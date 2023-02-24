Orientation for new readers.

If you decide to use this notice, print out two copies and keep a signed copy for your records. If you want to revise the text before taking it to a medical appointment, download and edit the Word version.

NOTICE OF WAR CRIMES

If you have been promoting or using products known as "Covid-19 vaccines" on patients since December 2020, you have been participating in fraud, mass murder and war crimes, because medical countermeasures (MCMs), covered countermeasures, and prototype products are DOD-contracted bioweapons intended and effective for injuring, sickening and killing recipients.

You may not have known or understood your participation in fraud, mass murder and war crimes before today. I am now informing you; you have now been given notice.

This document provides:

NOTICE OF DEMAND that YOU, PROVIDER, CEASE AND DESIST from committing acts of additional fraud, mass murder and war crimes, effective as of the date of this notice, and immediately close your vaccination and immunization programs.

NOTICE OF MY REFUSAL TO PARTICIPATE IN OR SUBMIT TO, acts of fraud, mass murder, war crimes and financial crimes you may attempt to commit today or during future visits to your facility.

NOTICE OF MY INTENT TO PROSECUTE you for fraud, mass murder, war crimes and financial crimes you commit today or during future visits to your facility, by providing witness testimony and other evidence; and

DEMAND FOR NOTICE - If you intend to restrict my access to medical care, today or during future visits, due to my refusal to participate in, aid or abet the commission of crimes, notify me immediately, in writing, of the terms and conditions of such access restrictions.

I, [John Doe], hereby notify you, [physician, nurse, pharmacist, medical student or other 'vaccinator,' 'qualified person,' or 'covered person' as designated under PREP Act, 42 USC § 247d-6d(i)(8); 42 USC 247d-6d(c)(4), and related declarations, determinations, notices, regulations and guidance issued by the Department of Health and Human Services.]

1. Individuals claiming to represent the US Government are engaged in a global chemical and biological warfare program to sicken, injure and kill targets. They are operating a chemical and biological weapons production, distribution and deployment program, through the US Department of Defense, US Department of Health and Human Services, federal, state and local health agencies and organizations, and pharmaceutical manufacturing corporations. They are funding, producing, stockpiling, and deploying lethal bioweapons fraudulently labeled, marketed and promoted as "Covid-19 vaccines," through your hands and the hands of other medical care providers around the world.

2. These DOD bioweapons have now contaminated the development, manufacture, supply, distribution and dispensing of all pharmaceutical products throughout the world. All products promoted, marketed or labeled as "immunizations" and "vaccines" are now presumptively toxic.

3. In 1996, Congress and President Clinton passed legislation arising from the Nuremberg trials and the Nuremberg Code, to protect Americans from war criminals committing war crimes, including torture, mutilation, maiming and murder. See 18 USC 2441.

4. I therefore formally REFUSE TO SUBMIT to any and all "immunization" and/or "vaccination" procedures from this date forward. It is not moral or lawful for me to submit to, commit, endorse, participate in or facilitate fraud, mass murder or war crimes.

5. The causal relationships between DOD bioweapons injections, and target injuries and deaths, were known to DOD and HHS officials, and to contract manufacturers, in Spring 2020, when the events fraudulently presented to the public as "clinical trials" began.

6. Thousands of health care providers have observed severe adverse effects (morbidity) and deaths (mortality) experienced by targets of DOD bioweapons since the covert, fraud-based, mass murder attack on the general public began in December 2020, and yet the criminal enterprise continues because you and other providers continue to participate in it.

7. To the extent you do not yet understand the military killing campaign in which you have been participating, I will provide you with supporting evidence and analysis upon request.

8. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced several new ICD-10 codes for use by health care providers, health insurance companies, government agencies and/or international non-governmental organizations such as the World Health Organization. These ICD-10 codes include but are not limited to:

ICD-10-CM Z28.0-, immunization not carried out because of contraindication

ICD-10-CM Z28.1-, immunization not carried out because of patient decision for reasons of belief or group pressure

ICD-10-CM Z28.2-, immunization not carried out because of patient decision for other and unspecified reason

ICD-10-CM Z28.3, underimmunization status

ICD-10-CM Z28.31, underimmunization for COVID-19 status

ICD-10-CM Z28.310, unvaccinated for COVID-19

ICD-10-CM Z28.311, partially vaccinated for COVID-19

9. Through IRS Form 1095, my employer-sponsored health insurance information and Social Security number are electronically accessible to the US Department of the Treasury. Through IRS Form 1040 and analogous forms, my bank routing and account numbers and Social Security number are also electronically accessible to the US Department of Treasury.

10. Therefore, your act of recording and/or submitting ICD-10 data regarding my REFUSAL TO SUBMIT to DOD bioweapons attacks, to my health insurance provider, employer and federal and international agencies, will expose me to digital theft of my financial resources by the IRS and Department of Treasury; digitally-blocked access to banking and financial transaction services; and resulting harms including joblessness, homelessness and hunger.

11. Your use of CDC-recommended ICD-10 Z28 codes from this date forward, aids and abets crimes under laws prohibiting fraud, coercion, theft, extortion, and related financial crimes. I therefore demand that you DO NOT LOG any "immunization" or "vaccination" ICD-10 codes into my medical records, digital, paper or any other format.

12. Effective as of the date of this Notice of War Crimes, any further conduct by you or your employees in furtherance of DOD bioweapons attacks on me shall be construed as your knowing, willing, intentional and malicious participation in fraud, mass murder, war crimes and financial crimes.