For those confused about “right to refuse” to submit to EUA products, the [Potemkin] US government construes this as meaning military targets, known as “volunteers” in the table below, of the mRNA class of pharmaceutical-weapons, known as Covid-19 vaccines, must be told that they have a “right” to refuse, and that refusal may carry penalties such as loss of employment, military position, educational opportunity, or other de facto revocable privileges.

The government construes these information exchanges between conscripted military/public health personnel (nurses, pharmacists, doctors) and targeted individuals (people injected with mRNA/LNP slurries) as non-coercive.

Aug. 25-28, 2020 - FDA-CDC Joint Learning Session: Regulatory Updates on Use of Medical Countermeasures. (Elizabeth Sadove, Director, Medical Countermeasure Regulatory Policy, Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats, Office of Chief Scientist, Food and Drug Administration)

Update - Comment I posted to Maryann Demasi’s report Is the FDA “doubling down” on a failed strategy?

In August 2020, FDA and CDC agents already knew that they were never going to need to collect, review, discuss, base decisions on, or produce efficacy or safety data for EUA products; that the EUA product program was “not likely” to produce useful information to benefit future patients; and that there would be “no systematic data collection” although “retrospectives studies may be conducted and published.” See table on p. 18 of the 22-page slide deck.