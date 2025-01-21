Bailiwick News
Bailiwick News Podcast
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 20 to 23
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:23
-5:23

Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 20 to 23

Katherine Watt
Jan 21, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952)

Copies of the book available from TAN Books.

Other podcasts in this series:

Substack, after disabling the transcript-generation function and deleting transcripts a few days ago, has restored both for the time being.

Bailiwick News
Bailiwick News Podcast
Gen-X Catholic reading aloud about Covid-times law, geopolitics, philosophy and theology.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Katherine Watt
Recent Episodes
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 17 to 20
  Katherine Watt
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 12-15
  Katherine Watt
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 9-12
  Katherine Watt
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 5-9
  Katherine Watt
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 3-5
  Katherine Watt
Read-aloud: My Way of Life, 1952, Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy.
  Katherine Watt
Read-aloud: Malcolm Muggeridge, On Humanae Vitae, July 1978
  Katherine Watt