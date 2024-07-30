Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Reader question:

“Can you clarify how this is a military operation yet military enlistees have been a prime target? …One estimate is that there will not be a standing military in the next 5 years due to the kill rates/disability and of course violations of fundamental and existing rights of military personnel.”

My reply:

My understanding of how and why a military operation is targeting not only civilians but also military personnel is that it's a financially-induced self-destruction program for each nation-state.

Bank for International Settlements and central banks in each country have set targets for population sickening and killing, including military service members, to weaken each country's population and self-defense capacity.

They plan to set up caretaker military operations and governments in each country, as the national governments collapse, through the United Nations or a successor global pseudo-legislative body.

Military leadership and government officials in each country know the plan, serve the BIS and central bankers while pretending to serve the country in which they work, and run the maiming/killing programs.

Militaries and governments in other countries are coordinated/coerced by the bankers and by the world's largest military: the US Department of Defense and Public Health Service, which includes NIH, CDC, FDA and other divisions.

Related:

Jan. 20, 2023 - Subsidiarity. Political, social and economic organizing principle that stands in opposition to centralized bio-digital totalitarianism - “…We already know a lot about how the Pfizer contracts preempt nation-state power to adopt tighter drug regulation laws, for example, and put national assets like military bases up as collateral that can be seized if legislators start to get out of line…The same mechanism is probably also in place to control the valid, legitimate US Government that exists underneath the invalid, illegitimate one whose imposter, criminal spokesmen include Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. There’s probably something in the undisclosed government-pharmaceutical contracts that incorporates BIS and SWIFT as parties, such that any government moves to stop the killing will immediately cut off access to financial systems and loans. Support for this hypothesis comes from 2013 and 2015 reporting by French and Italian reporters — sent to me by another reader — about how central bankers working through the Bank of Italy, cut the Vatican off from credit card processing services in January 2013…”

Dec. 20, 2023 - Ending National Suicide Act - "…An ACT to repeal Congressional authorizations for communicable disease control, quarantine and inspection programs; chemical and biological warfare programs; biological products and vaccine manufacturing programs; public health emergency programs; national vaccine and immunization programs; expanded access and emergency use authorization programs; public health and emergency preparedness and response programs; enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins programs; and related statutes.”

May 8, 2024 - Evidence of Presidential and Congressional treason, 1900-1969 - “…It’s important to understand that the ostensible, false reason given for why these laws were adopted, and why the programs they authorized were carried out, was and remains, national security. The real, true reason has always been, and still is, to induce quiet national suicide without the knowledge, understanding or resistance of the people deceived and induced to mutilate and kill each other and our civil society …”

July 9, 2024 - Who has the power to kill the world? (Sasha Latypova) - “…To understand who gives orders, you need to understand who has power to do so. Power is measured in money. Can you think of anyone that can “take” the money from the bank account that is not there?…NO! They all have to somehow obtain the money first, legally or illegally. The Pentagon can however. They spend 10x+ what their official spending budget says, seemingly pulling it out of thin air, for decades, and NEVER ACCOUNT for it. This is not some secret, hidden pile of cash, this is better! This money is taken from us in plain sight, openly…It is certainly not “just” the Pentagon which is running this global kill op. The enterprise is complex and is called PHEMCE (Pandemic Enterprise)…Circled in red are the irreplaceable permanent parts of it - the US Government, including the DOD (and all it’s military countermeasures offices), HHS (with all its military countermeasures offices, CDC, FDA, NIH), Congress and White House, and foreign governments, too! They are all “partners” in this Enterprise.”

July 29, 2024 - Three true things that are really important to understand, and also very difficult to accept. - “The US military, including the Public Health Service branch of the US military, and the other branches, organizes and runs the programs…”