Bailiwick News

Bailiwick News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cg's avatar
cg
Jan 6, 2023

>.mil deployed against the populace

Where do you classify DARPA bioweapon depopulation efforts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies by Katherine Watt and others
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Jan 6, 2023

Resist , pray and tell as many people we know , so more people can be aware . Thanks Katherine .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Watt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture