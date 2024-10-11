Orientation for new readers; American Domestic Bioterrorism Program; Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

The US Department of Health and Human Services (1979-present), previously Health, Education and Welfare (1953-1979), previously Federal Security Agency (1939-1953), with military and corporate partners, has now mass-poisoned four generations of children with vaccines: Boomers (born roughly between 1946-1964), Gen-X (1965-1980), Millennials (1981-1996) and Gen Z (1997-2010).

They've mass-poisoned most of Gen-Alpha (2011-present) and are coming for the rest.

Stop taking vaccines.

Stop vaccinating babies and children.

For readers who are also somewhere on this learning curve, below is a summary of how I got from what I believed in January 2020, to what I understand now.

1. In January 2020, I believed the government stories about infectious diseases and vaccines.

2. By March or April 2020, after learning about the symptoms (in most cases similar to seasonal, mild, brief upper respiratory illness) allegedly caused by the allegedly novel pathogen, I was questioning government responses — “lockdowns” and occupancy restrictions, church, school and business closures, mask mandates and more — as disproportionate, abusive and unconstitutional.

3. I learned that federal courts had been knocked out of commission and were unable to engage in fact-finding or apply legal standards of evidence to review of government policies. (Sept.-Oct. 2020)

4. I learned that a person with knowledge of drug research and development and nothing to gain by speaking out (Mike Yeadon), found vaccine development projects as publicly described by government officers and pharmaceutical company officials to be deeply disturbing, and predicted that the product, as described in official publications, would be extremely toxic. (Oct.-Dec. 2020).

5. I watched the Covid vaccination campaign, injuries and deaths unfold and continued studying legal and scientific issues. (Dec. 2020-Jan. 2022)

6. Between January and May 2022, I learned about the World Health Organization International Health Regulations and about US domestic public health emergency laws implementing WHO-IHR provisions. I learned about the non-existence of scientific or legal standards of evidence to support government officer claims about pathogens, emergencies and products. I learned HHS Secretary pronouncements are, legally: unilateral, unreviewable and require no validated scientific support. I learned about government officers’, product fake-regulators’ (FDA) and pharmaceutical officials' knowledge of the non-existence of applicable scientific or legal standards of evidence, and about military contracts for vaccine procurement and distribution, through Brook Jackson's case.

7. During 2022 and 2023, I met Sasha Latypova (July 2022) and deepened my understanding that public health emergency/biodefense programs are drawn from a playbook that had been used several times already in recent decades (SARS, MERS, H1N1). I realized that playbooks are written to be used repeatedly and the PHE/biodefense playbook would be used again, and therefore people should be warned not to use or take any emergency “medical countermeasures” (isolation and social-distancing advice, masks, diagnostic tests, vaccines, medications).

8. I also learned that government and pharmaceutical officers would incorporate the same alleged new substances and manufacturing processes allegedly used to make Covid vaccines, into all emergency and routine vaccines henceforth, and that government officers had reduced or eliminated even the purported scientific evidentiary standards used to authorize use of the emergency Covid vaccines, which standards I knew to be non-existent, pretextual, inapplicable, unenforceable, and unenforced. I understood that people should be urged not to accept or use any vaccines at all, routine or emergency, on babies, children or adults.

9. I learned (in December 2023) the phrase "Direct Final Rule" as describing federal administrative agency regulations published in the Federal Register that go into effect on an expedited schedule. Direct Final Rules can be contrasted with standard Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, comment period, and Final Rule sequences, which are also useless for stopping bad laws from taking effect but allow for the compilation of public records of public objections. Direct Final Rule procedures are available for agency decisions deemed, by the agency, to be "non-controversial." For example, if no one files a "significant adverse comment" within 30 days of a Direct Final Rule notice, the rule itself goes into effect 60 days from the date the Direct Final Rule notice was published. I learned the Direct Final Rule process was used from Dec. 2012 to Feb. 2013 to revise HHS-CDC interstate and foreign quarantine rules by adopting new definitions, including a definition for the term "quarantinable communicable disease."

10. In Dec. 2023, I also learned that FDA attempted to use the Direct Final Rule process in January 2018 to eliminate biological product establishment inspection duties for FDA inspectors. I learned that the Direct Final Rule had been withdrawn and the new Final Rule issued April 2019, effective May 2019. I knew (by Dec. 2023) that even if inspectors had entered vaccine manufacturing facilities in 2020, or in the years following 2020, FDA had never developed or promulgated any scientific evidentiary standards for vaccines, so the inspectors would have had no scientific evidentiary standards available to apply to the procedures and products being manufactured in the factories anyway.

11. I began to understand that the non-existence of scientific and legal evidentiary standards pre-dated Covid, and that the standards that don't exist for emergency and non-emergency products manufactured during and since Covid, also didn't exist for vaccines and other biological products manufactured before Covid. I wanted to find out when and how the evidentiary standards — and the legal forums for evidence review and substantive decisions (regulatory agencies, courts) — had been eliminated, or whether they had ever existed at all.

12. I learned (March 2024) about the 1995 Clinton-Gore policy document Reinventing the Regulation of Drugs Made from Biotechnology, and then found dozens of regulatory amendments made between 1995 and 2019 (and ongoing) to carry out the deregulation program laid out in the 1995 document and related Congressional statutes and Presidential executive orders.

13. I learned about the 1955 nationwide polio vaccination campaign targeting children and expectant mothers, and the "Cutter incident;" 1968-1969 influenza pandemic; 1971-1972 Congressional GAO study of NIH Division of Biologics Standards’ (non-)regulation of "ineffective" influenza vaccines; 1972 transfer of biological product (non-)regulation from NIH to FDA; and 1976-1977 swine flu vaccine program, injuries and government payouts.

14. I learned about how each event was handled by Congress with show hearings and fake-investigations but no vaccination program shutdowns or statutory repeals, and how they were handled by regulatory agencies with program transfers, reorganizations and renaming but no vaccination program shutdowns or substantive scientific standards or enforcement. I learned that Congress and the fake-regulators work only to protect and expand vaccination/mass-poisoning programs, suppress vaccine hostility and maintain vaccine confidence, and how the events following the 1955 polio campaign led to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

15. I learned more about the 1944 Public Health Service Act provisions governing biological product non-regulation, and more about the development of biological product non-regulation from the 1902 Virus-Toxin law that was incorporated into the 1944 Public Health Service Act, and more about the development of scientific fraud in virology, immunology, and related fields from 1798 and throughout the 1800s.

Pray the Rosary.

Efficacious Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, by St. Margaret Mary Alacoque

(Oct. 7 - Nov. 5 Novena urged by the US District Superior of the Society of St. Pius X)

I. O my Jesus, Thou hast said: 'Truly I say to you, ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you.' Behold I knock, I seek and ask for the grace of the welfare and protection of our country.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Glory Be.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in Thee.

II. O my Jesus, Thou hast said: 'Truly I say to you, if you ask anything of the Father in my name, he will give it to you. ' Behold, in Thy name, I ask the Father for the grace of the promotion of true liberty and peace.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Glory Be.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in Thee.

III. O my Jesus, Thou hast said: 'Truly I say to you, heaven and earth will pass away but my words will not pass away. ' Encouraged by Thine infallible words I now ask for the grace of uprooting the social and moral evils plaguing our country.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Glory Be.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in Thee.

O Sacred Heart of Jesus, for whom it is impossible not to have compassion on the afflicted, have pity on us miserable sinners and grant us the grace which we ask of Thee, through the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Thy tender Mother and ours.

Say the Hail, Holy Queen and add: St. Joseph, foster father of Jesus, pray for us.