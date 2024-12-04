I recently received a question from a reader wondering "Why 1972?"

Reader wrote:

I was reading one of your pieces and I think you mentioned you and another woman (or maybe just you) will be doing a deep dive into the health policy changes starting from 1972 on. I said to myself, “Why 1972?” I went to the HHS website and found this: Histories of FDA-Regulated Products Particularly this stood out to me: "In 1972, the regulation of biological products was transferred to the FDA from the National Institutes of Health, just a year after the FDA's National Center for Toxicological Research was established." Knowing the craziness and confusion that can happen in departments when they are given new responsibilities, I wondered if they were completely unprepared for this change. Did they have enough staff or funding to take on this new responsibility? Would it require new technology they didn’t typically have in their reach? They had just taken on the responsibility of the newly founded “National Center for Toxicological Research” a year earlier. It sounds like the FDA was just being used...

For a year or so, I've been working on two series of reports.

One series is about biological product law since US federal government biological product regulatory simulations transferred from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare (HEW)-Public Health Service (PHS) National Institute of Health (NIH) Division of Biologics Standards (DBS) to the HEW-PHS Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Bureau of Biologics in 1972.

The other series — co-researched with Lydia Hazel — is about biological product law as it developed from origins in the Marine Hospital Service in 1798 and the 1902 Virus-Toxin law (also known as the Biologics Control Act, incorporated into the 1944 Public Health Service Act at Sections 351 and 352), up until the transfer from NIH to FDA in 1972.

My reply to the reader, expanded:

I use 1972 as a turning point year because it's the year biologics non-regulation was transferred from NIH and FDA.

I had already done several reports (mostly published between Dec. 2023 and July 2024) on the 1972-to-present records.

With Lydia Hazel's help, I've been working on the pre-1972 series for several months. There are now four parts of the pre-1972 series published and the last one, Part 5, is in progress.

As a result of my research, I don't think it's correct to attribute what FDA has not done or has pretended to do since 1972, to FDA’s sudden receipt of the biologics program and lack of preparedness.

What happened is that the NIH Division of Biologics Standards came under a small amount of public scrutiny in 1971, due to an employee grievance filed by J. Anthony Morris, and members of Congress worked with HEW, NIH and FDA officers to conduct fake investigations, write whitewash reports and then quietly, laterally move the entire DBS program and all of its on-paper employees from the NIH organizational structure to the FDA organizational structure, without substantially changing how the non-regulation regulatory charade worked, and still works today.

Prompted by the reader's mention of the FDA National Center for Toxicological Research as established in 1971, I looked into that organization further.

The FDA National Center for Toxicological Research was set up at the U.S. Army Chemical Corps chemical and biological weapons development site at the Pine Bluff Arsenal (Pine Bluff, Arkansas).

At the Pine Bluff Arsenal, chemical and biological weapons military research had been conducted since World War II, in cooperation with the US Army Biological Warfare Laboratories at Camp Detrick (Maryland) and Dugway Proving Grounds (Utah).

In 1969, President Richard Nixon issued a statement pretending to ban chemical and biological warfare research but characterizing some biological research, including "immunization" programs, as "defensive measures" that would continue.

One of the methods for legally and administratively enabling chemical and biological warfare research to continue was to change the names, administrative housing and political cover stories for federal agencies engaged in the work.

In 1971, the Pine Bluff Arsenal US Army Chemical Corps chemical and biological weapons research and development moved from the Department of Defense to the FDA National Center for Toxicological Research under the Department of Health, Education and Welfare and the Public Health Service, and was rebranded as "toxicological" research.

The conclusion I've drawn from the legal history is that FDA departments (and other federal public health and military divisions) ostensibly studying the toxic effects of chemical and biological agents for the purpose of preventing and treating diseases and disorders caused by these agents, are, in truth, studying the toxic effects of chemical and biological agents to find more efficient and difficult-to-trace methods of poisoning people, primarily by inserting pathogenic organisms and toxins into routine and emergency vaccines and injecting those vaccines into babies, children and adults.

Similarly, I think most NIH departments and research programs should be understood as vaccine injury cover-up enterprises.

Key players have known for more than a century, and still know, that the most significant source — not the only source but the most significant source — of harm to human and animal health was and is vaccines.

Key players have also known for a very long time that published research purporting to demonstrate therapeutic benefits of vaccination is scientifically unsound.

Public Health Service, HEW/HHS and NIH have established and run programs to pretend to be looking for sources of the observed damage (disease, infertility, premature death), and to centralize and control research funding and publications, to achieve an overarching goal: suppressing proper public understanding of vaccine development and manufacturing, vaccine contents and the biological effects of vaccination.

Public health and military officers work to suppress public understanding, because vaccines are insurmountably heterogeneous mixtures of unstable substances toxic to living creatures. Vaccines cannot be purified; they cannot be stabilized; they cannot protect or heal the recipient.

Vaccinators and targets who understand those things stop vaccinating babies and children, and stop taking vaccines themselves.

There are currently 27 NIH institutes and centers.

Below is a list of most of them, when they were founded, and how NIH describes their work. Diseases and disorders caused or exacerbated by vaccination are highlighted in bold.

I want to emphasize: I do not believe vaccination is the only cause of human disease. I think vaccination has been the most significant, main driver of human disease since the first modern mass vaccination campaign began in 1954-1955 with the polio campaign.

1937 - National Cancer Institute (NCI) —"...leads a national effort to eliminate the suffering and death due to cancer...conducts and supports research that will lead to a future in which we can prevent cancer before it starts, identify cancers that do develop at the earliest stage, eliminate cancers through innovative treatment interventions, and biologically control those cancers that we cannot eliminate so they become manageable, chronic diseases..."

1946 - Center for Scientific Review (CSR) —"...portal for NIH grant applications and their review for scientific merit…oversees and implements peer review for over 75% of the more than 88,000 applications submitted to NIH each year..."

1948 - National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) —"...research, training, and education program to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood diseases..."

1948 - National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) —"research...to understand, treat, and ultimately prevent the myriad infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases..."

NIH-NIAID currently has 7 research programs, highlighting five of them:

Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation, exploring "how the immune system maintains health and, under abnormal conditions, also contributes to disorders..."

Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases "...research to control and prevent diseases caused by virtually all human infectious agents except HIV...bacterial, viral, parasitic, and prion diseases... basic biology of human pathogens...translational and clinical research toward the development of new and improved diagnostics, drugs, and vaccines for infectious diseases. DMID supports basic research on organisms on the NIAID Category A to C list of priority pathogens for biodefense and emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases... and research to develop medical countermeasures for diseases caused by these agents;

Division of AIDS (founded 1986)

Dale and Betty Bumpers Vaccine Research Center (founded 1999) - "... vaccine development for high-burden diseases such as influenza, RSV, and malaria, as well as for biodefense threats and emerging infectious diseases...basic bench research, antigen discovery, comprehensive immune assessment, vaccine production capability, and conduct of clinical trials. The VRC’s mission is to discover and develop novel vaccines and biologics targeting infectious diseases of global public health importance. The primary areas of research include vaccines and biologics research for HIV/AIDS, coronaviruses, influenza, malaria, and pandemic preparedness."

Division of Intramural Research, "...16 laboratories and 3 branches that conduct biomedical research programs covering a wide range of disciplines relating to immunology, allergy, and infectious diseases...normal immune system components and functions...mechanisms responsible for abnormal immune function (immunodeficiency, allergy, and autoimmunity..."

1948 - National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) — "....research program ...to understand, treat, and ultimately prevent the infectious and inherited craniofacial-oral-dental diseases and disorders..."

1949 - National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) — "...understanding, treating, and preventing mental illnesses through basic research on the brain and behavior, and through clinical, epidemiological, and services research."

1950 - National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) — "...to seek fundamental knowledge about the brain and nervous system and to use that knowledge to reduce the burden of neurological disease..." including autism, pervasive developmental disorders and Alzheimer's disease.

1950 - National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) — "...research and research training...on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases; digestive diseases, nutritional disorders, and obesity; and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases, to improve people’s health and quality of life.

1953 - NIH Clinical Center (CC) —"...America’s research hospital, provides a versatile clinical research environment…investigating the pathogenesis of disease; conducting first-in-human clinical trials with an emphasis on rare diseases and diseases of high public health impact;…diagnostic, preventive, and therapeutic interventions; training the current and next generations of clinical researchers..."

1956 - National Library of Medicine (NLM) —"...collects, organizes, and makes available biomedical science information to scientists, health professionals, and the public...creates information resources for molecular biology, biotechnology, toxicology, and environmental health..."

1962 - Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) — "...research and training to understand human development, improve reproductive health, enhance the lives of children and adolescents..." including the Children's Vaccine Initiative (1993)

1962 - National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) —"...basic research that increases our understanding of biological processes and lays the foundation for advances in disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention..."

1964 - Center for Information Technology (CIT) —"...incorporates the power of modern computers into the biomedical programs and administrative procedures of the NIH by...conducting computational biosciences research, developing computer systems, and providing computer facilities."

1968 - Fogarty International Center (FIC) — " scientific research and training internationally to reduce disparities in global health."

1968 - National Eye Institute (NEI) — "...research, training, health information dissemination, and other programs with respect to blinding eye diseases, visual disorders, mechanisms of visual function, preservation of sight, and the special health problems and requirements of the blind."

1969 - National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) -- "...how the environment affects people..."

1970 - National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) —"research focused on improving the treatment and prevention of alcoholism and alcohol-related problems...”

1974 - National Institute on Aging (NIA) —"...research on the biomedical, social, and behavioral aspects of the aging process; the prevention of age-related diseases and disabilities...."

1974 - National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) — "...causes and consequences of drug use and addiction..."

1986 - National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) — "...research into the causes, treatment, and prevention of arthritis and musculoskeletal and skin diseases..."

1986 - National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR) —"...lead nursing research to solve pressing health challenges and inform practice and policy..."

1988 - National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) — "research and research training on normal mechanisms as well as diseases and disorders of hearing, balance, smell, taste, voice, speech, and language..."

1989 - National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) —"...led NIH’s contribution to the Human Genome Project..."

1999 - National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) — "...define, through rigorous scientific investigation, the usefulness and safety of complementary and integrative health interventions and their roles in improving health and health care.

2000 - National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) — "...transform through engineering the understanding of disease and its prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment."

2011 - National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) —"...innovative methods and technologies that will enhance the development, testing, and implementation of diagnostics and therapeutics across a wide range of human diseases and conditions..." KW note: translational research refers to moving products from basic research into general use.

