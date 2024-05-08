Evidence of Presidential and Congressional treason, 1900-1969
I spent some time in April reorganizing many of the records I’ve collected over the last few years to support prosecution of members of Congress, presidents, cabinet secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.
This part of the collection includes records from 1900 to 1969, the period during which most of the legal foundations were laid for the merged chemical and biological warfare-public health-vaccination program that has been built atop those foundations since 1969.
It’s important to understand that the ostensible, false reason given for why these laws were adopted, and why the programs they authorized were carried out, was and remains, national security.
The real, true reason has always been, and still is, to induce quiet national suicide without the knowledge, understanding or resistance of the people deceived and induced to mutilate and kill each other and our civil society.
Evidence to support eventual treason prosecutions of members of Congress, presidents, cabinet secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.
Congressional Acts
1902.07.01 PL 57-244 Biologics Control Act 32 Stat 728 human
1913.03.04 PL 62-430 Virus Serum Toxin Act 37 Stat 832 agriculture domestic animals
1921.03.03 Public Resolution 64 End of National Emergency and War but not emergency powers p. 1
1921.11.23 PL 67-97 Sheppard Towner maternal infant precursor to Social Security Act
1925.02.13 PL 68-415 Judiciary Act Congress made Supreme Court discretionary 43 Stat. 936
1933.06.05 HJR 192 House Joint Resolution suspend gold standard
1935.07.26 PL 74-220 Federal Register Act mechanism for executive legislation
1939.04.03 PL 76-19 Reorganization Act established Federal Security Agency transferred Public Health Service from Treasury to FSA
1943.11.11 PL 78-184 Public Health Service Act part 1 organization 57 Stat 587
1944.07.01 PL 78-410 Public Health Service Act Part 2 PHSA Sec 351, 42 USC 262 biological products PHSA 361, 42 USC 264 Quarantine Stations
1945.07.28 Executive F Senate Vote ratify UN Charter and Bretton Woods Executive F 59 Stat 1031
1945.07.31 PL 79-171 US Bretton Woods Agreement Act membership in International Monetary Fund 59 Stat 512
1945.12.20 PL 79-264 UN Participation Act of 1945 59 Stat 619
1945.12.29 PL 79-291 International Organizations Immunities Act 59 Stat 669
1946.08.02 International Court of Justice Senate ratification Morse Resolution Connally Amendment
1947.07.26 PL 80-253 National Security Act National Security Council CIA National Security Resources Board NSRB later FEMA
1947.08.04 PL 80-357 UN Headquarters Act 61 Stat 756 Ch 482 22 USC 287 note
1948.01.27 PL 80-402 US Information and Educational Exchange Act Propaganda Smith Mundt
1948.06.14 PL 80-643 WHO World Health Organization Acceptance of membership Act
1951.10.10 PL 82-165 Mutual Security Act foreign aid replace Marshall Plan, Truman 65 Stat. 373
1956.07.18 PL 84-726 Mutual Security Act ostensible reason help poor countries fight communism 70 Stat 555
1958.07.08 PL 85-568 NASA Act Other Transaction Authority OTA initiated
1958.08.28 PL 85-804 National Defense contract military extraordinary relief contracts 72 Stat. 972
1958.09.02 PL 85-881 Public Health Service Act 72 Stat 1704 Surgeon General admin
1962.10.10 PL 87-781 Drug Amendments Act Kefauver Harris manufacturing controls effectiveness antibiotics efficacy first defined
1962.10.23 PL 87-868 Vaccination Assistance Act grants for intensive vaccination 76 Stat 1155
1966.11 PL 89-755 Fair Packaging and Labeling Act authority for VRBPAC
1969.11.19 PL 91-121 Defense Authorization Act Section 409 Chem Biol Warfare
Presidential Acts: Executive Orders, Proclamations, Directives
1933.03.05 to 1933.03.09 Proclamation 2038, 2039, 2040 emergency Congress session, bank holiday, Roosevelt
1939.09.08 EO 8248 Executive Office of the President, Roosevelt
1946.03.26 EO 9708 communicable disease list, Truman 42 USC 264 PHSA 361
1952.09.27 EO 10399 designate Surgeon General WHO administrator, Truman
1953.01.09 EO 10422 United Nations employment policy US citizens, Truman cites ratification 59 Stat. 1031
1953.03.12 Reorganization Plan No. 1 Federal Security Administrator authority transfer to new Dept Health Education Welfare (later renamed HHS) 63 Stat. 203 67 Pg 631
1954.05.28 EO 10532 communicable able disease list, Eisenhower
1958.11.14 EO 10789 Contracting authority national defense, Eisenhower
1961.01.17 Eisenhower Farewell Speech military industrial complex
1966.06.25 Reorganization Plan 3, transfer authority of Public Health Service and Surgeon General to Secretary Health Education Welfare HEW later HHS, Johnson
1969.10.28 EO 11490 consolidate, assign emergency preparedness functions to federal departments, agencies, Nixon
1969.11.25 Nixon Statement Chemical and Biological Warfare, 1925 Geneva Protocol, 1969 Draft British Convention