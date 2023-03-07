Orientation for new readers

Zachary Stieber and Darlene McCormick Sanchez reporting on March 1, 2023 Jackson v. Pfizer hearing:

March 2, 2023 - Fate of the Pfizer Whistleblower Case to Be Decided by Federal Judge in Texas (Epoch Times)

Sasha Latypova reporting on DOD bioweapons contracts:

Feb. 27, 2023 - You cannot contract for a crime, but you CAN write a contract for it! Ask me how. (Part 1)

March 7, 2023 - Part 2 of "Contracts for Crimes" - Pfizer's ATI-MCDC Technical Direction Letter - “…cost-sharing is a common practice in contracting for R&D collaborations, and I have negotiated several agreements that included elements of cost-sharing. Here is why the DOD “cost-share” is a smokescreen — in legitimate contract practice, when the contract includes cost sharing between the parties, all cost elements that are being shared are IN THE SCOPE of the contract. If those elements are excluded from scope -- it is not cost sharing. Those are activities irrelevant to the contract. Which, in fact, is the truth: the FDA regulations were at the time and continue to remain irrelevant to the mRNA/DNA injections. Because they are not pharmaceuticals, but weapons…”

County/State Bioweapons Ban Resolution — Template

Adapted from Joseph Sansone, Lee County (Florida) Republican Party: Ban the Jab Resolution

Whereas strong and credible evidence exists that Covid 19 and Covid 19 injections are biological and technological weapons under 18 USC 175, 18 USC 229 and related state and international laws; Whereas Pfizer’s early clinical data revealed 1,223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects; Whereas an enormous number of humans have died and or have been permanently disabled; Whereas strong and credible evidence exists that Covid mRNA shots alter human DNA; Whereas government agencies, media and tech companies, and other corporations, have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid injections are safe and effective; Whereas a Florida statewide grand jury is investigating Covid vaccine crimes; Whereas continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code and therefore constitute crimes against humanity; Be it Resolved: On behalf of the preservation of the human race, the [county/state political party or county/state legislature] calls upon [state legislature and/or governor] to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid injections and all mRNA injections in the [county or state], and for the [county District Attorney or state Attorney General] to immediately seize all Covid injections and mRNA injections in the [county or state] under 18 USC 175 and related state laws, and have a forensic analysis conducted. [Date, Jurisdiction and Signature Block] Selected References: 1947, Nuremberg Code, US v. Brandt

2015, SARS-like Cluster of Circulating Bat Coronaviruses Pose Threat for Human Emergence. Menachery et al., Nature Medicine

2021, 5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) Received through 28-Feb-2021, Pfizer

2022, Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line. Alden et al., Current Issues in Molecular Biology.

2022, Leaked Documents Outline Department of Homeland Security's Plans to Police Disinformation. Klippenstein and Fang, Intercept.

2022, Supreme Court of Florida: Petition for Order to Impanel a Statewide Grand Jury. Petitioner: Governor Ron DeSantis

How the biowarfare ‘public health’ sausage gets made at the state and local level

Model State Emergency Health Powers Act (MSEHPA) and Turning Point Model State Health Powers Act (MSHPA)

I’ve done some reporting on the mechanisms by which the globalist’s pseudo-legalized kill box programs have been translated down from the World Health Organization and other supranational organizations to the nation-state level (that’s the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program timeline and the European Union regulatory overview) and also from the nation-state down to the state and local level.

These mechanisms are examples of what Iain Davis writes about:

…through global governance, the [Global Public-Private Partnership] creates policy initiatives at the global level, which then cascade down to people in every nation. This typically occurs via an intermediary policy distributor, such as the IMF or IPCC, and national governments then enact the recommended policies. The policy trajectory is set internationally by the authorised definition of problems and their prescribed solutions. Once the G3P enforces the consensus internationally, the policy framework is set. The G3P stakeholder partners then collaborate to ensure the desired policies are developed, implemented and enforced. This is the oft-quoted “international rules-based system.” In this way, the G3P controls many nations at once without having to resort to legislation.

This “consensus-building” process is also how the G3P controls many populations at once, without having to resort to soldiers, guns, tanks and bombs.

Because, again, not using guns and bombs gives them room to plausibly deny that they’re engaged in warfare to control and kill the world’s people.

I’ve been doing more research on this topic — the mechanics of how globalists define problems without input from populations; develop consensus among nation-state leaders aimed at harmonizing what the globalists call solutions to the problems they’ve defined; and then write policies and model legislation for federal, state and local officials to adopt and enforce.

I think it’s useful to understand the mechanics of how the legal cages have been constructed by war criminals committing war-crimes-written-into-law under ‘public health’ pretexts.

But I don’t know how long it will take to pull a good report together. Among other things, I’d like to draft a “how-to” guide to help readers track down the public-health-pretext, mass-murder-enabling laws and regulations in each American state and county that need to be exposed and repealed.

In the meantime, for readers interested in digging more, key phrases, institutions and names to search include:

Turning Point Public Health Statute Modernization Collaborative

Model State Emergency Public Health Act (MSEPHA)

Model State Public Health Act (MSPHA)

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Center for Law and the Public’s Health at Georgetown and Johns Hopkins Universities

Turning Point National Program Office at the University of Washington

Temple University Center for Public Health Law Research

Duke [University] Global Health Institute

Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy

Duke Center for Policy Impact in Global Health

Oak Ridge Associated Universities

Network for Public Health Law

O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown Law School

American Public Health Association

Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

National Association of County & City Health Officials

National Association of Local Boards of Health

National Governor’s Association

National Conference of State Legislatures

National Association of Attorneys General

James G. Hodge, Jr., JD, LLM

Lawrence O. Gostin, JD, LLD