Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 3-5
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 3-5

Katherine Watt
Dec 11, 2024
Transcript

My Way of Life, 1952, Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy.

Copies of the book available from TAN Books.

First podcast in this series:

