Notes:

An earlier version of the template bill posted below was drafted by Lydia Hazel in October 2023, and she circulated it to state legislators in Illinois and to Congressman Thomas Massie the same month. Hazel forwarded her draft to me in December; I formatted and revised it and received Hazel’s permission to publish the revised version for Bailiwick reader use.

The PDF includes references and bracketed sections that can be filled in with the names of specific EUA countermeasure products and manufacturers as needed.

For the text posted below, as an example, I filled in “Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine/BNT162b2” for the product, and “Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech” for the manufacturer, and State of Illinois as the sample government entity adopting the bill.

To summarize the basis for the bill: the default position is that no compliance with any FDA regulation for drugs, devices or biological products is required of any EUA product manufacturer and/or enforced by FDA against any EUA product or product manufacturer, because by definition, under 21 USC 360bbb-3(k), once the product has the EUA classification, it cannot be the subject of valid clinical trials, Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, manufacturing standards, quality control testing, inspections of facilities where it's manufactured, or any other FDA product regulation pathway. Further, since a May 2019 HHS-FDA rule change, the same non-regulation by default holds true for all biological products and biological products manufacturing facilities, whether they're making licensed, approved, unlicensed, unapproved, EUA, IND or any other class of products.

Medical Countermeasures Awareness Bill

Template legislation for introduction, deliberation and adoption by any governmental entity that levies and distributes taxes: city/town, school district, county, state and federal.

Medical Countermeasures Awareness Bill

Every entity (public, private and/or public-private) receiving State of Illinois funds who makes any announcements, statements and/or declarations regarding any medical countermeasure, for example, statements about the medical countermeasure's availability, purpose, safety, efficacy, history of development, etc., shall simultaneously include the following notice to prospective users and recipients:

Pursuant to Section 564 of the Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, 21 USC 360bbb, governing use of "Emergency Use Authorization" (EUA) products, as amended by the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPRA) of 2013 and related federal legislation, and the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution (Article VI, Clause 2), Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine/BNT162b2, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, has been exempted from testing using Good Laboratory Practices; from Good Clinical Practice, including informed consent; from Good Manufacturing Practice; and from being assessed to determine if Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) are necessary. Safety regulations governing the manufacture, shipment, holding, dispensing, administration and labeling of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine/BNT162b2, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech do not apply to this product. No Federal or State agency assures that the contents of the batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine/BNT162b2, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, from which the dose you are about to receive was taken, has similar contents to any other batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine/BNT162b2, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, making any practical determination of the safety of your dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine/BNT162b2, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech impossible.

Failure for any entity to comply will result in loss of all State of Illinois funding until compliance occurs.

