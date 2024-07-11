Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Sasha Latypova's recent post:

July 6, 2024 - General Perna and Colonel Hepburn speak about Operation Warp Speed

A reader in the comment section discussed FDA’s role in promoting public submission to vaccination and Brook Jackson’s federal qui tam case filed in January 2021 under the False Claims Act.

Jackson’s case was dismissed in March 2023 and re-filed (Second Amended Complaint). She is currently awaiting the federal court’s decision on a second round of motions to dismiss.

Some Bailiwick reporting on Jackson's case:

Feb. 3, 2023 - Recap of Jackson v. Pfizer, whistleblower Brook Jackson’s False Claims Act case. “…On Oct. 4, 2022, US Government [DOJ] stepped into the case again — this time taking Pfizer’s side in the dispute, concurring with Pfizer that there was never any fraud to prosecute, because Pfizer was never obligated to conduct valid clinical trials in order to receive payment for the manufactured bioweapons that they [US government officials and contractors] refer to as vaccines…”

June 6, 2023 - Repost: Federal judge in Brook Jackson’s case covered up DoD’s Dec. 2020 knowledge of Pfizer’s clinical trial fraud, to fabricate a false timeline, to better immunize DoD from prosecution. “…Bottom line: Judge Truncale [by order March 31, 2023] has now added his own criminal federal judicial review to the sequence that includes: Criminal ‘vaccine’ development and production contracts, which are actually contracts for the development and production of injectable bioweapons; criminal ‘vaccine’ clinical trial safety records, which are actually records of bioweapon potency results for mRNA and DNA classes of injectable bioweapons; criminal ‘vaccine’ regulatory review, authorization, manufacturing compliance and safety monitoring records, which are actually theatrical props intended to block public knowledge that the products mislabeled as ‘vaccines,’ transported across state lines, and injected into military targets, are intentionally-lethal bioweapons…”

Sasha Latypova's March 2024 reporting on Jackson's case:

March 17, 2024 - Department of Justice: fraud and resulting death/injury from covid shots are part of the US public health policy - [US-DOJ March 12, 2024 Motion to Intervene and to Dismiss:] “…The anticipated discovery and litigation obligations associated with the continued litigation of this case will impose a significant burden on FDA, HHS, and DOJ. The United States should not be required to expend resources on a case that is inconsistent with its public health policy.” [Latypova:] I suggest you all re-read this a few times to truly grasp the depth of depravity outlined in the argument by the DOJ. They are stating that they know that pharmaceutical fraud has been committed, and that deaths and injuries resulted from it. They are also stating that mass death and injury are in fact fully known to the pharmaceutical regulators, and that no corrective action is required because this is consistent with the United States of America’s public health policy…”

I have followed the progress of Jackson’s case since writing about it in Spring 2023, but have not written more about her case publicly, for several reasons including time limitations. Case documents are below for interested readers.

I posted several replies in the comment thread below Latypova's Perna-Hepburn post, revised/expanded:

There is no legal requirement that any vaccine manufacturer or regulator assess vaccines for safety or efficacy, and FDA has never established any safety or efficacy standards for vaccines. Neither has the US Pharmacopeia-National Formulary. FDA has also never defined, by regulation, what a vaccine is, or how to physically or chemically identify a vaccine… I don't think Jackson's qui tam case is going to have the result you're hoping for. I think her lawyers have tee'd the case up for the federal judge to dismiss it for the second time, and thereby reinforce the use of US DoD military weapon manufacturing contractors (in her case, Pfizer/BioNTech) operating under derivative sovereign immunity and related indemnification, to make and distribute intentionally harmful weapons labeled as vaccines and countermeasures without legal interference. SCOTUS is on board with the vaccine-mediated cull; they've already addressed it through Bruesewitz v. Wyeth (2011). What they called "unavoidably unsafe" products and "unavoidable, adverse side effects" was simply a deceptive way of describing intentionally harmful products produced by contractors and US government working together to achieve a goal they share: sickening and killing a lot of people, starting with babies, children and expectant mothers, and then adding general working age and retired adults. [Another key phrase from Bruesewitz, citing Hurley v. Lederle (1988), identifies the FDA as a “passive agency,” which is code for non-regulatory, having no legal authority or historical record of setting or enforcing standards for vaccine design, identity, safety, or efficacy. See Bruesewitz v. Wyeth, Sotomayor dissent at p. 21, FN 19. See also, Scalia opinion at p. 13: “Design defects…do not merit a single mention in the [1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act] or the FDA’s regulations. Indeed, the FDA has never even spelled out in regulations the criteria it uses to decide whether a vaccine is safe and effective for its intended use.” FDA has never established criteria for safety or efficacy, which is why FDA has never spelled out its non-existent criteria in regulations.] Pharmas got a few decades of product sales for products they claimed would manage symptoms of chronic diseases induced by vaccines. For the government, it's always been about reducing life expectancy and population. The so-called medical freedom lawyers are in on the scam too. They don't want to see vaccination programs brought to a close, because they want continued access to attorney fee payouts through the VICP program. So their goal is just to get Covid vaccines and other countermeasures (currently funneled into the dead-end CICP program) folded into the VICP program, keep the vaccination/kill programs running to keep generating a large pool of potential claimants, and skim off profit from the claims filed by a small fraction of the maimed and a small fraction of the survivors of the dead.

Another reader commented: "I thought Robert Barnes was a top notch lawyer. How did he mess this up?"

My reply:

Barnes and [Warner] Mendenhall wasted the opportunities presented by Jackson’s case, by deliberately refusing to incorporate the knowledge of kill box law and the intentionality of vaccine toxicity gained through the earlier phases of Jackson’s case (especially Pfizer’s April 2022 Motion to Dismiss, and DOJ Oct. 2022 Statement of Interest supporting dismissal) into appeals and amended complaints filed after the federal judge dismissed the case the first time in March 2023.

Jackson v. Ventavia, Pfizer et al - US District Court Eastern Texas