous Discourse:

Leake concludes:

Thankfully there is one enormous difference between the United States now and the final decades of the Roman Republic—namely, the use of U.S. military units on American soil still seems to be off limits.

Although the US Government oligarchs haven’t yet openly deployed the US military or foreign troops on American soil, against civilians, it’s not off-limits.

Those acts are pseudo-authorized under illegitimate statutes and Presidential executive orders passed by Congress and signed by US presidents under globalized, militarized public health and population control frameworks; bioweapons and Artificial Intelligence programs; and continuity of government (COG) protocols for deployment of domestic and foreign troops to control American civilians on US soil.

They haven’t attempted to use these illegitimate powers yet, at least in a widespread, open way.

In my view, their hesitation is mostly because so many American civilians are still well-armed and well-trained in firearms use. That’s why they’re working so hard to disarm us.

Orientation to legal research and numbering conventions, for readers who are interested in learning more by reading source documents.

Global Health Security Agenda Act in NDAA; WHO International Health Regulations amendments and pandemic treaty

Related: A few weeks ago, Congress and President Biden passed the Global Health Security Agenda Act, as part of the NDAA for FY2023 at Section 5955, p. 951.

They’ve been trying to smuggle that through since 2016, to strengthen the interlocking chains between World Health Organization programs to terrify, control and kill people, and US Government programs to do the same things.

Translated into plain English, the Global Health Security Agenda is the Global War on Humans Using Terror, Communicable Pathogens and Toxic Injections.

For the latest on the WHO campaigns, see James Roguski, Top 100 Reasons to #StopTheTreaty, #StopTheAmendments, and #ExitTheWHO.

From Roguski transcript:

The first and most important point that I would like to make is that I am about to discuss two very different things. First, I will talk briefly about the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.” More people seem to be aware of the so-called “Pandemic Treaty,” but, while I see it as being an important issue, I believe that it is also functioning as a decoy that is designed to distract people from the much larger and more immediate threat to our rights and freedoms, which are the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.