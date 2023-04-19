Orientation for new readers. Tools for dismantling kill box law. European kill box information.

Lawrence O. Gostin, JD, LLD, and James G. Hodge, Jr., JD, LLM, are two primary architects of the public health-pretext kill box frameworks incorporated into American federal and state law since the late 1990s, styled as legal preparedness for public health emergencies.

Gostin and Hodge have worked with dozens of other attorneys and legal scholars through academic and non-governmental organizations including Georgetown University O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law; Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health; World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law; Arizona State University Center for Public Health Law and Policy; Public Health Law Association; and the American Society of Law, Medicine & Ethics. (There are dozens more such organizations.)

Among other projects, Gostin led development of the 2001 Model State Emergency Health Powers Act and its successor programs, pushed through each of the 50 state legislatures to form state-level legal control-and-kill systems that reinforce the American federal kill box system.

On March 30, 2023, the journal Science published an editorial by Gostin and a colleague, Sarah Wetter, entitled “Fix the backlash against public health.”

Gostin and Wetter express concern about state and federal legislators and judges who have responded to the unprecedented, lethal consolidation of unchecked and largely-uncheckable executive power in the hands of federal and state public health officials. They note that state legislatures have passed some new laws in an attempt to limit the abuses. They observe that state and federal judges have ruled, in a few cases, to partially limit some of the abuses.

In response, Gostin and Wetter advocate for a new push to better consolidate power in “public health emergency” situations. They warn the public — as all totalitarian dictators do — that the State won’t be able to “protect” the public from scary pandemics unless the People give up more lives and liberties to feed the insatiable appetites of the dictatorial beast.

I think the factual record of the last three years (that is, the factual record relegated to the margins of public awareness, away from the view of audiences who consume only propagandist media on propagandist media platforms), supports the opposite conclusion and a slate of opposite policy proposals.

The rebuttal/reworking of the Gostin-Wetter editorial outlined below is, I think, a more accurate depiction of what’s happened so far, and how the enabling laws and regulations adopted in the 75-year preparatory and testing phase of this global, pan-ethnic, pan-religious pogrom, fit into the picture.

The popular backlash against public health doesn’t need to be “fixed.”

The popular backlash against public health needs to be deepened and expanded until all federal and state public health bureaucracies are dismantled and de-funded, and the leaders who have carried out the control-and-kill programs of the last three years are arrested, tried, convicted and executed for the war crimes they have demonstrably committed and continue to carry out to this day.

Deepen the backlash against public health

Historically, police-state dictators have used emergency declarations to force societal submission; dictators centralize power to strip power from other governing institutions and to strip human dignity and agency from the citizenry at large.

The manufactured, fraudulent "COVID-19" emergency, as the culmination of legislative and executive acts dating back to the 1944 Public Health Service Act and other preparatory events, was intended to, and in fact has caused extrajudicial State killing of innocent human beings to occur without public understanding, resistance or judicial interference.

"Public health" is dictator-code for direct State control of human beings, and dictators occupying public health offices have used public health pretexts to arrogate to malicious State officials, the eternally-sought extrajudicial power to control human movement, behavior and assembly; and to assault, sterilize and kill people, with social and legal impunity.

COVID-19 public health officials functioning as medico-military executioners have worn business suits or white lab coats at podiums while terrorizing victims to fear social interactions and "get vaccinated." They've worn blue scrubs while injecting poison into the same victims, defrauded to line themselves up at pharmacies and clinics.

Those who have orchestrated the legal components of the criminal, treasonous, Constitutional crisis and power grab to this point, continue to cite public health as a pretext to grab more power now and in the near future.

Under American federalism (the constitutional division of power between the People, the 50 state governments and three branches of federal government), individual adult human beings hold primary power over their own bodily integrity and the bodily integrity of their unborn and born children.

The proper role of the State at each level and within each co-equal branch, is to protect the lives of the human beings entrusted to their care by God, through enforcement of duly-adopted laws prohibiting murder, torture, mutilation, abortion, theft, extortion and other crimes against persons and property.

In violation of all principles of well-ordered government, the American people have been incrementally brainwashed in recent decades to believe that State public health authorities legitimately hold the authority to injure, sicken, sterilize and kill individual adults, children, infants and fetuses at will.

For example, public health lawyers were instrumental in using the orchestrated anthrax attacks in 2001 to coerce Congressional transfer of power from Congress to administrative agency directors under "public health emergency" conditions.

Public health lawyers were also key drivers of the 2001 Model State Emergency Health Powers Act, pushed through state legislatures to transfer state-level governing power from legislators to public health officials, granting them “even more expansive powers to declare a health emergency and respond swiftly.”

The multi-decade power consolidation effort culminated with COVID-19, through which the extraordinary abuse of federal and state health-predicated executive and administrative powers has become starkly visible to the public and to state and federal legislators and judges.

We watched and are still watching as public health officials coordinate a mass theft, mass torture and mass murder program, temporarily camouflaged as a pandemic response.

Members of American and global public-health-police-state cabals have developed plans for follow-up performances — the "next pandemic," incessantly described as "far deadlier than COVID-19." They openly plan to further centralize power during these manufactured events, by persuading the public that health officials must not "have their hands tied behind their backs" or else federal and state governments will not be able to "protect" the public.

Alongside the extraordinary abuse of power, a correspondingly extraordinary State-sponsored media propaganda campaign has sustained fear, confusion and disorientation among the general public and state and local governments.

Despite this campaign, during the Constitutional crisis that began in January 2020, "over 30 states passed laws curbing health measures such as mask and vaccine mandates, quarantines and business closures. Many state law reforms now allow the legislature to rescind executive health orders," somewhat stripping authoritarian powers from unelected, mass-murdering bureaucrats.

These state laws have been passed by elected lawmakers fulfilling their God-given obligation to protect the men, women and children in their states from criminal attacks on person and property: attacks undertaken by criminals who have perverted the disciplines of science, law and "public health" to facilitate crime.

The Supreme Court of the United States issued a de facto stand-down order to all federal judges, through a May 2020 ruling in South Bay Pentecostal Church v. Newsom. SCOTUS held that unconstitutional abuse of executive and administrative power "should not be subject to second-guessing" by the federal judiciary.

Nonetheless, “more than 1,000 lawsuits” were filed by plaintiffs, challenging COVID-19 measures put into place by public health officials. To preserve some shreds of Constitutional credibility, the Supreme Court responded to some of these claims by striking down “state COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings as well as the CDC's tenant eviction moratorium and vaccine-or-test rules for large employers.”

With the clarity of vision hard won over the last three years, we can now see that public health officials must be stripped of all power. “Health security” — code for militarized, health-predicated population control programs — is utterly incompatible with “key societal values and constitutional rights, including personal freedom” not to be injured, sickened and murdered by means of military bioweapons presented to victims as protective medical treatments.

“Health security” is equally incompatible with economic activity and educational opportunities.

Health officials abused the power, which had been improperly transferred into their hands, in every aspect of the response to the Constitutional crisis. Public health officials abused power, for example “by closing schools and businesses for extended periods;” by commissioning production and distribution of intentionally lethal bioweapons; by falsifying FDA drug safety and manufacturing regulatory procedures; and by mandating that victims submit to biological attack or remove themselves from society, workplaces and schools.

State legislatures and courts have not yet fully dismantled public health powers and agencies. As of today, public health criminals retain full range of legal movement to continue and expand behavioral control, torture and murder programs for the foreseeable future.

There is an urgent need for a comprehensive restoration of founding principles of limited government and the proper role of the State in protecting the lives, liberties and property of citizens from all enemies foreign and domestic, including enemies who simulate concern about health threats while they themselves create and deploy chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) weapons on unsuspecting targets who are deliberately kept ignorant about what’s being done to them, and why.

We emphatically do not need to “modernize laws to balance powers and rights more productively.” Such “modernization” has been underway for decades and led us directly into this crisis. More "modernization" would only place more power in the hands of foreign and domestic terrorists impersonating federal and state government officials, and take more rights from the people and from legitimate federal and state government representatives.

We need legislatures and courts to dismantle and de-fund all public health agencies and strip executives and public health officials of all emergency powers. We need legislatures and courts to abolish all laws giving presidents, governors, and public health officials any power over personal health decisions.

Emergency powers for health officials were “conceptualized” to disguise the true character of the dictatorial police-state power grab through shock-and-awe programs carried out quickly and violently in “fast-moving situations.” COVID-19 showed the world the mold: the intent and effect of consolidating executive power in public health bureaucracies is to cause long-lasting deprivations of liberty and reduce life expectancy: to control and kill people. Public health officials didn’t “overreach” during COVID-19. They’re abusing their accumulated power precisely as planned.

Public health officials should never again have any authority to respond to emergencies; legislatures should repeal all of the disordered laws that put such power in health officials' hands. There is no sound moral basis and no circumstance under which public health officials should have direct or indirect power over the life and death of individual human beings.

Any and every State act that “tramples personal freedom” without collecting evidence implicating named individuals in criminal activity, conducting public trials at which evidence is assessed for truth or falsity, and meeting all other due process standards, is a State act that goes “too far.”

“Enhanced transparency and accountability” and “independent reviews” are likewise meaningless modifications to a power that public health officials should not hold, ever.

As to “the effects of interventions on disadvantaged populations, such as racial and ethnic minorities, lower-income families, migrants and persons in congregate settings,” COVID-19 programs have made it abundantly clear that public health dictators are equal-opportunity slave-masters and killers. Migrants, poor people, black, Latino, Asian and white people, people who live in nursing homes and assisted living centers, people who live in rural areas, suburban neighborhoods and large cities: all have been targeted indiscriminately for injury, sterilization and death, and are still targeted now with booster campaigns.

“Health equity” is code for equal-opportunity extrajudicial killing by means of bioweapons falsely labeled as “vaccines” and other pharmaceutical product categories. Medicalized murder should not now be, and should never become, a “prevailing value” in human society. Health officials should be prohibited from contact with stakeholders and community leaders, to protect all American sub-populations from future deliberate harms the public health officials are openly planning to inflict.

“Cross-agency collaboration” has also proved to be instrumental in maximizing harms and deaths caused by public health interventions during Constitutional crises, by enlisting the complicity of education, commerce, transportation and many other State sectors. Cross-agency collaboration is another core building block of the mass- murdering Deep State.

No federal or state executive or public health official should hold emergency powers. Legislatures and courts should strip executives and public health officials of all emergency powers. The Public Health Service Act should not be “updated.” Congress should repeal it, and federal and state courts should nullify it. State legislatures should nullify its effects within their own state borders.

Congress should refuse all efforts to make emergency funding “contingent on a state's compliance with national plans” and states should recognize and reject all federal emergency funding offers, as blood money payments to coerce state participation in genocidal acts which lie entirely outside the moral boundaries of legitimate State conduct.

Eliminating federal public health authorities would also clear the path to prosecutions of COVID-19 war criminals for impersonation of federal officials; psychological, social and physical torture; theft, robbery and extortion; maiming, mutilation, sterilization and murder.

A National Commission on COVID-19 Crimes could begin a complex, lengthy process to restore credible legal systems and rebuild trust in Constitutional republican government and the relationship between man and the State, under God.

Future generations — reduced in size though they will be due to the sterilization and murder already carried out by public health officials through the COVID-19 program — deserve morally-sound laws that strip public health officials of the power to “act decisively,” which they have used to commit global crimes against humanity.

Future generations deserve morally-sound laws that reflect and uphold divine, natural and common law: the purpose of the State is to protect and promote the physical and spiritual development of the living citizens entrusted to the care of the rulers, by God.

Perhaps at war crimes tribunals on earth, but certainly at final judgment, public health officials, executives, legislators and judges will be held accountable for every one of the human lives God has entrusted to them, and for the acts they've undertaken to either protect those lives or to prematurely end them.