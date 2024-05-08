Orientation for new readers

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

I spent some time in April reorganizing many of the records I’ve collected over the last few years to support prosecution of members of Congress, presidents, cabinet secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.

April 28, 2022 - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Building the case to prosecute members of Congress, presidents, HHS and DOD secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.

Dec. 20, 2023 - Ending National Suicide Act - "AN ACT to repeal Congressional authorizations for communicable disease control, quarantine and inspection programs; chemical and biological warfare programs; biological products and vaccine manufacturing programs; public health emergency programs; national vaccine and immunization programs; expanded access and emergency use authorization programs; public health and emergency preparedness and response programs; enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins programs; and related statutes.

I’ve posted many of the Congressional and Presidential documents at my Wordpress site (Treason Evidence), links below, for Bailiwick readers who are interested in doing legal research.

This part of the collection includes records from 1900 to 1969, the period during which most of the legal foundations were laid for the merged chemical and biological warfare-public health-vaccination program that has been built atop those foundations since 1969.

It’s important to understand that the ostensible, false reason given for why these laws were adopted, and why the programs they authorized were carried out, was and remains, national security.

The real, true reason has always been, and still is, to induce quiet national suicide without the knowledge, understanding or resistance of the people deceived and induced to mutilate and kill each other and our civil society.

Evidence to support eventual treason prosecutions of members of Congress, presidents, cabinet secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.

Congressional Acts

Presidential Acts: Executive Orders, Proclamations, Directives