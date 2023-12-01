Orientation for new readers. Note re: comment threads.

Question posted at Rumble video - Nov. 25, 2023 - FDA flooded the market with illegal drugs. (42 min, Sasha Latypova, Willem Engel.)

So it's sounding like there was no real legal authority to mandate an EUA product (countermeasure) but there was also not a specific law prohibiting it? Or that's what Comirnaty was for right?

My reply:

My current understanding is that bribery and coercion are legal under PREP Act, and the “mandates” were mechanisms to do those crimes and to cover up that those were the acts being committed.

For example, it was and is legal for federal and state governments to link payouts to schools and businesses, to reaching target percentages of vaxx uptake among their student and employee populations, and it was and is legal for schools and businesses to link access to education and jobs to individual vaxx uptake.

Same for linking hospital and nursing home payouts to use of Remdesivir/ventilators and uptake of vaxxes. And for government employers (DoD, for example).

Part of this is the substitution of “option to accept or refuse” for “informed consent” in a context in which informed consent is an incoherent principle, because no true information about the contents or effects of the product exists to be provided to targets; because the authorized consequences of refusal include firing and expulsion from school; and because targets are military targets whose consent is irrelevant, not clinical trial subjects (because no clinical trials are happening) and not patients (because no doctor-patient, diagnosis-treatment relationship exists).

I also think PREP Act and related laws legalize federal government to threaten federal contractor businesses and funding recipients (hospitals, nursing homes) that failure to reach vaxx uptake targets will result in loss of contracts and funding.

And PREP Act sets up conditions so that the only acts by ‘covered persons,’ ‘program planners’ and ‘qualified planners’ that don’t enjoy full civil and criminal liability protection, are acts of resistance.

Bribery, coercion, assault and murder do have full liability exemption.

Refusal to commit bribery, to coerce other people, to assault other people and to kill them, will strip the PREP Act protections and expose the refusers to civil and criminal prosecution. [See, for example, USA v. Kirk Moore.]

As for Comirnaty, Comirnaty’s fake FDA “approval” wasn’t needed for PREP Act coverage nor for the operation of the bribery-coercion funding system. Comirnaty was and is just another layer of the performance art. Possibly if the vaxx rates had gone high enough without the Comirnaty FDA charade, they wouldn’t have bothered with it. But because vaxx rates were not going high enough in Spring/Summer 2021, they decided to add another layer of fraud, to deceive/persuade hold-outs, including institutional hold-outs that weren’t bribing and coercing students and employees hard enough, and individuals.

