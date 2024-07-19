Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

I’m still working on a report laying out the history of American federal non-regulation of biological products and vaccines (legalized pharmaceutical regulation fraud to conceal intentional mass poisoning) from 1798 to 1972, and hoping to finish it within the next two or three weeks.

Understanding the long pre-Covid history of intentional, legalized, US military-directed poisoning programs, may help more people be more confident about refusing to vaccinate themselves, and refusing to vaccinate babies and children in the coming years, because they will better understand the fraud playbook that runs from the initial announcement of fake threats, through to the deployment of fake-medicinal, systemically-toxic products presented as prophylactics and treatments.

Related:

Feb. 22, 2011 - Bruesewitz v. Wyeth (SCOTUS, Antonin Scalia) “Design defects…do not merit a single mention in the [1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act] or the FDA’s regulations. Indeed, the FDA has never even spelled out in regulations the criteria it uses to decide whether a vaccine is safe and effective for its intended use. ”

July 9, 2018 - Informed Consent Action Network v. US-HHS, (1:18-cv-03215-JMF), Stipulation signed by Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - “The [Department]'s searches for records did not locate any records responsive to your request” for records of safety monitoring for the national childhood vaccination program, under the 1986 law, between 1986 and 2018.

March 21, 2024 - Vaccine and related biological product manufacturing as US government-licensed poison manufacturing. “…HHS has never systematically collected or reported information from parents, pediatricians, toxicologists, manufacturers, or anyone else about harms caused by childhood vaccines administered in single doses, combined doses (i.e. measles-mumps-rubella), or cumulative doses (the childhood schedule), and HHS has never collected or reported information about the harmful effects of biological components, chemical adjuvants, preservatives or any other ingredients…”

May 25, 2024 - On FDA buildings as virtual mailboxes to project the public illusion of biological product manufacturing regulation. “…A Bailiwick reader is doing a deep research dive into pre-1972 statutory and regulatory history of some Public Health Service-Health and Human Services divisions, including National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For context, 1972 is the year that ostensible biologics regulation — which is actually non-regulation — transferred from the NIH Division of Biologics Standards to the FDA Bureau of Biologics. November 1973 is when FDA published a consolidated set of biological product manufacturing non-regulations in the Federal Register…”

July 5, 2024 - 120+ years of legalized, US-government-led pharmaceutical fraud. “…I've been working with a Bailiwick reader — Lydia Hazel — for several months to get a better understanding of the pre-1972 history of biological product and vaccine non-regulation. Hazel has been compiling the statutory, regulatory, institutional and budget history from the 1798 establishment of the Marine Hospital Service (precursor to the Public Health Service) through the 1902 Biologics Control Act and 1944 Public Health Service Act, to the 1972 alleged transfer and delegation of alleged biological product regulation authorities from Public Health Service, Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare (HEW, now HHS), National Institute of Health-Division of Biologics Standards, to the Food and Drug Administration-Bureau of Biologics…”

As I work to better understand which virus and vaccine scientists and pharmaceutical regulators did and didn’t do what, and when they did and didn’t do what was done and not done — going back to Edward Jenner’s work in 1796, ramping up with the work of Louis Pasteur, Robert Koch and their disciples founding the field of microbiology in the second half of the 19th century, and ramping up further with the work of John Enders in 1949 — I wrote a draft of the American federal government’s worldwide poisoning playbook as I currently understand it.

Step 1 - Announce the disease threat.

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that an infectious disease (collection of observable physical symptoms) exists and is a deadly threat to human beings, animals or both.

Scientific-military assertions about the disease are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, the disease is Thing A.

Step 2 - Announce the cause of the disease threat.

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that they have identified a transmissible (through air, water or food) biological microorganism or chemical molecule or moiety (part of a molecule given a name because it can also be found in other molecules) that causes the disease (causal agent or principle).

Scientific-military assertions about the cause of the disease are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, the causal agent or principle is Thing B.

Step 3 - Announce a prophylactic or treatment, biologically derived from, or chemically synthesized to simulate, the causal agent.

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that, in partnership with scientists employed by pharmaceutical companies (who are also under financial contracts to supply materiel to the imperial US military), they have designed medicines, incorporating molecules or moieties derived from biological propagation of the causal agent or synthesized/manufactured to be copies of the causal agent’s molecules or moieties.

Scientist-spokesmen announce that injection (or other delivery mechanism) of the medicine will artificially, effectively and harmlessly expose human or animal immune systems to the causal agent and/or alter and strengthen the immune system's response to the causal agent, to prevent infection with the causal agent (prophylactic or preventative), and/or make the disease (Thing A) caused by the causal agent (Thing B), into a milder, less deadly threat (treatment).

Scientific-military assertions about prophylactics and treatments are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, these medicinal substances are Thing C.

Step 4 - Announce the industrialized manufacture of the prophylactic or treatment

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that they have signed contracts with pharmaceutical companies to cooperatively propagate (biological) or synthesize (physico-chemical) and package large amounts of prophylactic or treatment molecules and moieties.

Scientific-military assertions about biological propagation and physico-chemical synthesis and packaging are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, these biological, physical and chemical propagation or synthesizing procedures are Process A.

Step 5 - Announce a rule-setting and compliance enforcement (regulatory) system

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that an independent team of scientist-inspectors is legally obligated, and has a demonstrated historical record, of

establishing measurable standards and enforceable, enforced rules governing truthful reporting to the public on the identity and spread of the disease (Thing A);

validating the causal connection between the microorganism or molecule (Thing B) and the disease (Thing A);

validating the causal connection between the microorganism or molecule (Thing B) and the medicines (Thing C);

validating the physical, chemical and biological composition of prophylactic and treatment package contents (Thing C);

validating the causal connection between the medicines (Thing C) and prevention or treatment of the disease (Thing A); and

validating the conformity of the biological propagation or physico-chemical synthesis and packaging techniques (Process A) to objective standards or rules limiting the contents of the finished medicines (Thing C) to effective, harmless microorganisms or molecules only.

Scientific-military assertions about rule-setting, compliance monitoring, inspection and validation procedures are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, the rule-setting, compliance monitoring, inspection and validation procedures are Process B.