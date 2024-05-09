Treason evidence, US Presidents, Congress members, federal agency administrators: 1970-1989.
American Domestic Bioterrorism Program
Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law
I spent some time in April organizing many of the records I’ve collected over the last few years to support prosecution of members of Congress, presidents, cabinet secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.
April 28, 2022 - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Building the case to prosecute members of Congress, presidents, HHS and DOD secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.
Dec. 20, 2023 - Ending National Suicide Act - "AN ACT
to repeal Congressional authorizations for communicable disease control, quarantine and inspection programs; chemical and biological warfare programs; biological products and vaccine manufacturing programs; public health emergency programs; national vaccine and immunization programs; expanded access and emergency use authorization programs; public health and emergency preparedness and response programs; enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins programs; and related statutes.
May 8, 2024 - Evidence of Presidential and Congressional treason, 1900-1969
I’ve posted many of the Congressional and Presidential documents at my Wordpress Bailiwick document storage site (Treason Evidence page) for Bailiwick readers who are interested in doing legal research.
The 1970-1989 batch linked below includes documents from the period during which major support pillars for the merged DoD-HHS chemical and biological warfare-public health-vaccination program were built on the legal foundations that had been laid between 1900 and 1969.
It’s important to understand that the ostensible, false reason given for why these laws were adopted, and why the programs they authorized were carried out, was and remains, national security.
The real, true reason has always been, and still is, to induce quiet national suicide without the knowledge, understanding or resistance of the people deceived and induced to mutilate and kill each other and civil society.
I want to emphasize one point about regulations and regulatory guidelines generally, and one point about 1973 Federal Register Final Rules issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) governing the licensing and manufacture of biological products for humans under 42 USC 262 and for domestic animals under 21 USC 151.
Generally, when reading drug, device and biological product regulations, keep in mind that some of the rules appear to establish objective standards. The apparent standards hypothetically could have protected consumers of devices, chemical drugs, and biological products (including vaccines) from harmful products, if the standards had been (in the past) or were currently monitored and enforced objectively and consistently.
But the rules are riddled with “relative” standards, exemptions, exclusions, waivers, suspensions, discretionary clauses, and flexibility provisions.
So they don’t currently function to protect consumers from harmful products, and they never did.
They were written and published only to deceive, to give the public the false impression that objective safety, purity and other product standards could and would be enforced.
That false-impression, deceptive character of FDA regulation has been true since the start of federal pharmaceutical licensing schemes in the early 1900s.
Documentation is more readily available for the period that began in 1973, for biological products including vaccines, with Federal Register Final Rules published for veterinary products in April 1973 and human products in November 1973.
The complexity of the non-regulation, cross-referential, self-canceling regulatory language has increased since roughly the 1990s.
Why?
I think it’s because that’s the historical point at which genetic sequencing analytical techniques, equipment and skilled labor became more widely available.
The increased availability of analytical techniques, equipment and workers, prompted depopulation proponents — who use toxic biological products, especially vaccines, manufactured in allegedly-regulated establishments and presented to the public as allegedly-safe, to induce chronic disease burdens on the pretext of reducing self-limiting, mild communicable disease burdens — to add more layers of illusory regulation.
The killers made the regulations more complex, to keep the public ignorant about what the killers were and are still doing.
One more note.
“Points to consider” and “Guidance” documents, issued by FDA for industrial drug manufacturers and commercial and academic drug trial sponsors since the mid-1980s (possibly earlier), are explicitly described in introductory sections as “non-binding.”
Meaning their provisions have no legal force.
Guidance documents should be understood as additional props in the theatrical performance aimed at convincing the public to quietly inflict and submit to intentional poisoning, and as a method FDA lawyers and scientists use to communicate to commercial manufacturers and academic researchers, the legal license-to-harm that they jointly carry.
Congressional Acts, 1970-1989
1970.03.16 PL 91-213 Act to Establish Commission on Population Growth
1970.10.14 PL 91-450 RICO Act Organized Crime Control Act government sovereign immunity from prosecution
1970.10.26 PL 91-510 Legislative Reorganization Act 84 Stat 1140
1970.10.30 PL 91-515 Heart Disease, Cancer, Stroke, and Kidney Disease Amendments, 84 Stat 1297 PHSA Sec 351 42 USC 262 vaccine added to biological products
1971.12.23 PL 92-218 National Cancer Act 85 Stat 778 fund research cancer viruses see Strecker 1986.03.28
1972.03.27 John D. Rockefeller Commission, Report Population Growth American Future, PL 91-213
1973.11.19 Senate Rpt 93-549 Church Report Emergency War Powers 627 p
1973.12.17 PL 93-189 Foreign Assistance Act, population control programs
1974.07.12 PL 93-348 National Research Service Award Act human subjects ethics led to Belmont Report
1976.04.26 Senate Rpt. 94-755 Church Report Intelligence Activities MK Ultra 642 p
1976.05.28 Senate Rpt 94-922 Church Report National Emergencies and Delegated Emergency Powers
1976.06.23 PL 94-317 National Consumer Health Information Health Promotion Act PHSA Amendments, national programs territories states
1976.08.12 PL 94-380 Swine Flu Act, national immunization program, liability immunity for manufacturer 90 Stat 1113
1976.09.14 PL 94-412 National Emergencies Act 90 Stat 1255 authorize President to declare national emergency 50 USC 1601
1977.07.30 PL 95-79 National Defense Act 91 Stat 323 DOD experiment human subjects notify Congress local civilian officials Sec 808
1978.09.30 Belmont Report Ethical Principles Guidelines Protection Human Subjects Research, PL 93-348
1980.09.19 PL 96-354 Regulatory Flexibility Act deregulation, ostensble reason help small business
1982.12.21 PL 97-375 Congressional Reports Elimination Act, striking 50 USC 1520(a)(1), (2) re DOD human experiment pre and post-test reports to Congress, post-test report moved to 50 USC 1511(a), pre-test report eliminated, Sec 203 at 96 Stat 1822
1983.07.13 PL 98-49 Public Health Emergencies, HHS authority to determine and direct national response, PHSA 319, 42 USC 247d, slush fund, section repealed and replaced 2000.11.13
1984.09.24 PL 98-417 Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act Hatch-Waxman
1986.10.17 PL 99-499 Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act, emergency planning, management, National Toxicology Program
1986.11.14 PL 99-660 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act VICP
1987.12.22 PL 100-203 Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act taxable vaccines
1988.11.04 PL 100-607 Health Omnibus Extension, amend 42 USC 247d PHSA 319, more $ HHS PHE slush fund
1988.11.23 PL 100-707 Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, additional authority President declare emergency
1989.12.19 PL 101-239 Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act VICP Program Amendments
Presidential Acts: Executive Orders, Proclamations, Directives, 1970-1989
1971 International Documents on Disarmament US Arms Control Disarmament Agency chemical biological
1974.4.24 National Security Study Memorandum 200 NSSM 200 Kissinger instructions, global population, 2 p, declassified 2007
1974.12.10 National Security Study Memorandum 200 NSSM 200 Kissinger population cull report, 123 p, declassified 1989
1975.01.04 EO 11828 Commission CIA Activities Within US, Ford
1975.06.06 Nelson Rockefeller Commission CIA Experiments re EO 11828 304 p
1975.10.13 Proclamation 4400, United Nations Day, 89 Stat 1304, commemorate UN formation, Ford
1975.11.26 National Security Directive Memo NDSM 314 combat population, Ford, Scowcroft
1976.03.01 DoD Army Office of Surgeon General Regulation 15-2, human experimentation
1978.03.17 National Security Council Memorandum 46 NSCM 46, fragment black Africa, inhibit coordination black Americans, Brezinski
1982.07.14 EO 12372 Intergovernmental Review, Reagan, federal funds to state, local, ostensible reason -consultation, coordination
1983.12.22 EO 12452 Revised List of Quarantinable Communicable Diseases under 42 USC 264, PHSA 361, Reagan
1987.04.10 EO 12591 Facilitating access to science and technology, transfer from federal govt to industry and academia, Reagan
1988.03.15 EO 12630 Government actions interference constitutionally protected property rights no judicial review, related to quarantine authority, Reagan
1988.11.18 EO 12656 Assignment of Emergency Preparedness Responsibilities, Reagan
Federal Agency Rulemaking and Reports, 1970-1989
1971.08 US Special Virus Cancer Program Flow Chart, National Cancer Institute, with Boyd Graves intro
1971.08 US Special Virus Cancer Program Progress Report 8, National Cancer Institute
1972.08 US Special Virus Cancer Program Progress Report 9, National Cancer Institute
1973.04.02 38 FR 8426 Final Rule USDA APHIS Animal Plant Health Inspection Service veterinary virus serum toxins analogous products definitions
1973.11.20 38 FR 32048 FDA Reorganization republication biological product regulation 21 CFR 600 to 680, 42 USC 262, CFR 610.2 conditional suspension lot release, no objective safety, purity standards
1974.08 US Special Virus Cancer Program Progress Report 11, National Cancer Institute
1975.02.06 40 FR 5620 FDA Transfer of Regulations 21 CFR 1240 Control of Communicable Diseases, 9 p.
1975.07.25 40 FR 31311 FDA reassignment amendments re radioactive biological products Bureau of Biologics Bureau of Drugs 21 CFR 610.2 lot release samples protocols
1980.05.30 46 FR 36386 HHS FDA Final Rule 21 CFR 50, Protection of Human Subjects; Prisoners Used as Subjects in Research, 21 USC 355 eff 06.01.1981
1981.01.09 46 FR 2349 FEMA Final Rule Defense Production Act, Voluntary Agreements, 44 CFR 332
1981.01.27 46 FR 8942 HHS FDA Final Rule Human Subjects Informed Consent and IRBs, 21 CFR 50, 312, others, eff 1981.07.27, also biologics license amendments
1981.04.27 46 FR 35917 Dept of State Final Rule Coordination and Reporting International Agreements 22 CFR 181
1983.06.07 48 FR 26313 HHS FDA Final Rule biological product regulation 21 CFR 600 reducing establishment inspections from annual to every 2 years, inspections eliminated eff. 2019.05.02
1984.06.01 49 FR 23004 HHS FDA Final Rule biological product regulation 21 CFR 630 reducing polio vaccine safety testing standards testing
1984.06.08 49 FR 23832 HHS FDA Final Rule 21 CFR 600 reorganization Bureau of Biologics now Office of Biologics Research and Review OBRR, later CBER
1985.01.11 50 FR 1516 HHS FDA Final Rule Control of Communicable Disease 42 CFR 71, foreign quarantine, definition communicable disease
1985.01.29 50 FR 4128 HHS FDA Final Rule biological product naming, standards, retention samples, 21 CFR 600 et seq
1985.02.22 50 FR 7452 HHS FDA Final Rule major revisions investigational new drug approval (NDA) and antibiotic regulation
1985.03.19 53 FR 10941 HHS FDA Final Rule 21 CFR 610.12, smallpox vaccine, sterility test precluded or not required
1985.04 HHS FDA Draft Points to Consider Production Testing New Drugs Biologicals Produced Recombinant DNA Technology
1987.02 HHS FDA Guideline Submitting Documentation Manufacture of Controls for Drug Products
1987.02 HHS FDA Guideline Submitting Samples Analytical Data Methods Validation
1987.02 HHS FDA Guideline Submitting Supporting Documentation Drug Applications Manufacture Drug Substances
1987.05 HHS FDA Guideline General Principles Process Validation
