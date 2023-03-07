Bailiwick News

MUNCHY
Mar 7, 2023

Great stuff, not withstanding the torment of reading about such dastardly deeds. Another article has just popped up on my computer which seems related (quel surprise) so here is the link in case anybody wants even more background reading.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-bio-security-cabal-a-20-year-entrenchment/?utm_medium=onesignal&utm_source=push

"The Bio-Security Cabal: A 20-Year Entrenchment

BY PAULA JARDINE MARCH 7, 2023"

"Bill Frist was the 2003-2007 US Senate majority leader who championed the USA’s biodefence projects and promoted the concept of a ‘Manhattan Project’ against a pandemic. He was also the politician who sponsored the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP) Act of December 2005 as soon as the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations had been amended to include a provision enabling the WHO to declare Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEIC). Critically it was this Act that established indemnity for the manufacturers of therapeutics, vaccines or diagnostics released during the course of a public health emergency against any and all harm caused".

Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Mar 7, 2023

In Argentina they had the Mothers of the Disappeared.

Where are the Mothers of the Injected?

