A few days ago, Yet Another Tommy tagged me in a comment thread to alert me to a table of writer views on "wedge issues" he's compiling at his Substack.

Dec. 31, 2024 - Opinions on Wedge Issues (Yet Another Tommy)

After Tommy tagged me on an earlier version of this table, I offered him some clarifications, including the definition I use for the term "virus."

...Yes, I think ‘viruses’ exist, because I think the definition of ‘virus’ encompasses an infinite variety of complex biological molecules (known by many other terms in addition to ‘virus’) found in the body of the living self and having biological effects that also vary across time and differ from one host to another. I can explain that in more detail, but will leave it at that for the purposes of answering this basic question. It’s not a column in your chart yet, but No, I do not believe viruses (defined as above) cause diseases or are capable of causing diseases (including epidemics or pandemics of “communicable disease.”) If you wanted to add another column, “ALL vaccines are bioweapons, and all vaccines have been bioweapons since the start of the vaccination era circa 1798,” my answer to that would also be “Yes.” To elaborate briefly, I think “mRNA” is another adjectival modifier for the naming of products that have always contained foreign biological material intended to harm the recipient, and capable of doing so. To the extent I think there is anything novel about the post-2020 vaccines, I think it’s primarily the lipid carriers, which enable the unstable, heterogeneous biological material to remain stable somewhat longer after injection, and thereby reach more organs and stay in the organs longer, to do more damage before decomposition and death of the foreign matter itself."

Expanding on this somewhat:

If virus is defined as a stable, transmissible agent capable of causing disease, then No, I don't think they exist.

But if virus is defined as an unstable or dynamic (assembling and disassembling in time from parts into wholes and wholes into parts) class of complex biological molecules or biological products (material created by and broken down by living organisms) — which class also includes enzymes, proteins, plasmids, amino acids and many, many other scientific terms denoting the materials and products of biological processes that unfold within living organisms — then Yes, I do think viruses exist.

I touched on the subject briefly in this post:

Dec. 24, 2024 - Pesticides and vaccines; microbiology and pathology nomenclature; scientific, medical and legal deceit and deceivers. (Katherine Watt)

"...From my reading of the work by Lanka and Andrews, about the work of Armstrong, Enders and others — viewed in the light of how lawyers, legislators, military officers, public health officers, drug companies, physicians and university researchers have (since 1902) constructed a legalized system to covertly deceive, poison and kill lots of people — I don't think it's correct to say that "viruses don't exist." I think virus is one of many terms used to denote cell products made and used by living cells, tissues, organs and organisms; and cell fragments of dying, disintegrating and dead cells and tissues. Other terms include proteins, lipids, peptides, nucleic acids, amino acids, enzymes, neurotransmitters, hormones, organophosphates, organochlorines, alkaloids, toxins, antitoxins, toxoids, rickettsia, antigens, toxigens, antibodies, endotoxins, exotoxins, endosomes, exosomes, pathogens, immunogens, viroids, virions, prions, prodrugs, receptors, sugars, salts, terpenes, flavonoids, steroids, fatty acids, cytokines, phages, phagocytes, lymphocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, acellular life, non-cellular life. That list of terms is not exhaustive. The authors of scientific literature over the last few centuries have invented hundreds of words to describe things they've seen or speculated about during their investigations into microscopic life forms and how they live, use energy, reproduce, exchange information with each other, weaken and die. I agree with Lanka's main point as I understand it. Viruses, understood as cell products and cell fragments, don't cause disease. Cell products and cell fragments are caused by disease, understood as poisoning; viruses are the result of disease, the body’s response to disease. Cell stress, cellular efforts to regain equilibrium or homeostasis, and cell fragmentation and death: all result from living organisms' responses to acts of poisoning..."

I was also recently asked for my views on "nanotechnology," and replied:

I find Sasha Latypova’s analysis persuasive: junk is not technology; micro is not nano; and damage is not control. Microscopic metal fragments (junk) are harmful to living organisms. But injection of microscopic metal fragments into living organisms (or spraying of inhalable fragments) to cause damage is not technologically sophisticated or new, and doesn’t result in mind control or control of the free will of the target.

I base that position on my review (over the last couple of years) of the promotional literature published for several decades by the US Department of Defense and other federal agencies in the US and other countries, alongside my study of how DoD and other government agencies deceive people through thousands of written publications including statutes, regulations, executive orders, contracts, treaties and scientific papers and protocols.

The literature is intended to give the public impression of scientific rigor and technical feasibility where neither actually is present, and neither can be developed.

Living organisms are not machines, and never will be.

I urge readers to read Northern Tracey’s work.

Northern Tracey, "Independent researcher since 1985 into cancer, vaccines and more recently germ theory and virology," published a blog called Northern Tracey's Scribblings between 2020 and 2023, which has been archived in html format.

2020-2023 - Northern Tracey Blog Posts (Archive.org) - "Notably, as of 2024, online memorials indicate that Northern Tracey has passed. Additional information is not immediately forthcoming."

Northern Tracey read, thought about and translated a very large volume of scientific misconduct literature into plain English, bringing Stefan Lanka's work deconstructing germ theory, contagion theory and virology — and the work of those who preceded him historically — to a broader audience in more readily understandable form.

Sasha Latypova and I have cited her work on antibodies, Charles Richet, parenteral injection-induced anaphylaxis and autoimmunity, and related topics.

I encourage Bailiwick readers who haven't already read Northern Tracey's work and are interested in better understanding the scientific and medical misconduct that has reinforced, and been reinforced by, legal and political misconduct in the virology, communicable disease control and vaccination era (roughly 1798 to present) to start with these four:

It's important to understand scientific and medical misconduct and deceit because — in the communicable disease control, biological product and vaccination context — scientific and medical misconduct and deceit are integrated with political and legal misconduct and deceit.

All of these connected forms of misconduct and deceit are ongoing within Congress, federal and state public health, epidemiology and military programs, drug manufacturing, and the professions of medicine and law.

Understanding the forms used in the past to deceive, sicken and kill people, can help targets recognize the same patterns of behavior as new scientific terms for old poisons are introduced and new legal cover-up methods are put in place, so as to more confidently stop taking vaccines and other biological products, and stop vaccinating babies and children.

As Lydia and I wrote in August, introducing a series of reports about legalized production, distribution and use of unregulated poisons under US biological product law:

…These developments are important, because the scientific disciplines of microbiology, bacteriology, virology, immunology, and epidemiology developed in a mutually-reinforcing way with the development of communicable disease, quarantine and biological product law. Scientific and statistical fraud have historically enabled legal fraud, and legal fraud has historically enabled scientific and statistical fraud. Among other examples, lawmakers have relied on authoritatively-delivered but false claims made by scientists and statisticians, to build public support for and compliance with federal public health programs and products, from the roots in the late 1700s and early 1800s, through modern global pandemic preparedness and response programs, Covid-19 and the current avian influenza fraud.

Update: Hazel-Watt series about history of legalized use of unregulated poisons under US biological product law, 1798 to 1972.

Series so far:

I'm still working on Part 5 of the series, and sent a status update to my co-researcher Lydia Hazel recently:

Will continue thinking through the changes made from 1902 law Section 4 to 1944 law Section 351(d) and the addition of Section 352, and how they fit together with the scientific misconduct of the late 1930s and enabled the scientific misconduct, vaccine production, non-regulation and use of the unregulated 1948 DTP combination vaccines and then into the faked (pesticide poison and vaccine-driven) epidemics to drive the 1955 polio vaccines, mid-1960s MMR vaccines, late-1960s influenza vaccines and into the 1972 transfer from NIH to FDA. Updated outline for Part 5 also attached. Not much different from the version of a week or so ago, just finished entering the list of items through to 1972, working from my index card deck and the stuff I've been reading and digesting for the last couple of months.

I still don't know how much longer it will take to finish Part 5. It may be a month or more, and in the meantime, Bailiwick publishing will probably be limited to short podcast readings from The Summa Simplified, which I read to rest between sessions of reading, thinking and writing about legalized deception, torture, mutilation and murder.