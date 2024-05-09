Orientation for new readers

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

I spent some time in April organizing many of the records I’ve collected over the last few years to support prosecution of members of Congress, presidents, cabinet secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.

I’ve posted many of the Congressional and Presidential documents at my Wordpress Bailiwick document storage site (Treason Evidence page) for Bailiwick readers who are interested in doing legal research.

The 1970-1989 batch linked below includes documents from the period during which major support pillars for the merged DoD-HHS chemical and biological warfare-public health-vaccination program were built on the legal foundations that had been laid between 1900 and 1969.

It’s important to understand that the ostensible, false reason given for why these laws were adopted, and why the programs they authorized were carried out, was and remains, national security.

The real, true reason has always been, and still is, to induce quiet national suicide without the knowledge, understanding or resistance of the people deceived and induced to mutilate and kill each other and civil society.

I want to emphasize one point about regulations and regulatory guidelines generally, and one point about 1973 Federal Register Final Rules issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) governing the licensing and manufacture of biological products for humans under 42 USC 262 and for domestic animals under 21 USC 151.

Generally, when reading drug, device and biological product regulations, keep in mind that some of the rules appear to establish objective standards. The apparent standards hypothetically could have protected consumers of devices, chemical drugs, and biological products (including vaccines) from harmful products, if the standards had been (in the past) or were currently monitored and enforced objectively and consistently.

But the rules are riddled with “relative” standards, exemptions, exclusions, waivers, suspensions, discretionary clauses, and flexibility provisions.

So they don’t currently function to protect consumers from harmful products, and they never did.

They were written and published only to deceive, to give the public the false impression that objective safety, purity and other product standards could and would be enforced.

They were not intended to establish legal conditions to actually set and enforce such standards. [Series so far.]

That false-impression, deceptive character of FDA regulation has been true since the start of federal pharmaceutical licensing schemes in the early 1900s.

Documentation is more readily available for the period that began in 1973, for biological products including vaccines, with Federal Register Final Rules published for veterinary products in April 1973 and human products in November 1973.

The complexity of the non-regulation, cross-referential, self-canceling regulatory language has increased since roughly the 1990s.

Why?

I think it’s because that’s the historical point at which genetic sequencing analytical techniques, equipment and skilled labor became more widely available.

The increased availability of analytical techniques, equipment and workers, prompted depopulation proponents — who use toxic biological products, especially vaccines, manufactured in allegedly-regulated establishments and presented to the public as allegedly-safe, to induce chronic disease burdens on the pretext of reducing self-limiting, mild communicable disease burdens — to add more layers of illusory regulation.

The killers made the regulations more complex, to keep the public ignorant about what the killers were and are still doing.

One more note.

“Points to consider” and “Guidance” documents, issued by FDA for industrial drug manufacturers and commercial and academic drug trial sponsors since the mid-1980s (possibly earlier), are explicitly described in introductory sections as “non-binding.”

Meaning their provisions have no legal force.

Guidance documents should be understood as additional props in the theatrical performance aimed at convincing the public to quietly inflict and submit to intentional poisoning, and as a method FDA lawyers and scientists use to communicate to commercial manufacturers and academic researchers, the legal license-to-harm that they jointly carry.

Congressional Acts, 1970-1989

Presidential Acts: Executive Orders, Proclamations, Directives, 1970-1989

Federal Agency Rulemaking and Reports, 1970-1989