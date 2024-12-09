Responses to Robert Malone’s Dec. 8, 2024 report:

Source documents that may be useful for readers considering Robert Malone’s recently-published characterization of the US Department of Defense role in Operation Warp Speed:

A third Pfizer-specific contract — the “Project Agreement” identified at p. 9 of the July 20, 2020 Base Agreement — has not (to my knowledge) been released to the public in redacted or unredacted form.

When Sasha Latypova and I prepared materials for Senator Ron Johnson in December 2022, we urged Johnson to obtain and publish unredacted copies of the Base Agreement, Technical Direction Letter-Statement of Work, and Project Agreement. Johnson has declined to take action to obtain and publish unredacted copies of the three Pfizer-specific contracts.

Note: Other Transactions Authority provisions were renumbered from 10 USC 2371 to 10 USC 4022 effective Jan. 1, 2022. Records drafted and signed before Jan. 1, 2022 cited 10 USC 2371. Records drafted and signed since Jan. 1, 2022, including records filed in Jackson v. Pfizer, usually cite to 10 USC 4022.

April 28, 2023 - Draft discovery materials for civil and criminal cases. Useful for promoting understanding that the factual record of events since January 2020 supports the legal conclusion that products labeled 'vaccines' are presumptive injectable biochemical weapons. (Katherine Watt) PDF drafted April 2023, updated December 2024.

…Discovery is the legal process through which two or more parties to litigation exchange information after a civil complaint or criminal charges have been filed, but before trial.

It’s a formalized way for the parties to obtain or disclose documents and other evidence supporting each party’s legal arguments about how the law applies to the specific facts of the case…

I’ve put together some draft discovery materials that are built on the foundational whistleblowing and investigative work done by Brook Jackson, Sasha Latypova, Mike Yeadon, me and others…

These materials can also be used to deepen public understanding and resistance to the globalists’ control-and-kill programs…

Requests for Production of Documents

Requests for Admission

Pertaining to US military procurement contracts, public executive orders, proclamations, declarations, determinations and/or notices promulgated under the Public Health Service Act [42 USC 247d], Stafford Act [42 USC 5121], National Emergencies Act [50 USC 1601], Defense Production Act [50 USC 4501] and/or other federal statutes; and/or confidential Presidential Emergency Action Documents (PEADs); and/or confidential Continuity of Government documents.

Admit or deny:

Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) "Project Agreement" 2011-003 for OTA Wl5QKN-16-9-1002 and related contract documents established terms and conditions for the development and production of biological and/or chemical weapons by contractors, for delivery to the US military. Under Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) contract terms and conditions and federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) status, "Covid-19 vaccines" are military countermeasure prototypes. Under Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) contract terms and conditions and federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) status, "Covid-19 vaccines" are injectable biochemical weapons. Under Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) contract terms and conditions and federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) status, subcontractor corporations have no legal obligation to conduct clinical investigations in compliance with FDA regulations. Under the 1950 Defense Production Act, as invoked by President Trump through Executive Orders 13909, 13910, 13911 and related acts, military contractors producing and distributing weapons under “voluntary agreements” are exempt from contract law and anti-trust law, and can cite the DPA in their own defense during any civil or criminal proceeding [50 USC 4558]…

