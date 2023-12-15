Orientation for new readers. Reconstitution starter pack.

In response to yesterday’s G.K. Chesterton reading and commentary post, a reader sent me links to an essay by Paul Kingsnorth, which led me to two others.

I’m linking them here for readers who are interested in thoughtful reflections on the annihilist/anarchist predicaments into which Monster substitutions of false religions, in place of the true Catholic Faith, have put mankind.

A point on which I may disagree with Kingsnorth (I haven’t read enough of his work to know if I’m interpreting points in these three essays out of context) is whether an authentic cultural re-grafting onto Christian root-stock offers human civilization a viable path through and past this crisis-laden, soul-ruining, death-driven chapter of human history.

Such a path would lead mankind into a new chapter in which the crises can be looked back upon, and the designers, builders and mechanics of the killing programs can be brought to some measure of earthly justice, through societal acts of Christian charity operating through human judicial systems, as understood and transmitted through the Roman Catholic Church by St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas, Josef Pieper, John Senior and others.

John Senior, for example:

“…Justice is simply the social good, and it must therefore be done. It is defined as “giving each his due”– cuique suum, “to each his own.” A man is due his life because he is a living thing; it is his nature to have life; and, since it is also his nature to be moral, if a man commits a crime, he must be punished because punishment is retributive – punishment is the penalty due the criminal in justice to him. Proportioned punishment is due him, too, and you cannot deny him that right without yourself committing an injustice against him deserving punishment in turn. The judge who fails the criminal in punishment himself incurs a greater guilt…” (The Death of Christian Culture, 1978, Ch. 7, at p. 111/209)

In his essay Dream of the Rood, Kingsnorth briefly discusses the work of Catholic historian Christopher Dawson. Kingsnorth quotes Dawson:

There has never been any unitary organisation of Western culture apart from that of the Christian Church, which provided an elective principle of social unity ... Behind the ever- changing pattern of Western culture there was a living faith which gave Europe a certain sense of spiritual community, in spite of all the conflicts and divisions and social schisms that marked its history.

And then writes:

Your personal attitude to that ‘living faith’ is beside the point here. In one sense, whether the faith is even true is beside the point as well. The point is that when a culture built around such a sacred order dies then there will be upheaval at every level of society, from the level of politics right down to the level of the soul. The very meaning of an individual life — if there is one — will shift dramatically. The family structure, the meaning of work, moral attitudes, the very existence of morals at all, notions of good and evil, sexual mores, perspectives on everything from money to rest to work to nature to kin to responsibility to duty: everything will be up for grabs. Or as Dostoevsky has one of the Brothers Karamazov put it more pithily: ‘Without God and the future life? It means everything is permitted.’ The West, in short, was Christendom. But Christendom died. What does that make us, its descendants, living amongst its beautiful ruins? It makes ours a culture with no sacred order. And this is a dangerous place to be…

I think Kingsnorth is eloquently accurate on almost all of those points, except I don’t think Christendom has died. Life and love still dwell among the ruins.

Several months ago, I began reading a collection of essays written by Christopher Dawson between 1932 and 1960, and found in them a great deal of hope.

1998 - Christianity and European Culture: Selections from the Work of Christopher Dawson (Edited by Gerald J. Russello, published by Catholic University of America Press)

My original plan for the read-aloud podcast series was to create audio recordings of each essay for Bailiwick readers. I requested permission from the publishers because the series would amount to an audio book, and therefore exceed fair-use parameters. The executor of Dawson’s literary estate declined permission, so I’ll read other things for the podcasts.

Dawson’s work provides a sweeping view of Christianity’s role in the development of European culture, including a cyclical analysis.

Dawson writes, in The Six Ages of the Church (1960):

In spite of the unity and continuity of the Christian tradition, each of the successive ages of the Church’s history possesses its own distinctive character, and in each of them we can study a different facet of Christian life and culture. I reckon that there are six of these ages, each lasting for three or four centuries and each following a somewhat similar course. Each of them begin, and end, in crisis; and all of them, except perhaps the first, pass through three phases of growth and decay. First there is a period of intense spiritual activity when the Church is faced with a new historical situation and begins a new apostolate. Secondly there is a period of achievement when the Church seems to have conquered the world and is able to create a new Christian culture and new forms of life and art and thought. Thirdly there is a period of retreat when the Church is attacked by new enemies from within or without, and the achievements of the second phase are lost or depreciated…” (Christianity and European Culture, 1998, at p. 34)

One form of sustenance I’ve drawn from Dawson’s work is the idea that Christianity, even when in crisis — as it undoubtedly is now and has been for many decades — is not dead.

However small and weak the remnants and ruins of Christendom may appear in the temporal, material world during the ages of crisis, they are, by God’s supernatural grace and the merits of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the Cross, always sufficient to pass the eternal faith to the portion of the rising generation that is looking for the Way, the Truth and the Life, and they are always sufficient to form the seedbed for the resurgence, the “new apostolate,” that marks the beginning of the next historical cycle.

Related Bailiwick reporting and analysis:

Sept. 21, 2022 - If criminals commit crimes and no earthly authorities are willing to identify and punish the acts and actors, are they still crimes and criminals? - Cites work by Ann Barnhardt, quoting John Senior, with KW commentary: “…The two key points are that “the greatest evil in the world is to do wrong without being punished” and that it is an act of Christian charity to pursue justice for those who do wrong, not just for the sake of obtaining relief for the victims of the crimes and preventing more crimes from being committed against more victims in the future, but even more so for the sake of the souls of the criminals and those who hold them to account for their willful, freely-chosen acts of evil…”

PCR test viewed from the legal killbox perspective

A few days ago, Sage Hana posted:

My reply:

Viewed through the legal history, EUA program lens, the PCR test was Step 1 in a 4-step bio-behavioral modification/cull induction program sequence. The sequencing is important for maximum effectiveness.

Between Feb. 4, 2020 and April 1, 2020, HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued four "Notice of Declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use" of several classes of drugs, devices and biologics.

All were false/fraudulent product claims (i.e., not really intended for detection, diagnosis, personal protection, treatment or prevention) but rather intended to, and effective for, pushing them into common use; ramping up fear, panic and social distrust; suppressing cognitive function; and also for operating hospital and nursing home homicide protocols.

Step 1 Notice of EUA declaration was effective Feb. 4, 2020, and covered "in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of the novel coronavirus." (85 FR 7316)

Step 2 Notice of EUA declaration was effective March 10, 2020, and covered "personal respiratory protective devices" also known as masks. (85 FR 13907)

Step 3 Notice of EUA declaration was effective March 27, 2020 and covered "medical devices, including alternative products used as medical devices," also known as ventilators and ventilator accessories. (85 FR 17335)

Step 4 Notice of EUA declaration was effective April 1, 2020 and covered "drugs and biological products," also known as "Covid-19 vaccines" along with Remdesivir, molnuparivir and others. (85 FR 18250)

Based on more recent Federal Register notices (85 FR 79198 and 88 FR 82907), I speculate that the same sequence, or similar sequence, will be announced within the next few months for hemorrhagic fevers [marburgvirus and ebolavirus].

The escalation/difference between the coronavirus-predicated 'vaccine' cull and the hemorrhagic fever-predicated 'vaccine' cull is that, as far as I know, there's no background rate of normal, circulating hemorrhagic fever genetic material in peoples’ bodies to be detected by PCR and other test kits and hyped up as a novel disease, while there was and remains lots and lots of normal, circulating coronavirus and influenza-related genetic material in peoples bodies that can easily be detected and then hyped up as a novel disease.

The cullers presumably have a different approach prepared to build broad public fear of hemorrhagic fever, but the general pattern will probably be very similar.