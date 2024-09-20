Federal and state poison-legalizing laws and quarantine laws matter more than the UN, WHO and the IHR.
Congress and state legislatures have the political authority to repeal poison-legalizing laws and quarantine laws. Lawmakers choose not to acknowledge their authority and choose not to use it.
Orientation for new readers; American Domestic Bioterrorism Program; Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law
Reader questions received a few days ago, about efforts to get Congress to withdraw US from United Nations.
I’ve addressed this in several posts, linked below.
Whether the US government in 1945 validly ratified and signed the UN charter as a treaty, and whether or not Congress repeals one or more of the presumed ratification acts, my view is that the UN and UN-WHO directors (and their non-public handlers) have always been interested in creating redundancy by using international agreements — whether validly ratified or not — as the political basis for obtaining compliance from national lawmakers, and state-level lawmakers within each nation, to install enforceable versions of the terms of the international agreements.
The one-world atheist technocratic bankers’ government has no visible law enforcement mechanisms, although they do use the US military through its personnel, weapons and bases all around the world; the Bank for International Settlements and national central banks, through their control of financial transactions and currencies; and the World Trade Organization, through its control of commercial contracts. Those three banker-controlled supranational entities (with a handful of others) enforce the terms of specific commercial contracts such as the Pfizer vaccine supply contracts with national governments around the world.
In other words, it doesn't matter what the UN, WHO or IHR texts say in themselves. They have already been used to generate military and economic momentum (see previous paragraph) and also political momentum for getting Congress and all 50 US states (and other countries’ governments) to adopt federal and state laws that are enforceable, including all of the 'public health emergency' preparedness and response laws.
This is the main point on which my work differs from the social, political and economic organizing work of those who refuse to discuss the federal and state laws already on the books.
Their silence on the existing federal and state laws is the basis on which I assess their work as non-credible.
They want to keep public attention on largely irrelevant, unenforceable international legal instruments, to keep it away from extremely relevant, enforceable, deceit-, mutilation- and murder-legalizing federal and state kill box statutes, fake-regulations, and case law.
