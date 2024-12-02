Orientation for new readers; American Domestic Bioterrorism Program; Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

On Nov. 20, 2024, a Children’s Health Defense reporter contacted me to request comment on a story he was writing about the alleged escape of monkeys from a research facility in South Carolina.

I provided responses to two of the questions:

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add, not covered by the above?

A: My legal research supports the conclusion that vaccination is a primary driver of disease, infertility and premature death. Vaccine confidence programs are based on deceptive scientific methods, promoted by deceptive scientific and general-circulation publications, and shielded from public understanding by deceptive regulatory simulations performed by FDA and drug companies. I encourage people to become vaccine hostile: stop taking vaccines and stop vaccinating babies and children.

Q: What would you like to see the new administration, especially with RFK Jr. at the helm of HHS, do?

A: In my view, the most useful things Kennedy can do as HHS Secretary are to shut down all vaccination programs; abolish the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP); abolish the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) [including the] Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR) and Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC); and shut down all NIH and BARDA vaccine research and development programs.

I forwarded the question list to Sasha Latypova, who also provided responses to the author.

The CHD story was published on Nov. 21, 2024. The author let me know by email later that day: “your remarks did not make it into the final draft after my editors finished working on it.”

Sasha published a link to the CHD story, her submitted comments and my submitted comments, on Nov. 25, 2025.

Nov. 25, 2024 - Monkey escape. (Sasha Latypova) - “….Q: What are the risks of this type of research? Answer: The risks in my opinion are largely the fraud and psychological propaganda on the public that this perpetuates. They perpetuate the myth of "gain-of-function viruses" to justify these programs. It is not possible to make gain of function self-spreading viruses for a variety of reasons, and it's not just me saying this, this was confirmed by the US National Academies of Science, including by Ralph Baric himself stating that there is no current scientific knowledge to achieve this…”

While drafting my responses, I considered offering the CHD author my view that monkey escapes and other stories about bio-lab security breaches are orchestrated events to drive public support for pandemic preparedness racketeering, and that gain-of-function research — allegedly capable of causing pandemics of communicable disease — is a non-issue.

I decided to keep my response focused on vaccination and shutting down vaccination programs, because I think vaccination is an effective form of gain-of-function technology.

Vaccination is probably the most effective form of biological and chemical warfare devisable. It has technical and psychological features that maximize the feasibility of product development; scaling for mass manufacturing and mass deployment; and target immobilization.

Vaccination uses mixtures of toxic substances known to be harmful to living organisms, dissolved in liquid solutions, encased in glass vials and refrigerated, combined with deception (getting people to believe lies about communicable disease pathogens and the derivative lie that taking pathogen-predicated toxic mixtures will protect or improve their health and the health of their babies and children), combined with syringe/needle delivery systems, wielded by nurses and pharmacists to inject the toxins into submissive, immobile people, bypassing rational thought, skin, lungs, mucous membranes, digestive tract and other barriers-to-entry that would otherwise block or mitigate the effects of poisons.

July 1, 2023 - Another sign that tide of covert war is turning will be pharmacies that refuse to take delivery of DoD biochemical weapons and pharmacists who refuse to use them on targets. (Katherine Watt)

The most vulnerable point in the vaccination gain-of-function system is the deception factor.

When people understand that the instilled fear of communicable disease threats is based on demonstrable scientific malfeasance, and that the contents of vaccine vials and vaccine syringes are intentionally toxic, they stop taking vaccines and they stop vaccinating babies and children.