Reader sent me a link to Derek Johnson’s latest post:

I think Johnson’s research is extremely useful and important.

I interpret the information differently.

I see the military law blueprint Johnson outlines and documents in excellent detail, as support for the hypothesis that neither Trump nor Biden is the current de facto commander-in-chief, but that the US is under de facto foreign occupation by the Bank for International Settlements, United Nations and World Health Organization, with two "puppet" regimes.

Trump is at the head of one of the puppet regimes, serving as a focal point for roughly half the population: those who believe there's been a US military white hat operation authorizing covert martial law to drain the DC Swamp since 2016.

Biden is at the head of the other puppet regime, serving as a focal point for those who believe there's a global public health emergency authorizing covert martial law to surveil, control and kill the American people, to respond to national security threats comprised of communicable pathogens and airborne/waterborne/foodborne toxins.

Meanwhile, all the imposter men and women embedded in American federal agencies are de facto loyal, not to any American president, or the US Constitution, or any American laws, regulations, executive orders, continuity of government plans or related documents, but only to the congealing one-world government.

There are hundreds of imposter, foreign occupiers working — mostly at the highest executive levels as secretaries, assistant secretaries and directors — in the Cabinet: departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice (Attorney General), Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, alongside the White House Chief of Staff, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, the Director of National Intelligence, and the US Trade Representative, and heads of the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Management and Budget, Council of Economic Advisers, Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Small Business Administration.

That’s all it’s taken to pull off the overthrow so far: patient work over about 100 years, to recruit, re-educate and get those treasonous, seditious people into those offices, and place their co-conspirators in the highest levels of academia, corporate industry and non-governmental organizations (ie BMGF) while training the target population — through mass media and mass education — to accept false information as truth and malevolent government intent as benign.

We now know that the FDA clinical trials and drug regulation process has been a sham, and the vast majority of clinical investigators, regulators and trial subjects have been unwitting, non-consenting theatrical props, mobilized only to maintain the willing suspension of disbelief in the public mind.

The US government shown to the people as the Biden Administration or the Trump Administration, along with the legal frameworks I’ve written about in the public health-martial law context, and Derek Johnsen writes about in the continuity of government-martial law context, are also shams.

Billions of words, millions of pages, and hundreds of millions of people, shuffled around through misdirection and sleight of hand, to subordinate, distract and confuse, and to reinforce and amplify the criminal perpetrators’ core messages:

“Don’t think, don’t question, don’t struggle, don’t fight back, don’t resist. It’s inevitable, it’s overwhelming. We’re in control. Just relax, sit back, calm your agitated nerves. It will all be over soon and you’ll feel so much better when it is. Trust us. This is all for your own good.”

My focal point is the triple-threat complex of

Bank for International Settlements, which is the financial arm of the proposed one-world secular materialist government, working to build wrap-around digital financial control through CBDCs; United Nations, the political arm of the proposed one-world government, working to erode national sovereignty and citizen loyalty to countries and constitutions, so as to transfer allegiance and submission to the UN; World Health Organization, the military arm of the proposed one-world government, working to shorten life spans and reduce fertility through security “countermeasures” known as “mandatory vaccines” which are in truth, measures to counter human health, longevity, fertility, conscience, free will, and freely-willed faith in Almighty God.

My other focus is the untapped resistance complex of Constitutionally-loyal Congress members; American state legislators and prosecutors; and federal and state judges, who can and should breach the confusion walls in their own minds and the fear walls in their own hearts to speak up, mobilize the People, and then — with the People and the Constitution — point to, expel and prosecute the foreign occupiers in the federal executive branch and the US military.