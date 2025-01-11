Bailiwick News
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 12-15
Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 12-15

Katherine Watt
Jan 11, 2025
Transcript

Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952)

Copies of the book available from TAN Books.

Other podcasts in this series:

Substack generated transcripts for the first four installments, but is uninterested in generating a transcript for this one and has removed the previously-available transcripts from the first four installments.

Maybe Substack is concerned that listening to or reading short excerpts from a simplified version of the Summa Theologica of St. Thomas Aquinas will convert AI chatbots to the Roman Catholic faith.

:-)

Gen-X Catholic reading aloud about Covid-times law, geopolitics, philosophy and theology.
