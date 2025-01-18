I received a request this morning for a short-form summary of the history of US government non-regulation of vaccines.

My reply:

I don't have a short version of it yet.

Writing the series to make the long version is part of the process of getting a good enough grasp on the material to be able to explain it in short form.

Best entry-level, overview posts so far are these three:

Two key legal records confirming or corroborating that there are no standards for vaccines (for product identity, stability, purity, effectiveness, safety, potency or any other characteristic), are —

One, 2011 Bruesewitz SCOTUS decision:

Scalia opinion at p. 13:

“Design defects…do not merit a single mention in the [1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act] or the FDA’s regulations. Indeed, the FDA has never even spelled out in regulations the criteria it uses to decide whether a vaccine is safe and effective for its intended use.”

Scalia doesn't mention it, but FDA has also never spelled out in regulations the criteria it uses to decide whether any vaccine's contents have the identity, quantity, stability or purity claimed by the manufacturer.

No such criteria exist, and no such criteria can ever be established, because of the inherent heterogeneity and instability of biological material.

and

Two, 2018 ICAN v. HHS stipulation:

Quoting from the first Bailiwick post in the list of three above: