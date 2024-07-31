Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

FDA’s response to the diagnostic fakery of Covid-19 testing carried out using non-validated, non-diagnostic Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) “in vitro diagnostics” (IVDs), was to speed things up.

As the bird flu performance enters the second act — the part where people stick swabs up their noses and into test kits, and then believe that the read-out says something meaningful about their health — it’s possible for observers to also get quicker at seeing FDA non-regulation as part of the show.

This post applies knowledge about FDA’s historical record of non-regulation/pretense-regulation of biological products, as described in the Bailiwick series on that subject, to current events.

Readers interested in confirming my quick analysis of recent FDA acts are encouraged to read the FDA Influenza Diagnostic Tests web page alongside two Federal Register notices addressing “laboratory developed tests” (LDTs) and alongside events as they unfold.

Reader sent me a link to an FDA web page and asked for my thoughts:

July 22, 2024 - FDA Influenza Diagnostic Tests - “…Laboratory developed tests (LDTs) for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) offered by clinical laboratories that are certified under CLIA and qualified to perform high-complexity testing currently fall under the FDA’s general enforcement discretion approach for LDTs. The FDA generally does not expect clinical laboratories that are certified under CLIA and qualified to perform high-complexity testing to request marketing authorization from the FDA for their LDTs for HPAI prior to them offering those LDTs. And the FDA would not issue EUAs for such IVDs given that there is no relevant [FDCA] section 564 declaration…”

The preamble is followed by a description of “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza” (HPAI) and a “list of in vitro diagnostic tests that have FDA 510(k) clearance, or granted de novo request, or are authorized for emergency use (EUA), for the detection of influenza in certain specimens from humans.”

KW reply, revised/expanded

The first step in the legalization of use of poisonous and harmful drugs, devices and biological products is the PHE determination [Federal Register July 24, 2024, effective July 18, 2024].

EUA declarations are the second step in the sequence, and can be issued if an active PHE determination is in place.

EUA declarations provide blanket coverage for broad categories of products.

Feb. 7, 2024 - On recursive, iterative legal instruments and intentional legal ambiguities. Description of the sequence for Covid products:

Feb. 4, 2020 is the effective date for four public health emergency determinations issued by then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar under the Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, to support [EUA] declarations that “circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use” of several product classes. The determinations and declarations together enabled the subsequent issuance of PREP Act declarations and Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) letters of authorization (LOAs) to specific weapons manufacturers for specific products, exempting the contractors and everyone else in the supply, distribution and use chain from civil and criminal liability for the injuries and deaths that would be caused, intentionally, by use of those weapons on human targets, intentionally deceived into thinking they were receiving regulated medicinal products, instead of the intentionally-toxic poisons they were actually receiving. All four of those PHE determinations, and the derivative declarations, are still in force today…

Dec. 15, 2023 - The PCR test viewed from the legal kill box perspective, listing the four EUA declarations issued for broad categories of Covid products:

“…(1) in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of the novel coronavirus (85 FR 7316); (2) personal respiratory protective devices, also known as masks; (85 FR 13907); (3) medical devices, including alternative products used as medical devices, also known as ventilators and ventilator accessories. (85 FR 17335); (4) drugs and biological products, also known as "Covid-19 vaccines" along with Remdesivir, molnuparivir and others. (85 FR 18250)…”

Then there’s a third step, the specific Letters of Authorization issued by FDA officials for specific products manufactured by specific companies. For example: Dec. 11, 2020 LOA for Pfizer; Dec. 18, 2020 LOA for Moderna, 86 FR 5200.

The FDA also put out a notice of final rule a few months ago, addressing laboratory developed tests or LDTs.

Oct. 3, 2023 - HHS FDA Notice of Proposed Rule, Medical Devices, Laboratory Developed Tests. (88 FR 68006)

May 6, 2024 - HHS FDA Notice of Final Rule, Medical Devices, Laboratory Developed Tests. (89 FR 37286)

The Final Rule took effect July 5, 2024.

From the summary:

"Food and Drug Administration is phasing out its general enforcement discretion approach for laboratory developed tests (LDTs) so that IVDs manufactured by a laboratory will generally fall under the same enforcement approach as other IVDs. This phaseout policy includes enforcement discretion policies for specific categories of IVDs manufactured by a laboratory, including currently marketed IVDs offered as LDTs and LDTs for unmet needs."

I have not read the two Federal Register notices in detail. I’ve skimmed them.

My interpretation of the new rule’s legal effect is based on my knowledge of how HHS and FDA officials have historically used the rulemaking system to suspend, waive, exempt, render discretionary and otherwise eliminate the applicability of apparent rules.

It’s also based on my understanding that the apparent rules are non-rules because FDA has never established objective, assessable physical standards for product identity, safety, efficacy or purity.

The charade is performed to hide from the public, FDA’s non-regulatory, pretense-only function, and also to hide the Department of Justice’s non-enforcement, pretense-only function as a federal law enforcement agency that does not ensure FDA enforcement of drug, device and biological product regulations.

DOJ instead helps FDA cover up its failure to establish standards for biological product and biological-product-based diagnostic device identity, safety, efficacy and purity, and helps FDA cover up its failure to enforce the standards FDA has never established.

I think the new LDT rule is a way for HHS and FDA — during the bird flu public health emergency that the HHS Secretary has unilaterally determined he would like the whole world to join him in pretending, exists — to avoid doing Step 2 (issuing EUA declarations for broad product categories) and doing Step 3 (issuing Letters of Authorization for specific products).

I think it’s a way to remove even more of the pretend obstacles that have never actually stood between harmful products and the product-consuming public.

The new rule has added another layer of plausible deniability between the pharmas and the FDA, so both can say that neither is responsible for validating the tests, which are inherently unvalidatable anyway, because biological products are inherently unstable and heterogenous.

Put slightly differently, it’s a new layer of buffering between pharmas and FDA so that both can hide, from the public, the non-validated character of the allegedly diagnostic devices.

Again, readers interested in confirming my quick analysis of recent FDA acts are encouraged to read the FDA Influenza Diagnostic Tests web page alongside two Federal Register notices addressing “laboratory developed tests” (LDTs) and alongside events as they unfold.

Don’t get tested for bird flu.

There’s nothing specific for the tests to find, so every possible result is fraudulent.

Also, practice clucking like a chicken, so you can quietly start doing that — in a kind, comforting way — whenever friends and neighbors and co-workers try to talk to you about their bird flu fears and their bird flu test results.

Fear not.

Pray the Rosary.

Updated with comment from Sasha Latypova: