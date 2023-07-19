Orientation for new readers.

Stay out-of-date on biochemical weapons

One of the phrases being pushed into the public consciousness is the admonition to “stay up-to-date” on “vaccines.” It appears in many places, including roadside advertising signs outside retail pharmacies.

Brook Jackson’s False Claims Act case, from her first report to the Food and Drug Administration on Sept. 25, 2020 about clinical trial fraud she witnessed, through her formal report to the Department of Defense on Dec. 14, 2020, to the order of dismissal filed by a federal judge on March 31, 2023, has revealed that all products labeled and promoted by the US Government (military and health officials) as ‘vaccines’ are presumptively biochemical weapons manufactured by pharmaceutical companies, to war department (DoD) specifications, to intentionally injure recipients, under military weapons procurement contracts.

The next round of heavily-pushed toxic injections will probably be the Fall 2023 Covid-flu-RSV formulation, which has been PREP-Act supported (for manufacturer and batterer impunity from criminal prosecution for medical battery and homicide) by the most-recent Public Health Emergency declaration formulation.

The eleventh amendment to the original, March 10, 2020 declaration under the PREP Act for medical countermeasures against COVID-19, identifies “the burden on healthcare providers caused by coterminous seasonal influenza infections and COVID-19 infections” as the “category of disease, health condition or health threat” justifying uninterrupted medicalized martial law nationwide, as directed by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, effective May 11, 2023.

I therefore urge readers to stay out-of-date.

Steer clear of the men and women stationed in retail pharmacies. They are military mercenaries camouflaged in scrubs and white coats, armed with vials and hypodermic syringes of poison.

This is not medical advice.

This is self-defense advice.

‘Vaccines’ are not medicines. They are camouflaged weapons of covert war.

The bear is already in the house.

Daily Clout’s letter to US Department of Justice

Last week, a reader sent me a link to a letter sent on July 5, 2023 to the US Department of Justice, by Attorney Scott Street of John Howard’s firm, on behalf of Naomi Wolf’s DailyClout organization.

In the letter, Street writes to DOJ “to urge the Department of Justice to bring a claim against Pfizer, Inc., for fraud in inducing the United States government to agree to buy Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine.”

Perplexed, I asked Naomi Wolf, through an intermediary because she doesn’t communicate with me directly, if she had personally authorized the letter to DOJ to be sent on DailyClout’s behalf.

The intermediary asked me to explain why I asked.

I replied:

After several days, Naomi Wolf replied, through the intermediary, with a non-response response, neither confirming nor denying that she personally authorized the July 5, 2023 DailyClout letter; again making no reference to Brook Jackson’s case; and describing the DailyClout letter as containing “a better description of the law and the facts” and as “an exercise of my/our First Amendment petitioning rights.”

Unanswered questions

Is Naomi Wolf aware of Brook Jackson’s False Claims Act case?

Is Attorney Scott Street aware of Brook Jackson’s False Claims Act case?

Is Attorney John Howard aware of Brook Jackson’s False Claims Act case?

I think John Howard is aware of Jackson v. Pfizer et al, and its implications, because I participated in a live Zoom meeting to personally brief him on Nov. 21, 2022, and compiled and submitted a 45-page summary memo for him and his colleagues. The Zoom meeting was arranged by Leslie Manookian of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, who followed up with an email to John Howard two days later, summarizing her own understanding of Jackson v. Pfizer:

“There is a case against Pfizer by a whistleblower named Brooke Jackson. She ran one of the clinical trials for Ventavia, one of Pfizer’s contractors. Jackson reported a spectrum of violations to FDA and was fired. She and her attorneys sued Pfizer under the False Claims Act. In Pfizer’s motion to dismiss, Pfizer’s lawyers explain that Pfizer was free to do whatever they wanted - that they didn't even have to do clinical trials because they were acting under a contract with the DoD, an “Other Transaction Authority” which only requires Pfizer to produce prototypes. They also state that they conducted trials with respect to the efficacy of the “vaccine” but this is untrue as as a Pfizer exec testified to the European parliament that they had not done studies to determine whether the shots stopped transmission.”

Assuming Wolf, Street and Howard are aware of Brook Jackson’s case, do they understand the legal meaning of the information revealed through it, and explicated in US District Judge Michael Truncale’s March 31, 2023 order of dismissal?

The US Department of Defense, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice and a federal judge are now all on record backing each other up on a single story that makes sense of observed, recorded injuries, sterilizations and deaths occurring alongside continued product promotion, manufacturing, distribution and use on targets.

The legal precedents set by Judge Truncale’s Jackson v. Ventavia decision can be summarized (paraphrasing):

Held: Department of Defense contractors, when manufacturing military countermeasures under declared public health emergency (PHE) conditions using contracts in which compliance with clinical trial, manufacturing and other drug regulations are explicitly “out of scope,” are exempt from legal obligations to comply with FDA drug development and manufacturing regulations such as cGCP (Current Good Clinical Practices) and cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices). Held: FDA regulators, when reviewing, authorizing or approving military countermeasures produced under DoD contracts, are exempt from legal obligations to apply drug safety regulations (cGCP, cGMP etc.) during product review, authorization and approval procedures, and lack legal authority to take enforcement action or compel compliance even if non-compliance is identified and reported to FDA. Held: Contract manufacturers of medical countermeasures and FDA regulators are exempt from compliance obligations, even if other contract provisions require cGCP-compliance, cGMP-compliance and compliance with other FDA drug regulations. “Out of scope” provisions supersede, nullify and/or void contradictory compliance provisions, and contractors properly rely on the “out-of-scope” nullification of compliance provisions in failing to comply with such regulations, which are inapplicable and unenforceable.

Truncale’s holdings are supported by the facts in evidence.

The directly-implicated US Government parties (DoD as purchaser and FDA as regulator) have expressly denied that Pfizer fraudulently “induced” signing of the purchasing contracts. DoD has expressly denied that non-compliance with FDA regulations was a contract provision that legally could have authorized DoD termination of the contract.

For three years now, and despite formal notice through Brook Jackson’s case, none of the contract parties or law enforcement entities authorized to enforce compliance with contract provisions and American drug regulations, (regulator FDA, purchaser DoD, and US Department of Justice) have taken any enforcement action against Pfizer or its subcontractors.

The products known as ‘Covid-19 vaccines’ are military countermeasures; they are biochemical weapons. As such, they have never been, and are not now, legally required to comply with any FDA drug safety regulations.

Injuries and deaths caused by the products, as ordered, produced, distributed and used by the US Government and its biomunitions contractors, are intentional.

Analysis as to competency

To the extent Wolf, Street and Howard are not aware of Brook Jackson’s False Claims Act case and its implications, questions of competency arise.

Basic litigation planning requires attorneys to investigate the issues raised by the case proposed by a client; identify similar cases; and, if substantially identical cases have already been litigated, to at minimum address those cases in making their own arguments. They must distinguish the new filing from the previously-litigated cases by identifying new facts, new legal arguments or both.

The July 5, 2023 DailyClout letter to DOJ doesn’t mention Jackson’s case, and doesn’t present new facts or new legal arguments. Jackson witnessed and reported clinical trial fraud to DOJ. DailyClout volunteers have analyzed and reported on fraudulent clinical trial data from the same faked clinical trials and regulatory failures that Jackson already asked DOJ to investigate and prosecute, which DOJ explicitly declined to do.

From the three-year docket of Brook Jackson’s case, it’s clear that DOJ officials know all about the crimes in which DOJ is engaged with DoD and HHS, and they’ve known about these long-planned and now-executed, ongoing crimes for many years.

It’s therefore implausible that the true purpose of the DailyClout letter is the pursuit of justice for victims of the US Government’s biochemical weapons program, prosecution by the US Department of Justice, or the termination of the program by a federal judge.

Speculation as to purpose.

I speculate (among other things) that Wolf, Street and Howard are positioning themselves politically for appointments in a future Kennedy administration.

Effect

Whatever their motives, the effect of the DailyClout DOJ filing is to divert public, judicial and legislative attention away from the State-sponsored, State-directed militarized public health system and medicalized biochemical warfare program; further delay public understanding of the intentional morbidity and mortality of the US ‘vaccination’ program; further delay properly targeted litigation and legislative proposals; and thereby help the US Government’s psychological and biochemical warfare program continue uninterrupted.

Proposed remedies

DailyClout’s July 5, 2023 letter to DOJ is based on several premises revealed to be false by Brook Jackson’s case, all derived from a core false premise: that the products produced by Pfizer under contract for the US Department of Defense are regulated products intended for medicinal purposes in peacetime, and that standard drug regulations, contract laws, and the False Claims Act are applicable.

Serious litigators and litigants will invest legal resources in filing cases that do three important, new things:

Identify the illegitimate, weaponized legal scaffolding that voids standard drug regulations, contract laws and the False Claims Act to enable intentional, State-sponsored mass murder through deployment of biochemical weapons camouflaged as ‘vaccines;’ Identify the products produced and protected by those legal frameworks as the biochemical weapons that they are; and Identify the product and program purposes as the intentional infliction of torture, sterilization, disease and death that they are.

For judges to be able to review the issues properly, they need to be presented with cases that identify the issues properly.

That may not be sufficient — there are other forces blocking judges from properly fulfilling their judicial duties and exercising their judicial authority.

But it is necessary.

Without the right cases being filed, the nature of the other obstacles will be much more difficult to identify.

If and when better cases are filed, the next layers of the global criminal enterprise have better odds of moving into clearer public view.

On the Kennedy candidacy

I concur with Sage Hana’s recent analysis. The globalists appear to be positioning Kennedy as the next puppet to occupy the White House, where he will function — as Trump and Biden already function — as a laser pointer distraction to keep attention away from the technocrats at the Bank for International Settlements (General Manager Augustin Carstens), United Nations (Secretary-General António Guterres) and World Health Organization (Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) who have been covertly controlling public policy in each former nation-state for a very long time.

Carstens, Guterres, Ghebreysus and their counterparts in other globalist institutions work, not for the temporal and spiritual welfare of the people who live in each country, but to centralize and consolidate ruling power and resource control for their bosses.

They and their predecessors have constructed and daily maintain theatrical scenery institutions of “President,” “Congress” and “federal courts” to hide what they’re doing behind the plywood and paint, and to contain and dissipate the moral energy of various demographic segments of the American population.

Most pretend Presidents, legislators and judges already know that they’re play-acting at power; the tell is in what they don’t do. They don’t advocate public policy or render decisions that would reveal the merciless hands and faces of the puppet-masters who control them.

As far as I can tell, the puppet-masters fear only one thing: the possibility that some of those men and women might step into their God-given authority, say true things about the true distribution of ruling power and propose remedies that will draw the puppet-masters out of the shadows and into the light.

One such potential remedy is Congressional repeal of 21 USC 360bbb, which enables the FDA Emergency Use Authorization biochemical weapons program, and 42 USC 247d, which enables the HHS Public Health Emergencies administrative power consolidation program, to expose the covert biochemical warfare program, and legislatively terminate it.

Another such remedy is federal judicial review of 21 USC 360bbb and 42 USC 247d to expose the covert biochemical warfare program and judicially nullify the enabling acts and terminate the program.

The powerful threat held over Congress and the courts (and their counterparts in every other country) by the privately-owned BIS and the privately-owned Federal Reserve Bank, is the global central bank’s demonstrated ability to instantly and unilaterally cut off the money supply, collapse currencies and cripple entire national economies.

It’s a coordinated destruction process the Luciferian shadow-men and their visible technocrat subordinates have been carrying out for decades, in more or less gradual, incremental ways, and openly plan to continue so as to ruin more human lives and damn more human souls.

