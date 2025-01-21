Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 20 to 23

Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952)
Copies of the book available from TAN Books.
Other podcasts in this series:
Dec. 5, 2024 - Read-aloud: My Way of Life, 1952, Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy.
Dec. 11, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 3-5
Dec. 18, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 5-9
Jan. 3, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 9-12
Jan. 11, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 12-15
Jan. 17, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 17 to 20
Substack, after disabling the transcript-generation function and deleting transcripts a few days ago, has restored both for the time being.