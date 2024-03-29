Bailiwick News
On a July 2022 petition filed by state AGs, asking HHS to give up three of the five predicates HHS uses to consolidate executive power on…
Orientation for new readers American Domestic Bioterrorism Program Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law Meryl Nass, highlighting a petition filed by…
14 hrs ago
•
Katherine Watt
83
Repeal state public health emergency, emergency management, and communicable disease control laws.
Repeal of state public health emergency laws…
Mar 28
•
Katherine Watt
172
Vaccine and related biological product manufacturing as US government-licensed poison manufacturing.
Evidence from November 1986 'mandate for safer childhood vaccines' codified at 42 USC 300aa-27, and July 2018 stipulation by HHS.
Mar 21
•
Katherine Watt
133
Vaccines have always been heterogeneous mixtures of toxins used to intentionally sicken people and animals.
Public health and regulatory systems have consistently hidden those truths behind false claims about the effects of vaccines, and behind legalized…
Mar 20
•
Katherine Watt
285
Interview with Refuge of Sinners
Orientation for new readers. American Domestic Bioterrorism Program New interview Feb. 27, 2024 - Woe to those who make unjust laws. (1 hr. 25 min…
Mar 18
•
Katherine Watt
88
Deregulation of biological product manufacturing, mid-1990s to present.
Don't-ask-don't-tell as applied to vaccines and other difficult-to-characterize, highly-susceptible-to-contamination medical-military poisons.
Mar 15
•
Katherine Watt
109
Regulatory simulations at home and abroad: statutory and regulatory definitions for drugs, biological products, and biosimilars.
Information to support further reporting on regulations purporting to control the design, manufacture, sample testing, lot-release and use of biological…
Mar 13
•
Katherine Watt
72
Regulatory simulations at home and abroad: Mutual Recognition Agreements
First in series on legal links connecting domestic and international non-regulation of non-medicines.
Mar 8
•
Katherine Watt
175
Four questions and four responses.
Also updated PDF compilations.
Mar 5
•
Katherine Watt
222
Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill box laws: collection.
Orientation for new readers. American Domestic Bioterrorism Program Notes: This collection of informational and legal tools is being posted March 1…
Mar 1
•
Katherine Watt
112
February 2024
Poison pills, sinful structures and legal unpalatability.
Thinking through possible sequelae to repeal of kill box laws.
Feb 29
•
Katherine Watt
121
On whole-of-government criminal conspiracies: pandemic preparedness, biological and chemical weapons contracting, and EUA countermeasures.
Orientation for new readers This post is for Bailiwick readers who also read and listen to Sasha Latypova's work and Jonathan Couey's work. See also…
Feb 26
•
Katherine Watt
282
