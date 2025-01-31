PDF compilations of Bailiwick News posts from January 2022 to December 2024 are linked below, for readers who want to save the material offline and/or print.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (1979-present), previously Health, Education and Welfare (1953-1979), previously Federal Security Agency (1939-1953), with military and corporate partners, has now mass-poisoned four generations of children with vaccines: Boomers (born roughly between 1946-1964), Gen-X (1965-1980), Millennials (1981-1996) and Gen Z (1997-2010). They've mass-poisoned most of Gen-Alpha (2011-present) and are coming for the rest. Stop taking vaccines. Stop vaccinating babies and children.

Summary of legal history findings to date The development since 1944, of American statutes and regulations governing US-Food and Drug Administration product licensing functions and non-functions, along with international Mutual Recognition Agreements and public health emergency/emergency use authorization/medical countermeasures law, support the conclusion that all biological products allegedly regulated by the FDA for compliance with manufacturing quality standards, distributed and used on the American population — and through MRAs, exported to countries around the world for use on populations worldwide — are in fact, unregulated. Laws have been written to enable operators of biological product manufacturing facilities to legally make and distribute poisons. Legalized poisons are produced by US military-public health contractors working under black box conditions inside pharmaceutical factories in the US and in countries occupied by US financial, public health and military forces.… Injuries and deaths caused by vaccines are falsely attributed to communicable disease, inherited genetic disorders and environmental exposures by the same public health, military and pharmaceutical manufacturing executives jointly running the intentional poisoning programs.

