I got a text this morning re: Robert Malone making the media rounds discussing SV-40 and other “contaminants” sequenced from vials of DoD biochemical weapons labeled as “Covid-19 vaccines;” “adulteration;” and “short DNA fragments not in the formulations” provided to the FDA.

The person who sent the text doesn’t regularly read Bailiwick or Sasha Latypova’s Due Diligence Substack.

He paraphrased Malone’s points as: “has potential to cause vaccine removal from sale and Pfizer exposure to fraud allegations” and wondered if the information could cause the judge in Brook Jackson’s whistleblower case to set aside judgment.

My reply:

No. It’s a red herring intended to divert and distract…Sasha and I have been posting explainer pieces in the last week or so.

Best use of red herring, in my view, is to use it to point back to kill box laws, Congress, Department of Defense, and World Health Organization.

That’s what Malone and his colleagues are tasked with hiding…

SV-40 promoter inserts are real.

What Malone, Steve Kirsch and other DoD spokesmen are doing is a distraction maneuver to keep attention away from the intentional toxicity of the biochemical weapons, the DoD/WHO control of the programs, and the fact that biodefense is camouflage for straight-up State-sponsored biowarfare, conducted by bringing pharmaceutical companies into the military-industrial-Congressional complex, calling bioweapons vaccines, and terrifying people into taking them under public health emergency and pandemic narratives.

More county and state lawmakers are starting to figure out the federal mass murder program and work on responses to protect the people in their political jurisdictions.

So the Monster is deploying Malone, Kirsch and the rest of the narrative-management team to take the SV-40 story in the wake of Kevin McKernan and others doing more sequencing studies, and direct it away from US kill box laws, DoD, WHO, intentionality and the intrinsic lethality of all mRNA platform technologies, toward civil suits against Pfizer for adulteration and contamination.

They are trying to shield the mRNA technology and vaccination program platforms, and the public health emergency geopolitical and legal platforms from growing public understanding of what’s really going on, so that the Monster can keep using public health emergency laws, orchestrated pandemics, vaccines, and mRNA-platform poisons to sicken and kill many more people for many years to come.