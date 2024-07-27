Reader sent me a link to a new Federal Register notice:

July 24, 2024 - Notice of Amendment, Declaration of Emergency pursuant to Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act (89 FR 59919)

It’s an extension of a 2013 HHS Secretary unilateral, unreviewable, non-verifiable (interpret: fraud-based) determination that potential for a public health emergency exists due to alleged H7N9 avian influenza, to now cover a slate of other alleged influenza strains including H5N1.

The amendment/extension/expansion is in effect as of July 18, 2024, and creates the legal conditions for a blanket Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) declaration to come next, and then for specific EUA Letters of Authorizations for the countermeasures under development, that will now be eligible for PREP Act coverage and EUA status because they’ll be connected to this specific, active PHE determination.

The sequence for the Covid play is in the Dec. 2023 post linked below.

For those PHE determinations, the start date was Feb. 4, 2020, and as of March 15, 2023, (88 FR 16644) they were amended from “there is a public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security...” to add “there is a public health emergency, or a significant potential for a public health emergency, that affects, or has a significant potential to affect, national security...”

There’s no legal difference between the two: both forms authorize the whole cascade that follows.

For the PHE determination announced in the Federal Register July 24, 2024, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra used the “significant potential for a PHE that affects or has a significant potential to affect, national security...” language and the determination is in effect as of July 18, 2024.

Do not fear.

Do not comply with fear- and fraud-predicated recommendations, instructions and orders.

Help others to be not afraid and to confidently refuse compliance with fear- and fraud-predicated recommendations, instructions and orders.

Pray the Rosary.

Related:

Dec. 6, 2023 - More on the workings of the war machine running on public health emergency determinations, PREP Act license-to-kill declarations, and EUA countermeasures.

…Meanwhile, four public health emergency determinations under the Food Drug and Cosmetics Act (FDCA) Section 564(b)(1)(C), [21 USC 360bbb-3(b)(1)(C)] have been in continuous legal force since the first one took effect on Feb. 4, 2020. A fifth, amended FDCA public health emergency determination joined the first four, effective March 15, 2023. The FDCA PHE determinations were promulgated through the Federal Register at 85 FR 7316, 85 FR 13907, 85 FR 17335, 85 FR 18250, and 88 FR 16644. FDCA PHE determinations are issued without expiration dates; termination is solely at the discretion of the HHS secretary. FDCA 564(b)(2) [21 USC 360bbb-3(b)(2)]…

See also:

