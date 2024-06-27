Intentional infliction of harm is not a legitimate government purpose; enabling it is not a permissible legislative object.
New court decisions, new case filings, and other law-related records have come across my path in the last couple of weeks, and readers have requested my analysis of some of them. There are also many filings, decisions and other law-related documents that are not-so-recent, but that I haven’t managed to write about in detail yet.
I have a lot of notes about a lot of cases, and will write more about them when I can. I’ve been writing shorter posts lately, on some of the dozens of subtopics of the worldwide, intentional, US-government-led mass murder campaigns.
Generally, I think most of the recently-filed cases are still misfires, because they continue to avoid acknowledging the intentionality of the harms caused by government-directed pandemic preparedness, pandemic response and vaccination programs, and they still include factual history and legal argument sections that reinforce the discernible lies government officials continue to tell.
Nov. 14, 2022 - Thought-stopping stage sets in legal pleadings.
Government officials — from presidents, presidential candidates, cabinet secretaries, Congress members and federal lawyers, down through state and county officials — are lying about pandemic pathogens, pandemics, pandemic-preparedness-and-response, and the purpose and effect of public health emergency laws. They’re lying about diagnostic testing as predicates for medical isolation and treatment programs. They’re lying about biological product and vaccine laws, regulations, development, manufacturing, safety and efficacy.
Among public officials, Congress members are best positioned to start cleaning up the corruption of law and public morals. The evil laws were born in the federal legislature, and then used as models for state and international laws and contracts. So Congress is the primary governing institution in which those enabling laws must be eliminated.
Instead, Congress members are conducting misleading investigative hearings and issuing misleading reports in a bid to cover up and evade earthly accountability for their personal participation in evil lawmaking acts, and the resulting ruination of human lives, bodies and souls.
When they’re ready to turn things around, they’ll introduce bills to repeal the PREP Act and all the other enabling acts, and they’ll fight loud and hard for the enactment of those repeals.
Among private lawyers, some of the most prominent knew, long before I knew, about the complete non-validity of biological product and vaccination law. I’m therefore past the point of being able to attribute most of these lawyers’ omissions, fact errors and legal argument errors as benign oversights motivated by good-faith efforts to work within a rigged judicial system, retain their law licenses and get some financial compensation for the injured and bereaved, although I understand why the assessments of others may differ from my own.
Whether by public officials or private lawyers, deliberate omissions of knowable and known truths, and deliberate repetition and reinforcement of factual and legal errors lead people astray. They mislead people. They lead individuals and societies into temporal occasions of sin, into commission of criminal acts of self-harm, harm of others, and murder. They lead people away from piety, charity, holiness and eternal salvation.
For Bailiwick readers who want to read legal cases and identify some of the corrupting precedents and recent misfires for themselves, I’ve uploaded a collection of pre-Covid and post-Covid case law, including some cases purporting to challenge or weaken the preemption and immunity shields Congress provided through the 2005 PREP Act and the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) sections of it.
These cases address legal and moral principles concerning legitimate government interests; compelling governmental interests; permissible legislative objects; rational, real or substantial relation to legitimate government interests; constitutional rights; sovereign immunity; derivative sovereign immunity; separation of powers; federalism; public heath; public welfare; public morals; common good; compulsory vaccination; compulsory medical treatment; compulsory sterilization; compulsory drug and alcohol testing; compulsory isolation (quarantine); contraception; abortion; euthanasia and assisted suicide.
Pre-Covid
1905.02.20 Jacobson v. Massachusetts SCOTUS compulsory vaccination legitimate government interest rational basis review
1927.05.02 Buck v. Bell SCOTUS forced compulsory sterilization compulsory vaccination Jacobson
1929.11.25 Silver v. Silver SCOTUS 280 US 117 Constitution allows abolition common law rights to attain permissible legislative object
1938.04.25 US v Carolene SCOTUS strict scrutiny constitution tier factors rational basis
1942.06.01 Skinner v. Oklahoma SCOTUS compulsory sterilization applying strict scrutiny
1965.06.07 Griswold v. Connecticut SCOTUS 381 US 479 contraception permissible purpose statute cites Jacobson
1974.06.09 Marshall v. US SCOTUS judicial latitude Congress discretion medical scientific uncertainties
1984.06.25 Chevron v. NRDC SCOTUS judicial deference to federal executive agency rule
1985.02.19 Garcia v. San Antonio Metropolitican Transit Authority SCOTUS traditional government functions
1989.03.21 Skinner v. Railway SCOTUS Fourth Amendment drug test compelling governmental interest outweighs privacy cited by HHS quarantine
1989.03.21 Treasury Department v. Von Raab SCOTUS Fourth Amendment search privacy blood urine test compelling government interest cited by HHS quarantine
1990.06.25 Cruzan v. Missouri SCOTUS right to refuse medical treatment
1997.06.26 Washington v. Glucksberg SCOTUS assisted suicide unenumerated rights fundamental Jacobson
2005.06.13 Grable v Darue SCOTUS substantial federal interest whole of nation cited by HHS in PREP Act Declarations
2011.02.22 Bruesewitz v. Wyeth SCOTUS vaccination unavoidably unsafe product
2012.11.21 Parker v. St. Lawrence County, NY Supreme Ct. 102 AD 3d 140 OPINION PREP Act federal preemption state law no informed consent
Post-Covid, SCOTUS and Circuit Courts
2020.05.29 South Bay v. Newsom SCOTUS OPINION judiciary not secondguess executive legislative 140 S.Ct. 1613 19A1044 cites Garcia, Marshall
2020.11.25 Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo SCOTUS OPINION legitimate government interest rational basis strict scrutiny narrowly tailored
2022.02.22 Saldana v. Glenhaven, 9th Circuit, OPINION re PREP Act preemption
Post-Covid
Estate of Watts v. DoD
2023.05.31 Estate of Watts v. DoD, CHD COMPLAINT, sovereign immunity, willful misconduct, PREP FDA BLA EUA
2023.09.01 Estate of Watts v. DoD, Defendant DoD MEMO in support of MOTION TO DISMISS, sovereign immunity, PREP Act preemption
Smith v. HRSA
2023.12.21 Smith v. HRSA, Second Amended COMPLAINT, vaccine injury PREP Act CICP constitution
2024.02.20 Smith v. HRSA, Defendant HHS BRIEF in support of MOTION TO DISMISS cites Silver v. Silver, 1929, abolish Constitutional rights to achieve legitimate government purpose
Texas/AG Paxton v. Pfizer
2023.11.30 Texas AG v. Pfizer, PETITION to state court, vaccine safety efficacy consumer protection, deceptive trade practices
2023.12.28 Texas AG v Pfizer, Defendant Pfizer NOTICE of Removal from state to federal, cites Grable v. Darue substantial federal interest, derivative sovereign immunity
2024.03.25 Texas AG v. Pfizer, Defendant Pfizer, BRIEF in support of MOTION TO DISMISS PREP Act immunity, preemption, FDCA preemption, no commerce, no consumer, failure to state claim
2024.05.09 Texas AG v. Pfizer, Defendant Pfizer, REPLY BRIEF in further support of MOTION TO DISMISS
Kansas/AG Kobach v. Pfizer
Health Freedom Defense Fund v. LAUSD
2024.06.07 Health Freedom Defense Fund HFDF v LAUSD 9th Cir. OPINION, vaccine mandate, vaccination, medical treatment, right to refuse, Jacobson
Moms v. HHS, HRSA, Becerra Biden
2024.06.25 Moms v. HHS, HRSA, Becerra, Biden, Childers, COMPLAINT, vaccine injury PREP Act CICP constitution