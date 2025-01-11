Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952)
Other podcasts in this series:
Dec. 5, 2024 - Read-aloud: My Way of Life, 1952, Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy.
Dec. 11, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 3-5
Dec. 18, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 5-9
Jan. 3, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 9-12
Substack generated transcripts for the first four installments, but is uninterested in generating a transcript for this one and has removed the previously-available transcripts from the first four installments.
Maybe Substack is concerned that listening to or reading short excerpts from a simplified version of the Summa Theologica of St. Thomas Aquinas will convert AI chatbots to the Roman Catholic faith.
:-)