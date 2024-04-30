Orientation for new readers.

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

A reader emailed me asking about whether I’ve written templates for repeal and nullification of county-level public health emergency (PHE) laws and legal instruments (contracts).

Yesterday, my friend Sasha Latypova’s posted her response to a Reuters ‘fact-checker.’

April 29, 2024 - Another false claim by Reuters fact checkers that must be fact checked...

Sasha wrote:

…my hypothesis that Air BnB's email was indicative or their (or their insurance providers') realization that the governments of many countries have given themselves authority to interfere with lawful international travel under false pretenses of public health and climate threats is based on the following legal history in the US (this is only a brief summary, for details see the link below): Emergency-predicated centralization of government authority within the federal executive branch has a long history in the United States. Examples of Congressional acts signed by US Presidents to consolidate executive power in response to circumstances construed as national emergencies include the Trading with the Enemy Act (1917), Emergency Banking Act (1933), Reorganization Act (1939), Public Health Service Act (1944), War Powers Resolution (1973), National Emergencies Act (1976), Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (1988), PATRIOT Act (2001), Agricultural Bioterrorism Protection Act (2002), Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act (2002), Homeland Security Act (2002).

Executive legislation has also been enacted to expand executive emergency power, taking the form of executive orders and agency regulations published in the Federal Register. Many US states have also enacted state-level general emergency management laws, mostly during and since the 1970s. In 2001, public health lawyers affiliated with Johns Hopkins University, Georgetown University and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published a Model State Emergency Health Powers Act (MSEHPA). The MSEHPA was drafted to further override constitutional separation of powers and centralize state-level executive authority on public health emergency predicates, including communicable disease outbreaks. The ensuing lobbying campaign drew momentum from false-flag anthrax attacks in September 2001. Several related model acts are in circulation, including the Model State Public Health Privacy Act (1999); Model State Public Health Act (2003) and Uniform Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act (2007).

These model acts, combined with deception campaigns providing false information to federal and state lawmakers and the public about biological threats, biodefense, biosecurity, bioterrorism, emerging infectious diseases and related topics, have been used to lobby state lawmakers to expand government authority to apprehend, detain, injure and kill people and seize private property during declared public health emergencies. Since 2001, state legislatures and governors have updated and amended state legal codes to enact many provisions of the MSEHPA.

Since January 2020, federal and state public health, military and law enforcement officials have demonstrably used federal and state public health emergency laws to commit acts of fraud, extortion, theft, torture, homicide, and other crimes, by characterizing Covid-19 as a global pandemic of a life-threatening communicable disease, and by characterizing criminal acts as components of a lawful, coordinated, necessary, life-saving government emergency response program. Under existing federal and state laws, fraudulent, non-validated government claims about the existence, transmissibility and virulence of communicable disease pathogens form the legal basis for government declarations, determinations, executive orders, expenditures, policies and programs.

Under existing federal and state laws, fraudulent, non-validated diagnostic tests form the legal basis for government acts to classify, apprehend, detain and treat tested persons as public health threats, as 'asymptomatic,' 'precommunicable,' or symptomatic carriers of non-validated communicable disease pathogens. Note: Presidential Executive Order 13295, as amended by EO 13375, 13674 and 14047, currently in force under 42 USC 264, classifies non-specific respiratory diseases as "quarantinable" diseases, including "Severe acute respiratory syndromes, which are diseases that are associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness, are capable of being transmitted from person to person, and that either are causing, or have the potential to cause, a pandemic, or, upon infection, are highly likely to cause mortality or serious morbidity if not properly controlled" and "influenza caused by novel or reemergent influenza viruses that are causing, or have the potential to cause, a pandemic."

Under existing federal and state laws, fraudulent, non-validated data about the safety, efficacy, purity, potency and sterility of drugs, devices and biological products form the legal basis for government officials to contract with pharmaceutical companies to develop, manufacture, purchase and deploy emergency "medical countermeasures" used to intentionally injure and kill recipients. Federal and state government acts legalized by public health emergency laws include but are not limited to issuance of public health emergency declarations, determinations and executive orders; establishment of fraudulent diagnostic testing programs and epidemiological 'dashboards;' imposition of school and business occupancy limitations and closures; mask mandates; hospital homicide protocols (sedation, dehydration and starvation); and military-pharmaceutical homicide protocols (vaccine mandates). Public health law, and especially civil and criminal liability exemptions under the Defense Production Act (1950), "Good Samaritan" laws, National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (1986), and the PREP Act (2005), have given public health and military officials, manufacturers and regulators of biological products, drugs and devices, pharmacists, nurses, doctors, school administrators, public and private employers and other individuals, license to kill. For more information on how the government can legally interrupt your travel, detain and kill you under fabricated excuse of a public health emergency, I invite you to read my colleague Katherine Watt's publication, Bailiwick News: Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill box laws: collection. Katherine Watt · Mar 1 Orientation for new readers. American Domestic Bioterrorism Program Read full story

I cross-posted and restacked Sasha’s response to Reuters for Bailiwick readers with the following comment:

Excellent response by Sasha to misleaders at Reuters.



For readers interested in taking additional steps to block future execution of kill box programs founded on kill box laws, the text of Sasha's bullet-point list comes from this document: March 2024 - Repeal state public health emergency, emergency management, communicable disease control laws (PDF) It's a how-to guide for helping your state lawmakers understand why they need to repeal their states' public health emergency laws, and what steps they need to take to repeal those laws. Use it. Because of the American division of political authority between the federal government, headquartered in Washington DC, and the states, headquartered in each state capitol, none of the kill box programs that the US DoD-HHS-World Health Organization have carried out (including Covid-19) and none of the next kill box programs DoD-HHS-WHO want to carry out (including influenza), can happen without explicit, sustained state government cooperation. So far, state governments have implemented the kill box programs as directed and financially incentivized by the DoD-HHS-WHO. State governments can repeal their public health emergency laws, and thereby break the legal links between the WHO, the US military/public health complex, and the targeted victims of their fake pandemics and toxic medicines.

For readers interested in working at the county level (my reply to the reader):

I don't have a draft of the repeal bill how-to written specifically for county-level work.

The documents you would be looking for, and would ask your county commissioners to repeal or withdraw from, include

County-level emergency management plans that link the county to the state emergency management systems, and to the National Response Framework (NRF) and National Incident Management System (NIMS).

Example from my Pennsylvania county:

Feb. 2021 - Centre County Emergency Operations Plan (Vol. 1)

AND

County-signed grant agreements (through which the county accepts state or federal funding) also known as Intergovernmental Agreements or IGAs.

Example from Cochise County, Arizona:

Of particular importance is the provision (see p. 17, Sec. 1.4 of the May 2021 Cochise County IGA) conditioning county receipt of federal funding on county compliance with current and future terms and conditions embedded in federal executive orders and federal agency directives.

Once you identify and get copies of those plans and contracts, you would explain to the county commissioners how they fit within the kill box framework, and list those in the draft repeal and/or contract withdrawal bill that you would present for them to adopt.

If you want to work at the county level, find a group of friends to work with you. Don’t work alone.

Also, if you want to approach your county commissioners in a somewhat less confrontational way, Bailiwick reader Lydia Hazel drafted a Medical Countermeasures Awareness bill a few months ago.

It can be used by any tax-levying governmental entity, from school boards to Congress.

Feb. 14, 2024 - Medical Countermeasures Awareness Bill.

…To summarize the basis for the bill: the default position is that no compliance with any FDA regulation for drugs, devices or biological products is required of any EUA product manufacturer and/or enforced by FDA against any EUA product or product manufacturer, because by definition, under 21 USC 360bbb-3(k), once the product has the EUA classification, it cannot be the subject of valid clinical trials, Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, manufacturing standards, quality control testing, inspections of facilities where it's manufactured, or any other FDA product regulation pathway. Further, since a May 2019 HHS-FDA rule change, the same non-regulation by default holds true for all biological products and biological products manufacturing facilities, whether they're making licensed, approved, unlicensed, unapproved, EUA, IND or any other class of products.

Stop testing for communicable disease.

Stop taking vaccines.

Pray the Rosary.

