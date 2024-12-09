Orientation for new readers; American Domestic Bioterrorism Program; Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Note: Readers have brought to my attention a piece published Dec. 8, 2024 at Robert Malone’s Substack in which my work is mentioned. I’m reviewing Malone’s post today to prepare a response.

Update (Dec. 11, 2024) - Responses to Robert Malone’s Dec. 8, 2024 report:

Reader question:

…I wonder why I haven't heard informed people mention that Kennedy as HHS secretary would be able to open a big hole in the kill box by merely cancelling all or many of the existing PHE declarations, including inter alia covid, marburg, and bird flu. Wouldn't such action nullify the current countermeasure EUAs and remove a necessary condition for the PREP act to be applicable?…At this point, I have to assume that such action is not practical or practicable, or the people talking about it are ones I haven't listened to?

My response, revised/expanded

…Sasha Latypova has mentioned Kennedy’s authority to revoke the PREP Act, public health emergency (PHE) and emergency use authorization (EUA) declarations and determinations for fake public health threats, including COVID-19 (one version scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2024; extension announced Dec. 11, 2024 to expire Dec. 31, 2029, 89 FR 99875), marburgvirus and ebolavirus (scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2028, see 88 FR 82907), influenza, botulism, anthrax, Zika, nerve agents, and insecticides (all in place through Dec. 31, 2027, see 87 FR 78974 to 87 FR 78985)

or allow them to expire without extensions, although I don’t know if she’s done a post focused only on those possibilities or if she’s focused on them in any of her recent video interviews since the possibility of Kennedy’s appointment as HHS Secretary emerged.

Even if a future HHS Secretary does withdraw, revoke or allow-to-expire the public health emergency, PREP Act and EUA declarations and determinations currently in force, it’s my view that there are sufficient legal redundancies built into the legal structures surrounding vaccines and vaccination schedules under non-emergency conditions (including the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and derivative regulations), to continue blocking substantive civil and criminal prosecution of individuals who manufacture, distribute, recommend and use vaccines and other toxic products.

On my part, I haven’t focused on Kennedy’s possible use of HHS PREP Act, public health emergency (PHE) and EUA authorities. The day-to-day reason is because I’m using most of my energy to work through the 1944-1972 information for the pre-1972 series and have put most other things back-burner.

The larger reason is because I’m focused upstream of the emergency-use products, on all vaccines: routine and emergency.

The mechanisms for ending all vaccination programs include

getting more people to understand the lack of credibility of the federal agencies and drug manufacturers in their past and present claims and statements about communicable diseases and about routine and emergency vaccines; getting more people to stop taking all vaccines and stop all vaccination of babies and children in response to that understanding; and getting Congress to repeal the kill-box enabling laws.

I would like to see Kennedy, and other figures prominent in the vaccination arena, promoting public vaccine hostility directed at all vaccines and all vaccination programs, and promoting Congressional repeal of the enabling laws.

