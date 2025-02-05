Some notes I wrote in early November 2024 while working on Part 5 of series.

Perhaps useful for readers grappling with the shape and size of the lies told about communicable diseases and vaccination.

To deceive the public, the deceivers can't say nothing.

They must say plausible but untrue things.

They’re engaged in an advertising campaign, to induce false public perception of unfulfilled needs for protection against dangerous threats, when no such threats or unfulfilled needs for protection exist in reality.

Methods include fabrication of data/evidence; projection of illusion; spell casting; mesmerization; deceit; deception; misclassification; misdiagnosis; misrepresentation; mischaracterization; misdirection; simulation; dissimulation; pretense; pretext.

To explain how the illusions are projected, instead of showing

What communicable disease threats (vectors) did exist How microbiological causes identified How preventatives, responses, protections were or were not developed How preventatives, responses, were or were not produced/manufactured How preventatives were or were not used How preventatives were or were not deemed effective.

need to show

How illusion of communicable disease vectors/threats was projected How illusion of microbiological causality was projected How illusion of preventative treatment research and development was projected How illusion of preventative treatment production/manufacturing was projected How illusion of production/manufacturing standardization and regulation was projected. How illusion of preventative treatment use was projected How illusion of preventative treatment effectiveness was projected How truth of treatment harm/toxicity was hidden How truth of other factors (clean water, adequate nutrition and housing) benefits were hidden.

For law to be law, there must be:

A rule or standard, objectively measurable, observable Notice to those expected to comply Consequences for breaking the rule or not meeting the standard. Agents authorized to investigate/witness/testify as to violation. Agents authorized to impose consequences/penalties

To explain how the illusions were projected, instead of showing what scientific and legal standards did exist and how they were or were not

Written/promulgated/published Followed, complied with (by scientists and manufacturers) Applied/enforced (by regulators)

need to show:

What rules and standards (legal and scientific) did not exist How the illusion of their existence was projected How the illusion of applicability was projected How the illusion of compliance was projected How the illusion of enforcement was projected

Illusion projection is done by

Congress agencies collecting and publishing data; standardization of non-standardizable classifications of disease causality, diagnosis and cause-of-death attribution; centralized registries. scientific and medical publishers agencies regulating manufacturing facilities manufacturers

who work together to project

Illusion of rule/standards' existence (by substitution of rules and standards with no validity, applicability or enforcement mechanisms or agents) Illusion of rule/standards' compliance (by self-reporting of protocols by manufacturers) Illusion of rule/standards' enforcement (by substitution of non-substantive protocol review, inspection, testing, licensing, authorization, approval)

by means of projecting illusion of, with omission of substantive, objective standards for:

Identity, composition, ingredients, molecular structure, mass, weight Purity, non-adulteration, non-contamination, sterility, using terms such as extraneous protein, adventitious agents, inactivation protocols. Stability, "continued" ability to yield results, dating period start/end, expiration date Safety, non-toxicity Potency, efficacy (ideal conditions), effectiveness (actual conditions), specific results, using terms such as immunity units/international units, surrogate endpoints, correlates of protection, real world evidence, in vitro, in vivo, in silico (computer model), other illusory standards. Branding, labeling, non-misbranding

Why do they have to use surrogate endpoints (serological epidemiology, antibodies, animal and human, also false) as proxy for therapeutic benefit?

Because the clinical endpoints ("direct measure of how a patient feels, functions, or survives;” morbidity; mortality) would be:

Contracting, or not contracting, within an unpredictable period of time (or predicted incubation period, which can't be replicated by contagion studies) symptoms of a disease that May or may not be caused by or accompanied by the presence of one or more allegedly causative agents (bacteria, pathogen, virus), whose presence may or may not be observed, and If symptoms appear, probably will be mild and probably will resolve without treatment in a person with adequate clean water, fresh air, nutritious food, clothing, shelter and rest.

Human studies not feasible or ethical because:

Inserting sputum doesn't reliably cause disease (not feasible) Even if it did, it would cause harm to the subject (not ethical) Lack of symptoms may ensue even if infected, if disease or imbalance is handled by body without observable signs.